E’ uscito l’atteso featuring di Ed Sheeran e Taylor Swift nella nuova verisone di “The Joker and the Queen“, tratto dall’album “=” (Equals). Il remix del pezzo vede le firme di Ed Sheeran, Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid, Samuel Elliot Roman e Taylor Swift.

Ed Sheeran e Taylor Swift, The Joker and the Queen, Significato canzone

Nella versione originale e solista della canzone, Ed Sheeran riflette sul fatto che sua moglie, Cherry Seaborn, avrebbe potuto innamorarsi di altri uomini invece di lui, riconoscendo che non stava vivendo i momenti e le situazioni migliori della sua vita, nel momento in cui si sono incontrati. Tuttavia, ha visto il meglio in lui e ha deciso di non lasciarlo, ma di stare insieme a lui. Fa riferimenti -come si intuisce già dal titolo- alla monarchia e ai suoi termini, caratterizzandosi come il burlone, il jolly, e sua moglie Cherry come la regina, quello che potrebbe essere interpretato come un metodo per esprimere che sono sempre stati diversi persone, di altri gruppi sociali o luoghi. Nella versione in duetto, Taylor Swift replica alle incertezze di lui, rassicurandolo.

The Joker and the Queen, duetto Sheeran e Swift, ascolta la canzone

Qui potete ascoltare la versione originale.

Ed Sheeran e Taylor Swift, The Joker and the Queen, Video ufficiale

Cliccando qui potete vedere il video ufficiale di “The Joker and The Queen”.

Ed Sheeran e Taylor Swift, The Joker and the Queen, Testo canzone

How was I to know?

It’s a crazy thing

I showed you my hand

And you still let me win

And who was I to say

That this was meant to be?

The road that was broken

Brought us together

And I know you could fall for a thousand kings

And hearts that would give you a diamond ring

When I fold, you see the best in me

The joker and the queen

I’ve been played before

If you hadn’t guessed

So I kept my cards close

To my foolproof vest

But you called my bluff

And saw through all my tells

And then you went all in

And we left together

And I know that you think what makes a king

Is gold, a palace and diamond rings

When I fold, you see the best in me

The joker and the queen

And I know you could fall for a thousand kings

And hearts that would give you a diamond ring

When I folded, you saw the best in me

The joker and the queen

The joker and the queen

Ed Sheeran e Taylor Swift, The Joker and the Queen, Traduzione canzone

Come potevo saperlo?

È una cosa pazzesca

Ti ho mostrato la mia mano

E ancora mi fai vincere

E chi ero io per dirlo

Che era questo che doveva essere?

La strada che era rotta

Ci ha portato insieme

E so che potresti innamorarti di mille re

E cuori che ti darebbero un anello di diamanti

Quando mi piego, vedi il meglio di me

Il burlone e la regina

Sono stata ingannata prima

Se non avessi indovinato

Quindi ho tenuto le mie carte chiuse

Nel mio giubbotto infallibile

Ma hai chiamato il mio bluff

E hai visto tutti i miei racconti

E poi sei andato a carte scoperte

E siamo partiti insieme

E so che pensi ciò che rende un re

Sia l’oro, un palazzo e anelli di diamanti

Quando mi piego, vedi il meglio di me

Il burlone e la regina

E so che potresti innamorarti di mille re

E cuori che ti darebbero un anello di diamanti

Quando ho passato, hai visto il meglio di me

Il burlone e la regina

Il pagliaccio e la regina