La cover “Self control“, presente ne Il Divin Codino, il film Netflix in associazione con RTI su Roberto Baggio prodotto da Fabula Pictures e disponibile su Netflix, è disponibile in digital download e su tutte le piattaforme di streaming, in una versione interpretata da Malika Ayane e prodotta da Altarboy.

In questa nuova interpretazione di “Self control” (Sugar Music e Second Round) gli Altarboy hanno voluto dare la propria visione e interpretazione a uno dei brani cult degli anni ’80, stravolgendone armonia e arrangiamento filtrandone le forti vibes italo-disco e restituendone una versione ancora più cool, particolare e moderna che rende il brano più attuale che mai.

Un risultato più che piacevole dal sapore nostalgico, onirico grazie alla voce sinuosa e sussurrata di Malika Ayane.

Potete ascoltare la canzone -nella versione di Malika Ayane- qui sotto, il testo del brano inciso per la prima volta nel 1984 da Raf e insieme alla cover di Laura Branigan riuscì a superare le 20 milioni di copie vendute in tutto il mondo.

