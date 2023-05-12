Andrew Lambrou è un cantante australiano di origini greche e cipriote che rappresenterà Cipro nell’edizione 2023 dell’Eurovision Song Contest.

Il cantante 25enne, selezionato internamente dall’emittente radiotelevisiva cipriota CyBC, si esibirà con il brano dal titolo Break a Broken Heart.

Nel 2015, Andrew Lambrou ha partecipato alla versione australiana di X Factor mentre nel 2021 il cantante ha preso parte all’Eurovision – Australia Decides 2022, la manifestazione musicale con la quale l’Australia sceglie il proprio rappresentante per l’ESC, piazzandosi al settimo posto.

Andrew Lambrou, Break a Broken Heart: Significato canzone

Scritto da Jimmy Jansson, Jimmy “Joker” Thornfeldt, Marcus Winther-John e Thomas Stengaard, il testo del brano parla di una relazione finita male, con il protagonista che si cura le ferite dopo tutto il male ricevuto.

La canzone, però, contiene anche un messaggio di speranza per il futuro, con il protagonista che si definisce un “sopravvissuto”.

Andrew Lambrou, Break a Broken Heart: Video ufficiale

Clicca qui per vedere il video ufficiale di Break a Broken Heart.

Andrew Lambrou, Break a Broken Heart: Testo canzone

The lights went out

I hit the ground

You didn’t mind that I was bleeding out

You filled my life

With minor songs

I loved you, but you loved to do me wrong

I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick

Red lights, flashes, rising out of the ashes.

Oh, I see you

For who you are

But you can’t break, a broken heart.

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter

And tear me up and move on to another

I’m torn apart but I am a survivor

You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart

Woo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

You can’t break a broken heart

Woo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh.

An all-time low

But I’ll get by

And over you I’ll find the highest high

You did your best

To do your worst

I got used to all the ways it hurt

Feel the fever telling me that I need her

Science fiction turning into an addiction.

Oh, I see you

For who you are

But you can’t break, a broken heart.

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter

And tear me up and move on to another

I’m torn apart but I am a survivor

You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart

Woo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

You can’t break a broken heart

Woo-ooh-ooh.

Oh, I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick

Red lights, flashes, rising from the ashes

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter

And tear me up and move on to another

I’m torn apart but I am a survivor.

You can’t break a

Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah

You can’t break a broken heart

Ah-ah-ah-ah

You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart

You can’t, you can’t, you can’t break a broken heart

You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart

You can’t

You can’t break a broken heart.

Andrew Lambrou, Break a Broken Heart: Traduzione canzone

Le luci si sono spente

Sono caduto a terra

Non ti importava che stavo sanguinando

Hai riempito la mia vita

Con canzoni minori

Ti amavo, ma tu amavi farmi del male

Mi mancano i tuoi baci, la benzina e un fiammifero

Luci rosse, lampi, che sorgono dalle ceneri.

Ah, ti vedo

Per quello che sei

Ma non puoi spezzare, un cuore spezzato.

Mi sollevi e mi lasci nella spazzatura

E mi strappi e passi ad un altro

Sono distrutto ma sono un sopravvissuto

Non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato

Woo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato

Woo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh.

Un minimo storico

Ma me la caverò

E dopo di te troverò il picco più alto

Hai fatto del tuo meglio

Per fare del tuo peggio

Mi ero abituato a tutti i modi in cui faceva male

Sento la febbre che mi dice che ho bisogno di lei

La fantascienza si trasforma in dipendenza.

Ah, ti vedo

Per quello che sei

Ma non puoi spezzare, un cuore spezzato.

Mi sollevi e mi lasci nella spazzatura

E mi strappi e passi ad un altro

Sono distrutto ma sono un sopravvissuto

Non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato

Woo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato

Woo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh.

Oh, mi mancano i tuoi baci, la benzina e un fiammifero

Luci rosse, lampi, che sorgono dalle ceneri

Mi sollevi e mi lasci nella spazzatura

E mi strappi e passi ad un altro

Sono distrutto ma sono un sopravvissuto.

Non puoi spezzare un

Ah ah ah ah ah ah

Non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato

Ah ah ah ah

Non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato

Non puoi, non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato

Non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato

Non puoi

Non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato.