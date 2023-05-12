Break a Broken Heart, Andrew Lambrou: la canzone di Cipro in gara all’Eurovision 2023 (Video e Significato)

Andrew Lambrou, Break a Broken Heart: testo e significato della canzone di Cipro in gara all’Eurovision 2023. Di cosa parla. (Video)

di Fabio Morasca
 
Break a Broken Heart, Andrew Lambrou: la canzone di Cipro in gara all’Eurovision 2023 (Video e Significato)

Andrew Lambrou è un cantante australiano di origini greche e cipriote che rappresenterà Cipro nell’edizione 2023 dell’Eurovision Song Contest.

Il cantante 25enne, selezionato internamente dall’emittente radiotelevisiva cipriota CyBC, si esibirà con il brano dal titolo Break a Broken Heart.

Nel 2015, Andrew Lambrou ha partecipato alla versione australiana di X Factor mentre nel 2021 il cantante ha preso parte all’Eurovision – Australia Decides 2022, la manifestazione musicale con la quale l’Australia sceglie il proprio rappresentante per l’ESC, piazzandosi al settimo posto.

Indice
  1. Andrew Lambrou, Break a Broken Heart: Significato canzone
  2. Andrew Lambrou, Break a Broken Heart: Video ufficiale
  3. Andrew Lambrou, Break a Broken Heart: Testo canzone
  4. Andrew Lambrou, Break a Broken Heart: Traduzione canzone

Andrew Lambrou, Break a Broken Heart: Significato canzone

Scritto da Jimmy Jansson, Jimmy “Joker” Thornfeldt, Marcus Winther-John e Thomas Stengaard, il testo del brano parla di una relazione finita male, con il protagonista che si cura le ferite dopo tutto il male ricevuto.

La canzone, però, contiene anche un messaggio di speranza per il futuro, con il protagonista che si definisce un “sopravvissuto”.

Andrew Lambrou, Break a Broken Heart: Video ufficiale

Clicca qui per vedere il video ufficiale di Break a Broken Heart.

Andrew Lambrou, Break a Broken Heart: Testo canzone

The lights went out
I hit the ground
You didn’t mind that I was bleeding out
You filled my life
With minor songs
I loved you, but you loved to do me wrong
I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick
Red lights, flashes, rising out of the ashes.

Oh, I see you
For who you are
But you can’t break, a broken heart.

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter
And tear me up and move on to another
I’m torn apart but I am a survivor
You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart
Woo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
You can’t break a broken heart
Woo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh.

An all-time low
But I’ll get by
And over you I’ll find the highest high
You did your best
To do your worst
I got used to all the ways it hurt
Feel the fever telling me that I need her
Science fiction turning into an addiction.

Oh, I see you
For who you are
But you can’t break, a broken heart.

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter
And tear me up and move on to another
I’m torn apart but I am a survivor
You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart
Woo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
You can’t break a broken heart
Woo-ooh-ooh.

Oh, I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick
Red lights, flashes, rising from the ashes
You lift me up and leave me in the gutter
And tear me up and move on to another
I’m torn apart but I am a survivor.

You can’t break a
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah
You can’t break a broken heart
Ah-ah-ah-ah
You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart
You can’t, you can’t, you can’t break a broken heart
You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart
You can’t
You can’t break a broken heart.

Andrew Lambrou, Break a Broken Heart: Traduzione canzone

Le luci si sono spente
Sono caduto a terra
Non ti importava che stavo sanguinando
Hai riempito la mia vita
Con canzoni minori
Ti amavo, ma tu amavi farmi del male
Mi mancano i tuoi baci, la benzina e un fiammifero
Luci rosse, lampi, che sorgono dalle ceneri.

Ah, ti vedo
Per quello che sei
Ma non puoi spezzare, un cuore spezzato.

Mi sollevi e mi lasci nella spazzatura
E mi strappi e passi ad un altro
Sono distrutto ma sono un sopravvissuto
Non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato
Woo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato
Woo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh.

Un minimo storico
Ma me la caverò
E dopo di te troverò il picco più alto
Hai fatto del tuo meglio
Per fare del tuo peggio
Mi ero abituato a tutti i modi in cui faceva male
Sento la febbre che mi dice che ho bisogno di lei
La fantascienza si trasforma in dipendenza.

Ah, ti vedo
Per quello che sei
Ma non puoi spezzare, un cuore spezzato.

Mi sollevi e mi lasci nella spazzatura
E mi strappi e passi ad un altro
Sono distrutto ma sono un sopravvissuto
Non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato
Woo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato
Woo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh.

Oh, mi mancano i tuoi baci, la benzina e un fiammifero
Luci rosse, lampi, che sorgono dalle ceneri
Mi sollevi e mi lasci nella spazzatura
E mi strappi e passi ad un altro
Sono distrutto ma sono un sopravvissuto.

Non puoi spezzare un
Ah ah ah ah ah ah
Non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato
Ah ah ah ah
Non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato
Non puoi, non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato
Non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato
Non puoi
Non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato.

Altri articoli su Testi canzoni

Ultime notizie su Eurovision

Tutto su Eurovision →
Samo mi se spava, Luke Black: la canzone della Serbia in gara all’Eurovision 2023 (Video e Significato)
Eurovision 12 Maggio 2023

Samo mi se spava, Luke Black: la canzone della Serbia in gara all’Eurovision 2023 (Video e Significato)
Eurovision Song Contest 2023, semifinale 11 maggio: i paesi qualificati alla finale (San Marino non ce l&#8217;ha fatta)
Eurovision 11 Maggio 2023

Eurovision Song Contest 2023, semifinale 11 maggio: i paesi qualificati alla finale (San Marino non ce l’ha fatta)
Mama šč!, Let 3: la canzone della Croazia in gara all’Eurovision 2023 (Video e Significato)
Eurovision 11 Maggio 2023

Mama šč!, Let 3: la canzone della Croazia in gara all’Eurovision 2023 (Video e Significato)
Queen of Kings, Alessandra Mele: la canzone della Norvegia in gara all’Eurovision 2023 (Video e Significato)
Eurovision 11 Maggio 2023

Queen of Kings, Alessandra Mele: la canzone della Norvegia in gara all’Eurovision 2023 (Video e Significato)
Tattoo, Loreen: la canzone della Svezia all&#8217;Eurovision 2023 (testo, traduzione in italiano e significato)
Eurovision 10 Maggio 2023

Tattoo, Loreen: la canzone della Svezia all’Eurovision 2023 (testo, traduzione in italiano e significato)
Eurovision 2023, Prima Semifinale: cosa è successo, i finalisti (e il vincitore per il pubblico di Liverpool)
Eurovision 9 Maggio 2023

Eurovision 2023, Prima Semifinale: cosa è successo, i finalisti (e il vincitore per il pubblico di Liverpool)
Cha cha cha, Käärijä è la canzone della Finlandia in gara all&#8217;Eurovision 2023 (testo, significato e traduzione)
Eurovision 9 Maggio 2023

Cha cha cha, Käärijä è la canzone della Finlandia in gara all’Eurovision 2023 (testo, significato e traduzione)
Ai Coraçao, Mimicat è la canzone del Portogallo in gara all&#8217;Eurovision 2023 (testo, traduzione e significato)
Eurovision 9 Maggio 2023

Ai Coraçao, Mimicat è la canzone del Portogallo in gara all’Eurovision 2023 (testo, traduzione e significato)
Eaea, Blanca Paloma: la canzone della Spagna in gara all’Eurovision 2023 (Video e Significato)
Eurovision 8 Maggio 2023

Eaea, Blanca Paloma: la canzone della Spagna in gara all’Eurovision 2023 (Video e Significato)
Évidemment, La Zarra: la canzone della Francia in gara all’Eurovision 2023 (Video e Significato)
Eurovision 8 Maggio 2023

Évidemment, La Zarra: la canzone della Francia in gara all’Eurovision 2023 (Video e Significato)

Altri Trend che potrebbero interessarti