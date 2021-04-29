Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021) è il greatest hits

Nel primo greatest hits del progetto Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, in uscita l’11 giugno, sono contenute anche due canzoni inedite.

di Fabio Morasca

Oggi, 29 aprile 2021, è stato pubblicato il nuovo singolo del progetto Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, dal titolo We’re On Our Way Now.

Il nuovo singolo del progetto solista di Noel Gallagher sarà uno dei due brani inediti contenuti nel primo greatest hits che si intitola Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021) e che sarà disponibile a partire dal prossimo 11 giugno.

Questa raccolta, annunciata da Noel Gallagher tramite i social, celebra i dieci anni del progetto fondato da Noel Gallagher dopo la separazione dal fratello Liam.

L’altra canzone inedita inserita nel best of sarà Flying On The Ground.

Noel Gallagher si trova in Italia perché il 1° maggio 2021 si esibirà al Concerto del Primo Maggio che, quest’anno, si terrà alla Cavea dell’Auditorium Parco della Musica a Roma.

Di seguito, trovate la tracklist di Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021).

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021): la tracklist

Disc 1
1. Everybody’s On The Run
2. The Death Of You And Me
3. AKA… What A Life!
4. If I Had A Gun…
5. In The Heat Of The Moment
6. Riverman
7. Lock All The Doors
8. The Dying Of The Light
9. Ballad Of The Mighty I
10. We’re On Our Way Now

Disc 2
1. Black Star Dancing
2. Holy Mountain (Remastered)
3. A Dream Is All I Need To Get By
4. This Is The Place
5. It’s A Beautiful World
6. Blue Moon Rising
7. Dead In The Water (Live At RTÉ 2FM Studios, Dublin)
8. Flying On The Ground

Bonus Disc
1. It’s A Beautiful World (Instrumental)
2. If I Had A Gun… (Acoustic Version)
3. Black Star Dancing (Skeleton Key Remix)
4. Black Star Dancing (12” Mix Instrumental)
5. The Man Who Built The Moon (Acoustic Version)
6. International Magic (Demo)
7. Blue Moon Rising (Sons Of The Desert Remix)
8. The Dying Of The Light (Acoustic Version)
9. This Is The Place (Skeleton Key Remix)
10. This Is The Place (Instrumental)
11. Black Star Dancing (The Reflex Revision)
12. Be Careful What You Wish For (Instrumental)

