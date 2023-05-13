Because of You, Gustaph: la canzone del Belgio in gara all’Eurovision 2023 (Video e Significato)
Gustaph è un cantante belga che rappresenterà il Belgio nell’edizione 2023 dell’Eurovision Song Contest.
Il cantante e musicista 42enne si esibirà con il brano dal titolo Because of you con il quale ha vinto la ventisettesima edizione di Eurosong, la manifestazione musicale con la quale il Belgio sceglie il proprio artista rappresentante per l’Eurovision.
Nel corso della sua carriera, Gustaph ha lavorato come vocalist per il progetto musicale Hercules and Love Affair. Ha partecipato all’ESC in qualità di corista nel 2018 e nel 2021, accompagnando rispettivamente Sennek e gli Hooverphonic.
Gustaph, Because of You: Significato canzone
Scritto da Gustaph e Jaouad Alloul, il testo del brano è un invito a celebrare la libertà e la gioia di essere se stessi.
Gustaph, gay dichiarato, ha affermato che le sue esperienze nella comunità LGBTQ+ hanno ispirato la canzone.
Gustaph, Because of You: Video ufficiale
Gustaph, Because of You: Testo canzone
And when the world got me going crazy
I’ll carry on
And it’s all because of you
Because of you.
Remember when they told us
You’re not good enough?
And then you came into my life
Yeah, you changing my world for good.
Told me to love myself a bit harder than yesterday
Well, life is too short and we sure got to celebrate.
And when the world got me going crazy
I carry on
‘Cause I know I’m strong
When the world got me going crazy
I carry on
And it’s all because of you
Because of you.
Remember when they tried to break us?
Well, look at us now
You told me the right thing at the right time
And got me feeling wild.
Now I love myself much more than I did yesterday
‘Cause life is too short and we sure got to celebrate.
And when the world got me going crazy
I carry on
‘Cause I know I’m strong
When the world got me going crazy
I carry on
And it’s all because of.
I’ll carry on despite of the things they said and done
They’ll never kill this fire
Your love will take me higher
And it’s all because of you
Because of you
Well, because of you
Because of you I keep on going, baby, baby, for a brighter day.
And when the world got me going crazy
(I carry on)
See, I carry on because of you
(When the world got me going crazy)
(I carry on) Said I carry on
And when the world got me (going crazy)
See, I will carry on
And it’s all because of you
Because of you
Because of you.
Gustaph, Because of You: Traduzione canzone
E quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire
Io andrò avanti
Ed è tutto grazie a te
Grazie a te.
Ricordi quando ce l’hanno detto
Non sei abbastanza bravo?
E poi sei entrato nella mia vita
Sì, stai cambiando il mio mondo una volta per tutte.
Mi ha detto di amarmi un po’ più di ieri
Bene, la vita è troppo breve e dobbiamo sicuramente festeggiare.
E quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire
Io vado avanti
Perché so di essere forte
Quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire
Io vado avanti
Ed è tutto grazie a te
Grazie a te.
Ricordi quando hanno cercato di farci a pezzi?
Bene, guardaci adesso
Mi hai detto la cosa giusta al momento giusto
E mi ha fatto sentire selvaggio.
Ora mi amo molto di più di ieri
Perché la vita è troppo breve e dobbiamo sicuramente festeggiare.
E quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire
Io vado avanti
Perché so di essere forte
Quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire
Io vado avanti
Ed è tutto grazie a.
Andrò avanti nonostante le cose che hanno detto e fatto
Non spegneranno mai questo fuoco
Il tuo amore mi porterà più in alto
Ed è tutto grazie a te
Grazie a te
Bene, grazie a te
Grazie a te continuo ad andare avanti, baby, baby, per un giorno più luminoso.
E quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire
(Io vado avanti)
Vedi, vado avanti grazie a te
(Quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire)
(Vado avanti) Ho detto che vado avanti
E quando il mondo mi ha fatto (impazzire)
Vedi, andrò avanti
Ed è tutto grazie a te
Grazie a te
Grazie a te.