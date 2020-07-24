Nobody's Love, Maroon 5: lyrics, traduzione e video

Di Alberto Graziola venerdì 24 luglio 2020

Maroon 5, Nobody's Love: lyrics, traduzione e video della canzone

"Nobody’s Love" è il nuovo singolo dei Maroon 5 che anticipa l'uscita del loro prossimo, sesto, album in studio.

La canzone è stata ispirata dai tempi duri del mondo che stavano accadendo al momento della sua uscita: la pandemia di COVID-19 e le proteste di Black Lives Matter. Il cantante della band Adam Levine ha spiegato l'ispirazione della canzone attraverso un post su Instagram e ha affermato che l'intenzione della canzone era quella di dare amore e speranza in questi tempi difficili.

In apertura post il video ufficiale della canzone, a seguire testo e traduzione.

Maroon 5, Nobody's Love, Lyrics

[Intro1]

You could make a grown man cry

If you ever said "Goodbye"

Never let you go, oh, I (Never let you go, oh, I)

You could make a grown man cry

If you ever left my side

Never let you go, oh, I (Never let you go, oh, I)

[Verse 1]

You're the only hand in my back pocket

If you ever left, I'd go pyschotic

Heaven, hear me cryin', cryin' (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Baby, you're the key to my heart, lock it

If you ever left, never unlock it

Lonely like an island, island (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

[Chorus2]

If my love ain't your love

It's never gonna be nobody's love

I'm never gonna need nobody's love but yours (But yours)

If my love ain't your love

It's never gonna be nobody's love

Never gonna need nobody's touch but yours (But yours)

[Refrain3]

You could make a grown man cry

If you ever said "Goodbye"

Never let you go, oh, I (Never let you go, oh, I)

You could make a grown man cry

If you ever left my side

Never let you go, oh, I (Never let you go, oh, I)

[Verse 2]

You're the only hand in my back pocket

If you ever left, I'd go pyschotic

Heaven hear me cryin', cryin' (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Hit me like a drug and I can't stop it

Fit me like a glove and I can't knock it

I ain't even lyin', lyin' (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

[Chorus2]

If my love ain't your love

It's never gonna be nobody's love

I'm never gonna need nobody's love but yours (Nobody's, but yours)

If my love ain't your love

It's never gonna be nobody's love

Never gonna need nobody's touch but yours (But yours)

[Post-Chorus5]

If my love ain't your love, then it's nobody's

Only yours, only yours, not just anybody's

And if you ever leave, then I'm never gon' want

Nobody, nobody's love

If my love ain't your love, then it's nobody's

Only yours, only yours, not just anybody's

And if you ever leave, then I'm never gon' want

Nobody, nobody's love

Nobody's love

Oh, yeah

[Chorus2]

If my love ain't your love

It's never gonna be nobody's love

I'm never gonna need nobody's love but yours (No, no, but yours)

If my love ain't your love

It's never gonna be nobody's love

Never gonna need nobody's touch but yours (No, no, no, no)

[Post-Chorus5]

If my love ain't your love, then it's nobody's

Only yours, only yours, not just anybody's

And if you ever leave, then I'm never gon' want

Nobody, nobody's love

If my love ain't your love, then it's nobody's

Only yours, only yours, not just anybody's

And if you ever leave, then I'm never gon' want

Nobody, nobody's love

Maroon 5, Nobody's Love, Traduzione

Potresti far piangere un uomo adulto

Se hai mai detto "Arrivederci"

Non lasciarti mai andare, oh, io (Non lasciarti mai andare, oh, io)

Potresti far piangere un uomo adulto

Se mai avessi lasciato la mia parte

Non lasciarti mai andare, oh, io (Non lasciarti mai andare, oh, io)

Sei l'unica mano nella mia tasca posteriore

Se te ne fossi mai andata, sarei diventato psicotico

Paradiso, ascoltami piangere, piangere (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Piccola, sei la chiave del mio cuore, bloccala

Se mai te ne sei andato, non sbloccarlo mai

Solitario come un'isola, isola (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Se il mio amore non è il tuo amore

Non sarà mai l'amore di nessuno

Non avrò mai bisogno dell'amore di nessuno tranne il tuo (ma il tuo)

Se il mio amore non è il tuo amore

Non sarà mai l'amore di nessuno

Non avrò mai bisogno del tocco di nessuno tranne il tuo (ma il tuo)

Potresti far piangere un uomo adulto

Se hai mai detto "Arrivederci"

Non lasciarti mai andare, oh, io (Non lasciarti mai andare, oh, io)

Potresti far piangere un uomo adulto

Se mai avessi lasciato la mia parte

Non lasciarti mai andare, oh, io (Non lasciarti mai andare, oh, io)

Sei l'unica mano nella mia tasca posteriore

Se mai te ne andassi, diventerei psicopatico

Il cielo mi sente piangere, piangere (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Colpiscimi come una droga e non riesco a smettere

Indossami come un guantone non riesco a batterlo

Non sto nemmeno mentendo, mentendo (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Se il mio amore non è il tuo amore

Non sarà mai l'amore di nessuno

Non avrò mai bisogno dell'amore di nessuno tranne il tuo (nessuno, tranne il tuo)

Se il mio amore non è il tuo amore

Non sarà mai l'amore di nessuno

Non avrò mai bisogno del tocco di nessuno tranne il tuo (tranne il tuo)

Se il mio amore non è il tuo amore, allora non lo è nessuno

Solo i tuoi, solo i tuoi, non solo quelli di chiunque

E se mai te ne vai, allora non lo farò mai

Nessuno, l'amore di nessuno

Se il mio amore non è il tuo amore, allora non lo è nessuno

Solo i tuoi, solo i tuoi, non solo quelli di chiunque

E se mai te ne vai, allora non lo farò mai

Nessuno, l'amore di nessuno

L'amore di nessuno

o si

Se il mio amore non è il tuo amore

Non sarà mai l'amore di nessuno

Non avrò mai bisogno dell'amore di nessuno tranne il tuo (No, no, ma il tuo)

Se il mio amore non è il tuo amore

Non sarà mai l'amore di nessuno

Non avrò mai bisogno del tocco di nessuno tranne il tuo (No, no, no, no)

Se il mio amore non è il tuo amore, allora non lo è nessuno

Solo i tuoi, solo i tuoi, non solo quelli di chiunque

E se mai te ne vai, allora non lo farò mai

Nessuno, l'amore di nessuno

Se il mio amore non è il tuo amore, allora non lo è nessuno

Solo i tuoi, solo i tuoi, non solo quelli di chiunque

E se mai te ne vai, allora non lo farò mai

Nessuno, l'amore di nessuno