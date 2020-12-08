Jingle Bell Rock, Achille Lauro e Annalisa rivisitano il classico di Natale (video)

Annalisa e Achille Lauro nel classico “Jingle Bell Rock”: il video della canzone presente in 1920 – Achille Lauro & The Untouchable Band.

di Alberto Graziola

Jingle Bell Rock, Achille Lauro e Annalisa rivisitano il classico di Natale (video)

Le collaborazioni tra Achille Lauro e Annalisa sono sempre una garanzia. E lo è anche “Jingle Bell Rock”.

I due, dopo aver duettato al Festival di Sanremo 2020 con il brano di Mia Martini “Gli uomini non cambiano” e successivamente con la cover di “Sweet Dreams” contenuto nell’album dell’autore romano “1990”, hanno deciso di duettare insieme nel classico di Natale, Jingle Bell Rock, presente nell’ultimo disco di Lauro, 1920 – Achille Lauro & The Untouchable Band.

Potete vedere il video cliccando qui.

Nella clip, in bianco e nero e in perfetto stile primi Novecento, Achille Lauro è un barman e Annalisa una cameriera al servizio ai tavoli. Sul palco, due bambini che rappresentano il loro alter ego (tatuaggi inclusi) e che interpretano il brano, pronti a crescere e diventare adulti.

A seguire, invece, il testo, per una rivisitazione sempre piacevole (e non stravolta) dell’evergreen natalizio.

[Intro: Achille Lauro & Annalisa]
Different things, in the same mood, ehi
Oh, ladies and gentlemen welcome to Jingle Bell Rock, ah-ah
It’s Christmas time, Merry Christmas
Oh, sì, ah, ah, ah (Oh-)

[Strofa 1: Achille Lauro]
Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock (Jingle bell rock)
Jingle bells swing and jingle bells swing
Snowin’ and blowin’ up bushels of fun
Now the jingle hop has begun (Hop has begun)

[Bridge: Achille Lauro & Annalisa, entrambi]
Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock (Jingle bell rock)
Jingle bells chimе in jingle bell time (Nonono)
Dancin’ and prancin’ in Jinglе Bell Square (Bell Square)
In the frosty air (Frosty air)
What a bright time, it’s the right time
To rock the night away (Rock the night)
Jingle bell time is a swell time
To go glidin’ in a one-horse sleigh (One-horse sleigh)

[Strofa 2: Achille Lauro & Annalisa]
Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet
Jingle around the clock (The clock)
Mix and a-mingle in the jinglin’ feet (Jinglin’ feet)
That’s the jingle bell rock

[Bridge: Achille Lauro & Annalisa, entrambi]
Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock (oh-)
Jingle bells chime in jingle bell time (oh-)
Dancin’ and prancin’ in Jingle Bell Square
In the frosty air (Frosty air)
What a bright time, it’s the right time
To rock the night away (Rock the night)
Jingle bell time is a swell time
To go glidin’ in a one-horse sleigh (One-horse sleigh)

[Outro: Achille Lauro & Annalisa]
Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet
Jingle around the clock (The clock)
Mix and a-mingle in the jinglin’ feet (Jinglin’ feet)
That’s the jingle bell
That’s the jingle bell
That’s the jingle bell rock

