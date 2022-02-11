The Joker and the Queen, Ed Sheeran e Taylor Swift: ascolta il duetto (testo e video ufficiale)
Ed Sheeran e Taylor Swift, The Joker and the Queen: traduzione e significato della canzone. Leggi il testo e guarda il video ufficiale
E’ uscito l’atteso featuring di Ed Sheeran e Taylor Swift nella nuova verisone di “The Joker and the Queen“, tratto dall’album “=” (Equals). Il remix del pezzo vede le firme di Ed Sheeran, Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid, Samuel Elliot Roman e Taylor Swift.
Nella versione originale e solista della canzone, Ed Sheeran riflette sul fatto che sua moglie, Cherry Seaborn, avrebbe potuto innamorarsi di altri uomini invece di lui, riconoscendo che non stava vivendo i momenti e le situazioni migliori della sua vita, nel momento in cui si sono incontrati. Tuttavia, ha visto il meglio in lui e ha deciso di non lasciarlo, ma di stare insieme a lui. Fa riferimenti -come si intuisce già dal titolo- alla monarchia e ai suoi termini, caratterizzandosi come il burlone, il jolly, e sua moglie Cherry come la regina, quello che potrebbe essere interpretato come un metodo per esprimere che sono sempre stati diversi persone, di altri gruppi sociali o luoghi. Nella versione in duetto, Taylor Swift replica alle incertezze di lui, rassicurandolo.
The Joker and the Queen, duetto Sheeran e Swift, ascolta la canzone
Qui potete ascoltare la versione originale.
Ed Sheeran e Taylor Swift, The Joker and the Queen, Video ufficiale
Cliccando qui potete vedere il video ufficiale di “The Joker and The Queen”.
Ed Sheeran e Taylor Swift, The Joker and the Queen, Testo canzone
How was I to know?
It’s a crazy thing
I showed you my hand
And you still let me win
And who was I to say
That this was meant to be?
The road that was broken
Brought us together
And I know you could fall for a thousand kings
And hearts that would give you a diamond ring
When I fold, you see the best in me
The joker and the queen
I’ve been played before
If you hadn’t guessed
So I kept my cards close
To my foolproof vest
But you called my bluff
And saw through all my tells
And then you went all in
And we left together
And I know that you think what makes a king
Is gold, a palace and diamond rings
When I fold, you see the best in me
The joker and the queen
And I know you could fall for a thousand kings
And hearts that would give you a diamond ring
When I folded, you saw the best in me
The joker and the queen
The joker and the queen
Ed Sheeran e Taylor Swift, The Joker and the Queen, Traduzione canzone
Come potevo saperlo?
È una cosa pazzesca
Ti ho mostrato la mia mano
E ancora mi fai vincere
E chi ero io per dirlo
Che era questo che doveva essere?
La strada che era rotta
Ci ha portato insieme
E so che potresti innamorarti di mille re
E cuori che ti darebbero un anello di diamanti
Quando mi piego, vedi il meglio di me
Il burlone e la regina
Sono stata ingannata prima
Se non avessi indovinato
Quindi ho tenuto le mie carte chiuse
Nel mio giubbotto infallibile
Ma hai chiamato il mio bluff
E hai visto tutti i miei racconti
E poi sei andato a carte scoperte
E siamo partiti insieme
E so che pensi ciò che rende un re
Sia l’oro, un palazzo e anelli di diamanti
Quando mi piego, vedi il meglio di me
Il burlone e la regina
E so che potresti innamorarti di mille re
E cuori che ti darebbero un anello di diamanti
Quando ho passato, hai visto il meglio di me
Il burlone e la regina
Il pagliaccio e la regina