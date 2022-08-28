MTV VMA 2022, performers, nomination, dove vederlo, diretta live dalle 2
MTV VMA 2022 in diretta dalle 2 nella notte tra domenica 29 agosto e lunedì 30 agosto. Performers, dove vederlo, vincitori
MTV VMA 2022, stasera dalle 2 di notte andrà in onda in diretta con il consueto pre-show a partire da 00.30. Un appuntamento da non perdere per gli appassionati che potranno scoprire -live- chi porterà a casa il premio per ogni singola categoria. I più nominati sono Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Harry Styles, Doja Cat e Kendrick Lamar.
MTV VMA 2022: dove vederlo in tv e streaming
In Italia potremo seguire gli Mtv Vma 2022 in diretta nella notte tra domenica 28 e lunedì 29 agosto 2022, dalle ore 2 su MTV (canale 131 di Sky e in streaming su NOW) e su MTV Music (canale 132 e 704 di Sky). Noi di Soundsblog seguiremo la diretta con il nostro consueto liveblogging dalle 2 per commentare e scoprire, insieme, i trionfatori di questa edizione.
MTV VMA 2022, performers
Ecco chi si esibirà in diretta: Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid e i Panic! At The Disco. A loro si aggiungono anche Nicki Minaj che si esibirà e riceverà anche il Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Presenti anche Kane Brown, BLACKPINK, Jack Harlow, Lizzo e i Måneskin.
MTV VMA 2022: nomination
Di seguito, trovate tutte le nomination. Gli artisti più nominati sono Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar e Lil Nas X (con 7 nomination), Doja Cat e Harry Styles (6 nomination) e Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift e The Weeknd (con 5 nomination).
Video of the Year
Doja Cat – Woman
Drake (feat. Future and Young Thug) – Way 2 Sexy
Ed Sheeran – Shivers
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Olivia Rodrigo – Brutal
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Song of the Year
Adele – Easy on Me
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat – Woman
Elton John and Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau remix)
Lizzo – About Damn Time
The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – Stay
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Latto
Måneskin
Seventeen
Push Performance of The Year
Griff – One Night
Remi Wolf – Sexy Villain
Nessa Barrett – I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead
Seventeen – Rock With You
Mae Muller – Better Days
Gayle – abcdefu
Shenseea – R U That
Omar Apollo – Tamagotchi
Wet Leg – Chaise Longue
Muni Long – Baby Boo
Doechii – Persuasive
Best Collaboration
Drake (feat. Future and Young Thug) – Way 2 Sexy
Elton John and Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau remix)
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie
Post Malone and The Weeknd – One Right Now
Rosalía (feat. The Weeknd) – La Fama
The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – Stay
Best Pop
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat – Woman
Ed Sheeran – Shivers
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Olivia Rodrigo – Traitor
Best Hip Hop
Eminem and Snoop Dogg – From the D 2 the LBC
Future (feat. Drake and Tems) – Wait for U
Kendrick Lamar – N95
Latto – Big Energy
Nicki Minaj (feat. Lil Baby) – Do We Have a Problem?
Pusha T – Diet Coke
Best R&B
Alicia Keys – City of Gods (Part II)
Chlöe – Have Mercy
H.E.R. – For Anyone
Normani (feat. Cardi B) – Wild Side
Summer Walker, SZA and Cardi B – No Love (Extended Version)
The Weeknd – Out Of Time
Best K-Pop
BTS – Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)
Itzy – Loco
Lisa – Lalisa
Seventeen – Hot
Stray Kids – Maniac
Twice – The Feels
Best Latin
Anitta – Envolver
Bad Bunny – Tití Me Preguntó
Becky G and Karol G – Mamiii
Daddy Yankee – Remix
Farruko – Pepas
J Balvin and Skrillex – In Da Getto
Best Rock
Foo Fighters – Love Dies Young
Jack White – Taking Me Back
Muse – Won’t Stand Down
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer
Shinedown – Planet Zero
Three Days Grace – So Called Life
Best Alternative
Avril Lavigne (feat. Blackbear) – Love It When You Hate Me
Imagine Dragons and JID – Enemy
Machine Gun Kelly (feat. Willow) – Emo Girl
Måneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave
Panic! at the Disco – Viva Las Vengeance
Twenty One Pilots – Saturday
Willow and Avril Lavigne (feat. Travis Barker) – Grow
Video for Good
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Latto – Pussy
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Rina Sawayama – This Hell
Stromae – Fils de Joie
Best Metaverse Performance
Blackpink the Virtual (PUBG)
BTS (Minecraft)
Charli XCX (Roblox)
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience (Wave)
Rift Tour (feat. Ariana Grande) (Fortnite)
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience (Roblox)
Longform Video
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
Foo Fighters – Studio 666
Kacey Musgraves – Star-Crossed
Madonna – Madame X
Olivia Rodrigo – Driving Home 2 U
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Direction
Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Ed Sheeran – Shivers
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Art Direction
Adele – Oh My God
Doja Cat – Get Into It (Yuh)
Drake (feat. Future and Young Thug) – Way 2 Sexy
Kacey Musgraves – Simple Times
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie
Best Choreography
BTS – Permission to Dance
Doja Cat – Woman
FKA Twigs (feat. The Weeknd) – Tears In The Club
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Normani (feat. Cardi B) – Wild Side
Best Cinematography
Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Camila Cabello (feat. Ed Sheeran) – Bam Bam
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – N95
Normani (feat. Cardi B) – Wild Side
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Editing
Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Doja Cat – Get Into It (Yuh)
Olivia Rodrigo – Brutal
Rosalía – Saoko
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
The Weeknd – Take My Breath
Best Visual Effects
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Coldplay and BTS – My Universe
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie
The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – Stay
Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award
Nicki Minaj