Double fantasy è un brano di The Weeknd e Future, sesta traccia presente nella colonna sonora della serie tv HBO “The Idol“. Il suo collega co-fondatore della XO Records, Cash, ha anche scritto, su Instagram, che Metro Boomin e Mike Dean hanno prodotto “Double Fantasy”, che The Weeknd ha debuttato durante il set di Metro’s Coachella il 14 aprile. Il brano non è la prima collaborazione tra The Weeknd e Future. Ricordiamo il singolo del 2015 del produttore Mike WiLL Made-It “Drinks on Us“, che comprendeva anche Swae Lee, e nel pezzo “Low Life” e, alla fine dello stesso anno, The Weeknd ha scelto Future per “All I Know” dal suo album Starboy.

Qui sotto potete ascoltare “Double Fantasy” di The Weeknd e Future, leggere traduzione, testo e significato del brano.

The Weeknd feat. Future, Double Fantasy, Testo della canzone

Temperature risin’, bodies united

Now that I trapped you in my arms

No need to fight it, no need to hide it

Now that I see what’s in your heart

Baby girl, I’m the only one who knows this side of you

And baby, you know that I can pull out what’s inside of you

Even though it’s wrong

It’s wrong

Even though it’s wrong, baby

My girl

Oh-ooh-oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, oh-oh (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Oh-ooh-oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, oh-oh (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Oh-oh-oh

You want me inside you, beg me to slide in

No way we should have never met

Girl, when you ride it, see you decided

Don’t say those words that you’ll regret

Baby girl, I can tell that you think that I’m right for you

I already know that it’s not true, but girl, I’ll lie to you

Even though it’s wrong (Yeah, yeah)

It’s wrong (Yeah, yeah)

Even though it’s wrong, baby (Yeah, yeah)

My girl (Yeah)

Oh-ooh-oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, oh-oh (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Oh-ooh-oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, oh-oh (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Oh-oh-oh

We do the things, but we know it’s wrong

All on my skin, you all in my palm

I sent you an envelope, came with a poem

You possess venom, that came with a charm

You get the good out me when I perform

I know the bad in you, that’s just what I want

And you a baddie, you turnin’ me on

Fiend for your demons, I know where this goin’

Love when you fuckin’, we talkin’, I know what you doin’

Caught up in love, what the fuck is we doin’?

Bottles and bottles what else there ain’t to it

I tell you “I got you”, that’s well understood

Your legs on the bed, got your head on the floor

We go out shoppin’ whenever we get bored

We get it poppin’, leave nothin’ in the store

If I go to Saturn, I know that you goin’

Fuck me on Saturday, early in the mornin’

Flyer than a bird, she gon’ open her door

Screamin’ out murder, but showin’ you remorse

Gotta be cautious, can’t pay the support

Stars in the ceilin’, don’t feel like a Porsche

Came from the trenches, just livin’ at war

Once was a prostitute, I can afford you

The one I adore

Temperature risin’, bodies unitin’

Now that I trapped you in my arms

No need to fight it, no need to hide it

Now that I see what’s in your heart

Baby girl, I’m the only one who knows this side of you

And baby, you know that I can pull out what’s inside of you

Even though it’s wrong

It’s wrong

Even though it’s wrong, baby

My girl

The Weeknd feat. Future, Double Fantasy, Traduzione della canzone

La temperatura sale, corpi uniti

Ora che ti ho intrappolato tra le mie braccia

Non c’è bisogno di combatterlo, non c’è bisogno di nasconderlo

Ora che vedo cosa c’è nel tuo cuore

Bambina, sono l’unico che conosce questo lato di te

E piccola, sai che posso tirare fuori quello che c’è dentro di te

Anche se è sbagliato

È sbagliato

Anche se è sbagliato, piccola

Mia ragazza

Oh-ooh-oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, oh-oh (Sì, sì, sì, sì)

Oh-ooh-oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, oh-oh (Sì, sì, sì, sì)

Oh oh oh

Mi vuoi dentro di te, pregami di scivolare dentro

Non avremmo mai dovuto incontrarci

Ragazza, quando lo cavalchi, vedi che sei decisa

Non dire quelle parole di cui ti pentirai

Piccola, posso dire che pensi che io sia giusto per te

So già che non è vero, ma ragazza, ti mentirò

Anche se è sbagliato (Sì, sì)

È sbagliato (Sì, sì)

Anche se è sbagliato, piccola (Sì, sì)

La mia ragazza (Sì)

Oh-ooh-oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, oh-oh (Sì, sì, sì, sì)

Oh-ooh-oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, oh-oh (Sì, sì, sì, sì)

Oh oh oh

Facciamo le cose, ma sappiamo che è sbagliato

Tutto sulla mia pelle, tu tutta nel mio palmo

Ti ho mandato una busta, è arrivata con una poesia

Possiedi veleno, che è arrivato con un incantesimo

Tu mi dai il meglio quando mi esibisco

Conosco il male in te, è proprio quello che voglio

E tu sei un cattivo, mi stai eccitando

Demone per i tuoi demoni, so dove sta andando

Adoro quando f0tti, parliamo, so cosa stai facendo

Presi dall’amore, che cazzo stiamo facendo?

Bottiglie e bottiglie cos’altro non c’è

Ti dico “ti ho preso”, è ben inteso

Le gambe sul letto, la testa sul pavimento

Usciamo a fare shopping ogni volta che ci annoiamo

Lo facciamo scoppiare, non lasciare niente nel negozio

Se vado su Saturno, so che ci andrai

Sc0pami sabato, la mattina presto

Più volante di un uccello, aprirà la sua porta

Urlando omicidio, ma mostrandoti rimorso

Devo essere cauto, non posso pagare il mantenimento

Stelle nel soffitto, non sentirti una Porsche

È venuto dalle trincee, vivendo solo in guerra

Una volta ero una prostituta, te lo posso permettere

Quello che adoro

La temperatura aumenta, i corpi si uniscono

Ora che ti ho intrappolato tra le mie braccia

Non c’è bisogno di combatterlo, non c’è bisogno di nasconderlo

Ora che vedo cosa c’è nel tuo cuore

Bambina, sono l’unico che conosce questo lato di te

E piccola, sai che posso tirare fuori quello che c’è dentro di te

Anche se è sbagliato

È sbagliato

Anche se è sbagliato, piccola

Mia ragazza

Double Fantasy, Ascolta la canzone, significato

Cliccando qui potete ascoltare l’audio su YouTube, a seguire -in streaming- la canzone.

Il pezzo trasuda la chiara sensazione tossica di un rapporto che non riesce ad interrompersi ma che non è sano e non promette nulla di buono. Tra i due c’è attrazione fisica, desiderio l’uno dell’altra ma anche chiare menzogne che non si riescono a non pronunciare. Tra ricchezza, eccessi e consapevolezze inascoltate, resta forte questa doppia fantasia tra realtà e aspirazione dell’altro, senza la forza di interrompere qualcosa di evidentemente malsano.

The Idol, la serie tv con “Double Fantasy” come brano della colonna sonora

The Idol è una serie televisiva drammatica americana di prossima uscita creata da Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim e Sam Levinson che sarà presentata in anteprima su HBO il 4 giugno 2023. Protagonisti Lily-Rose Depp e Tesfaye, con Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Kim, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey e Hank Azaria. La trama è incentrata su Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), un’aspirante popstar che, dopo aver avuto un esaurimento nervoso che ha causato la cancellazione del suo ultimo tour, decide di rivendicare il titolo di pop star più sexy d’America e inizia una relazione complicata. con Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), guru dell’auto-aiuto e capo di una setta contemporanea.

Double Fantasy, come anticipato, è una traccia di The Weeknd e Future presente nella colonna ufficiale della serie tv.