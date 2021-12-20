Brit Awards 2022, tutte le nomination: ci sono anche i Maneskin (e spariscono le categorie di genere)

Brit Awards 2022, nomination: ci sono anche i Maneskin tra i candidati. L’evento si svolgerà l’8 febbraio, scopri tutti i candidati

di Alberto Graziola

Brit Awards 2022, tutte le nomination: ci sono anche i Maneskin (e spariscono le categorie di genere)

Sono state annunciate tutte le nomination ai Brit Awards 2022 che si terranno l’8 febbraio. Novità principale è stata la decisione di cancellare le categorie con le divisioni per genere (miglior artista femminile o maschile, ad esempio). La scelta ha provocato anche polemiche: il segretario alla Cultura Nadine Dorries si è detta “preoccupata” per la rappresentanza femminile, mentre Piers Morgan ha definito la mossa “spazzatura”. Ma, con l’ufficialità delle prime nomination con il nuovo sistema consegnano il maggior numero di donne in più di un decennio, con Adele, Olivia Rodrigo e Dua Lipa tutte in corsa per più premi. E ci sono anche i nostro Maneskin

Adele pareggia con Ed Sheeran, Little Simz e Dave per il maggior numero di nomination:ne ricevono quattro a testa e tutti figurano nelle prestigiose categorie miglior album e miglior artista britannico.

Artist Of The Year (with YouTube Shorts)

Adele
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender

Group

Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Wolf Alice

Song Of The Year With Mastercard

Latest Trends by A1 & J1
Easy On Me by Adele
Don’t Play by Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals
Remember by Becky Hill and David Guetta
Obsessed With You by Central Cee
Clash by Dave ft. Stormzy
Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran
Cold Heart (Pnau Mis) by Elton John and Dua Lipa
Heat Waves by Glass Animals
Bed by Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta
Holiday by KSI
Wellerman by Nathan Evans/220 Kid/Billen Ted
Friday by Riton/Nightcrawlers/Mufasa
Body by Tion Wayne and Russ Millions
Little Bit Of Love by Tom Grennan

Best New Artist

Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Little Simz
Self Esteem

Mastercard Album Of The Year

30 by Adele
We’re All Alone In This Together by Dave
= by Ed Sheeran
Sometimes I Might Be Introvert by Little Simz
Seventeen Going Under by Sam Fender

Rock and Alternative artist

Coldplay
Glass Animals
Sam Fender
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice

Hip Hop, Grime and Rap artist

AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz

Dance artist

Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Joel Corry
Raye

Pop and R&B artist

Adele
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crookes

International Artist

Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift

International Group

ABBA
BTS
Maneskin
Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Paak
The War On Drugs

 

Ultime notizie su Maneskin

I Maneskin sono un gruppo romano nato nel 2015 a Roma, composto da Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Thomas Raggi e Ethan Torchio, esploso grazie alla partecipazione all'edizione 2017 di X Factor.

Tutto su Maneskin →
I Maneskin alla finale di X Factor 2021
Maneskin

I Maneskin alla finale di X Factor 2021
MammaMia, Maneskin: guarda il video ufficiale e l&#8217;esibizione agli Mtv Ema 2021
Maneskin

MammaMia, Maneskin: guarda il video ufficiale e l’esibizione agli Mtv Ema 2021
I Cugini di Campagna (ancora) contro i Maneskin per i look agli MTV Ema 2021
Maneskin

I Cugini di Campagna (ancora) contro i Maneskin per i look agli MTV Ema 2021
Maneskin ospiti da Jimmy Fallon e opening del concerto dei Rolling Stones (video)
Maneskin

Maneskin ospiti da Jimmy Fallon e opening del concerto dei Rolling Stones (video)
Måneskin, 3 nomination agli MTV Europe Music Awards 2021: è record
Maneskin

Måneskin, 3 nomination agli MTV Europe Music Awards 2021: è record
Maneskin, slittano le date dei concerti a Roma e Milano previsti a dicembre 2021: ecco quando saranno recuperate
Maneskin

Maneskin, slittano le date dei concerti a Roma e Milano previsti a dicembre 2021: ecco quando saranno recuperate
Maneskin, il significato e come è nato il nuovo singolo MammaMia, i prossimi progetti della band
Maneskin

Maneskin, il significato e come è nato il nuovo singolo MammaMia, i prossimi progetti della band
Global Citizen Live 2021, tutti pazzi per i Maneskin (video)
Maneskin

Global Citizen Live 2021, tutti pazzi per i Maneskin (video)
I wanna be your slave, Maneskin e Iggy Pop: la nuova versione dal 6 agosto 2021
Maneskin

I wanna be your slave, Maneskin e Iggy Pop: la nuova versione dal 6 agosto 2021
Maneskin: &#8220;Green pass per i concerti? Utili, aiutano il martoriato settore della musica&#8221;
Maneskin

Maneskin: “Green pass per i concerti? Utili, aiutano il martoriato settore della musica”

Altri Trend che potrebbero interessarti