Break a Broken Heart, Andrew Lambrou: la canzone di Cipro in gara all’Eurovision 2023 (Video e Significato)
Andrew Lambrou è un cantante australiano di origini greche e cipriote che rappresenterà Cipro nell’edizione 2023 dell’Eurovision Song Contest.
Il cantante 25enne, selezionato internamente dall’emittente radiotelevisiva cipriota CyBC, si esibirà con il brano dal titolo Break a Broken Heart.
Nel 2015, Andrew Lambrou ha partecipato alla versione australiana di X Factor mentre nel 2021 il cantante ha preso parte all’Eurovision – Australia Decides 2022, la manifestazione musicale con la quale l’Australia sceglie il proprio rappresentante per l’ESC, piazzandosi al settimo posto.
Andrew Lambrou, Break a Broken Heart: Significato canzone
Scritto da Jimmy Jansson, Jimmy “Joker” Thornfeldt, Marcus Winther-John e Thomas Stengaard, il testo del brano parla di una relazione finita male, con il protagonista che si cura le ferite dopo tutto il male ricevuto.
La canzone, però, contiene anche un messaggio di speranza per il futuro, con il protagonista che si definisce un “sopravvissuto”.
Andrew Lambrou, Break a Broken Heart: Video ufficiale
Clicca qui per vedere il video ufficiale di Break a Broken Heart.
Andrew Lambrou, Break a Broken Heart: Testo canzone
The lights went out
I hit the ground
You didn’t mind that I was bleeding out
You filled my life
With minor songs
I loved you, but you loved to do me wrong
I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick
Red lights, flashes, rising out of the ashes.
Oh, I see you
For who you are
But you can’t break, a broken heart.
You lift me up and leave me in the gutter
And tear me up and move on to another
I’m torn apart but I am a survivor
You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart
Woo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
You can’t break a broken heart
Woo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh.
An all-time low
But I’ll get by
And over you I’ll find the highest high
You did your best
To do your worst
I got used to all the ways it hurt
Feel the fever telling me that I need her
Science fiction turning into an addiction.
Oh, I see you
For who you are
But you can’t break, a broken heart.
You lift me up and leave me in the gutter
And tear me up and move on to another
I’m torn apart but I am a survivor
You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart
Woo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
You can’t break a broken heart
Woo-ooh-ooh.
Oh, I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick
Red lights, flashes, rising from the ashes
You lift me up and leave me in the gutter
And tear me up and move on to another
I’m torn apart but I am a survivor.
You can’t break a
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah
You can’t break a broken heart
Ah-ah-ah-ah
You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart
You can’t, you can’t, you can’t break a broken heart
You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart
You can’t
You can’t break a broken heart.
Andrew Lambrou, Break a Broken Heart: Traduzione canzone
Le luci si sono spente
Sono caduto a terra
Non ti importava che stavo sanguinando
Hai riempito la mia vita
Con canzoni minori
Ti amavo, ma tu amavi farmi del male
Mi mancano i tuoi baci, la benzina e un fiammifero
Luci rosse, lampi, che sorgono dalle ceneri.
Ah, ti vedo
Per quello che sei
Ma non puoi spezzare, un cuore spezzato.
Mi sollevi e mi lasci nella spazzatura
E mi strappi e passi ad un altro
Sono distrutto ma sono un sopravvissuto
Non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato
Woo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato
Woo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh.
Un minimo storico
Ma me la caverò
E dopo di te troverò il picco più alto
Hai fatto del tuo meglio
Per fare del tuo peggio
Mi ero abituato a tutti i modi in cui faceva male
Sento la febbre che mi dice che ho bisogno di lei
La fantascienza si trasforma in dipendenza.
Ah, ti vedo
Per quello che sei
Ma non puoi spezzare, un cuore spezzato.
Mi sollevi e mi lasci nella spazzatura
E mi strappi e passi ad un altro
Sono distrutto ma sono un sopravvissuto
Non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato
Woo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato
Woo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh.
Oh, mi mancano i tuoi baci, la benzina e un fiammifero
Luci rosse, lampi, che sorgono dalle ceneri
Mi sollevi e mi lasci nella spazzatura
E mi strappi e passi ad un altro
Sono distrutto ma sono un sopravvissuto.
Non puoi spezzare un
Ah ah ah ah ah ah
Non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato
Ah ah ah ah
Non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato
Non puoi, non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato
Non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato
Non puoi
Non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato.