MTV VMA 2022: nomination, chi lo conduce, chi si esibisce, come vederli in tv

MTV VMA 2022, tutte le informazioni sulla 39esima edizione; nomination, chi lo conduce, chi si esibisce, come vederli in tv.

di Fabio Morasca,
MTV VMA 2022: nomination, chi lo conduce, chi si esibisce, come vederli in tv

Gli MTV VMA (Video Music Awards) sono una manifestazione organizzata ogni anno da MTV, giunta alla 39esima edizione, durante la quale vengono premiati i migliori video musicali e i migliori singoli dell’ultimo anno e non solo.

L’edizione 2022 si terrà nel Prudential Center di Newark, nel New Jersey, Stati Uniti, e andrà in onda il prossimo 28 agosto.

Indice
  1. Come vedere gli MTV VMA 2022 in tv e in streaming
  2. MTV VMA 2022: nomination
    1. Video of the Year
    2. Song of the Year
    3. Artist of the Year
    4. Best New Artist
    5. Push Performance of The Year
    6. Best Collaboration
    7. Best Pop
    8. Best Hip Hop
    9. Best R&B
    10. Best K-Pop
    11. Best Latin
    12. Best Rock
    13. Best Alternative
    14. Video for Good
    15. Best Metaverse Performance
    16. Longform Video
    17. Best Direction
    18. Best Art Direction
    19. Best Choreography
    20. Best Cinematography
    21. Best Editing
    22. Best Visual Effects
  3. MTV VMA 2022: come votare

Come vedere gli MTV VMA 2022 in tv e in streaming

In Italia, lo show sarà trasmesso in diretta nella notte tra domenica 28 e lunedì 29 agosto 2022, a partire dalle ore 2, e andrà in onda su MTV (canale 131 di Sky e in streaming su NOW) e su MTV Music (canale 132 e 704 di Sky). La cerimonia sarà preceduta dal pre-show che avrà inizio intorno alle ore 00:30.

Lunedì 29 agosto 2022, lo show andrà in onda in replica su MTV, dalle ore 21. Martedì 30, ci sarà una nuova replica, su MTV Music, alle ore 20.

MTV VMA 2022: nomination

Di seguito, trovate tutte le nomination. Gli artisti più nominati sono Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar e Lil Nas X (con 7 nomination), Doja Cat e Harry Styles (6 nomination) e Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift e The Weeknd (con 5 nomination).

Video of the Year

Doja Cat – Woman
Drake (feat. Future and Young Thug) – Way 2 Sexy
Ed Sheeran – Shivers
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Olivia Rodrigo – Brutal
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Song of the Year

Adele – Easy on Me
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat – Woman
Elton John and Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau remix)
Lizzo – About Damn Time
The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – Stay

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Lil Nas X
Lizzo

Best New Artist

Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Latto
Måneskin
Seventeen

Push Performance of The Year

Griff – One Night
Remi Wolf – Sexy Villain
Nessa Barrett – I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead
Seventeen – Rock With You
Mae Muller – Better Days
Gayle – abcdefu
Shenseea – R U That
Omar Apollo – Tamagotchi
Wet Leg – Chaise Longue
Muni Long – Baby Boo
Doechii – Persuasive

Best Collaboration

Drake (feat. Future and Young Thug) – Way 2 Sexy
Elton John and Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau remix)
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie
Post Malone and The Weeknd – One Right Now
Rosalía (feat. The Weeknd) – La Fama
The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – Stay

Best Pop

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat – Woman
Ed Sheeran – Shivers
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Olivia Rodrigo – Traitor

Best Hip Hop

Eminem and Snoop Dogg – From the D 2 the LBC
Future (feat. Drake and Tems) – Wait for U
Kendrick Lamar – N95
Latto – Big Energy
Nicki Minaj (feat. Lil Baby) – Do We Have a Problem?
Pusha T – Diet Coke

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – City of Gods (Part II)
Chlöe – Have Mercy
H.E.R. – For Anyone
Normani (feat. Cardi B) – Wild Side
Summer Walker, SZA and Cardi B – No Love (Extended Version)
The Weeknd – Out Of Time

Best K-Pop

BTS – Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)
Itzy – Loco
Lisa – Lalisa
Seventeen – Hot
Stray Kids – Maniac
Twice – The Feels

Best Latin

Anitta – Envolver
Bad Bunny – Tití Me Preguntó
Becky G and Karol G – Mamiii
Daddy Yankee – Remix
Farruko – Pepas
J Balvin and Skrillex – In Da Getto

Best Rock

Foo Fighters – Love Dies Young
Jack White – Taking Me Back
Muse – Won’t Stand Down
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer
Shinedown – Planet Zero
Three Days Grace – So Called Life

Best Alternative

Avril Lavigne (feat. Blackbear) – Love It When You Hate Me
Imagine Dragons and JID – Enemy
Machine Gun Kelly (feat. Willow) – Emo Girl
Måneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave
Panic! at the Disco – Viva Las Vengeance
Twenty One Pilots – Saturday
Willow and Avril Lavigne (feat. Travis Barker) – Grow

Video for Good

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Latto – Pussy
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Rina Sawayama – This Hell
Stromae – Fils de Joie

Best Metaverse Performance

Blackpink the Virtual (PUBG)
BTS (Minecraft)
Charli XCX (Roblox)
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience (Wave)
Rift Tour (feat. Ariana Grande) (Fortnite)
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience (Roblox)

Longform Video

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
Foo Fighters – Studio 666
Kacey Musgraves – Star-Crossed
Madonna – Madame X
Olivia Rodrigo – Driving Home 2 U
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Direction

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Ed Sheeran – Shivers
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Art Direction

Adele – Oh My God
Doja Cat – Get Into It (Yuh)
Drake (feat. Future and Young Thug) – Way 2 Sexy
Kacey Musgraves – Simple Times
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie

Best Choreography

BTS – Permission to Dance
Doja Cat – Woman
FKA Twigs (feat. The Weeknd) – Tears In The Club
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Normani (feat. Cardi B) – Wild Side

Best Cinematography

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Camila Cabello (feat. Ed Sheeran) – Bam Bam
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – N95
Normani (feat. Cardi B) – Wild Side
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Editing

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Doja Cat – Get Into It (Yuh)
Olivia Rodrigo – Brutal
Rosalía – Saoko
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
The Weeknd – Take My Breath

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Coldplay and BTS – My Universe
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie
The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – Stay

MTV VMA 2022: come votare

Sarà possibile votare dal 26 luglio al 19 agosto 2022. Le preferenze si possono esprimere sul sito vote.mtv.com.

Altri articoli su Premiazioni

Måneskin, un altro record: due nomination agli MTV Video Music Awards 2022
Maneskin 26 Luglio 2022

Måneskin, un altro record: due nomination agli MTV Video Music Awards 2022
Britney Spears duetta con Elton John in &#8220;Tiny Dancer&#8221;? Il brano potrebbe uscire ad agosto
Notizie 26 Luglio 2022

Britney Spears duetta con Elton John in “Tiny Dancer”? Il brano potrebbe uscire ad agosto
Adele a Las Vegas: le nuove date, biglietti, prezzi e disponibilità
Notizie 26 Luglio 2022

Adele a Las Vegas: le nuove date, biglietti, prezzi e disponibilità
Eurovision 2023 sarà nel Regno Unito: è ufficiale
Eurovision 25 Luglio 2022

Eurovision 2023 sarà nel Regno Unito: è ufficiale
Red Hot Chili Peppers: Return of the Dream Canteen è il nuovo album, dal 14 ottobre
Musica Internazionale 25 Luglio 2022

Red Hot Chili Peppers: Return of the Dream Canteen è il nuovo album, dal 14 ottobre
New Trolls, Vittorio De Scalzi è morto: il ricordo di amici e colleghi
Notizie 24 Luglio 2022

New Trolls, Vittorio De Scalzi è morto: il ricordo di amici e colleghi
Blanco, dopo il concerto a Lucca: &#8220;Ho pianto, non lo facevo da tanto&#8221; (video)
Notizie 22 Luglio 2022

Blanco, dopo il concerto a Lucca: “Ho pianto, non lo facevo da tanto” (video)
Shonka Dukureh è morta: nel film &#8220;Elvis&#8221; interpretò la cantautrice Big Mama Thornton
Notizie 22 Luglio 2022

Shonka Dukureh è morta: nel film “Elvis” interpretò la cantautrice Big Mama Thornton
Targhe Tenco 2022: tra i nominati, Marracash, Blanco, Elisa, Ariete e Ditonellapiaga
Notizie 25 Giugno 2022

Targhe Tenco 2022: tra i nominati, Marracash, Blanco, Elisa, Ariete e Ditonellapiaga
Måneskin agli MTV EMAs: vincono Best Rock e cantano MAMMAMIA
Notizie 14 Novembre 2021

Måneskin agli MTV EMAs: vincono Best Rock e cantano MAMMAMIA

Altri Trend che potrebbero interessarti