Double fantasy, The Weeknd feat. Future: ascolta la canzone colonna sonora della serie tv “The Idol”
The Weeknd feat. Future, Double Fantasy: testo e significato della canzone, colonna sonora della serie tv “The Idol”
Double fantasy è un brano di The Weeknd e Future, sesta traccia presente nella colonna sonora della serie tv HBO “The Idol“. Il suo collega co-fondatore della XO Records, Cash, ha anche scritto, su Instagram, che Metro Boomin e Mike Dean hanno prodotto “Double Fantasy”, che The Weeknd ha debuttato durante il set di Metro’s Coachella il 14 aprile. Il brano non è la prima collaborazione tra The Weeknd e Future. Ricordiamo il singolo del 2015 del produttore Mike WiLL Made-It “Drinks on Us“, che comprendeva anche Swae Lee, e nel pezzo “Low Life” e, alla fine dello stesso anno, The Weeknd ha scelto Future per “All I Know” dal suo album Starboy.
Qui sotto potete ascoltare “Double Fantasy” di The Weeknd e Future, leggere traduzione, testo e significato del brano.
The Weeknd feat. Future, Double Fantasy, Testo della canzone
Temperature risin’, bodies united
Now that I trapped you in my arms
No need to fight it, no need to hide it
Now that I see what’s in your heart
Baby girl, I’m the only one who knows this side of you
And baby, you know that I can pull out what’s inside of you
Even though it’s wrong
It’s wrong
Even though it’s wrong, baby
My girl
Oh-ooh-oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, oh-oh (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Oh-ooh-oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, oh-oh (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Oh-oh-oh
You want me inside you, beg me to slide in
No way we should have never met
Girl, when you ride it, see you decided
Don’t say those words that you’ll regret
Baby girl, I can tell that you think that I’m right for you
I already know that it’s not true, but girl, I’ll lie to you
Even though it’s wrong (Yeah, yeah)
It’s wrong (Yeah, yeah)
Even though it’s wrong, baby (Yeah, yeah)
My girl (Yeah)
Oh-ooh-oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, oh-oh (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Oh-ooh-oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, oh-oh (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Oh-oh-oh
We do the things, but we know it’s wrong
All on my skin, you all in my palm
I sent you an envelope, came with a poem
You possess venom, that came with a charm
You get the good out me when I perform
I know the bad in you, that’s just what I want
And you a baddie, you turnin’ me on
Fiend for your demons, I know where this goin’
Love when you fuckin’, we talkin’, I know what you doin’
Caught up in love, what the fuck is we doin’?
Bottles and bottles what else there ain’t to it
I tell you “I got you”, that’s well understood
Your legs on the bed, got your head on the floor
We go out shoppin’ whenever we get bored
We get it poppin’, leave nothin’ in the store
If I go to Saturn, I know that you goin’
Fuck me on Saturday, early in the mornin’
Flyer than a bird, she gon’ open her door
Screamin’ out murder, but showin’ you remorse
Gotta be cautious, can’t pay the support
Stars in the ceilin’, don’t feel like a Porsche
Came from the trenches, just livin’ at war
Once was a prostitute, I can afford you
The one I adore
Temperature risin’, bodies unitin’
Now that I trapped you in my arms
No need to fight it, no need to hide it
Now that I see what’s in your heart
Baby girl, I’m the only one who knows this side of you
And baby, you know that I can pull out what’s inside of you
Even though it’s wrong
It’s wrong
Even though it’s wrong, baby
My girl
The Weeknd feat. Future, Double Fantasy, Traduzione della canzone
La temperatura sale, corpi uniti
Ora che ti ho intrappolato tra le mie braccia
Non c’è bisogno di combatterlo, non c’è bisogno di nasconderlo
Ora che vedo cosa c’è nel tuo cuore
Bambina, sono l’unico che conosce questo lato di te
E piccola, sai che posso tirare fuori quello che c’è dentro di te
Anche se è sbagliato
È sbagliato
Anche se è sbagliato, piccola
Mia ragazza
Oh-ooh-oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, oh-oh (Sì, sì, sì, sì)
Oh-ooh-oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, oh-oh (Sì, sì, sì, sì)
Oh oh oh
Mi vuoi dentro di te, pregami di scivolare dentro
Non avremmo mai dovuto incontrarci
Ragazza, quando lo cavalchi, vedi che sei decisa
Non dire quelle parole di cui ti pentirai
Piccola, posso dire che pensi che io sia giusto per te
So già che non è vero, ma ragazza, ti mentirò
Anche se è sbagliato (Sì, sì)
È sbagliato (Sì, sì)
Anche se è sbagliato, piccola (Sì, sì)
La mia ragazza (Sì)
Oh-ooh-oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, oh-oh (Sì, sì, sì, sì)
Oh-ooh-oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, oh-oh (Sì, sì, sì, sì)
Oh oh oh
Facciamo le cose, ma sappiamo che è sbagliato
Tutto sulla mia pelle, tu tutta nel mio palmo
Ti ho mandato una busta, è arrivata con una poesia
Possiedi veleno, che è arrivato con un incantesimo
Tu mi dai il meglio quando mi esibisco
Conosco il male in te, è proprio quello che voglio
E tu sei un cattivo, mi stai eccitando
Demone per i tuoi demoni, so dove sta andando
Adoro quando f0tti, parliamo, so cosa stai facendo
Presi dall’amore, che cazzo stiamo facendo?
Bottiglie e bottiglie cos’altro non c’è
Ti dico “ti ho preso”, è ben inteso
Le gambe sul letto, la testa sul pavimento
Usciamo a fare shopping ogni volta che ci annoiamo
Lo facciamo scoppiare, non lasciare niente nel negozio
Se vado su Saturno, so che ci andrai
Sc0pami sabato, la mattina presto
Più volante di un uccello, aprirà la sua porta
Urlando omicidio, ma mostrandoti rimorso
Devo essere cauto, non posso pagare il mantenimento
Stelle nel soffitto, non sentirti una Porsche
È venuto dalle trincee, vivendo solo in guerra
Una volta ero una prostituta, te lo posso permettere
Quello che adoro
La temperatura aumenta, i corpi si uniscono
Ora che ti ho intrappolato tra le mie braccia
Non c’è bisogno di combatterlo, non c’è bisogno di nasconderlo
Ora che vedo cosa c’è nel tuo cuore
Bambina, sono l’unico che conosce questo lato di te
E piccola, sai che posso tirare fuori quello che c’è dentro di te
Anche se è sbagliato
È sbagliato
Anche se è sbagliato, piccola
Mia ragazza
Double Fantasy, Ascolta la canzone, significato
Cliccando qui potete ascoltare l’audio su YouTube, a seguire -in streaming- la canzone.
Il pezzo trasuda la chiara sensazione tossica di un rapporto che non riesce ad interrompersi ma che non è sano e non promette nulla di buono. Tra i due c’è attrazione fisica, desiderio l’uno dell’altra ma anche chiare menzogne che non si riescono a non pronunciare. Tra ricchezza, eccessi e consapevolezze inascoltate, resta forte questa doppia fantasia tra realtà e aspirazione dell’altro, senza la forza di interrompere qualcosa di evidentemente malsano.
The Idol, la serie tv con “Double Fantasy” come brano della colonna sonora
The Idol è una serie televisiva drammatica americana di prossima uscita creata da Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim e Sam Levinson che sarà presentata in anteprima su HBO il 4 giugno 2023. Protagonisti Lily-Rose Depp e Tesfaye, con Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Kim, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey e Hank Azaria. La trama è incentrata su Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), un’aspirante popstar che, dopo aver avuto un esaurimento nervoso che ha causato la cancellazione del suo ultimo tour, decide di rivendicare il titolo di pop star più sexy d’America e inizia una relazione complicata. con Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), guru dell’auto-aiuto e capo di una setta contemporanea.
Double Fantasy, come anticipato, è una traccia di The Weeknd e Future presente nella colonna ufficiale della serie tv.