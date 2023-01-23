Brit Awards 2023 tra le polemiche: solo uomini nelle nomination per “Artist of the year”, il commento di Sam Smith
Il 2023 è il secondo anno consecutivo da quando i Brit Awards hanno abbandonato le categorie di genere: nessun miglior artista femminile o maschile. Ma il Brit Awards 2023, dopo l’annuncio delle nomination come “Artista dell’anno”, lo spettacolo degli Awards è stato criticato sia dai fan che dai professionisti dell’industria musicale.
Tim Burgess di The Charlatans ha twittato: “Così i The Brits hanno introdotto una categoria di Artista dell’anno in sostituzione di genere neutro per la categoria Miglior artista maschile e Miglior artista femminile – ma quest’anno tutti e cinque i candidati sono ragazzi […]. Un passo avanti, tre indietro”
Artista dell’anno vede nominati Central Cee, Fred again.., George Ezra, Stormzy e Harry Styles. Nessuna donna appare tra i cinque cantanti in lizza per questa importante categoria dei Brit Awards 2023. A prendere la parole è stato anche Sam Smith, che non è binario, e ha chiesto l’introduzione di categorie neutre rispetto al genere nel 2021. Questo il commento del cantante al The Sunday Times, che ha definito “un peccato” la presenza di soli candidati maschi:
“Le cose stanno andando avanti, ma è ovvio che non c’è ancora. Vedendo quella lista [Miglior artista], c’è ancora molta strada da fare. È incredibilmente frustrante. Sembra che dovrebbe essere qualcosa di facile da fare. [Gli inglesi] devono solo festeggiare tutti perché non si tratta solo di artisti che ottengono premi. I premi sono per i ragazzi che guardano la TV pensando: “Posso fare musica così”. Quando ero giovane, se avessi visto più persone queer a questi premi mi avrebbe acceso il cuore. I premi servono per ispirare”
Brit Awards 2023, nomination
Album of the Year
The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language
Fred Again – Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 – September 9 2022)
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Stormzy – This Is What I Mean
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Artist of the Year
Central Cee
Fred Again
George Ezra
Harry Styles
Stormzy
Best group
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins
Wet Leg
Song of the Year
Aitch and Ashanti – Baby
Cat Burns – Go
Dave – Starlight
Ed Sheeran and Elton John – Merry Christmas
Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)
George Ezra – Green Green Grass
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lewis Capaldi – Forget Me
LF System – Afraid to Feel
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy
Best international artist
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Best international group
Blackpink
Drake & 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Fontaines DC
Gabriels
International song of the Year
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran – Peru
Encanto cast – We Don’t Talk About Bruno
Gayle – ABCDEFU
Jack Harlow – First Class
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott – Where Are You Now?
OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Best new artist
Kojey Radical
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
Mimi Webb
Wet Leg
Rising Star
Flo – winners
Cat Burns
Nia Archives
Best alternative / rock
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg
Best dance
Becky Hill
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred Again
Best hip-hop / rap / grime
Aitch
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carner
Stormzy
Pop / R&B
Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Sam Smith