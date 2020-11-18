34+35 è il nuovo singolo di Ariana Grande estratto dal suo ultimo disco in studio, Positions.

Il brano è la seconda traccia dal sesto album. Il titolo è un’espressione matematica che, sommato, dà come risultato 69, una posizione sessuale a cui fa riferimento la canzone a tema lussurioso.

E’ stato scritto dalla cantante insieme a Tayla Parx, Tommy Brown, Peter Lee Johnson, Steven Franks e Travis Sayles. Ad oggi, il pezzo si è spinto fino all’ottavo posto della Billboard Hot 100.

Qui potete vedere il video ufficiale della canzone -prodotta da ProdByXavi, Mr. Franks, Peter Lee Johnson & TBHits- mentre, a seguire testo e traduzione.

Ariana Grande, 34+35, Lyrics

[Intro]

Hmm

[Verse 1]

You might think I’m crazy

The way I’ve been cravin’

If I put it quite plainly

Just gimme them babies

So what you doing tonight?

Better say, “Doin’ you right” (Yeah)

Watchin’ movies, but we ain’t seen a thing tonight (Yeah)

[Pre-Chorus]

I don’t wanna keep you up (You up)

But show me, can you keep it up? (It up)

‘Cause then I’ll have to keep you up

Shit, maybe I’ma keep you up, boy

I’ve been drinking coffee (I’ve been drinking coffee; coffee)

And I’ve been eating healthy (I’ve been eating healthy; healthy)

You know I keep it squeaky, yeah (You know I keep it squeaky)

Saving up my energy (Yeah, yeah, saving up my energy)

[Chorus]

Can you stay up all night?

Fuck me ‘til the daylight

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Can you stay up all night? (All night)

Fuck mе ‘til the daylight

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yеah, yeah, yeah)

[Verse 2]

You drink it just like water (Water)

You say it tastes like candy

So what you doing tonight? (Tonight)

Better say, “Doin’ you right” (Alright)

Watchin’ movies, but we ain’t seen a thing tonight (Yeah)

[Pre-Chorus]

I don’t wanna keep you up (You up)

But show me, can you keep it up? (It up)

‘Cause then I’ll have to keep you up

Shit, maybe I’ma keep you up, boy

I’ve been drinking coffee (Said I’ve been drinking coffee; coffee)

And I’ve been eating healthy (And I’ve been eating healthy; healthy)

You know I keep it squeaky, yeah (Except this wine, babe)

Saving up my energy (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

[Chorus]

Can you stay up all night? (All night)

Fuck me ‘til the daylight (Daylight)

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Can you stay up all night? (Can you stay?)

Fuck me ‘til the daylight (Can you stay?)

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

[Verse 3]

Oh yeah, yeah

Baby, you might need a seatbelt when I ride it

I’ma leave it open like a door, come inside it

Even though I’m wifey, you can hit it like a side chick

Don’t need no side dick, no

Got the neighbors yellin’ “Earthquake!” (Earthquake)

4.5 when I make the bed shake

Put it down heavy even though it’s lightweight (It’s lightweight, yeah, yeah, yeah, babe)

Yeah, we started at midnight

Go ‘til the sunrise (Sunrise)

Done at the same time (Yeah)

But who’s counting the time when we got it for life? (Got it for life)

I know all your favorite spots (Favorite spots)

We can take it from the top (From the top)

You such a dream come true, true

Make a bitch wanna hit snooze, ooh

[Chorus]

Can you stay up all night?

Fuck me ‘til the daylight (Yeah, yeah)

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Thirty-four, thirty-five)

Can you stay up all night? (Do you know what that means?)

Fuck me ‘til the daylight (Do you know what that means?)

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah

[Outro]

Means I wanna “69” with you

Aww shit

Math class

Never was good

Ariana Grande, 34+35, Traduzione

Hmm

Penserai che sono stupida

Per il modo in cui ho voglia

Se lo metto molto in chiaro

Semplicemente dammi quei bambini

Quindi che fai stasera?

Meglio se dici “Ti faccio bene” (Yeah)

Vedendo film, ma non abbiamo visto nulla stasera

Non voglio farti stare sveglio (Stare sveglio)

Ma fammi vedere, sai farlo stare sveglio? (Stare sveglio)

Altrimenti ti farò stare sveglio

Cazz0, forse ti farò stare sveglio

Sto bevendo caffè (Sto bevendo caffè; caffè)

E sto mangiando bene (Sto mangiando sano; sano)

Sai che ce l’ho stridula (Sai che ce l’ho stridula)

Salvo le energie (Yeah, yeah, salvo le energie)

[Ritornello]

Puoi rimanere sveglio tutta la notte?

Sc0pami fino al mattino

Trentaquattro, trentacinque (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Puoi stare sveglio tutta la notte? (Tutta la notte)

Sc0pami fino al mattino

Trentaquattro, trentacinque (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

La bevi come se fosse acqua (Acqua)

Dici che sa di caramella

Quindi che fai stasera? (Stasera)

Meglio se dici “Ti faccio bene” (Bene)

Vedendo film, ma non abbiamo visto nulla stasera

Non voglio farti restare sveglio (Stare sveglio)

Ma fammi vedere, sai farlo restare sveglio? (Stare sveglio)

Altrimenti ti farò stare sveglio

Cazz0, forse ti farò stare sveglio

Sto bevendo caffè (Sto bevendo caffè; caffè)

E sto mangiando sano (E sto mangiando sano; sano)

Sai che ce l’ho stridula (Tranne questo vino, babe)

Salvo le energie (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

[Ritornello]

Puoi restare sveglio tutta la notte? (Tutta la notte)

Scopami fino al mattino (Mattino)

Trentaquattro, trentacinque (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Puoi restare sveglio tutta la notte? (Puoi stare?)

Scopami fino al mattino (Puoi stare?)

Trentaquattro, trentacinque (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Oh yeah, yeah

Baby, ti servirà una cintura di sicurezza quando lo cavalco

La lascerò aperta come una porta, vieni dentro

Anche se sono tua moglie, puoi battermi come un’amante

Non mi serve un altro cazz0, no

I vicini che urlano “Il terremoto!” (Terremoto)

4.5 quando faccio agitare il letto

Appogialo pesantemente anche se è leggero (È leggero, yeah, yeah, yeah, babe)

Yeah, abbiamo iniziato a mezzanotte

Vai fino all’alba (Alba)

Siamo venuti nello stesso momento (Yeah)

Ma chi conta il tempo se ce l’abbiamo per sempre? (Ce l’abbiamo per sempre)

So tutti i tuoi punti preferiti (Punti preferiti)

Possiamo ricominciare da capo (Da capo)

Sei un sogno diventato realtà, realtà

Fai ritornare a dormire una tr0ia, ooh

Puoi restare sveglio tutta la notte?

Scopami fino al mattino

Trentaquattro, trentacinque (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Trentaquattro, trentacinque)

Puoi restare sveglio tutta la notte? (Sai che significa?)

Scopami fino al mattino (Sai che significa?)

Trentaquattro, trentacinque (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Significa che voglio fare “69” con te

Oh cazzo

Matematica

Mai stata brava