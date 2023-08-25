Le Blackpink, una delle girlband più celebri degli ultimi anni, hanno pubblicato il loro nuovo singolo “The Girls”, accompagnato da un videoclip in grande stile. La canzone e il video hanno avuto la sua première all’interno del gioco THE GAME di cui “The Girls” è la colonna sonora, mandando in visibilio tutti i giocatori che avevano scaricato l’app del gruppo.

“The Girls” è stato scritto da Ryan Tedder, frontman degli OneRepublic nonché uno degli autori più prolifici del panorama musicale mondiale, con Michel ‘Lindgren’ Schulz, Rosé, Jennie, Melanie Fontana, Madison Love e Danny Chung. Il brano è prodotto dagli stessi Tedder e Schulz.

Qui sotto potete leggere testo, traduzione e significato, insieme al video ufficiale della canzone.

The Girls, Significato, ascolta la canzone e guarda il video

“Don’t Mess with The Girls” – ripetono nel potente ritornello Rosé, Lisa, Jisoo e Jennie come un ‘mantra’. Non si scherza con le ragazze in questa canzone dal beat ipnotico, dalle sonorità hip-hop e sound orientale.

BLACKPINK, The Girls, Testo della canzone

Li-Li-Lindgren (Hey!)

BLACKPINK in your area

(Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah)

Don’t mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls (Hey!)

If ya with it, then I’m with it, get it started

Got no time for no itty-bitty parties

See the numbers and it’s already charted

Run it up, run it up, oh-ooh

See the, see the black rims, pink headlights

Bring the, bring the bags in, yeah, they all mine

Diamond-plated names bouncin’ on our necklines

Light it up, light up, oh-ooh

Vroom vroom, better get out of the way

Comin’ through, through, everybody know the name

Hear the boom boom, ‘bout to hit you with the bass

From the front to the back, I’ma put it in your face

Live fast, we do it like that

And we don’t lie, we born to be mad

Better come right or never come back

Don’t mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls

Stop sign, we’re burnin’ it down

Better watch out, we comin’ in loud

Bang, bang, just playin’ around

Don’t mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls (Hey!)

Don’t mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls

Mess with us, you messed up (Up)

You so messy, dress up

Catch up, pedal to the metal, get it, rev up

You never, we now and next up

BP on repeat, we heat like tiki, waikiki

Really believe you can beat me?

Believe me, we be like kiki

Take it easy (Easy), take a breath (Take a breath)

You mess around (Mess around), we make a mess

Say less, yes, and that ain’t just a flex

Paved the way and busted left

If we left, there’s nothing left

But the rest, what a mess

Live fast, we do it like that

And we don’t lie, we born to be mad

Better come right or never come back

Don’t mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls

Stop sign, we’re burnin’ it down

Better watch out, we comin’ in loud

Bang, bang, just playin’ around

Don’t mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls (Hey!)

Don’t mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls

BLACKPINK, The Girls, Traduzione della canzone

Li-Li-Lindgren (Ehi!)

BLACKPINK nella tua zona

(Ah ah ah ah ah ah)

Non scherzare con le ragazze, con le ragazze, con le ragazze (Ehi!)

Se sei d’accordo, allora sono d’accordo, inizia

Non ho tempo per feste insignificanti

Guarda i numeri ed è già tracciato

Corri, corri, oh-ooh

Guarda, vedi i cerchi neri, i fari rosa

Porta dentro, porta dentro le borse, sì, sono tutte mie

Nomi placcati di diamanti rimbalzano sulle nostre scollature

Accendilo, accendilo, oh-ooh

Vroom vroom, meglio togliersi di mezzo

Venendo attraverso, tutti conoscono il nome

Ascolta il boom boom, sto per colpirti con il basso

Da davanti a dietro, te lo sbatterò in faccia

Vivi velocemente, lo facciamo così

E non mentiamo, siamo nati per essere pazzi

Meglio venire subito o non tornare mai più

Non scherzare con le ragazze, con le ragazze, con le ragazze

Segnale di stop, lo stiamo bruciando

Meglio stare attenti, arriviamo a voce alta

Bang, bang, sto solo scherzando

Non scherzare con le ragazze, con le ragazze, con le ragazze (Ehi!)

Non scherzare con le ragazze, con le ragazze, con le ragazze

Scherza con noi, hai sbagliato (Up)

Sei così disordinato, vestiti bene

Recupera il ritardo, pedala fino in fondo, prendi il ritmo, su di giri

Tu mai, noi ora e il prossimo

BP a ripetizione, riscaldiamo come tiki, waikiki

Credi davvero di potermi battere?

Credimi, siamo come Kiki

Vacci piano (facile), fai un respiro (fai un respiro)

Tu fai un pasticcio (pasticcio), noi facciamo un pasticcio

Di’ di meno, sì, e non è solo una flessibilità

Ha aperto la strada e si è schiantato a sinistra

Se ce ne siamo andati, non è rimasto niente