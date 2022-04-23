C’è la fine della relazione tra Jennifer Grey e Matthew Broderick come fonte di ispirazione di Express Yourself di Madonna? A raccontare questa indiscrezione è stata proprio l’attrice, in una recente intervista per People.
La protagonista di Dirty Dancing ha ricordato come Madonna, ai tempi una sua carissima amica, le abbia fatto ascoltare la canzone in macchina e le abbia confessato che la sua vita amorosa era stata l’ispirazione per le parole del brano.
“Lei (Madonna) l’ha suonata per me nella sua macchina. Ero nella mia baita con Johnny (Depp) e lei ha detto: ‘Vieni nella mia macchina.’ Sono salita sulla sua Mercedes dove aveva un ottimo sistema audio e lei mi ha detto: ‘Ascolta questa canzone che ho appena fatto. Parla di te.'”
Express Yourself è stata pubblicata nel 1989 come singolo estratto dall’album “Like a prayer”. E’ un brano dal sapore vero e proprio di girl power nel quale si invita le donne ad ottenere quello che vogliono e a non sentirsi mai seconde per qualcuno. L’uomo che le ha accanto deve rendersi conto della fortuna e consiglia alle ragazze di non farsi abbindolare facilmente. Inoltre, suggerisce loro di mettere alla prova chi si ama per comprendere pienamente le sue intenzioni.
“You deserve the best in life/ So if the time isn’t right, then move on/ Second best is never enough/ You’ll do much better, baby, on your own.”
Jennifer Grey aveva iniziato a uscire con Matthew dopo averlo incontrato sul set di una commedia del 1986 e sono stati insieme per circa quattro anni prima che lei annullasse il loro fidanzamento. Ha poi iniziato a frequentare Johnny Depp.
Qui sotto potete ascoltare “Express youself” di Madonna:
Come on, girls
Do you believe in love?
‘Cause I’ve got something to say about it
And it goes something like this
Don’t go for second best, baby
Put your love to the test
You know, you know you’ve got to
Make him express how he feels and maybe
Then you’ll know your love is real
You don’t need diamond rings or eighteen karat gold
Fancy cars that go very fast, you know they never last, no, no
What you need is a big strong hand
To lift you to your higher ground
Make you feel like a queen on a throne
Make him love you ‘til you can’t come down
Don’t go for second best, baby
Put your love to the test
You know, you know you’ve got to
Make him express how he feels
And maybe then you’ll know your love is real
Long stem roses are the way to your heart, but
He needs to start with your head
Satin sheets are very romantic
What happens when you’re not in bed?
You deserve the best in life
So if the time isn’t right, then move on
Second best is never enough
You’ll do much better, baby, on your own
Don’t go for second best, baby
Put your love to the test
You know, you know you’ve got to
Make him express how he feels
And maybe then you’ll know your love is real
Express yourself
You’ve got to make him
Express himself
Hey, hey, hey, hey
So if you want it right now, make him show you how
Express what he’s got, oh, baby, ready or not
And when you’re gone he might regret it
Think about the love he once had
Try to carry on, but he just won’t get it
He’ll be back on his knees, so please
Don’t go for second best, baby
Put your love to the test
You know, you know you’ve got to
Make him express how he feels
And maybe then you’ll know your love is real
Express yourself
You’ve got to make him
Express himself
Hey, hey, hey, hey
So if you want it right now, make him show you how
Express what he’s got, oh, baby, ready or not
Express yourself
Express himself, hey, hey
So if you want it right now, better make him show you how
Express what he’s got, oh, baby, ready or not
Express yourself
Respect yourself, hey, hey
So if you want it right now, better make him show you how
Express what he’s got, oh, baby, ready or not
Express yourself