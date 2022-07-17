Dal 14 luglio, è disponibile il nuovo singolo di Calvin Harris, dal titolo Stay With Me, che vede la partecipazione di Justin Timberlake, Halsey e Pharrell Williams. Il video, diretto da Emil Nava, è stato pubblicato sempre il 14 luglio. Il nuovo singolo del dj e producer britannico, infine, entrerà in rotazione radiofonica a partire dal 22 luglio.

Per la prima volta, con questo singolo, Calvin Harris collabora con Justin Timberlake e con Halsey. Con Pharrell Williams, invece, il producer aveva già collaborato per Heatstroke, singolo contenuto in Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1..

Stay With Me farà parte di Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, album che sarà disponibile dal prossimo 5 agosto. Altre anticipazioni dell’album sono state Potion, singolo che vede la partecipazione di Dua Lipa e Young Thug, e New Money, brano realizzato in collaborazione con 21 Savage.

Altri artisti presenti nell’album saranno Stefflon Don, Chlöe, Charlie Puth, Pusha T, Shenseea, Tinashe, Normani, Lil Durk, Offset, 6lack, Coi Leray, Busta Rhymes, Donae’O, Latto, Swae Lee, Jorja Smith e Snoop Dogg.

Calvin Harris: Stay With Me: testo

Hey, it’s a mess out there

They can leave, but we don’t care

We’ll stay, I’m good right here

I been waitin’ for you all year

Come play, make a mess right here

Do whatever, I like it weird

Okay, let ‘em disappear

Say whatever you want to hear

Just stay.

They said, please, turn it down

I said, just turn around

They say it’s dark, but what do they know?

So upliftin’ how you bounce.

And it feel like, damn

Look at those pants

Damn

It don’t makе sense

Damn

Yeah, I’m convincеd

Blam

It’s magic.

This one’s for tonight and beyond

We toast and then we cheers, all your girls are here

Somethin’ ain’t right if you yawn

As crazy as it sound, wanna take you down

So you can feel the vibe ‘til the dawn

The energy is flowin’, it keeps us glowin’

So we don’t need no light, why’s it on?

I’m talkin’ to you, girl, it’s a new world.

Hey, it’s a mess out there

They can leave, but we don’t care

We’ll stay, I’m good right here

I been waitin’ for you all year

Come play, make a mess right here

Do whatever, I like it weird

Okay, let ‘em disappear

Say whatever you want to hear

Just stay.

All night

Come on and stay with me

Let’s take flight

Come on and stay, baby

We could fly away, girl

Come on and stay with me

All night

Come on and stay with me.

I still see your body in the dark

It’s easy, I just use my hands

And I don’t even need to go inside

I know just by the way you dance.

Look at those pants

Damn

It don’t make sense

Damn

Yeah, I’m convinced

Blam

It’s magic.

This one’s for tonight and beyond

We toast and then we cheers, all your girls are here

Somethin’ ain’t right if you yawn

As crazy as it sound, wanna take you down

So you can feel the vibe ‘til the dawn

The energy is flowin’, it keeps us glowin’

So we don’t need no light, why’s it on?

I’m talkin’ to you, girl, it’s a new world.

Hey, it’s a mess out there

They can leave, but we don’t care

We’ll stay, I’m good right here

I been waitin’ for you all year

Come play, make a mess right here

Do whatever, I like it weird

Okay, let ‘em disappear

Say whatever you want to hear

Just stay.

All night

Come on and stay with me

Let’s take flight

Come on and stay, baby

We could fly away, girl

Come on and stay with me

All night

Come on and stay with me.

Calvin Harris: Stay With Me: traduzione

Hey, è un casino là fuori

Possono andarsene ma non ci interessa

Rimarremo, sto bene proprio qui

Ti ho aspettato tutto l’anno

Vieni a giocare, fai un casino proprio qui

Fai qualunque cosa, mi piace strano

Ok, lasciali sparire

Dì quello che vuoi sentire

Rimani e basta.

Hanno detto, per favore abbassalo

Ho detto, girati e basta

Dicono che è buio, ma cosa ne sanno?

È così edificante come rimbalzi.

E sembra, dannazione

Guarda quei pantaloni

Dannazione

Non ha senso

Dannazione

Sì, sono convinto

Colpa

È magico.

Questo è per stasera e oltre

Brindiamo e poi facciamo il tifo, tutte le vostre ragazze sono qui

Qualcosa non va nel modo giusto se sbadigli

Per quanto pazzo possa sembrare, voglio stenderti

Così puoi sentire la vibrazione fino all’alba

L’energia sta scorrendo, ci fa brillare

Quindi non abbiamo bisogno di luce, perché è accesa?

Sto parlando con te, ragazza, è un nuovo mondo.

Hey, è un casino là fuori

Possono andarsene ma non ci interessa

Rimarremo, sto bene proprio qui

Ti ho aspettato tutto l’anno

Vieni a giocare, fai un casino proprio qui

Fai qualunque cosa, mi piace strano

Ok, lasciali sparire

Dì quello che vuoi sentire

Rimani e basta.

Tutta la notte

Vieni e resta con me

Prendiamo il volo

Vieni e resta, baby

Potremmo volare via, ragazza

Vieni e resta con me

Tutta la notte

Vieni e resta con me.

Vedo ancora il tuo corpo nel buio

È facile, uso solo le mie mani

E non ho nemmeno bisogno di entrare dentro

Lo so solo dal modo in cui balli.

E sembra, dannazione

Guarda quei pantaloni

Dannazione

Non ha senso

Dannazione

Sì, sono convinto

Colpa

È magico.

Questo è per stasera e oltre

Brindiamo e poi facciamo il tifo, tutte le vostre ragazze sono qui

Qualcosa non va nel modo giusto se sbadigli

Per quanto pazzo possa sembrare, voglio stenderti

Così puoi sentire la vibrazione fino all’alba

L’energia sta scorrendo, ci fa brillare

Quindi non abbiamo bisogno di luce, perché è accesa?

Sto parlando con te, ragazza, è un nuovo mondo.

Hey, è un casino là fuori

Possono andarsene ma non ci interessa

Rimarremo, sto bene proprio qui

Ti ho aspettato tutto l’anno

Vieni a giocare, fai un casino proprio qui

Fai qualunque cosa, mi piace strano

Ok, lasciali sparire

Dì quello che vuoi sentire

Rimani e basta.

Tutta la notte

Vieni e resta con me

Prendiamo il volo

Vieni e resta, baby

Potremmo volare via, ragazza

Vieni e resta con me

Tutta la notte

Vieni e resta con me.