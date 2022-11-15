Le nomination per i Grammy 2023 sono state rese note oggi, 15 novembre. I candidati per la 65a edizione dei Grammy Awards sono state annunciate tramite live streaming, a partire dalle 18 (Clicca qui per scoprire in diretta i candidati). Ecco, a seguire, in aggiornamento reale, tutti i cantanti candidati per ogni singola categoria dei Grammy 2023.

Grammy 2023, nominations

Song of the Year

“Abcdefu,” Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger, songwriters (Gayle)

“About Damn Time,” Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film),” Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“As It Was,” Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

“Bad Habit,” Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Easy on Me,” Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

“God Did,” Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5,” Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Easy on Me,” Adele

“Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Don’t Shut Me Down,” Abba

“Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

“My Universe,” Coldplay and BTS

“I Like You (A Happier Song),” Post Malone and Doja Cat

“Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Higher,” Michael Bublé

“When Christmas Comes Around…,” Kelly Clarkson

“I Dream of Christmas (Extended),” Norah Jones

“Evergreen,” Pentatonix

“Thank You,” Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Voyage,” Abba

“30,” Adele

“Music of the Spheres,” Coldplay

“Special,” Lizzo

“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Rosewood,” Bonobo

“Don’t Forget My Love,” Diplo and Miguel

“I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

“Intimidated,” Kaytranada featuring H.E.R.

“On My Knees,” Rüfüs du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

“Renaissance,” Beyoncé

“Fragments,” Bonobo

“Diplo,” Diplo

“The Last Goodbye,” Odesza

“Surrender,” Rüfüs du Sol

Best Rap Performance

“God Did,” DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy “Vegas,” Doja Cat

“Pushin P,” Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd and Glorilla

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Beautiful,” DJ Khaled featuring Future and SZA

“Wait for U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems

“First Class,” Jack Harlow

“Die Hard,” Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer

“Big Energy (Live),” Latto

Best Rap Song

“Churchill Downs,” Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow and Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow featuring Drake)

“God Did,’ Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5,” Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“Pushin P,” Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass and Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug)

“Wait for U,” Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future featuring Drake and Tems)

Best Rap Album

“God Did,” DJ Khaled

“I Never Liked You,” Future

“Come Home the Kids Miss You,” Jack Harlow

“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar

“It’s Almost Dry,” Pusha T

Best Latin Pop Album

“Aguilera,” Christina Aguilera

“Pasieros,” Rubén Blades and Boca Livre

“De Adentro Pa Afuera,” Camilo

“Viajante,” Fonseca

“Dharma+,” Sebastián Yatra

Best Música Urbana Album

“Trap Cake, Vol. 2,” Rauw Alejandro

“Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny

“Legendaddy,” Daddy Yankee

“La 167,” Farruko

“The Love & Sex Tape,” Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

“El Alimento,” Cimafunk

“Tinta y Tiempo,” Jorge Drexler

“1940 Carmen,” Mon Laferte

“Alegoría,” Gaby Moreno

“Los Años Salvajes,” Fito Paez

“Motomami,” Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

“Abeja,” Reina Chiquis

“Un Canto por México — El Musical,” Natalia Lafourcade

“La Reunión (Deluxe),” Los Tigres Del Norte

“EP #1,” Forajido Christian Nodal

“Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe),” Marco Antonio Solís

Best Tropical Latin Album

“Pa’lla Voy,” Marc Anthony

“Quiero Verte Feliz,” La Santa Cecilia

“Lado A Lado B,” Víctor Manuelle

“Legendario,” Tito Nieves

“Imágenes Latinas,” Spanish Harlem Orchestra

“Cumbiana II,” Carlos Vives

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Elvis,” Various Artists

“Encanto,” Various Artists

“Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2),” Various Artists

“Top Gun: Maverick,” Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe

“West Side Story,” Various Artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

“The Batman,” Michael Giacchino, composer

“Encanto,” Germaine Franco, composer

“No Time to Die,” Hans Zimmer, composer

“The Power of the Dog,” Jonny Greenwood, composer

“Succession: Season 3,” Nicholas Britell, composer

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

“Aliens: Fireteam Elite,” Austin Wintory, composer

“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok,” Stephanie Economou, composer

“Call Of Duty®: Vanguard,” Bear McCreary, composer

“Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy,” Richard Jacques, composer

“Old World,” Christopher Tin, composer

Best Instrumental Composition

“African Tales,” Paquito D’Rivera, composer (Tasha Warren and Dave Eggar)

“El País Invisible,” Miguel Zenón, composer (Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith and Casey Rafn)

“Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues,” Danilo Pérez, composer (Danilo Pérez featuring the Global Messengers)

“Refuge,” Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer)

“Snapshots,” Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Tasha Warren and Dave Eggar)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“As Days Go By (an Arrangement of the ‘Family Matters’ Theme Song),” Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt and Just 6)

“How Deep Is Your Love,” Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)

“Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness),” Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)

“Minnesota, WI,” Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)

“Scrapple From the Apple,” John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley and the SWR Big Band featuring Martin Aeur)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“Let It Happen,” Louis Cole, arranger (Louis Cole)

“Never Gonna Be Alone,” Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier featuring Lizzy McAlpine and John Mayer)

“Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying,” Cécile McLorin Salvant, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)

“Songbird (Orchestral Version),” Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie)

“2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram),” Nathan Schram and Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens and Attacca Quartet)

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr.

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

