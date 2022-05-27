Madonna torna a farci ballare con Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones
Una nuova raccolta di remix ufficiali celebra la lunga carriera di Madonna. Tutti i dettagli su Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones.
Madonna è l’unica artista a poter vantare, nel corso della sua lunga carriera nel mondo della musica, 50 brani al numero 1 della classifica Billboard. Per celebrare questo record nella classifica Dance Club Songs l’artista più poliedrica della musica è pronta a farci ballare con un nuovo disco che include tantissimi remix, alcuni già noti e altri inediti, in una esclusiva edizione in doppio CD o vinile.
Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, questo il nome della nuova raccolta, arriverà in due diverse versioni. Una, con CD singolo o doppio LP, includerà 16 tracce selezionate tra le 50 che, invece, compiranno l’edizione completa: 3 CD o 6 LP per oltre 220 minuti di musica dance firmata Madonna.
Vediamo insieme tutti i dettagli di questo nuovo lavoro.
Finally Enough Love di Madonna. Tracklist e pre-ordine
Finally Enough Love è il nome della ridotta di questa raccolta, in arrivo in versione digitale dal 24 giugno e in CD singolo e doppio vinile dal 19 agosto. Questa la tracklist ufficiale:
- Everybody (You Can Dance Remix Edit)
- Into The Groove (You Can Dance Remix Edit)
- Like A Prayer (Remix/Edit)
- Express Yourself (Remix/Edit)
- Vogue (Single Version)
- Deeper And Deeper (David’s Radio Edit)
- Secret (Junior’s Luscious Single Mix)
- Frozen (Extended Club Mix Edit)
- Music (Deep Dish Dot Com Radio Edit)
- Hollywood (Calderone & Quayle Edit)
- Hung Up (SDP Extended Vocal Edit)
- Give It 2 Me (Eddie Amador Club 5 Edit)
- Girl Gone Wild (Avicii’s UMF Mix)
- Living For Love (Offer Nissim Promo Mix)
- Medellín (Offer Nissim Madame X In The Sphinx Mix) – Madonna and Maluma
- I Don’t Search I Find” (Honey Dijon Radio Mix)
Pre-ordina il CD di Finally Enough Love
Pre-ordina il vinile di Finally Enough Love
Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones di Madonna. Tracklist e pre-ordine
Questa, invece, la tracklist dell’edizione completa che include anche le collaborazioni illustrati di Madonna, da quella con Britney Spears a quella con Justin Timberlake, passando per Maluma e Nicki Minaj.
- Holiday (7” Version)
- Like A Virgin (7” Version)
- Material Girl (7” Version)
- Into The Groove (You Can Dance Remix Edit)
- Open Your Heart (Video Version)
- Physical Attraction (You Can Dance Remix Edit)
- Everybody (You Can Dance Remix Edit)
- Like A Prayer (Remix/Edit)
- Express Yourself (Remix/Edit)
- Keep It Together (Alternate Single Remix)
- Vogue (Single Version)
- Justify My Love (Orbit Edit)
- Erotica (Underground Club Mix)
- Deeper And Deeper (David’s Radio Edit)
- Fever (Radio Edit)
- Secret (Junior’s Luscious Single Mix)
- Bedtime Story (Junior’s Single Mix)
- Don’t Cry For Me Argentina (Miami Mix Edit)
- Frozen (Extended Club Mix Edit)
- Ray Of Light (Sasha Ultra Violet Mix Edit)
- Nothing Really Matters (Club 69 Radio Mix)
- Beautiful Stranger (Calderone Radio Mix)
- American Pie (Richard ‘Humpty’ Vission Radio Mix)
- Music (Deep Dish Dot Com Radio Edit)
- Don’t Tell Me (Thunderpuss Video Remix)
- What It Feels Like For A Girl (Above And Beyond Club Radio Edit)
- Impressive Instant (Peter Rauhofer’s Universal Radio Mixshow Mix)
- Die Another Day (Deepsky Radio Edit)
- American Life (Felix Da Housecat’s Devin Dazzle Edit)
- Hollywood (Calderone & Quayle Edit)
- Me Against The Music (Peter Rauhofer Radio Mix) Britney Spears feat. Madonna
- Nothing Fails (Tracy Young’s Underground Radio Edit)
- Love Profusion (Ralphi Rosario House Vocal Edit)
- Hung Up (SDP Extended Vocal Edit)
- Sorry (PSB Maxi Mix Edit)
- Get Together (Jacques Lu Cont Vocal Edit)
- Jump (Axwell Remix Edit)
- 4 Minutes (Bob Sinclar Space Funk Edit) feat. Justin Timberlake & Timbaland
- Give It 2 Me (Eddie Amador Club 5 Edit)
- Celebration (Benny Benassi Remix Edit)
- Give Me All Your Luvin’ (Party Rock Remix) feat. LMFAO & Nicki Minaj
- Girl Gone Wild (Avicii’s UMF Mix)
- Turn Up The Radio (Offer Nissim Remix Edit)
- Living For Love (Offer Nissim Promo Mix)
- Ghosttown (Dirty Pop Intro Remix)
- Bitch I’m Madonna (Sander Kleinenberg Video Edit) feat. Nicki Minaj
- Medellín (Offer Nissim Madame X In The Sphinx Mix) – Madonna and Maluma
- I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)
- Crave (Tracy Young Dangerous Remix) – feat. Swae Lee
- I Don’t Search I Find (Honey Dijon Radio Mix)