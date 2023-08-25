Home Testi canzoni

The Girls, BLACKPINK: traduzione, testo e significato, ascolta la canzone (video)

Di Alberto Graziola  
Le Blackpink, una delle girlband più celebri degli ultimi anni, hanno pubblicato il loro nuovo singolo “The Girls”, accompagnato da un videoclip in grande stile. La canzone e il video hanno avuto la sua première all’interno del gioco THE GAME di cui “The Girls” è la colonna sonora, mandando in visibilio tutti i giocatori che avevano scaricato l’app del gruppo.

“The Girls” è stato scritto da Ryan Tedder, frontman degli OneRepublic nonché uno degli autori più prolifici del panorama musicale mondiale, con Michel ‘Lindgren’ Schulz, Rosé, Jennie, Melanie Fontana, Madison Love e Danny Chung. Il brano è prodotto dagli stessi Tedder e Schulz.

Qui sotto potete leggere testo, traduzione e significato, insieme al video ufficiale della canzone.

The Girls, Significato, ascolta la canzone e guarda il video

“Don’t Mess with The Girls” – ripetono nel potente ritornello Rosé, Lisa, Jisoo e Jennie come un ‘mantra’. Non si scherza con le ragazze in questa canzone dal beat ipnotico, dalle sonorità hip-hop e sound orientale.

BLACKPINK, The Girls, Testo della canzone

Li-Li-Lindgren (Hey!)
BLACKPINK in your area
(Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah)
Don’t mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls (Hey!)

If ya with it, then I’m with it, get it started
Got no time for no itty-bitty parties
See the numbers and it’s already charted
Run it up, run it up, oh-ooh
See the, see the black rims, pink headlights
Bring the, bring the bags in, yeah, they all mine
Diamond-plated names bouncin’ on our necklines
Light it up, light up, oh-ooh

Vroom vroom, better get out of the way
Comin’ through, through, everybody know the name
Hear the boom boom, ‘bout to hit you with the bass
From the front to the back, I’ma put it in your face

Live fast, we do it like that
And we don’t lie, we born to be mad
Better come right or never come back
Don’t mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls
Stop sign, we’re burnin’ it down
Better watch out, we comin’ in loud
Bang, bang, just playin’ around
Don’t mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls (Hey!)

Don’t mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls

Mess with us, you messed up (Up)
You so messy, dress up
Catch up, pedal to the metal, get it, rev up
You never, we now and next up
BP on repeat, we heat like tiki, waikiki
Really believe you can beat me?
Believe me, we be like kiki
Take it easy (Easy), take a breath (Take a breath)
You mess around (Mess around), we make a mess
Say less, yes, and that ain’t just a flex
Paved the way and busted left
If we left, there’s nothing left
But the rest, what a mess

Live fast, we do it like that
And we don’t lie, we born to be mad
Better come right or never come back
Don’t mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls
Stop sign, we’re burnin’ it down
Better watch out, we comin’ in loud
Bang, bang, just playin’ around
Don’t mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls (Hey!)

Don’t mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls

BLACKPINK, The Girls, Traduzione della canzone

Li-Li-Lindgren (Ehi!)
BLACKPINK nella tua zona
(Ah ah ah ah ah ah)
Non scherzare con le ragazze, con le ragazze, con le ragazze (Ehi!)

Se sei d’accordo, allora sono d’accordo, inizia
Non ho tempo per feste insignificanti
Guarda i numeri ed è già tracciato
Corri, corri, oh-ooh
Guarda, vedi i cerchi neri, i fari rosa
Porta dentro, porta dentro le borse, sì, sono tutte mie
Nomi placcati di diamanti rimbalzano sulle nostre scollature
Accendilo, accendilo, oh-ooh

Vroom vroom, meglio togliersi di mezzo
Venendo attraverso, tutti conoscono il nome
Ascolta il boom boom, sto per colpirti con il basso
Da davanti a dietro, te lo sbatterò in faccia

Vivi velocemente, lo facciamo così
E non mentiamo, siamo nati per essere pazzi
Meglio venire subito o non tornare mai più
Non scherzare con le ragazze, con le ragazze, con le ragazze
Segnale di stop, lo stiamo bruciando
Meglio stare attenti, arriviamo a voce alta
Bang, bang, sto solo scherzando
Non scherzare con le ragazze, con le ragazze, con le ragazze (Ehi!)

Non scherzare con le ragazze, con le ragazze, con le ragazze
Scherza con noi, hai sbagliato (Up)
Sei così disordinato, vestiti bene
Recupera il ritardo, pedala fino in fondo, prendi il ritmo, su di giri
Tu mai, noi ora e il prossimo
BP a ripetizione, riscaldiamo come tiki, waikiki
Credi davvero di potermi battere?
Credimi, siamo come Kiki
Vacci piano (facile), fai un respiro (fai un respiro)
Tu fai un pasticcio (pasticcio), noi facciamo un pasticcio
Di’ di meno, sì, e non è solo una flessibilità
Ha aperto la strada e si è schiantato a sinistra
Se ce ne siamo andati, non è rimasto niente

Ma il resto, che confusione

Vivi velocemente, lo facciamo così
E non mentiamo, siamo nati per essere pazzi
Meglio venire subito o non tornare mai più
Non scherzare con le ragazze, con le ragazze, con le ragazze
Segnale di stop, lo stiamo bruciando
Meglio stare attenti, arriviamo a voce alta
Bang, bang, sto solo scherzando
Non scherzare con le ragazze, con le ragazze, con le ragazze (Ehi!)

Non scherzare con le ragazze, con le ragazze, con le ragazze

 

