Dal 23 aprile, è disponibile Come Through, il nuovo singolo di H.E.R., tra le artiste R&B di maggior successo negli ultimi anni, vincitrice di 4 Grammy Awards.

Il singolo, scritto da H.E.R, Cardiak, Tiara Thomas e prodotto da Cardiak, vede la partecipazione di Chris Brown, anch’egli co-autore del brano.

Come Through sarà incluso nel nuovo album di H.E.R., dal titolo Back of my mind.

Domenica 25 aprile 2021, H.E.R. si esibirà con il suo brano candidato agli Oscar, Fight For You (tratto dal film Judas and the Black Messiah) nello speciale della ABC, Oscars: Into The Spotlight, al quale prenderà parte anche la nostra Laura Pausini, candidata agli Oscar con Io sì/Seen.

Di seguito, trovate il testo e la traduzione di Come Through. Cliccando qui, potete ascoltare la canzone.

Come Through: il testo

Almost missed my flight today

I look good, even though I feel shitty

I just got back out this way

You already got plans for the city

Call ‘em off, could you call ‘em off for me

You’re always going on and on

Got it all, ask me why I never leave

I don’t go out much.

But you should come through tonight

I’m chilling on the Westside, boo

Call my homegirl, tell your best friend

You can slide too on the low, a remote location

I don’t want them see me gettin’ faded

You should come through tonight

I only kick it with a tight crew

They won’t tell, ‘cause they tryna live they best life too

On the low, on my own, I be wavy

Hit mе on my phone, I’ll be waitin’, yeah yеah.

Lookin’ at you cry, goin’ crazy

If I could, I would take the pain away

I don’t see that smile I made

You already made plans that ain’t with me

Tryin’ hard, I been tryin’ hard to breathe

Inhale, exhale, you expel what you been doin’ to me

Fighting it off, you been fighting me off for weeks

Don’t leave, ‘cause I need ya.

But you should come through tonight

I’m chilling on the Westside, boo

Call my homegirl, tell your best friend

You can slide too on the low, a remote location

I don’t want them see me gettin’ faded

You should come through tonight

I only kick it with a tight crew

They won’t tell, ‘cause they tryna live they best life too

On the low, on my own, I be wavy

Hit me on my phone, I’ll be waitin’, yeah yeah.

I ain’t really tryna spend no time

In the house if you ask me how I’m feelin’

I say yes to goin’ out tonight

Oh, I ain’t did that in a minute

Call it off, oh, call it off for you

You always goin’ on and on

Askin’ why, oh, why I’m not with you

I don’t go out much.

But you should come through tonight

I’m chilling on the Westside, boo

Call my homegirl, tell your best friend

You can slide through on the low, a remote location

I don’t want them see me gettin’ faded

You should come through tonight

I only kick it with a tight crew

They won’t tell, ‘cause they tryna live they best life too

On the low, on my own, I be wavy

Hit me on my phone, I’ll be waitin’, yeah yeah.

Waitin’, oh

Hit me on my phone, I be waitin’, waitin’

Yeah, yeah, yeah, uh

Hit me on my phone, hit me on my phone, yeah

Ooh, I’ll be waitin’, yeah

And give me a call, ooh yeah yeah

And give me a call, ooh yeah yeah

And give me a call, yeah.

Come Through: la traduzione

Ho quasi perso il mio volo oggi

Sto bene anche se mi sento di m*rda

Sono appena tornata da queste parti

Tu hai già dei piani per la città

Cancellali, potresti cancellarli per me

Tu stai andando sempre avanti e avanti

Ho capito tutto, chiedimi perché non me ne vado mai

Non esco molto.

Ma tu dovresti venire stasera

Mi sto rilassando sulla Westside, baby

Chiama la mia amica, dillo al tuo migliore amico

Puoi anche scivolare in basso, in un posto lontano

Non voglio che mi vedano sbiadire

Dovresti venire stasera

Mi diverto solo con una squadra compatta

Non lo diranno perché anche loro cercano di vivere la loro vita al meglio

In basso, da sola, sono mossa

Raggiungimi al telefono, aspetterò, yeah yeah.

Ti guardo piangere, impazzire

Se potessi, porterei via il dolore

Non vedo quel sorriso che ho creato

Hai già fatto progetti senza di me

Mi sto sforzando, mi sono sforzato di respirare

Inspira, espira, tiro fuori quello che mi hai fatto

Combattendo, mi hai sfidato per settimane

Non andartene, perché ho bisogno di te.

Ma tu dovresti venire stasera

Mi sto rilassando sulla Westside, baby

Chiama la mia amica, dillo al tuo migliore amico

Puoi anche scivolare in basso, in un posto lontano

Non voglio che mi vedano sbiadire

Dovresti venire stasera

Mi diverto solo con una squadra compatta

Non lo diranno perché anche loro cercano di vivere la loro vita al meglio

In basso, da sola, sono mossa

Raggiungimi al telefono, aspetterò, yeah yeah.

Non sto davvero cercando di perdere tempo

In casa se mi chiedi come mi sento

Dico sì per uscire stasera

Oh, non lo facevo da un minuto

Chiamalo, oh, chiamalo per te

Vai sempre avanti e avanti

Chiedendoti perché, oh, perché non sono con te

Non esco molto.

Ma tu dovresti venire stasera

Mi sto rilassando sulla Westside, baby

Chiama la mia amica, dillo al tuo migliore amico

Puoi anche scivolare in basso, in un posto lontano

Non voglio che mi vedano sbiadire

Dovresti venire stasera

Mi diverto solo con una squadra compatta

Non lo diranno perché anche loro cercano di vivere la loro vita al meglio

In basso, da sola, sono mossa

Raggiungimi al telefono, aspetterò, yeah yeah.

Aspettando,

Raggiungimi al telefono, sto aspettando, aspettando

Sì, sì, sì,

Raggiungimi al telefono, raggiungimi al telefono, sì

Ooh, aspetterò, sì

E chiamami, ooh sì sì

E chiamami, ooh sì sì

E chiamami, sì.