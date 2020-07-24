Nobody's Love, Maroon 5: lyrics, traduzione e video
Maroon 5, Nobody's Love: lyrics, traduzione e video della canzone
"Nobody’s Love" è il nuovo singolo dei Maroon 5 che anticipa l'uscita del loro prossimo, sesto, album in studio.
La canzone è stata ispirata dai tempi duri del mondo che stavano accadendo al momento della sua uscita: la pandemia di COVID-19 e le proteste di Black Lives Matter. Il cantante della band Adam Levine ha spiegato l'ispirazione della canzone attraverso un post su Instagram e ha affermato che l'intenzione della canzone era quella di dare amore e speranza in questi tempi difficili.
In apertura post il video ufficiale della canzone, a seguire testo e traduzione.
Maroon 5, Nobody's Love, Lyrics
[Intro1]
You could make a grown man cry
If you ever said "Goodbye"
Never let you go, oh, I (Never let you go, oh, I)
You could make a grown man cry
If you ever left my side
Never let you go, oh, I (Never let you go, oh, I)
[Verse 1]
You're the only hand in my back pocket
If you ever left, I'd go pyschotic
Heaven, hear me cryin', cryin' (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
Baby, you're the key to my heart, lock it
If you ever left, never unlock it
Lonely like an island, island (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
[Chorus2]
If my love ain't your love
It's never gonna be nobody's love
I'm never gonna need nobody's love but yours (But yours)
If my love ain't your love
It's never gonna be nobody's love
Never gonna need nobody's touch but yours (But yours)
[Refrain3]
You could make a grown man cry
If you ever said "Goodbye"
Never let you go, oh, I (Never let you go, oh, I)
You could make a grown man cry
If you ever left my side
Never let you go, oh, I (Never let you go, oh, I)
[Verse 2]
You're the only hand in my back pocket
If you ever left, I'd go pyschotic
Heaven hear me cryin', cryin' (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
Hit me like a drug and I can't stop it
Fit me like a glove and I can't knock it
I ain't even lyin', lyin' (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
[Chorus2]
If my love ain't your love
It's never gonna be nobody's love
I'm never gonna need nobody's love but yours (Nobody's, but yours)
If my love ain't your love
It's never gonna be nobody's love
Never gonna need nobody's touch but yours (But yours)
[Post-Chorus5]
If my love ain't your love, then it's nobody's
Only yours, only yours, not just anybody's
And if you ever leave, then I'm never gon' want
Nobody, nobody's love
If my love ain't your love, then it's nobody's
Only yours, only yours, not just anybody's
And if you ever leave, then I'm never gon' want
Nobody, nobody's love
Nobody's love
Oh, yeah
[Chorus2]
If my love ain't your love
It's never gonna be nobody's love
I'm never gonna need nobody's love but yours (No, no, but yours)
If my love ain't your love
It's never gonna be nobody's love
Never gonna need nobody's touch but yours (No, no, no, no)
[Post-Chorus5]
If my love ain't your love, then it's nobody's
Only yours, only yours, not just anybody's
And if you ever leave, then I'm never gon' want
Nobody, nobody's love
If my love ain't your love, then it's nobody's
Only yours, only yours, not just anybody's
And if you ever leave, then I'm never gon' want
Nobody, nobody's love
Maroon 5, Nobody's Love, Traduzione
Potresti far piangere un uomo adulto
Se hai mai detto "Arrivederci"
Non lasciarti mai andare, oh, io (Non lasciarti mai andare, oh, io)
Potresti far piangere un uomo adulto
Se mai avessi lasciato la mia parte
Non lasciarti mai andare, oh, io (Non lasciarti mai andare, oh, io)
Sei l'unica mano nella mia tasca posteriore
Se te ne fossi mai andata, sarei diventato psicotico
Paradiso, ascoltami piangere, piangere (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
Piccola, sei la chiave del mio cuore, bloccala
Se mai te ne sei andato, non sbloccarlo mai
Solitario come un'isola, isola (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
Se il mio amore non è il tuo amore
Non sarà mai l'amore di nessuno
Non avrò mai bisogno dell'amore di nessuno tranne il tuo (ma il tuo)
Se il mio amore non è il tuo amore
Non sarà mai l'amore di nessuno
Non avrò mai bisogno del tocco di nessuno tranne il tuo (ma il tuo)
Potresti far piangere un uomo adulto
Se hai mai detto "Arrivederci"
Non lasciarti mai andare, oh, io (Non lasciarti mai andare, oh, io)
Potresti far piangere un uomo adulto
Se mai avessi lasciato la mia parte
Non lasciarti mai andare, oh, io (Non lasciarti mai andare, oh, io)
Sei l'unica mano nella mia tasca posteriore
Se mai te ne andassi, diventerei psicopatico
Il cielo mi sente piangere, piangere (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
Colpiscimi come una droga e non riesco a smettere
Indossami come un guantone non riesco a batterlo
Non sto nemmeno mentendo, mentendo (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
Se il mio amore non è il tuo amore
Non sarà mai l'amore di nessuno
Non avrò mai bisogno dell'amore di nessuno tranne il tuo (nessuno, tranne il tuo)
Se il mio amore non è il tuo amore
Non sarà mai l'amore di nessuno
Non avrò mai bisogno del tocco di nessuno tranne il tuo (tranne il tuo)
Se il mio amore non è il tuo amore, allora non lo è nessuno
Solo i tuoi, solo i tuoi, non solo quelli di chiunque
E se mai te ne vai, allora non lo farò mai
Nessuno, l'amore di nessuno
Se il mio amore non è il tuo amore, allora non lo è nessuno
Solo i tuoi, solo i tuoi, non solo quelli di chiunque
E se mai te ne vai, allora non lo farò mai
Nessuno, l'amore di nessuno
L'amore di nessuno
o si
Se il mio amore non è il tuo amore
Non sarà mai l'amore di nessuno
Non avrò mai bisogno dell'amore di nessuno tranne il tuo (No, no, ma il tuo)
Se il mio amore non è il tuo amore
Non sarà mai l'amore di nessuno
Non avrò mai bisogno del tocco di nessuno tranne il tuo (No, no, no, no)
Se il mio amore non è il tuo amore, allora non lo è nessuno
Solo i tuoi, solo i tuoi, non solo quelli di chiunque
E se mai te ne vai, allora non lo farò mai
Nessuno, l'amore di nessuno
Se il mio amore non è il tuo amore, allora non lo è nessuno
Solo i tuoi, solo i tuoi, non solo quelli di chiunque
E se mai te ne vai, allora non lo farò mai
Nessuno, l'amore di nessuno