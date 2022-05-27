Madonna torna a farci ballare con Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones

Madonna è l’unica artista a poter vantare, nel corso della sua lunga carriera nel mondo della musica, 50 brani al numero 1 della classifica Billboard. Per celebrare questo record nella classifica Dance Club Songs l’artista più poliedrica della musica è pronta a farci ballare con un nuovo disco che include tantissimi remix, alcuni già noti e altri inediti, in una esclusiva edizione in doppio CD o vinile.

Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, questo il nome della nuova raccolta, arriverà in due diverse versioni. Una, con CD singolo o doppio LP, includerà 16 tracce selezionate tra le 50 che, invece, compiranno l’edizione completa: 3 CD o 6 LP per oltre 220 minuti di musica dance firmata Madonna.

Vediamo insieme tutti i dettagli di questo nuovo lavoro.

Finally Enough Love di Madonna. Tracklist e pre-ordine

Finally Enough Love è il nome della ridotta di questa raccolta, in arrivo in versione digitale dal 24 giugno e in CD singolo e doppio vinile dal 19 agosto. Questa la tracklist ufficiale:

Everybody (You Can Dance Remix Edit) Into The Groove (You Can Dance Remix Edit) Like A Prayer (Remix/Edit) Express Yourself (Remix/Edit) Vogue (Single Version) Deeper And Deeper (David’s Radio Edit) Secret (Junior’s Luscious Single Mix) Frozen (Extended Club Mix Edit) Music (Deep Dish Dot Com Radio Edit) Hollywood (Calderone & Quayle Edit) Hung Up (SDP Extended Vocal Edit) Give It 2 Me (Eddie Amador Club 5 Edit) Girl Gone Wild (Avicii’s UMF Mix) Living For Love (Offer Nissim Promo Mix) Medellín (Offer Nissim Madame X In The Sphinx Mix) – Madonna and Maluma I Don’t Search I Find” (Honey Dijon Radio Mix)

Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones di Madonna. Tracklist e pre-ordine

Questa, invece, la tracklist dell’edizione completa che include anche le collaborazioni illustrati di Madonna, da quella con Britney Spears a quella con Justin Timberlake, passando per Maluma e Nicki Minaj.