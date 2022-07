Scary scene in Clarkson, MI (outside of Detroit) tonight. Carlos Santana passed out on stage about an hour into his set. He did get up and was assisted off stage. Very warm and humid at this outdoor venue. Video: Rick Notter. Santana is currently scheduled back in LV in Sept. pic.twitter.com/994JEOZI0B

— Kevin Janison (@KevinJanison) July 6, 2022