Ecco i 100 album più belli del 2023 secondo Rolling Stone
Quali sono i dischi più belli del 2023 e da ascoltare? Ecco la classifica di Rolling Stone con le 100 posizioni
24 Dicembre 2023 15:58
Quali sono i dischi più belli del 2023? A provare a rispondere a questo interrogativo ci ha pensato anche il sito Rolling Stone che ha stilato una classifica dei 100 album migliori degli ultimi 12 mesi. Un elenco che spazia tra i vari generi, tra artisti più popolari e altri meno celebri, per una serie di consigli interessanti su progetto discografici che vi eravate persi o meritano il vostro ascolto. A seguire ecco la classifica dalla posizione 100 alla 1.
Gli album più belli del 2023 secondo Rolling Stone
- Arlo Parks, ‘My Soft Machine’
- Depeche Mode, ‘Memento Mori’
- Kelsea Ballerini, ‘Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good)’
- Godflesh, ‘Purge’
- Crosslegged, ‘Another Blue’
- Rae Sremmurd, ‘Sremm 4 Life’
- Jorja Smith, ‘Falling or Flying’
- Metallica, ’72 Seasons’
- Nicki Nicole, ‘Alma’
- Larry June and the Alchemist, ‘The Great Escape’
- DannyLux, ‘DLux’
- Bully, ‘Lucky for You’
- Jamila Woods, ‘Water Made Us’
- Yves Tumor, ‘Praise a Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume’
- Lucinda Williams, ‘Stories From a Rock N Roll Heart’
- Adekunle Gold, ‘Tequila Ever After’
- The National, ‘First Two Pages of Frankenstein’
- Jungle, ‘Volcano’
- Joanna Sternberg, ‘I’ve Got Me’
- Diego Raposo, ‘Yo No Era Así, Pero de Ahora en Adelante, Sí’
- Low Cut Connie, ‘Art Dealers’
- Gale, ‘Lo Que No Te Dije’
- Bebe Rexha – Bebe
- Sampha, ‘Lahai’
- Palehound, ‘Eye on the Bat’
- 100 Gecs, ‘10,000 Gecs’
- Wilco, ‘Cousin’
- Holly Humberstone, ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’
- Burna Boy, ‘I Told Them …’
- Blur, ‘The Ballad of Darren’
- Suga, ‘D-DAY’
- Skrillex, ‘Quest for Fire’
- Various Artists – Barbie The Album
- Grupo Frontera – El Comienzo
- The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds
- PinkPantheress – Heaven knows
- Mr Eazi – The Evil Genius
- Gracie Abrams – Good Riddance
- Joy Oladokun – Proof of Life
- Hozier – Unreal Unearth
- Earl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist – Voir Dire
- Bonny Doon – Let There Be Music
- Peso Pluma – GÉNESIS
- Melanie Martinez – PORTALS
- Reneé Rapp – Snow Angel
- McKinley Dixon – Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!?
- Jordan Ward – FORWARD
- Ice Spice – Like..?
- Militarie Gun – Life Under the Gun
- Dominic Fike – Sunburn
- Yo La Tengo – This Stupid World
- Gunna – a Gift & a Curse
- L’Rain – I Killed Your Dog
- Everything But the Girl – Fuse
- Kylie Minogue – Tension
- Jenny Lewis – Joy’all
- Megan Moroney – LUCKY
- Samory-I – Strength
- U.S. Girls – Bless This Mess
- Kara Jackson – Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love?
- Veeze – Ganger
- KAYTRAMINÉ – KAYTRAMINÉ
- Asake – Work Of Art
- Water From Your Eyes – Everyone’s Crushed
- Drake – For All The Dogs
- Troye Sivan – Something To Give Each Other
- NewJeans – Get Up
- Bad Bunny – nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana
- Model/Actriz – Dogsbody
- Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
- Kali Uchis – Red Moon In Venus
- Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want To Turn Into You
- Wednesday – Rat Saw God
- Amaarae – Fountain Baby
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Weathervanes
- Kesha – Gag Order
- Christine and the Queens – PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE
- Young Nudy – Gumbo
- Lana Del Rey – Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd
- Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
- JPEGMAFIA & Danny Brown – SCARING THE HOES
- Jessie Ware – That! Feels Good!
- ANOHNI and the Johnsons – My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross
- Becky G – ESQUINAS
- Sufjan Stevens – Javelin
- KAROL G – MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO
- Noname – Sundial
- Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Blondshell – Blondshell
- Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
- Victoria Monét – JAGUAR II
- billy woods & Kenny Segal – Maps
- Mitski – The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We
- Paramore – This Is Why
- Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS
- Lil Yachty – Let’s Start Here.
- Tainy – DATA
- boygenius – the record
- SZA – SOS