Baby said è un brano tratto dall’album di inediti dei Maneskin, Rush!, uscito il 20 gennaio 2023. La canzone è stata inserita nella playlist di Spotify del New Music Friday, come pezzo promozionale per il nuovo lavoro della band italiana dei record. Dopo la vittoria dell’Eurovision Song Contest 2022 con “Zitti e buoni”, per il gruppo è arrivato anche il successo in America ed Europa. Con Rush! i Maneskin puntano a confermare il riscontro degli ultimi mesi. Qui sotto potete ascoltare la canzone, leggere testo e traduzione.
A seguire potete ascoltare, in streaming, il brano dei Maneskin, "Baby said", tratto dall'album "Rush!".
La canzone sottolinea l’attrazione tra chi canta e la ragazza per la quale prova una forte attrazione fisica irresistibile (“When you’re talking I go dead, Shut your mouth, give me your head) e con la quale sogna il contatto fisico e carnale…
Maneskin, Baby Said, Testo canzone
What’s your thoughts about religion?
Are you close to your mother?
Tell me ’bout your dream vacation
And all of your ex lovers
Tell me now
What’s that look On your face?
She puts her hand on my lips begging please end this conversation…
Baby said
When you’re talking I go dead
Shut your mouth, give me your head
Uh uh uh uh
I know you really want to
Baby said
Let me taste your silhouette
You can talk between my legs
Uh uh uh uh
I know you really want to
Tell me what’s your favorite color?
And all of your ambitions I’m not afraid of you being vulgar
But why are you so vicious?
Tell me now
What’s that look
On your face?
She puts her hand on my lips begging
Please end this conversation…
Baby said
When you’re talking I go dead
Shut your mouth, give me your head
Uh uh uh uh I know you really want to
Baby said
Let me taste your silhouette
You can talk between my legs
Uh uh uh uh I know you really want to
I was running and running and running and running and running
after you I was running and running and running and running and running
after you I was crying and loving while you were just coming and hauling at the moon
Yeah, you were running and running and running away from this conversation…
Baby said
When you’re talking I go dead
Shut your mouth, give me your head
Uh uh uh uh I know you really want to
Baby said Let me taste your silhouette
You can talk between my legs
Uh uh uh uh I know you really want to…
I wish she didn’t but my baby said
I wish she didn’t but my baby said
I wish she didn’t but my baby said
I wish she didn’t but my baby said…
Maneskin, Baby Said, Traduzione canzone
Cosa ne pensi della religione?
Sei legato a tua madre?
Raccontami della tua vacanza da sogno
E tutti i tuoi ex amanti
Dimmi adesso
Cos’è quello sguardo sul tuo viso?
Mi mette una mano sulle labbra implorando per favore di porre fine a questa conversazione…
Baby disse
Quando parli muoio
Chiudi la bocca, dammi la testa
Uh eh eh eh
So che lo vuoi davvero
disse il tesoro
Fammi assaggiare la tua silhouette
Puoi parlare tra le mie gambe
Uh eh eh eh
So che lo vuoi davvero
Dimmi qual è il tuo colore preferito?
E tutte le tue ambizioni non temo che tu sia volgare
Ma perché sei così vizioso?
Dimmi adesso
Cos’è quello sguardo?
Sul tuo viso?
Mi mette la mano sulle labbra implorando
Per favore, chiudi questa conversazione…
Baby disse
Quando parli muoio
Chiudi la bocca, dammi la testa
Uh uh uh uh so che lo vuoi davvero
disse baby
Fammi assaggiare la tua silhouette
Puoi parlare tra le mie gambe
Uh uh uh uh so che lo vuoi davvero
Stavo correndo e correndo e correndo e correndo e correndo
dopo di te correvo e correvo e correvo e correvo e correvo
dopo di te piangevo e amavo mentre tu arrivavi e trascinavi la luna
Sì, stavi correndo e correndo e scappando da questa conversazione…
Disse baby
Quando parli muoio
Chiudi la bocca, dammi la testa
Uh uh uh uh so che lo vuoi davvero
Baby ha detto Fammi assaggiare la tua silhouette
Puoi parlare tra le mie gambe
Uh uh uh uh so che vuoi davvero…
Vorrei che non l’avesse fatto, ma baby mi ha detto…
Vorrei che non l’avesse fatto, ma baby mi ha detto…
Vorrei che non l’avesse fatto, ma baby ha detto
Vorrei che non l’avesse fatto, ma baby ha detto…