Baby said è un brano tratto dall’album di inediti dei Maneskin, Rush!, uscito il 20 gennaio 2023. La canzone è stata inserita nella playlist di Spotify del New Music Friday, come pezzo promozionale per il nuovo lavoro della band italiana dei record. Dopo la vittoria dell’Eurovision Song Contest 2022 con “Zitti e buoni”, per il gruppo è arrivato anche il successo in America ed Europa. Con Rush! i Maneskin puntano a confermare il riscontro degli ultimi mesi. Qui sotto potete ascoltare la canzone, leggere testo e traduzione.

Maneskin, Baby Said, Ascolta la canzone, leggi il significato

A seguire potete ascoltare, in streaming, il brano dei Maneskin, “Baby said”, tratto dall’album “Rush!”. Cliccando qui, invece, il lyric video.

La canzone sottolinea l’attrazione tra chi canta e la ragazza per la quale prova una forte attrazione fisica irresistibile (“When you’re talking I go dead, Shut your mouth, give me your head) e con la quale sogna il contatto fisico e carnale…

Maneskin, Baby Said, Testo canzone

What’s your thoughts about religion?

Are you close to your mother?

Tell me ’bout your dream vacation

And all of your ex lovers

Tell me now

What’s that look On your face?

She puts her hand on my lips begging please end this conversation…

Baby said

When you’re talking I go dead

Shut your mouth, give me your head

Uh uh uh uh

I know you really want to

Baby said

Let me taste your silhouette

You can talk between my legs

Uh uh uh uh

I know you really want to

Tell me what’s your favorite color?

And all of your ambitions I’m not afraid of you being vulgar

But why are you so vicious?

Tell me now

What’s that look

On your face?

She puts her hand on my lips begging

Please end this conversation…

Baby said

When you’re talking I go dead

Shut your mouth, give me your head

Uh uh uh uh I know you really want to

Baby said

Let me taste your silhouette

You can talk between my legs

Uh uh uh uh I know you really want to

I was running and running and running and running and running

after you I was running and running and running and running and running

after you I was crying and loving while you were just coming and hauling at the moon

Yeah, you were running and running and running away from this conversation…

Baby said

When you’re talking I go dead

Shut your mouth, give me your head

Uh uh uh uh I know you really want to

Baby said Let me taste your silhouette

You can talk between my legs

Uh uh uh uh I know you really want to…

I wish she didn’t but my baby said

I wish she didn’t but my baby said

I wish she didn’t but my baby said

I wish she didn’t but my baby said…

Maneskin, Baby Said, Traduzione canzone

Cosa ne pensi della religione?

Sei legato a tua madre?

Raccontami della tua vacanza da sogno

E tutti i tuoi ex amanti

Dimmi adesso

Cos’è quello sguardo sul tuo viso?

Mi mette una mano sulle labbra implorando per favore di porre fine a questa conversazione…

Baby disse

Quando parli muoio

Chiudi la bocca, dammi la testa

Uh eh eh eh

So che lo vuoi davvero

disse il tesoro

Fammi assaggiare la tua silhouette

Puoi parlare tra le mie gambe

Uh eh eh eh

So che lo vuoi davvero

Dimmi qual è il tuo colore preferito?

E tutte le tue ambizioni non temo che tu sia volgare

Ma perché sei così vizioso?

Dimmi adesso

Cos’è quello sguardo?

Sul tuo viso?

Mi mette la mano sulle labbra implorando

Per favore, chiudi questa conversazione…

Baby disse

Quando parli muoio

Chiudi la bocca, dammi la testa

Uh uh uh uh so che lo vuoi davvero

disse baby

Fammi assaggiare la tua silhouette

Puoi parlare tra le mie gambe

Uh uh uh uh so che lo vuoi davvero

Stavo correndo e correndo e correndo e correndo e correndo

dopo di te correvo e correvo e correvo e correvo e correvo

dopo di te piangevo e amavo mentre tu arrivavi e trascinavi la luna

Sì, stavi correndo e correndo e scappando da questa conversazione…

Disse baby

Quando parli muoio

Chiudi la bocca, dammi la testa

Uh uh uh uh so che lo vuoi davvero

Baby ha detto Fammi assaggiare la tua silhouette

Puoi parlare tra le mie gambe

Uh uh uh uh so che vuoi davvero…

Vorrei che non l’avesse fatto, ma baby mi ha detto…

Vorrei che non l’avesse fatto, ma baby mi ha detto…

Vorrei che non l’avesse fatto, ma baby ha detto

Vorrei che non l’avesse fatto, ma baby ha detto…