Gustaph è un cantante belga che rappresenterà il Belgio nell’edizione 2023 dell’Eurovision Song Contest.

Il cantante e musicista 42enne si esibirà con il brano dal titolo Because of you con il quale ha vinto la ventisettesima edizione di Eurosong, la manifestazione musicale con la quale il Belgio sceglie il proprio artista rappresentante per l’Eurovision.

Nel corso della sua carriera, Gustaph ha lavorato come vocalist per il progetto musicale Hercules and Love Affair. Ha partecipato all’ESC in qualità di corista nel 2018 e nel 2021, accompagnando rispettivamente Sennek e gli Hooverphonic.

Gustaph, Because of You: Significato canzone

Scritto da Gustaph e Jaouad Alloul, il testo del brano è un invito a celebrare la libertà e la gioia di essere se stessi.

Gustaph, gay dichiarato, ha affermato che le sue esperienze nella comunità LGBTQ+ hanno ispirato la canzone.

Gustaph, Because of You: Video ufficiale

Gustaph, Because of You: Testo canzone

And when the world got me going crazy

I’ll carry on

And it’s all because of you

Because of you.

Remember when they told us

You’re not good enough?

And then you came into my life

Yeah, you changing my world for good.

Told me to love myself a bit harder than yesterday

Well, life is too short and we sure got to celebrate.

And when the world got me going crazy

I carry on

‘Cause I know I’m strong

When the world got me going crazy

I carry on

And it’s all because of you

Because of you.

Remember when they tried to break us?

Well, look at us now

You told me the right thing at the right time

And got me feeling wild.

Now I love myself much more than I did yesterday

‘Cause life is too short and we sure got to celebrate.

And when the world got me going crazy

I carry on

‘Cause I know I’m strong

When the world got me going crazy

I carry on

And it’s all because of.

I’ll carry on despite of the things they said and done

They’ll never kill this fire

Your love will take me higher

And it’s all because of you

Because of you

Well, because of you

Because of you I keep on going, baby, baby, for a brighter day.

And when the world got me going crazy

(I carry on)

See, I carry on because of you

(When the world got me going crazy)

(I carry on) Said I carry on

And when the world got me (going crazy)

See, I will carry on

And it’s all because of you

Because of you

Because of you.

Gustaph, Because of You: Traduzione canzone

E quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire

Io andrò avanti

Ed è tutto grazie a te

Grazie a te.

Ricordi quando ce l’hanno detto

Non sei abbastanza bravo?

E poi sei entrato nella mia vita

Sì, stai cambiando il mio mondo una volta per tutte.

Mi ha detto di amarmi un po’ più di ieri

Bene, la vita è troppo breve e dobbiamo sicuramente festeggiare.

E quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire

Io vado avanti

Perché so di essere forte

Quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire

Io vado avanti

Ed è tutto grazie a te

Grazie a te.

Ricordi quando hanno cercato di farci a pezzi?

Bene, guardaci adesso

Mi hai detto la cosa giusta al momento giusto

E mi ha fatto sentire selvaggio.

Ora mi amo molto di più di ieri

Perché la vita è troppo breve e dobbiamo sicuramente festeggiare.

E quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire

Io vado avanti

Perché so di essere forte

Quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire

Io vado avanti

Ed è tutto grazie a.

Andrò avanti nonostante le cose che hanno detto e fatto

Non spegneranno mai questo fuoco

Il tuo amore mi porterà più in alto

Ed è tutto grazie a te

Grazie a te

Bene, grazie a te

Grazie a te continuo ad andare avanti, baby, baby, per un giorno più luminoso.

E quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire

(Io vado avanti)

Vedi, vado avanti grazie a te

(Quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire)

(Vado avanti) Ho detto che vado avanti

E quando il mondo mi ha fatto (impazzire)

Vedi, andrò avanti

Ed è tutto grazie a te

Grazie a te

Grazie a te.