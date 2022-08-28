MTV VMA 2022, stasera dalle 2 di notte andrà in onda in diretta con il consueto pre-show a partire da 00.30. Un appuntamento da non perdere per gli appassionati che potranno scoprire -live- chi porterà a casa il premio per ogni singola categoria. I più nominati sono Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Harry Styles, Doja Cat e Kendrick Lamar.

MTV VMA 2022: dove vederlo in tv e streaming

In Italia potremo seguire gli Mtv Vma 2022 in diretta nella notte tra domenica 28 e lunedì 29 agosto 2022, dalle ore 2 su MTV (canale 131 di Sky e in streaming su NOW) e su MTV Music (canale 132 e 704 di Sky). Noi di Soundsblog seguiremo la diretta con il nostro consueto liveblogging dalle 2 per commentare e scoprire, insieme, i trionfatori di questa edizione.

MTV VMA 2022, performers

Ecco chi si esibirà in diretta: Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid e i Panic! At The Disco. A loro si aggiungono anche Nicki Minaj che si esibirà e riceverà anche il Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Presenti anche Kane Brown, BLACKPINK, Jack Harlow, Lizzo e i Måneskin.

MTV VMA 2022: nomination

Di seguito, trovate tutte le nomination. Gli artisti più nominati sono Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar e Lil Nas X (con 7 nomination), Doja Cat e Harry Styles (6 nomination) e Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift e The Weeknd (con 5 nomination).

Video of the Year

Doja Cat – Woman

Drake (feat. Future and Young Thug) – Way 2 Sexy

Ed Sheeran – Shivers

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

Olivia Rodrigo – Brutal

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Song of the Year

Adele – Easy on Me

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat – Woman

Elton John and Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau remix)

Lizzo – About Damn Time

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – Stay

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Seventeen

Push Performance of The Year

Griff – One Night

Remi Wolf – Sexy Villain

Nessa Barrett – I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead

Seventeen – Rock With You

Mae Muller – Better Days

Gayle – abcdefu

Shenseea – R U That

Omar Apollo – Tamagotchi

Wet Leg – Chaise Longue

Muni Long – Baby Boo

Doechii – Persuasive

Best Collaboration

Drake (feat. Future and Young Thug) – Way 2 Sexy

Elton John and Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau remix)

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie

Post Malone and The Weeknd – One Right Now

Rosalía (feat. The Weeknd) – La Fama

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – Stay

Best Pop

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat – Woman

Ed Sheeran – Shivers

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Olivia Rodrigo – Traitor

Best Hip Hop

Eminem and Snoop Dogg – From the D 2 the LBC

Future (feat. Drake and Tems) – Wait for U

Kendrick Lamar – N95

Latto – Big Energy

Nicki Minaj (feat. Lil Baby) – Do We Have a Problem?

Pusha T – Diet Coke

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – City of Gods (Part II)

Chlöe – Have Mercy

H.E.R. – For Anyone

Normani (feat. Cardi B) – Wild Side

Summer Walker, SZA and Cardi B – No Love (Extended Version)

The Weeknd – Out Of Time

Best K-Pop

BTS – Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)

Itzy – Loco

Lisa – Lalisa

Seventeen – Hot

Stray Kids – Maniac

Twice – The Feels

Best Latin

Anitta – Envolver

Bad Bunny – Tití Me Preguntó

Becky G and Karol G – Mamiii

Daddy Yankee – Remix

Farruko – Pepas

J Balvin and Skrillex – In Da Getto

Best Rock

Foo Fighters – Love Dies Young

Jack White – Taking Me Back

Muse – Won’t Stand Down

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer

Shinedown – Planet Zero

Three Days Grace – So Called Life

Best Alternative

Avril Lavigne (feat. Blackbear) – Love It When You Hate Me

Imagine Dragons and JID – Enemy

Machine Gun Kelly (feat. Willow) – Emo Girl

Måneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave

Panic! at the Disco – Viva Las Vengeance

Twenty One Pilots – Saturday

Willow and Avril Lavigne (feat. Travis Barker) – Grow

Video for Good

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Latto – Pussy

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Rina Sawayama – This Hell

Stromae – Fils de Joie

Best Metaverse Performance

Blackpink the Virtual (PUBG)

BTS (Minecraft)

Charli XCX (Roblox)

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience (Wave)

Rift Tour (feat. Ariana Grande) (Fortnite)

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience (Roblox)

Longform Video

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

Kacey Musgraves – Star-Crossed

Madonna – Madame X

Olivia Rodrigo – Driving Home 2 U

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Direction

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Ed Sheeran – Shivers

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Art Direction

Adele – Oh My God

Doja Cat – Get Into It (Yuh)

Drake (feat. Future and Young Thug) – Way 2 Sexy

Kacey Musgraves – Simple Times

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie

Best Choreography

BTS – Permission to Dance

Doja Cat – Woman

FKA Twigs (feat. The Weeknd) – Tears In The Club

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

Normani (feat. Cardi B) – Wild Side

Best Cinematography

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

Camila Cabello (feat. Ed Sheeran) – Bam Bam

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – N95

Normani (feat. Cardi B) – Wild Side

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Editing

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

Doja Cat – Get Into It (Yuh)

Olivia Rodrigo – Brutal

Rosalía – Saoko

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

The Weeknd – Take My Breath

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Coldplay and BTS – My Universe

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – Stay

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

Nicki Minaj