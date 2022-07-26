MTV VMA 2022: nomination, chi lo conduce, chi si esibisce, come vederli in tv
MTV VMA 2022, tutte le informazioni sulla 39esima edizione; nomination, chi lo conduce, chi si esibisce, come vederli in tv.
Gli MTV VMA (Video Music Awards) sono una manifestazione organizzata ogni anno da MTV, giunta alla 39esima edizione, durante la quale vengono premiati i migliori video musicali e i migliori singoli dell’ultimo anno e non solo.
L’edizione 2022 si terrà nel Prudential Center di Newark, nel New Jersey, Stati Uniti, e andrà in onda il prossimo 28 agosto.
Come vedere gli MTV VMA 2022 in tv e in streaming
In Italia, lo show sarà trasmesso in diretta nella notte tra domenica 28 e lunedì 29 agosto 2022, a partire dalle ore 2, e andrà in onda su MTV (canale 131 di Sky e in streaming su NOW) e su MTV Music (canale 132 e 704 di Sky). La cerimonia sarà preceduta dal pre-show che avrà inizio intorno alle ore 00:30.
Lunedì 29 agosto 2022, lo show andrà in onda in replica su MTV, dalle ore 21. Martedì 30, ci sarà una nuova replica, su MTV Music, alle ore 20.
MTV VMA 2022: nomination
Di seguito, trovate tutte le nomination. Gli artisti più nominati sono Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar e Lil Nas X (con 7 nomination), Doja Cat e Harry Styles (6 nomination) e Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift e The Weeknd (con 5 nomination).
Video of the Year
Doja Cat – Woman
Drake (feat. Future and Young Thug) – Way 2 Sexy
Ed Sheeran – Shivers
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Olivia Rodrigo – Brutal
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Song of the Year
Adele – Easy on Me
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat – Woman
Elton John and Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau remix)
Lizzo – About Damn Time
The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – Stay
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Latto
Måneskin
Seventeen
Push Performance of The Year
Griff – One Night
Remi Wolf – Sexy Villain
Nessa Barrett – I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead
Seventeen – Rock With You
Mae Muller – Better Days
Gayle – abcdefu
Shenseea – R U That
Omar Apollo – Tamagotchi
Wet Leg – Chaise Longue
Muni Long – Baby Boo
Doechii – Persuasive
Best Collaboration
Drake (feat. Future and Young Thug) – Way 2 Sexy
Elton John and Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau remix)
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie
Post Malone and The Weeknd – One Right Now
Rosalía (feat. The Weeknd) – La Fama
The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – Stay
Best Pop
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat – Woman
Ed Sheeran – Shivers
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Olivia Rodrigo – Traitor
Best Hip Hop
Eminem and Snoop Dogg – From the D 2 the LBC
Future (feat. Drake and Tems) – Wait for U
Kendrick Lamar – N95
Latto – Big Energy
Nicki Minaj (feat. Lil Baby) – Do We Have a Problem?
Pusha T – Diet Coke
Best R&B
Alicia Keys – City of Gods (Part II)
Chlöe – Have Mercy
H.E.R. – For Anyone
Normani (feat. Cardi B) – Wild Side
Summer Walker, SZA and Cardi B – No Love (Extended Version)
The Weeknd – Out Of Time
Best K-Pop
BTS – Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)
Itzy – Loco
Lisa – Lalisa
Seventeen – Hot
Stray Kids – Maniac
Twice – The Feels
Best Latin
Anitta – Envolver
Bad Bunny – Tití Me Preguntó
Becky G and Karol G – Mamiii
Daddy Yankee – Remix
Farruko – Pepas
J Balvin and Skrillex – In Da Getto
Best Rock
Foo Fighters – Love Dies Young
Jack White – Taking Me Back
Muse – Won’t Stand Down
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer
Shinedown – Planet Zero
Three Days Grace – So Called Life
Best Alternative
Avril Lavigne (feat. Blackbear) – Love It When You Hate Me
Imagine Dragons and JID – Enemy
Machine Gun Kelly (feat. Willow) – Emo Girl
Måneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave
Panic! at the Disco – Viva Las Vengeance
Twenty One Pilots – Saturday
Willow and Avril Lavigne (feat. Travis Barker) – Grow
Video for Good
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Latto – Pussy
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Rina Sawayama – This Hell
Stromae – Fils de Joie
Best Metaverse Performance
Blackpink the Virtual (PUBG)
BTS (Minecraft)
Charli XCX (Roblox)
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience (Wave)
Rift Tour (feat. Ariana Grande) (Fortnite)
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience (Roblox)
Longform Video
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
Foo Fighters – Studio 666
Kacey Musgraves – Star-Crossed
Madonna – Madame X
Olivia Rodrigo – Driving Home 2 U
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Direction
Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Ed Sheeran – Shivers
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Art Direction
Adele – Oh My God
Doja Cat – Get Into It (Yuh)
Drake (feat. Future and Young Thug) – Way 2 Sexy
Kacey Musgraves – Simple Times
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie
Best Choreography
BTS – Permission to Dance
Doja Cat – Woman
FKA Twigs (feat. The Weeknd) – Tears In The Club
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Normani (feat. Cardi B) – Wild Side
Best Cinematography
Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Camila Cabello (feat. Ed Sheeran) – Bam Bam
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – N95
Normani (feat. Cardi B) – Wild Side
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Editing
Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Doja Cat – Get Into It (Yuh)
Olivia Rodrigo – Brutal
Rosalía – Saoko
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
The Weeknd – Take My Breath
Best Visual Effects
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Coldplay and BTS – My Universe
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie
The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – Stay
MTV VMA 2022: come votare
Sarà possibile votare dal 26 luglio al 19 agosto 2022. Le preferenze si possono esprimere sul sito vote.mtv.com.