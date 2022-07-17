Calvin Harris: Stay With Me è il nuovo singolo con Justin Timberlake, Halsey e Pharrell Williams (Testo, Traduzione e Video)
Stay With Me è il nuovo singolo di Calvin Harris che vede la partecipazione di Justin Timberlake, Halsey e Pharrell Williams.
Dal 14 luglio, è disponibile il nuovo singolo di Calvin Harris, dal titolo Stay With Me, che vede la partecipazione di Justin Timberlake, Halsey e Pharrell Williams. Il video, diretto da Emil Nava, è stato pubblicato sempre il 14 luglio. Il nuovo singolo del dj e producer britannico, infine, entrerà in rotazione radiofonica a partire dal 22 luglio.
Per la prima volta, con questo singolo, Calvin Harris collabora con Justin Timberlake e con Halsey. Con Pharrell Williams, invece, il producer aveva già collaborato per Heatstroke, singolo contenuto in Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1..
Stay With Me farà parte di Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, album che sarà disponibile dal prossimo 5 agosto. Altre anticipazioni dell’album sono state Potion, singolo che vede la partecipazione di Dua Lipa e Young Thug, e New Money, brano realizzato in collaborazione con 21 Savage.
Altri artisti presenti nell’album saranno Stefflon Don, Chlöe, Charlie Puth, Pusha T, Shenseea, Tinashe, Normani, Lil Durk, Offset, 6lack, Coi Leray, Busta Rhymes, Donae’O, Latto, Swae Lee, Jorja Smith e Snoop Dogg.
Calvin Harris: Stay With Me: ascolta la canzone
Clicca qui per ascoltare la canzone e per vedere il video ufficiale.
Calvin Harris: Stay With Me: testo
Hey, it’s a mess out there
They can leave, but we don’t care
We’ll stay, I’m good right here
I been waitin’ for you all year
Come play, make a mess right here
Do whatever, I like it weird
Okay, let ‘em disappear
Say whatever you want to hear
Just stay.
They said, please, turn it down
I said, just turn around
They say it’s dark, but what do they know?
So upliftin’ how you bounce.
And it feel like, damn
Look at those pants
Damn
It don’t makе sense
Damn
Yeah, I’m convincеd
Blam
It’s magic.
This one’s for tonight and beyond
We toast and then we cheers, all your girls are here
Somethin’ ain’t right if you yawn
As crazy as it sound, wanna take you down
So you can feel the vibe ‘til the dawn
The energy is flowin’, it keeps us glowin’
So we don’t need no light, why’s it on?
I’m talkin’ to you, girl, it’s a new world.
Hey, it’s a mess out there
They can leave, but we don’t care
We’ll stay, I’m good right here
I been waitin’ for you all year
Come play, make a mess right here
Do whatever, I like it weird
Okay, let ‘em disappear
Say whatever you want to hear
Just stay.
All night
Come on and stay with me
Let’s take flight
Come on and stay, baby
We could fly away, girl
Come on and stay with me
All night
Come on and stay with me.
I still see your body in the dark
It’s easy, I just use my hands
And I don’t even need to go inside
I know just by the way you dance.
Look at those pants
Damn
It don’t make sense
Damn
Yeah, I’m convinced
Blam
It’s magic.
This one’s for tonight and beyond
We toast and then we cheers, all your girls are here
Somethin’ ain’t right if you yawn
As crazy as it sound, wanna take you down
So you can feel the vibe ‘til the dawn
The energy is flowin’, it keeps us glowin’
So we don’t need no light, why’s it on?
I’m talkin’ to you, girl, it’s a new world.
Hey, it’s a mess out there
They can leave, but we don’t care
We’ll stay, I’m good right here
I been waitin’ for you all year
Come play, make a mess right here
Do whatever, I like it weird
Okay, let ‘em disappear
Say whatever you want to hear
Just stay.
All night
Come on and stay with me
Let’s take flight
Come on and stay, baby
We could fly away, girl
Come on and stay with me
All night
Come on and stay with me.
Calvin Harris: Stay With Me: traduzione
Hey, è un casino là fuori
Possono andarsene ma non ci interessa
Rimarremo, sto bene proprio qui
Ti ho aspettato tutto l’anno
Vieni a giocare, fai un casino proprio qui
Fai qualunque cosa, mi piace strano
Ok, lasciali sparire
Dì quello che vuoi sentire
Rimani e basta.
Hanno detto, per favore abbassalo
Ho detto, girati e basta
Dicono che è buio, ma cosa ne sanno?
È così edificante come rimbalzi.
E sembra, dannazione
Guarda quei pantaloni
Dannazione
Non ha senso
Dannazione
Sì, sono convinto
Colpa
È magico.
Questo è per stasera e oltre
Brindiamo e poi facciamo il tifo, tutte le vostre ragazze sono qui
Qualcosa non va nel modo giusto se sbadigli
Per quanto pazzo possa sembrare, voglio stenderti
Così puoi sentire la vibrazione fino all’alba
L’energia sta scorrendo, ci fa brillare
Quindi non abbiamo bisogno di luce, perché è accesa?
Sto parlando con te, ragazza, è un nuovo mondo.
Hey, è un casino là fuori
Possono andarsene ma non ci interessa
Rimarremo, sto bene proprio qui
Ti ho aspettato tutto l’anno
Vieni a giocare, fai un casino proprio qui
Fai qualunque cosa, mi piace strano
Ok, lasciali sparire
Dì quello che vuoi sentire
Rimani e basta.
Tutta la notte
Vieni e resta con me
Prendiamo il volo
Vieni e resta, baby
Potremmo volare via, ragazza
Vieni e resta con me
Tutta la notte
Vieni e resta con me.
Vedo ancora il tuo corpo nel buio
È facile, uso solo le mie mani
E non ho nemmeno bisogno di entrare dentro
Lo so solo dal modo in cui balli.
E sembra, dannazione
Guarda quei pantaloni
Dannazione
Non ha senso
Dannazione
Sì, sono convinto
Colpa
È magico.
Questo è per stasera e oltre
Brindiamo e poi facciamo il tifo, tutte le vostre ragazze sono qui
Qualcosa non va nel modo giusto se sbadigli
Per quanto pazzo possa sembrare, voglio stenderti
Così puoi sentire la vibrazione fino all’alba
L’energia sta scorrendo, ci fa brillare
Quindi non abbiamo bisogno di luce, perché è accesa?
Sto parlando con te, ragazza, è un nuovo mondo.
Hey, è un casino là fuori
Possono andarsene ma non ci interessa
Rimarremo, sto bene proprio qui
Ti ho aspettato tutto l’anno
Vieni a giocare, fai un casino proprio qui
Fai qualunque cosa, mi piace strano
Ok, lasciali sparire
Dì quello che vuoi sentire
Rimani e basta.
Tutta la notte
Vieni e resta con me
Prendiamo il volo
Vieni e resta, baby
Potremmo volare via, ragazza
Vieni e resta con me
Tutta la notte
Vieni e resta con me.