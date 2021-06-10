È uscito il video ufficiale di “Witch’s spell” degli AC/DC, nuovo singolo estratto dal loro ultimo album “Power Up”, certificato oro in Italia (e dal quale era stato rilasciato anche il pezzo Realize)

La band, insieme al direttore creativo Josh Cheuse, ha dato vita alla clip, diretta e animata da Wolf & Crow, che utilizza le immagini live filmate da Clemens Habicht.

Inoltre, domani, 11 giugno, il RDS-Record Store Day 2021 (evento musicale annuale che coinvolge i rivenditori indipendenti) sarà disponibile nei negozi di dischi aderenti all’iniziativa il picture disc 12” limited edition di “Witch’s Spell” e “Through The Mists Of Time”, entrambi brani estratti da“Power Up” degli AC/DC.

Potete vedere il video ufficiale degli AC/DC cliccando qui.

[Verse 1]

Let me tell you your fortune

It could be sinister or maybe not

Like a leopard, can’t change its own spots

[Pre-Chorus]

Ride a moonbeam

Sail the starlight

A blaze in the night sky

See the witch’s flight

[Chorus]

Caught in a witch’s spell

Got a tale to tell

Caught in a witch’s spell

Got a tale to tell

Caught in a witch’s spell

[Verse 2]

Good time maker who likes it hot

Like a card-playin’ shark who takes the whole lot

(And that’s a lot)

[Pre-Chorus]

Ride a moonbeam

Sail the starlight

A blaze in the night sky

See the witch’s flight

[Chorus]

Caught in a witch’s spell

Got a tale to tell

Caught in a witch’s spell

Got a tale to tell

Caught in a witch’s spell

[Bridge]

It’s all coming to ya

It’s all coming through ya

I get bathed in the light

The spell’s just right

[Solo]

[Chorus]

Caught in a witch’s spell

Got a tale to tell

Caught in a witch’s spell

Got a tale to tell

Caught in a witch’s spell

Crystal balls and an almanac

She gonna take you to hell and back

I’ve got potions, snake oil style

Good luck charms and a witch’s spell

Lascia che ti dica la tua sorte

Potrebbe essere sinistro o forse no

Come un leopardo, non può cambiare le proprie macchie

Cavalca un raggio di luna

Naviga la luce delle stelle

Una fiammata nel cielo notturno

Guarda il volo della strega

Catturato nell’incantesimo di una strega

Ho una storia da raccontare

Catturato nell’incantesimo di una strega

Ho una storia da raccontare

Catturato nell’incantesimo di una strega Buon produttore di tempo a cui piace caldo

Come uno squalo che gioca a carte e che prende tutto

(E questo è molto) Cavalca un raggio di luna

Naviga la luce delle stelle

Una fiammata nel cielo notturno

Guarda il volo della strega Catturato nell’incantesimo di una strega Ho una storia da raccontare Catturato nell’incantesimo di una strega Ho una storia da raccontare sta venendo tutto da te

Sta arrivando tutto da te

Mi bagno nella luce

L’incantesimo è giusto

Catturato nell’incantesimo di una strega

Ho una storia da raccontare

Catturato nell’incantesimo di una strega

Ho una storia da raccontare

Catturato nell’incantesimo di una strega

Sfere di cristallo e un almanacco

Ti porterà all’inferno e ritorno

Ho delle pozioni, stile olio di serpente

Portafortuna e incantesimo di una strega