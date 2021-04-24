Come Through: il nuovo singolo di H.E.R. con Chris Brown (Testo, Traduzione e Video)
Come Through è il nuovo singolo di H.E.R., la cantante R&B vincitrice di 4 Grammy, che vede la partecipazione di Chris Brown.
Dal 23 aprile, è disponibile Come Through, il nuovo singolo di H.E.R., tra le artiste R&B di maggior successo negli ultimi anni, vincitrice di 4 Grammy Awards.
Il singolo, scritto da H.E.R, Cardiak, Tiara Thomas e prodotto da Cardiak, vede la partecipazione di Chris Brown, anch’egli co-autore del brano.
Come Through sarà incluso nel nuovo album di H.E.R., dal titolo Back of my mind.
Domenica 25 aprile 2021, H.E.R. si esibirà con il suo brano candidato agli Oscar, Fight For You (tratto dal film Judas and the Black Messiah) nello speciale della ABC, Oscars: Into The Spotlight, al quale prenderà parte anche la nostra Laura Pausini, candidata agli Oscar con Io sì/Seen.
Di seguito, trovate il testo e la traduzione di Come Through. Cliccando qui, potete ascoltare la canzone.
Come Through: il testo
Almost missed my flight today
I look good, even though I feel shitty
I just got back out this way
You already got plans for the city
Call ‘em off, could you call ‘em off for me
You’re always going on and on
Got it all, ask me why I never leave
I don’t go out much.
But you should come through tonight
I’m chilling on the Westside, boo
Call my homegirl, tell your best friend
You can slide too on the low, a remote location
I don’t want them see me gettin’ faded
You should come through tonight
I only kick it with a tight crew
They won’t tell, ‘cause they tryna live they best life too
On the low, on my own, I be wavy
Hit mе on my phone, I’ll be waitin’, yeah yеah.
Lookin’ at you cry, goin’ crazy
If I could, I would take the pain away
I don’t see that smile I made
You already made plans that ain’t with me
Tryin’ hard, I been tryin’ hard to breathe
Inhale, exhale, you expel what you been doin’ to me
Fighting it off, you been fighting me off for weeks
Don’t leave, ‘cause I need ya.
But you should come through tonight
I’m chilling on the Westside, boo
Call my homegirl, tell your best friend
You can slide too on the low, a remote location
I don’t want them see me gettin’ faded
You should come through tonight
I only kick it with a tight crew
They won’t tell, ‘cause they tryna live they best life too
On the low, on my own, I be wavy
Hit me on my phone, I’ll be waitin’, yeah yeah.
I ain’t really tryna spend no time
In the house if you ask me how I’m feelin’
I say yes to goin’ out tonight
Oh, I ain’t did that in a minute
Call it off, oh, call it off for you
You always goin’ on and on
Askin’ why, oh, why I’m not with you
I don’t go out much.
But you should come through tonight
I’m chilling on the Westside, boo
Call my homegirl, tell your best friend
You can slide through on the low, a remote location
I don’t want them see me gettin’ faded
You should come through tonight
I only kick it with a tight crew
They won’t tell, ‘cause they tryna live they best life too
On the low, on my own, I be wavy
Hit me on my phone, I’ll be waitin’, yeah yeah.
Waitin’, oh
Hit me on my phone, I be waitin’, waitin’
Yeah, yeah, yeah, uh
Hit me on my phone, hit me on my phone, yeah
Ooh, I’ll be waitin’, yeah
And give me a call, ooh yeah yeah
And give me a call, ooh yeah yeah
And give me a call, yeah.
Come Through: la traduzione
Ho quasi perso il mio volo oggi
Sto bene anche se mi sento di m*rda
Sono appena tornata da queste parti
Tu hai già dei piani per la città
Cancellali, potresti cancellarli per me
Tu stai andando sempre avanti e avanti
Ho capito tutto, chiedimi perché non me ne vado mai
Non esco molto.
Ma tu dovresti venire stasera
Mi sto rilassando sulla Westside, baby
Chiama la mia amica, dillo al tuo migliore amico
Puoi anche scivolare in basso, in un posto lontano
Non voglio che mi vedano sbiadire
Dovresti venire stasera
Mi diverto solo con una squadra compatta
Non lo diranno perché anche loro cercano di vivere la loro vita al meglio
In basso, da sola, sono mossa
Raggiungimi al telefono, aspetterò, yeah yeah.
Ti guardo piangere, impazzire
Se potessi, porterei via il dolore
Non vedo quel sorriso che ho creato
Hai già fatto progetti senza di me
Mi sto sforzando, mi sono sforzato di respirare
Inspira, espira, tiro fuori quello che mi hai fatto
Combattendo, mi hai sfidato per settimane
Non andartene, perché ho bisogno di te.
Ma tu dovresti venire stasera
Mi sto rilassando sulla Westside, baby
Chiama la mia amica, dillo al tuo migliore amico
Puoi anche scivolare in basso, in un posto lontano
Non voglio che mi vedano sbiadire
Dovresti venire stasera
Mi diverto solo con una squadra compatta
Non lo diranno perché anche loro cercano di vivere la loro vita al meglio
In basso, da sola, sono mossa
Raggiungimi al telefono, aspetterò, yeah yeah.
Non sto davvero cercando di perdere tempo
In casa se mi chiedi come mi sento
Dico sì per uscire stasera
Oh, non lo facevo da un minuto
Chiamalo, oh, chiamalo per te
Vai sempre avanti e avanti
Chiedendoti perché, oh, perché non sono con te
Non esco molto.
Ma tu dovresti venire stasera
Mi sto rilassando sulla Westside, baby
Chiama la mia amica, dillo al tuo migliore amico
Puoi anche scivolare in basso, in un posto lontano
Non voglio che mi vedano sbiadire
Dovresti venire stasera
Mi diverto solo con una squadra compatta
Non lo diranno perché anche loro cercano di vivere la loro vita al meglio
In basso, da sola, sono mossa
Raggiungimi al telefono, aspetterò, yeah yeah.
Aspettando,
Raggiungimi al telefono, sto aspettando, aspettando
Sì, sì, sì,
Raggiungimi al telefono, raggiungimi al telefono, sì
Ooh, aspetterò, sì
E chiamami, ooh sì sì
E chiamami, ooh sì sì
E chiamami, sì.