Ecco i 100 album più belli del 2023 secondo Rolling Stone

di Alberto Graziola
24 Dicembre 2023 15:58

Quali sono i dischi più belli del 2023? A provare a rispondere a questo interrogativo ci ha pensato anche il sito Rolling Stone che ha stilato una classifica dei 100 album migliori degli ultimi 12 mesi. Un elenco che spazia tra i vari generi, tra artisti più popolari e altri meno celebri, per una serie di consigli interessanti su progetto discografici che vi eravate persi o meritano il vostro ascolto. A seguire ecco la classifica dalla posizione 100 alla 1.

  • Arlo Parks, ‘My Soft Machine’
  • Depeche Mode, ‘Memento Mori’
  • Kelsea Ballerini, ‘Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good)’
  • Godflesh, ‘Purge’
  • Crosslegged, ‘Another Blue’
  • Rae Sremmurd, ‘Sremm 4 Life’
  • Jorja Smith, ‘Falling or Flying’
  • Metallica, ’72 Seasons’
  • Nicki Nicole, ‘Alma’
  • Larry June and the Alchemist, ‘The Great Escape’
  • DannyLux, ‘DLux’
  • Bully, ‘Lucky for You’
  • Jamila Woods, ‘Water Made Us’
  • Yves Tumor, ‘Praise a Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume’
  • Lucinda Williams, ‘Stories From a Rock N Roll Heart’
  • Adekunle Gold, ‘Tequila Ever After’
  • The National, ‘First Two Pages of Frankenstein’
  • Jungle, ‘Volcano’
  • Joanna Sternberg, ‘I’ve Got Me’
  • Diego Raposo, ‘Yo No Era Así, Pero de Ahora en Adelante, Sí’
  • Low Cut Connie, ‘Art Dealers’
  • Gale, ‘Lo Que No Te Dije’
  • Bebe Rexha – Bebe
  • Sampha, ‘Lahai’
  • Palehound, ‘Eye on the Bat’
  • 100 Gecs, ‘10,000 Gecs’
  • Wilco, ‘Cousin’
  • Holly Humberstone, ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’
  • Burna Boy, ‘I Told Them …’
  • Blur, ‘The Ballad of Darren’
  • Suga, ‘D-DAY’
  • Skrillex, ‘Quest for Fire’
  • Various Artists – Barbie The Album
  • Grupo Frontera – El Comienzo
  • The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds
  • PinkPantheress – Heaven knows
  • Mr Eazi – The Evil Genius
  • Gracie Abrams – Good Riddance
  • Joy Oladokun – Proof of Life
  • Hozier – Unreal Unearth
  • Earl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist – Voir Dire
  • Bonny Doon – Let There Be Music
  • Peso Pluma – GÉNESIS
  • Melanie Martinez – PORTALS
  • Reneé Rapp – Snow Angel
  • McKinley Dixon – Beloved! Paradise! Jazz​!​?
  • Jordan Ward – FORWARD
  • Ice Spice – Like..?
  • Militarie Gun – Life Under the Gun
  • Dominic Fike – Sunburn
  • Yo La Tengo – This Stupid World
  • Gunna – a Gift & a Curse
  • L’Rain – I Killed Your Dog
  • Everything But the Girl – Fuse
  • Kylie Minogue – Tension
  • Jenny Lewis – Joy’all
  • Megan Moroney – LUCKY
  • Samory-I – Strength
  • U.S. Girls – Bless This Mess
  • Kara Jackson – Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love?
  • Veeze – Ganger
  • KAYTRAMINÉ – KAYTRAMINÉ
  • Asake – Work Of Art
  • Water From Your Eyes – Everyone’s Crushed
  • Drake – For All The Dogs
  • Troye Sivan – Something To Give Each Other
  • NewJeans – Get Up
  • Bad Bunny – nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana
  • Model/Actriz – Dogsbody
  • Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
  • Kali Uchis – Red Moon In Venus
  • Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want To Turn Into You
  • Wednesday – Rat Saw God
  • Amaarae – Fountain Baby
  • Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Weathervanes
  • Kesha – Gag Order
  • Christine and the Queens – PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE
  • Young Nudy – Gumbo
  • Lana Del Rey – Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd
  • Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
  • JPEGMAFIA & Danny Brown – SCARING THE HOES
  • Jessie Ware – That! Feels Good!
  • ANOHNI and the Johnsons – My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross
  • Becky G – ESQUINAS
  • Sufjan Stevens – Javelin
  • KAROL G – MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO
  • Noname – Sundial
  • Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
  • Blondshell – Blondshell
  • Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
  • Victoria Monét – JAGUAR II
  • billy woods & Kenny Segal – Maps
  • Mitski – The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We
  • Paramore – This Is Why
  • Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS
  • Lil Yachty – Let’s Start Here.
  • Tainy – DATA
  • boygenius – the record
  • SZA – SOS
