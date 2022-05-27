Madonna torna a farci ballare con Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones

Una nuova raccolta di remix ufficiali celebra la lunga carriera di Madonna. Tutti i dettagli su Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones.

di Redazione Blogo

Madonna è l’unica artista a poter vantare, nel corso della sua lunga carriera nel mondo della musica, 50 brani al numero 1 della classifica Billboard. Per celebrare questo record nella classifica Dance Club Songs l’artista più poliedrica della musica è pronta a farci ballare con un nuovo disco che include tantissimi remix, alcuni già noti e altri inediti, in una esclusiva edizione in doppio CD o vinile.

Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, questo il nome della nuova raccolta, arriverà in due diverse versioni. Una, con CD singolo o doppio LP, includerà 16 tracce selezionate tra le 50 che, invece, compiranno l’edizione completa: 3 CD o 6 LP per oltre 220 minuti di musica dance firmata Madonna.

Vediamo insieme tutti i dettagli di questo nuovo lavoro.

Finally Enough Love di Madonna. Tracklist e pre-ordine

Finally Enough Love Madonna

Finally Enough Love è il nome della ridotta di questa raccolta, in arrivo in versione digitale dal 24 giugno e in CD singolo e doppio vinile dal 19 agosto. Questa la tracklist ufficiale:

  1. Everybody (You Can Dance Remix Edit)
  2. Into The Groove (You Can Dance Remix Edit)
  3. Like A Prayer (Remix/Edit)
  4. Express Yourself (Remix/Edit)
  5. Vogue (Single Version)
  6. Deeper And Deeper (David’s Radio Edit)
  7. Secret (Junior’s Luscious Single Mix)
  8. Frozen (Extended Club Mix Edit)
  9. Music (Deep Dish Dot Com Radio Edit)
  10. Hollywood (Calderone & Quayle Edit)
  11. Hung Up (SDP Extended Vocal Edit)
  12. Give It 2 Me (Eddie Amador Club 5 Edit)
  13. Girl Gone Wild (Avicii’s UMF Mix)
  14. Living For Love (Offer Nissim Promo Mix)
  15. Medellín (Offer Nissim Madame X In The Sphinx Mix) – Madonna and Maluma
  16. I Don’t Search I Find” (Honey Dijon Radio Mix)

Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones di Madonna. Tracklist e pre-ordine

Questa, invece, la tracklist dell’edizione completa che include anche le collaborazioni illustrati di Madonna, da quella con Britney Spears a quella con Justin Timberlake, passando per Maluma e Nicki Minaj.

  1. Holiday (7” Version)
  2. Like A Virgin (7” Version)
  3. Material Girl (7” Version)
  4. Into The Groove (You Can Dance Remix Edit)
  5. Open Your Heart (Video Version)
  6. Physical Attraction (You Can Dance Remix Edit)
  7. Everybody (You Can Dance Remix Edit)
  8. Like A Prayer (Remix/Edit)
  9. Express Yourself (Remix/Edit)
  10. Keep It Together (Alternate Single Remix)
  11. Vogue (Single Version)
  12. Justify My Love (Orbit Edit)
  13. Erotica (Underground Club Mix)
  14. Deeper And Deeper (David’s Radio Edit)
  15. Fever (Radio Edit)
  16. Secret (Junior’s Luscious Single Mix)
  17. Bedtime Story (Junior’s Single Mix)
  18. Don’t Cry For Me Argentina (Miami Mix Edit)
  19. Frozen (Extended Club Mix Edit)
  20. Ray Of Light (Sasha Ultra Violet Mix Edit)
  21. Nothing Really Matters (Club 69 Radio Mix)
  22. Beautiful Stranger (Calderone Radio Mix)
  23. American Pie (Richard ‘Humpty’ Vission Radio Mix)
  24. Music (Deep Dish Dot Com Radio Edit)
  25. Don’t Tell Me (Thunderpuss Video Remix)
  26. What It Feels Like For A Girl (Above And Beyond Club Radio Edit)
  27. Impressive Instant (Peter Rauhofer’s Universal Radio Mixshow Mix)
  28. Die Another Day (Deepsky Radio Edit)
  29. American Life (Felix Da Housecat’s Devin Dazzle Edit)
  30. Hollywood (Calderone & Quayle Edit)
  31. Me Against The Music (Peter Rauhofer Radio Mix) Britney Spears feat. Madonna
  32. Nothing Fails (Tracy Young’s Underground Radio Edit)
  33. Love Profusion (Ralphi Rosario House Vocal Edit)
  34. Hung Up (SDP Extended Vocal Edit)
  35. Sorry (PSB Maxi Mix Edit)
  36. Get Together (Jacques Lu Cont Vocal Edit)
  37. Jump (Axwell Remix Edit)
  38. 4 Minutes (Bob Sinclar Space Funk Edit) feat. Justin Timberlake & Timbaland
  39. Give It 2 Me (Eddie Amador Club 5 Edit)
  40. Celebration (Benny Benassi Remix Edit)
  41. Give Me All Your Luvin’ (Party Rock Remix) feat. LMFAO & Nicki Minaj
  42. Girl Gone Wild (Avicii’s UMF Mix)
  43. Turn Up The Radio (Offer Nissim Remix Edit)
  44. Living For Love (Offer Nissim Promo Mix)
  45. Ghosttown (Dirty Pop Intro Remix)
  46. Bitch I’m Madonna (Sander Kleinenberg Video Edit) feat. Nicki Minaj
  47. Medellín (Offer Nissim Madame X In The Sphinx Mix) – Madonna and Maluma
  48. I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)
  49. Crave (Tracy Young Dangerous Remix) – feat. Swae Lee
  50. I Don’t Search I Find (Honey Dijon Radio Mix)

