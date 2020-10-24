Il prossimo 8 novembre, andranno in onda su MTV, gli MTV EMA 2020 che, per quanto riguarda questa 27esima edizione realizzata nonostante la pandemia di COVID-19 in corso, verrà girata in diversi luoghi in giro per il mondo e che sarà condotta dalle Little Mix.

MTV ha annunciato ufficialmente le nomination degli MTV EMA 2020. Lady Gaga è in testa con 7 nomination, tra le quali troviamo quelle nelle categorie Best Artist, Best Pop e Best Video, per il suo duetto con Ariana Grande in Rain On Me, brano presente anche nelle categorie Best Song e Best Collaboration. I BTS e Justin Bieber, invece, hanno ottenuto 5 nomination e sono presenti nelle categorie Biggest Fans e Best Pop.

In quest’edizione, ci saranno tre nuove categorie: Best Latin, Video for Good e Best Virtual Live.

Nella categoria Best Italian Act, invece, concorreranno Diodato, Elettra Lamborghini, Irama, Levante e Random. Quest’ultimo ha ottenuto la nomination grazie ai fan che hanno votato il quinto artista italiano da inserire nella categoria direttamente sulla pagina Instagram di MTV Italia.

I fan possono votare fino alle ore 11.59 del prossimo 2 novembre.

Di seguito, trovate la lista delle nomination.

MTV EMAs 2020: le nomination

Best Video

Billie Eilish – everything i wanted

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Taylor Swift – The Man

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Artist

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

Best Song

BTS – Dynamite

DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Roddy Ricch – The Box

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Collaboration

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch

Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I’m Ready

Best Pop

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Mix

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

Best New

BENEE

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

YUNGBLUD

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Best Latin

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Ozuna

Best Rock

Coldplay

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative

blackbear

FKA twigs

Hayley Williams

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

twenty one pilots

Video for Good

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

David Guetta & Sia – Let’s love

Demi Lovato – I Love Me

H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe

Jorja Smith – By Any Means

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Best Push

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

BENEE

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

YUNGBLUD

Best Virtual Live

BTS – Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream

J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World

Little Mix – UNCancelled

Maluma – Papi Juancho Live

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

Best Italian Act

Diodato

Elettra Lamborghini

Irama

Levante

Random