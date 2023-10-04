Shiver, Natalie Imbruglia: testo e significato, ascolta la canzone (video ufficiale)
Natalie Imbruglia, Shiver: testo e significato della canzone.
‘Shiver‘ è una canzone di Natalie Imbruglia, pubblicata come primo singolo dal suo terzo album in studio, Counting Down the Days, uscita nel marzo 2005. La canzone ha raggiunto la posizione numero 19 nella sua Australia, il numero 1 in Ungheria e il numero 6 in Italia.
Natalie Imbruglia, Shiver
Il video musicale, ispirato al film The Bourne Supremacy, è stato condiviso a febbraio 2005. È stato diretto da Jake Nava, che ha anche diretto le clip di Britney Spears con My Prerogative e State of Mind di Holly Valance. È stato girato a Kiev, in Ucraina, durante l’inverno.
Natalie Imbruglia, Shiver, Testo della canzone
I walk a mile with a smile
And I don’t know
I don’t care where I am
But I know it’s alright
Jump the tracks
Can’t get back
I don’t know anyone around here
But I’m safe this time
‘cause when you
Tell me, Tell me, Tell me
Stupid things, like you do
Yes, I
Have to, have to, have to
Change the rules
I can’t lose
Cause I shiver
I just break up
When I’m near you
It all gets out of hand
Yes I shiver
I get bent up
There’s no way that
I know you’ll understand
We talk and talk
‘round it all
Who’d have thought
We’d end up here
But I’m feeling fine
In a rush
Never trust
You’ll be there
If I’d only stop and take my time
‘cause with you
I’m running, running, running
Somewhere I can’t get to
Yes I have to have to have to
Change the rules
I’m with you
Cause I shiver
I just break up
When I’m near you
It all gets out of hand
Yes I shiver
I get bent up
There’s no way that
I know you’ll understand
What if you get off at the next stop
Would you just wave as I’m drifting off
If I never saw you again
Could I (could i)
keep all (all)
of this (of this)
Inside
Cause I shiver
I just break up
When I’m near you
It all gets out of hand
Yes I shiver
I get bent up
There’s no way that
I know you’ll understand
Natalie Imbruglia, Shiver, Traduzione della canzone
Cammino per un miglio con un sorriso
E non lo so
Non mi interessa dove sono
Ma so che va bene
Salta le tracce
Non posso tornare indietro
Non conosco nessuno da queste parti
Ma questa volta sono al sicuro
perché quando tu
Mi dici, dici, mi dici
Cose stupide, come fai tu
Si Io
Devo, devo, devo
Cambiare le regole
Non posso perdere
Perché tremo
Mi sono semplicemente lasciata
Quando sono vicino a te
Tutto sfugge di mano
Sì, tremo
Mi piego
Non è possibile
So che capirai
Parliamo e parliamo
tutto intorno
Chi l’avrebbe mai detto
Che avremmo finito qui
Ma mi sento bene
Di fretta
Mai fidarsi
Sarai lì
Se solo mi fermassi e mi prendessi il mio tempo
perché con te
Sto correndo, correndo, correndo
Da qualche parte non posso arrivare
Sì, devo, devo
Cambiare le regole
Sono con te
Perché tremo
Mi sono semplicemente lasciata
Quando sono vicino a te
Tutto sfugge di mano
Sì, tremo
Mi piego
Non è possibile
So che capirai
E se scendessi alla prossima fermata?
Potresti semplicemente salutarmi mentre mi sto addormentando
Se non ti vedessi mai più
Potrei (potrei)
tieni tutto (tutti)
di questo (di questo)
Dentro
Perché tremo
Mi sono semplicemente lasciata
Quando sono vicino a te
Tutto sfugge di mano
Sì, tremo
Mi piego
Non è possibile
So che capirai