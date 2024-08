Prodotta da John Ryan, Ian Kirkpatrick & Julian Bunetta, Taste è una canzone di Sabrina Carpenter tratto dall’album “Short n’ Sweet”, disponibile da venerdì 23 agosto 2024. L’ascesa di Sabrina Carpenter è continuata costante nei mesi scorsi grazie al successo dei singoli “Please Please Please” ed “Espresso”.

Qui sotto, a seguire, potete ascoltare “Taste”, leggere testo, traduzione in italiano e significato del brano.

Clicca qui per ascoltare “Taste” di Sabrina Carpenter su YouTube.

Ecco il testo di “Taste” di Sabrina Carpenter.

Oh, I leave quite an impression

Five feet to be exact

You’re wonderin’ why half his clothes went missin’

My body’s where they’re at

Now I’m gone, but you’re still layin’

Next to me, one degree of separation

I heard you’re back together and if that’s true

You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you

If you want forever, I bet you do

Just know you’ll taste me too

Uh-huh

He pins you down on the carpet

Makes paintings with his tongue (La-la-la-la-la-la-la)

Hе’s funny, now all his jokes hit different

Guеss who he learned that from?

Now I’m gone, but you’re still layin’

Next to me, one degree of separation

I heard you’re back together and if that’s true

You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you

If you want forever, I bet you do (I bet you do)

Just know you’ll taste me too

La-la-la-la-la-la-la

Every time you close your eyes

And feel his lips, you’re feelin’ mine

And every time you breathe his air

Just know I was already there

You can have him if you like

I’ve been there, done that once or twice

And singin’ ‘bout it don’t mean I care

Yeah, I know I’ve been known to share

Well, I heard you’re back together and if that’s true

You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you

If you want forever, I bet you do (I bet you do)

Just know you’ll taste me too

Taste me too, ow (La-la-la-la-la-la-la)

You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you

You, no, yeah, ah-ah (La-la-la-la-la-la-la)

You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you