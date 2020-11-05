Bloodmoney, Poppy: lyrics, traduzione e significato della canzone
Poppy, Bloodmoney, traduzione, lyrics, significato della canzone pubblicata dalla cantante americana nel 2019
Bloodmoney è un brano di Poppy.
Il vero nome della cantante è Moriah Rose Pereira ed è nata nel 1995 a Boston. Nel 2016 ha pubblicato l’Ep “Bubblebath” e l’anno seguente il disco “Poppy Computer”. Nel 2018 è stata la volta di “Am i a girl?” e nel 200 di “Disagree”.
Bloodmoney è stato rilasciato, come singolo, nel 2019. Qui sotto potete leggere testo e traduzione della canzone. Cliccando su questo link, invece, il video ufficiale.
Poppy, Bloodmoney, Lyrics
What do you believe when everyone is watching?
What do you believe?
What do you believe when nobody is watching?
What do you believe?
What do you believe?
What do you believe when nobody is watching?
What do you believe?
Keep telling yourself that you’ve been playing nice
And go beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ
Beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ
Beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ
Keep telling yourself that you’ve been playing nice
And go beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ
Beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ
Beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ
And go beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ
Beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ
Beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ
Keep telling yourself that you’ve been playing nice
And go beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ
Beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ
Beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ
I know what it feels like
To have my soul sucked out of my body
I finally know what it feels like
To be dead
To have my soul sucked out of my body
I finally know what it feels like
To be dead
Your soul can’t be saved for all the sins you’ve ignored
And the devil is well aware he is adored
Never forget the excess of a man
Because the grabbing hands always grab what they can
And the devil is well aware he is adored
Never forget the excess of a man
Because the grabbing hands always grab what they can
What do you believe when everyone is watching?
What do you believe?
What do you believe when nobody is watching?
What do you believe?
What do you believe?
What do you believe when nobody is watching?
What do you believe?
Keep telling yourself that you’ve been playing nice
And go beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ
Beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ
Beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ
Keep telling yourself that you’ve been playing nice
And go beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ
Beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ
Beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ
And go beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ
Beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ
Beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ
Keep telling yourself that you’ve been playing nice
And go beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ
Beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ
Beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ
What do you believe when no one is around?
What do you believe when no one is around?
What do you believe when no one is around?
What do you believe when no one is around?
What do you believe when no one is around?
What do you believe when no one is around?
What do you believe when no one is around?
Poppy, Bloodmoney, Traduzione
Cosa credi quando tutti guardano?
Cosa credi?
Cosa credi quando nessuno guarda?
Cosa credi?
Continua a dirti che hai giocato bene
E vai a chiedere perdono a Gesù Cristo
Chiedere perdono a Gesù il Cristo
Chiedere perdono a Gesù il Cristo
Continua a dirti che hai giocato bene
E vai a chiedere perdono a Gesù Cristo
Chiedere perdono a Gesù il Cristo
Chiedere perdono a Gesù il Cristo
So come ci si sente
Per avere la mia anima risucchiata dal mio corpo
Finalmente so come ci si sente
Essere morto
La tua anima non può essere salvata per tutti i peccati che hai ignorato
E il diavolo sa bene di essere adorato
Non dimenticare mai l’eccesso di un uomo
Perché le mani che afferrano afferrano sempre quello che possono
Cosa credi quando tutti guardano?
Cosa credi?
Cosa credi quando nessuno guarda?
Cosa credi?
Continua a dirti che hai giocato bene
E vai a chiedere perdono a Gesù Cristo
Chiedere perdono a Gesù il Cristo
Chiedere perdono a Gesù il Cristo
Continua a dirti che hai giocato bene
E vai a chiedere perdono a Gesù Cristo
Chiedere perdono a Gesù il Cristo
Chiedere perdono a Gesù il Cristo
Cosa credi quando non c’è nessuno in giro?
Cosa credi quando non c’è nessuno in giro?
Cosa credi quando non c’è nessuno in giro?
Cosa credi quando non c’è nessuno in giro?