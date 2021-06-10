Witch’s spell, AC/DC: è uscito il video del nuovo singolo dall’album “Power Up”
AC/DC, Witch’s spell: testo e significato della canzone, è uscito il video ufficiale della canzone tratta dall’album “Power Up!”
È uscito il video ufficiale di “Witch’s spell” degli AC/DC, nuovo singolo estratto dal loro ultimo album “Power Up”, certificato oro in Italia (e dal quale era stato rilasciato anche il pezzo Realize)
La band, insieme al direttore creativo Josh Cheuse, ha dato vita alla clip, diretta e animata da Wolf & Crow, che utilizza le immagini live filmate da Clemens Habicht.
Inoltre, domani, 11 giugno, il RDS-Record Store Day 2021 (evento musicale annuale che coinvolge i rivenditori indipendenti) sarà disponibile nei negozi di dischi aderenti all’iniziativa il picture disc 12” limited edition di “Witch’s Spell” e “Through The Mists Of Time”, entrambi brani estratti da“Power Up” degli AC/DC.
Potete vedere il video ufficiale degli AC/DC cliccando qui.
[Verse 1]
Let me tell you your fortune
It could be sinister or maybe not
Like a leopard, can’t change its own spots
[Pre-Chorus]
Ride a moonbeam
Sail the starlight
A blaze in the night sky
See the witch’s flight
[Chorus]
Caught in a witch’s spell
Got a tale to tell
Caught in a witch’s spell
Got a tale to tell
Caught in a witch’s spell
[Verse 2]
Good time maker who likes it hot
Like a card-playin’ shark who takes the whole lot
(And that’s a lot)
[Pre-Chorus]
Ride a moonbeam
Sail the starlight
A blaze in the night sky
See the witch’s flight
[Chorus]
Caught in a witch’s spell
Got a tale to tell
Caught in a witch’s spell
Got a tale to tell
Caught in a witch’s spell
[Bridge]
It’s all coming to ya
It’s all coming through ya
I get bathed in the light
The spell’s just right
[Solo]
[Chorus]
Caught in a witch’s spell
Got a tale to tell
Caught in a witch’s spell
Got a tale to tell
Caught in a witch’s spell
Crystal balls and an almanac
She gonna take you to hell and back
I’ve got potions, snake oil style
Good luck charms and a witch’s spell
Lascia che ti dica la tua sorte
Potrebbe essere sinistro o forse no
Come un leopardo, non può cambiare le proprie macchie
Cavalca un raggio di luna
Naviga la luce delle stelle
Una fiammata nel cielo notturno
Guarda il volo della strega
Catturato nell’incantesimo di una strega
Buon produttore di tempo a cui piace caldo
Come uno squalo che gioca a carte e che prende tutto
(E questo è molto)
Cavalca un raggio di luna
Naviga la luce delle stelle
Una fiammata nel cielo notturno
Guarda il volo della strega
Sta arrivando tutto da te
Mi bagno nella luce
L’incantesimo è giusto
Ho una storia da raccontare
Catturato nell’incantesimo di una strega
Ho una storia da raccontare
Catturato nell’incantesimo di una strega
Ti porterà all’inferno e ritorno
Ho delle pozioni, stile olio di serpente
Portafortuna e incantesimo di una strega