I Can Do It With A Broken Heart è una canzone di Taylor Swift tratta dall’album “The Tortured Poets Department“, pubblicato il 19 aprile 2024. Il brano è prodotto dalla stessa Swift insieme a Jack Antonoff. A seguire potete leggere traduzione, testo e significato, insieme all’audio del pezzo.

Clicca qui per vedere il lyric video di “I can do with a broken heart” di Taylor Swift.

Ecco il testo della canzone di Taylor Swift “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart”

I can read your mind

“She’s having the time of her life”

There in her glittering prime

The lights refract sequin stars off her silhouette every night

I can show you lies

(One, two, three, four)

‘Cause I’m a real tough kid

I can handle my shit

They said, “Babe, you gotta fake it ‘til you make it” and I did

Lights, camera, bitch, smile

Even when you wanna die

He said he’d love me all his life

But that life was too short

Breaking down, I hit the floor

All the piеces of me shatterеd as the crowd was chanting, “More”

I was grinnin’ like I’m winnin’

I was hittin’ my marks

‘Cause I can do it with a broken heart

(One, two, three, four)

I’m so depressed, I act like it’s my birthday every day

I’m so obsessed with him, but he avoids me like the plague

I cry a lot, but I am so productive, it’s an art

You know you’re good when you can even do it with a broken heart

I can hold my breath

I’ve been doin’ it since he left

I keep finding his things in drawers

Crucial evidence I didn’t imagine the whole thing

I’m sure I can pass this test

(One, two, three, four)

‘Cause I’m a real tough kid

I can handle my shit

They said, “Babe, you gotta fake it ‘til you make it” and I did

Lights, camera, bitch, smile

In stilettos for miles

He said he’d love me for all time

But that time was quite short

Breaking down, I hit the floor

All the pieces of me shattered as the crowd was chanting, “More”

I was grinnin’ like I’m winnin’

I was hittin’ my marks

‘Cause I can do it with a broken heart

(One, two, three, four)

I’m so depressed, I act like it’s my birthday every day

I’m so obsessed with him, but he avoids me (He avoids me), like the plague

I cry a lot, but I am so productive, it’s an art

You know you’re good when you can even do it with a broken heart

You know you’re good when you can even do it with a broken heart

You know you’re good

And I’m good

‘Cause I’m miserable (Haha)

And nobody even knows

Ah, try and come for my job