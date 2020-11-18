34+35, Ariana Grande: significato, lyrics e traduzione del nuovo singolo (video)
Ariana Grande, 34+35, lyrics, significato della canzone e traduzione del nuovo singolo estratto dall’album “Positions”
34+35 è il nuovo singolo di Ariana Grande estratto dal suo ultimo disco in studio, Positions.
Il brano è la seconda traccia dal sesto album. Il titolo è un’espressione matematica che, sommato, dà come risultato 69, una posizione sessuale a cui fa riferimento la canzone a tema lussurioso.
E’ stato scritto dalla cantante insieme a Tayla Parx, Tommy Brown, Peter Lee Johnson, Steven Franks e Travis Sayles. Ad oggi, il pezzo si è spinto fino all’ottavo posto della Billboard Hot 100.
Qui potete vedere il video ufficiale della canzone -prodotta da ProdByXavi, Mr. Franks, Peter Lee Johnson & TBHits- mentre, a seguire testo e traduzione.
Ariana Grande, 34+35, Lyrics
[Intro]
Hmm
[Verse 1]
You might think I’m crazy
The way I’ve been cravin’
If I put it quite plainly
Just gimme them babies
So what you doing tonight?
Better say, “Doin’ you right” (Yeah)
Watchin’ movies, but we ain’t seen a thing tonight (Yeah)
[Pre-Chorus]
I don’t wanna keep you up (You up)
But show me, can you keep it up? (It up)
‘Cause then I’ll have to keep you up
Shit, maybe I’ma keep you up, boy
I’ve been drinking coffee (I’ve been drinking coffee; coffee)
And I’ve been eating healthy (I’ve been eating healthy; healthy)
You know I keep it squeaky, yeah (You know I keep it squeaky)
Saving up my energy (Yeah, yeah, saving up my energy)
[Chorus]
Can you stay up all night?
Fuck me ‘til the daylight
Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Can you stay up all night? (All night)
Fuck mе ‘til the daylight
Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yеah, yeah, yeah)
[Verse 2]
You drink it just like water (Water)
You say it tastes like candy
So what you doing tonight? (Tonight)
Better say, “Doin’ you right” (Alright)
Watchin’ movies, but we ain’t seen a thing tonight (Yeah)
[Pre-Chorus]
I don’t wanna keep you up (You up)
But show me, can you keep it up? (It up)
‘Cause then I’ll have to keep you up
Shit, maybe I’ma keep you up, boy
I’ve been drinking coffee (Said I’ve been drinking coffee; coffee)
And I’ve been eating healthy (And I’ve been eating healthy; healthy)
You know I keep it squeaky, yeah (Except this wine, babe)
Saving up my energy (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
[Chorus]
Can you stay up all night? (All night)
Fuck me ‘til the daylight (Daylight)
Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Can you stay up all night? (Can you stay?)
Fuck me ‘til the daylight (Can you stay?)
Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
[Verse 3]
Oh yeah, yeah
Baby, you might need a seatbelt when I ride it
I’ma leave it open like a door, come inside it
Even though I’m wifey, you can hit it like a side chick
Don’t need no side dick, no
Got the neighbors yellin’ “Earthquake!” (Earthquake)
4.5 when I make the bed shake
Put it down heavy even though it’s lightweight (It’s lightweight, yeah, yeah, yeah, babe)
Yeah, we started at midnight
Go ‘til the sunrise (Sunrise)
Done at the same time (Yeah)
But who’s counting the time when we got it for life? (Got it for life)
I know all your favorite spots (Favorite spots)
We can take it from the top (From the top)
You such a dream come true, true
Make a bitch wanna hit snooze, ooh
[Chorus]
Can you stay up all night?
Fuck me ‘til the daylight (Yeah, yeah)
Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
(Thirty-four, thirty-five)
Can you stay up all night? (Do you know what that means?)
Fuck me ‘til the daylight (Do you know what that means?)
Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Yeah, yeah, yeah
[Outro]
Means I wanna “69” with you
Aww shit
Math class
Never was good
Ariana Grande, 34+35, Traduzione
Hmm
Penserai che sono stupida
Per il modo in cui ho voglia
Se lo metto molto in chiaro
Semplicemente dammi quei bambini
Quindi che fai stasera?
Meglio se dici “Ti faccio bene” (Yeah)
Vedendo film, ma non abbiamo visto nulla stasera
Non voglio farti stare sveglio (Stare sveglio)
Ma fammi vedere, sai farlo stare sveglio? (Stare sveglio)
Altrimenti ti farò stare sveglio
Cazz0, forse ti farò stare sveglio
Sto bevendo caffè (Sto bevendo caffè; caffè)
E sto mangiando bene (Sto mangiando sano; sano)
Sai che ce l’ho stridula (Sai che ce l’ho stridula)
Salvo le energie (Yeah, yeah, salvo le energie)
[Ritornello]
Puoi rimanere sveglio tutta la notte?
Sc0pami fino al mattino
Trentaquattro, trentacinque (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Puoi stare sveglio tutta la notte? (Tutta la notte)
Sc0pami fino al mattino
Trentaquattro, trentacinque (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
La bevi come se fosse acqua (Acqua)
Dici che sa di caramella
Quindi che fai stasera? (Stasera)
Meglio se dici “Ti faccio bene” (Bene)
Vedendo film, ma non abbiamo visto nulla stasera
Non voglio farti restare sveglio (Stare sveglio)
Ma fammi vedere, sai farlo restare sveglio? (Stare sveglio)
Altrimenti ti farò stare sveglio
Cazz0, forse ti farò stare sveglio
Sto bevendo caffè (Sto bevendo caffè; caffè)
E sto mangiando sano (E sto mangiando sano; sano)
Sai che ce l’ho stridula (Tranne questo vino, babe)
Salvo le energie (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
[Ritornello]
Puoi restare sveglio tutta la notte? (Tutta la notte)
Scopami fino al mattino (Mattino)
Trentaquattro, trentacinque (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Puoi restare sveglio tutta la notte? (Puoi stare?)
Scopami fino al mattino (Puoi stare?)
Trentaquattro, trentacinque (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Oh yeah, yeah
Baby, ti servirà una cintura di sicurezza quando lo cavalco
La lascerò aperta come una porta, vieni dentro
Anche se sono tua moglie, puoi battermi come un’amante
Non mi serve un altro cazz0, no
I vicini che urlano “Il terremoto!” (Terremoto)
4.5 quando faccio agitare il letto
Appogialo pesantemente anche se è leggero (È leggero, yeah, yeah, yeah, babe)
Yeah, abbiamo iniziato a mezzanotte
Vai fino all’alba (Alba)
Siamo venuti nello stesso momento (Yeah)
Ma chi conta il tempo se ce l’abbiamo per sempre? (Ce l’abbiamo per sempre)
So tutti i tuoi punti preferiti (Punti preferiti)
Possiamo ricominciare da capo (Da capo)
Sei un sogno diventato realtà, realtà
Fai ritornare a dormire una tr0ia, ooh
Puoi restare sveglio tutta la notte?
Scopami fino al mattino
Trentaquattro, trentacinque (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
(Trentaquattro, trentacinque)
Puoi restare sveglio tutta la notte? (Sai che significa?)
Scopami fino al mattino (Sai che significa?)
Trentaquattro, trentacinque (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Significa che voglio fare “69” con te
Oh cazzo
Matematica
Mai stata brava