C’è la fine della relazione tra Jennifer Grey e Matthew Broderick come fonte di ispirazione di Express Yourself di Madonna? A raccontare questa indiscrezione è stata proprio l’attrice, in una recente intervista per People.

La protagonista di Dirty Dancing ha ricordato come Madonna, ai tempi una sua carissima amica, le abbia fatto ascoltare la canzone in macchina e le abbia confessato che la sua vita amorosa era stata l’ispirazione per le parole del brano.

“Lei (Madonna) l’ha suonata per me nella sua macchina. Ero nella mia baita con Johnny (Depp) e lei ha detto: ‘Vieni nella mia macchina.’ Sono salita sulla sua Mercedes dove aveva un ottimo sistema audio e lei mi ha detto: ‘Ascolta questa canzone che ho appena fatto. Parla di te.'”

Express Yourself è stata pubblicata nel 1989 come singolo estratto dall’album “Like a prayer”. E’ un brano dal sapore vero e proprio di girl power nel quale si invita le donne ad ottenere quello che vogliono e a non sentirsi mai seconde per qualcuno. L’uomo che le ha accanto deve rendersi conto della fortuna e consiglia alle ragazze di non farsi abbindolare facilmente. Inoltre, suggerisce loro di mettere alla prova chi si ama per comprendere pienamente le sue intenzioni.

“You deserve the best in life/ So if the time isn’t right, then move on/ Second best is never enough/ You’ll do much better, baby, on your own.”

Jennifer Grey aveva iniziato a uscire con Matthew dopo averlo incontrato sul set di una commedia del 1986 e sono stati insieme per circa quattro anni prima che lei annullasse il loro fidanzamento. Ha poi iniziato a frequentare Johnny Depp.

Qui sotto potete ascoltare “Express youself” di Madonna:

