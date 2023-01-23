Il 2023 è il secondo anno consecutivo da quando i Brit Awards hanno abbandonato le categorie di genere: nessun miglior artista femminile o maschile. Ma il Brit Awards 2023, dopo l’annuncio delle nomination come “Artista dell’anno”, lo spettacolo degli Awards è stato criticato sia dai fan che dai professionisti dell’industria musicale.

Tim Burgess di The Charlatans ha twittato: “Così i The Brits hanno introdotto una categoria di Artista dell’anno in sostituzione di genere neutro per la categoria Miglior artista maschile e Miglior artista femminile – ma quest’anno tutti e cinque i candidati sono ragazzi […]. Un passo avanti, tre indietro”

Artista dell’anno vede nominati Central Cee, Fred again.., George Ezra, Stormzy e Harry Styles. Nessuna donna appare tra i cinque cantanti in lizza per questa importante categoria dei Brit Awards 2023. A prendere la parole è stato anche Sam Smith, che non è binario, e ha chiesto l’introduzione di categorie neutre rispetto al genere nel 2021. Questo il commento del cantante al The Sunday Times, che ha definito “un peccato” la presenza di soli candidati maschi:

“Le cose stanno andando avanti, ma è ovvio che non c’è ancora. Vedendo quella lista [Miglior artista], c’è ancora molta strada da fare. È incredibilmente frustrante. Sembra che dovrebbe essere qualcosa di facile da fare. [Gli inglesi] devono solo festeggiare tutti perché non si tratta solo di artisti che ottengono premi. I premi sono per i ragazzi che guardano la TV pensando: “Posso fare musica così”. Quando ero giovane, se avessi visto più persone queer a questi premi mi avrebbe acceso il cuore. I premi servono per ispirare”

Brit Awards 2023, nomination

Album of the Year

The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language

Fred Again – Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 – September 9 2022)

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Stormzy – This Is What I Mean

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Artist of the Year

Central Cee

Fred Again

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

Best group

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

Song of the Year

Aitch and Ashanti – Baby

Cat Burns – Go

Dave – Starlight

Ed Sheeran and Elton John – Merry Christmas

Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)

George Ezra – Green Green Grass

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lewis Capaldi – Forget Me

LF System – Afraid to Feel

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy

Best international artist

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Best international group

Blackpink

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines DC

Gabriels

International song of the Year

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran – Peru

Encanto cast – We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Gayle – ABCDEFU

Jack Harlow – First Class

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott – Where Are You Now?

OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Best new artist

Kojey Radical

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Mimi Webb

Wet Leg

Rising Star

Flo – winners

Cat Burns

Nia Archives

Best alternative / rock

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Best dance

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again

Best hip-hop / rap / grime

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

Pop / R&B

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Sam Smith