Il 2023 è il secondo anno consecutivo da quando i Brit Awards hanno abbandonato le categorie di genere: nessun miglior artista femminile o maschile. Ma il Brit Awards 2023, dopo l’annuncio delle nomination come “Artista dell’anno”, lo spettacolo degli Awards è stato criticato sia dai fan che dai professionisti dell’industria musicale.

Tim Burgess di The Charlatans ha twittato: “Così i The Brits hanno introdotto una categoria di Artista dell’anno in sostituzione di genere neutro per la categoria Miglior artista maschile e Miglior artista femminile – ma quest’anno tutti e cinque i candidati sono ragazzi […]. Un passo avanti, tre indietro”

Artista dell’anno vede nominati Central Cee, Fred again.., George Ezra, Stormzy e Harry Styles. Nessuna donna appare tra i cinque cantanti in lizza per questa importante categoria dei Brit Awards 2023. A prendere la parole è stato anche Sam Smith, che non è binario, e ha chiesto l’introduzione di categorie neutre rispetto al genere nel 2021. Questo il commento del cantante al The Sunday Times, che ha definito “un peccato” la presenza di soli candidati maschi:

“Le cose stanno andando avanti, ma è ovvio che non c’è ancora. Vedendo quella lista [Miglior artista], c’è ancora molta strada da fare. È incredibilmente frustrante. Sembra che dovrebbe essere qualcosa di facile da fare. [Gli inglesi] devono solo festeggiare tutti perché non si tratta solo di artisti che ottengono premi. I premi sono per i ragazzi che guardano la TV pensando: “Posso fare musica così”. Quando ero giovane, se avessi visto più persone queer a questi premi mi avrebbe acceso il cuore. I premi servono per ispirare”

Brit Awards 2023, nomination

Album of the Year

The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language
Fred Again – Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 – September 9 2022)
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Stormzy – This Is What I Mean
Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Artist of the Year

Central Cee
Fred Again
George Ezra
Harry Styles
Stormzy

Best group

The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins
Wet Leg

Song of the Year

Aitch and Ashanti – Baby
Cat Burns – Go
Dave – Starlight
Ed Sheeran and Elton John – Merry Christmas
Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)
George Ezra – Green Green Grass
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lewis Capaldi – Forget Me
LF System – Afraid to Feel
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy

Best international artist

Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift

Best international group

Blackpink
Drake & 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Fontaines DC
Gabriels

International song of the Year

Beyoncé – Break My Soul
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran – Peru
Encanto cast – We Don’t Talk About Bruno
Gayle – ABCDEFU
Jack Harlow – First Class
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott – Where Are You Now?
OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Best new artist

Kojey Radical
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
Mimi Webb
Wet Leg

Rising Star

Flo – winners
Cat Burns
Nia Archives

Best alternative / rock

The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg

Best dance

Becky Hill
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred Again

Best hip-hop / rap / grime

Aitch
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carner
Stormzy

Pop / R&B

Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Sam Smith

