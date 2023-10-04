‘Shiver‘ è una canzone di Natalie Imbruglia, pubblicata come primo singolo dal suo terzo album in studio, Counting Down the Days, uscita nel marzo 2005. La canzone ha raggiunto la posizione numero 19 nella sua Australia, il numero 1 in Ungheria e il numero 6 in Italia.

Natalie Imbruglia, Shiver, Ascolta la canzone, guarda il video ufficiale

Il video musicale, ispirato al film The Bourne Supremacy, è stato condiviso a febbraio 2005. È stato diretto da Jake Nava, che ha anche diretto le clip di Britney Spears con My Prerogative e State of Mind di Holly Valance. È stato girato a Kiev, in Ucraina, durante l’inverno.

Potete vedere la clip cliccando qui.

Natalie Imbruglia, Shiver, Testo della canzone

I walk a mile with a smile

And I don’t know

I don’t care where I am

But I know it’s alright

Jump the tracks

Can’t get back

I don’t know anyone around here

But I’m safe this time

‘cause when you

Tell me, Tell me, Tell me

Stupid things, like you do

Yes, I

Have to, have to, have to

Change the rules

I can’t lose

Cause I shiver

I just break up

When I’m near you

It all gets out of hand

Yes I shiver

I get bent up

There’s no way that

I know you’ll understand

We talk and talk

‘round it all

Who’d have thought

We’d end up here

But I’m feeling fine

In a rush

Never trust

You’ll be there

If I’d only stop and take my time

‘cause with you

I’m running, running, running

Somewhere I can’t get to

Yes I have to have to have to

Change the rules

I’m with you

Cause I shiver

I just break up

When I’m near you

It all gets out of hand

Yes I shiver

I get bent up

There’s no way that

I know you’ll understand

What if you get off at the next stop

Would you just wave as I’m drifting off

If I never saw you again

Could I (could i)

keep all (all)

of this (of this)

Inside

Cause I shiver

I just break up

When I’m near you

It all gets out of hand

Yes I shiver

I get bent up

There’s no way that

I know you’ll understand

Natalie Imbruglia, Shiver, Traduzione della canzone

Cammino per un miglio con un sorriso

E non lo so

Non mi interessa dove sono

Ma so che va bene

Salta le tracce

Non posso tornare indietro

Non conosco nessuno da queste parti

Ma questa volta sono al sicuro

perché quando tu

Mi dici, dici, mi dici

Cose stupide, come fai tu

Si Io

Devo, devo, devo

Cambiare le regole

Non posso perdere

Perché tremo

Mi sono semplicemente lasciata

Quando sono vicino a te

Tutto sfugge di mano

Sì, tremo

Mi piego

Non è possibile

So che capirai

Parliamo e parliamo

tutto intorno

Chi l’avrebbe mai detto

Che avremmo finito qui

Ma mi sento bene

Di fretta

Mai fidarsi

Sarai lì

Se solo mi fermassi e mi prendessi il mio tempo

perché con te

Sto correndo, correndo, correndo

Da qualche parte non posso arrivare

Sì, devo, devo

Cambiare le regole

Sono con te

Perché tremo

Mi sono semplicemente lasciata

Quando sono vicino a te

Tutto sfugge di mano

Sì, tremo

Mi piego

Non è possibile

So che capirai

E se scendessi alla prossima fermata?

Potresti semplicemente salutarmi mentre mi sto addormentando

Se non ti vedessi mai più

Potrei (potrei)

tieni tutto (tutti)

di questo (di questo)

Dentro

Perché tremo

Mi sono semplicemente lasciata

Quando sono vicino a te

Tutto sfugge di mano

Sì, tremo

Mi piego

Non è possibile

So che capirai