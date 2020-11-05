Bloodmoney è un brano di Poppy.

Il vero nome della cantante è Moriah Rose Pereira ed è nata nel 1995 a Boston. Nel 2016 ha pubblicato l’Ep “Bubblebath” e l’anno seguente il disco “Poppy Computer”. Nel 2018 è stata la volta di “Am i a girl?” e nel 200 di “Disagree”.

Bloodmoney è stato rilasciato, come singolo, nel 2019. Qui sotto potete leggere testo e traduzione della canzone. Cliccando su questo link, invece, il video ufficiale.

Poppy, Bloodmoney, Lyrics

I know what it feels like To have my soul sucked out of my body I finally know what it feels like To be dead

Keep telling yourself that you’ve been playing nice And go beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ Beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ Beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ Keep telling yourself that you’ve been playing nice And go beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ Beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ Beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ

What do you believe when everyone is watching? What do you believe? What do you believe when nobody is watching? What do you believe?

Your soul can’t be saved for all the sins you’ve ignored

And the devil is well aware he is adored

Never forget the excess of a man

Because the grabbing hands always grab what they can

What do you believe when everyone is watching?

What do you believe?

What do you believe when nobody is watching?

What do you believe?

Keep telling yourself that you’ve been playing nice

And go beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ

Beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ

Beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ

Keep telling yourself that you’ve been playing nice

And go beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ

Beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ

Beg for forgiveness from Jesus the Christ

What do you believe when no one is around?

What do you believe when no one is around?

What do you believe when no one is around?

What do you believe when no one is around?