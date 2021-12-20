Sono state annunciate tutte le nomination ai Brit Awards 2022 che si terranno l’8 febbraio. Novità principale è stata la decisione di cancellare le categorie con le divisioni per genere (miglior artista femminile o maschile, ad esempio). La scelta ha provocato anche polemiche: il segretario alla Cultura Nadine Dorries si è detta “preoccupata” per la rappresentanza femminile, mentre Piers Morgan ha definito la mossa “spazzatura”. Ma, con l’ufficialità delle prime nomination con il nuovo sistema consegnano il maggior numero di donne in più di un decennio, con Adele, Olivia Rodrigo e Dua Lipa tutte in corsa per più premi. E ci sono anche i nostro Maneskin…
Adele pareggia con Ed Sheeran, Little Simz e Dave per il maggior numero di nomination:ne ricevono quattro a testa e tutti figurano nelle prestigiose categorie miglior album e miglior artista britannico.
Artist Of The Year (with YouTube Shorts)
Adele
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
Group
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Wolf Alice
Song Of The Year With Mastercard
Latest Trends by A1 & J1
Easy On Me by Adele
Don’t Play by Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals
Remember by Becky Hill and David Guetta
Obsessed With You by Central Cee
Clash by Dave ft. Stormzy
Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran
Cold Heart (Pnau Mis) by Elton John and Dua Lipa
Heat Waves by Glass Animals
Bed by Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta
Holiday by KSI
Wellerman by Nathan Evans/220 Kid/Billen Ted
Friday by Riton/Nightcrawlers/Mufasa
Body by Tion Wayne and Russ Millions
Little Bit Of Love by Tom Grennan
Best New Artist
Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Little Simz
Self Esteem
Mastercard Album Of The Year
30 by Adele
We’re All Alone In This Together by Dave
= by Ed Sheeran
Sometimes I Might Be Introvert by Little Simz
Seventeen Going Under by Sam Fender
Rock and Alternative artist
Coldplay
Glass Animals
Sam Fender
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice
Hip Hop, Grime and Rap artist
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz
Dance artist
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Joel Corry
Raye
Pop and R&B artist
Adele
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crookes
International Artist
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
International Group
ABBA
BTS
Maneskin
Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Paak
The War On Drugs