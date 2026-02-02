Grammy 2026: l’elenco completo di tutti vincitori e nomination della 68esima edizione

La 68esima edizione dei Grammy Awards si è conclusa con una serata storica che ha visto trionfare artisti da tutto il mondo. Bad Bunny è il primo artista a conquistare il riconoscimento per il miglior album con brani in spagnolo. Kendrick Lamar vince cinque statuette e diventa il rapper di maggior successo nella storia della manifestazione. Billie Eilish si fa censurare in diretta per un insulto all’ICE e vince il titolo per Wildflower, il miglior singolo dell’anno.

Ecco l’elenco completo di tutti i vincitori e nominati nelle 95 categorie previste dalla Recording Academy.

Le “Big Four” – I quattro Premi Principali

Record of the Year

VINCITORE: Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA – “Luther”

Bad Bunny – “DtMF”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Billie Eilish – “Wildflower”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Chappell Roan – “The Subway”

Rosé & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Album of the Year

VINCITORE: Bad Bunny – “Debí Tirar Más Fotos”

Justin Bieber – “Swag”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Man’s Best Friend”

Clipse, Pusha T & Malice – “Let God Sort Em Out”

Lady Gaga – “Mayhem”

Kendrick Lamar – “GNX”

Leon Thomas – “Mutt”

Tyler, The Creator – “Chromakopia”

Song of the Year

VINCITORE: Billie Eilish – “Wildflower”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Rosé & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Bad Bunny – “DtMF”

Huntr/x – “Golden”

Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA – “Luther”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Best New Artist

VINCITORE: Olivia Dean

Katseye

The Marías

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

VINCITORE: Cirkut

Dan Auerbach

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

VINCITORE: Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Pop e Dance

Best Pop Solo Performance

VINCITORE: Lola Young – “Messy”

Justin Bieber – “Daisies”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Lady Gaga – “Disease”

Chappell Roan – “The Subway”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

VINCITORE: Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – “Defying Gravity”

Huntr/x – “Golden”

Katseye – “Gabriela”

Rosé & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

SZA with Kendrick Lamar – “30 For 30”

Best Pop Vocal Album

VINCITORE: Lady Gaga – “Mayhem”

Justin Bieber – “Swag”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Man’s Best Friend”

Miley Cyrus – “Something Beautiful”

Teddy Swims – “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)”

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

VINCITORE: Tame Impala – “End of Summer”

Disclosure & Anderson .Paak – “No Cap”

Fred Again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax – “Victory Lap”

Kaytranada – “Space Invader”

Skrillex – “Voltage”

Best Dance Pop Recording

VINCITORE: Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco – “Bluest Flame”

Zara Larsson – “Midnight Sun”

Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching”

PinkPantheress – “Illegal”

Best Dance/Electronic Album

VINCITORE: FKA twigs – “Eusexua”

Fred Again.. – “Ten Days”

PinkPantheress – “Fancy That”

Rüfüs Du Sol – “Inhale / Exhale”

Skrillex – “F U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3”

Best Remixed Recording

VINCITORE: Gesaffelstein – “Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix)”

Kaytranada – “Don’t Forget About Us”

Ron Trent – “A Dreams A Dream – Ron Trent Remix”

Chris Lake – “Galvanize”

David Guetta – “Golden – David Guetta REM/X”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

VINCITORE: Laufey – “A Matter Of Time”

Laila Biali – “Wintersongs”

Jennifer Hudson – “The Gift Of Love”

Elton John & Brandi Carlile – “Who Believes In Angels?”

Lady Gaga – “Harlequin”

Barbra Streisand – “The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2”

Rock e Metal

Best Rock Performance

VINCITORE: Yungblud feat. Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II – “Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning”

Amyl and The Sniffers – “U Should Not Be Doing That”

Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine”

Turnstile – “Never Enough”

Hayley Williams – “Mirtazapine”

Best Metal Performance

VINCITORE: Turnstile – “Birds”

Dream Theater – “Night Terror”

Ghost – “Lachryma”

Sleep Token – “Emergence”

Spiritbox – “Soft Spine”

Best Rock Song

VINCITORE: Nine Inch Nails – “As Alive As You Need Me To Be”

Sleep Token – “Caramel”

Hayley Williams – “Glum”

Turnstile – “Never Enough”

Yungblud – “Zombie”

Best Rock Album

VINCITORE: Turnstile – “Never Enough”

Deftones – “Private Music”

Haim – “I Quit”

Linkin Park – “From Zero”

Yungblud – “Idols”

Best Alternative Music Performance

VINCITORE: The Cure – “Alone”

Bon Iver – “Everything Is Peaceful Love”

Turnstile – “Seein’ Stars”

Wet Leg – “Mangetout”

Hayley Williams – “Parachute”

Best Alternative Music Album

VINCITORE: The Cure – “Songs Of A Lost World”

Bon Iver – “Sable, Fable”

Tyler, The Creator – “Don’t Tap the Glass”

Wet Leg – “Moisturizer”

Hayley Williams – “Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party”

Rap e Hip-Hop

Best Rap Performance

VINCITORE: Clipse, Pusha T & Malice feat. Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams – “Chains & Whips”

Cardi B – “Outside”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Kendrick Lamar feat. Lefty Gunplay – “TV Off”

Tyler, The Creator feat. Teezo Touchdown – “Darling, I”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

VINCITORE: Kendrick Lamar with SZA – “Luther”

Fridayy feat. Meek Mill – “Proud Of Me”

JID feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack – “Wholeheartedly”

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon feat. Rapsody – “WeMaj”

Partynextdoor & Drake – “Somebody Loves Me”

Best Rap Song

VINCITORE: Kendrick Lamar feat. Lefty Gunplay – “TV Off”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Clipse, Pusha T & Malice feat. John Legend & Voices of Fire – “The Birds Don’t Sing”

Tyler, The Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne – “Sticky”

GloRilla – “TGIF”

Best Rap Album

VINCITORE: Kendrick Lamar – “GNX”

Clipse, Pusha T & Malice – “Let God Sort Em Out”

GloRilla – “Glorious”

JID – “God Does Like Ugly”

Tyler, The Creator – “Chromakopia”

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

VINCITORE: Mad Skillz – “Words For Days Vol. 1”

Queen Sheba – “A Hurricane in Heels”

Marc Marcel – “Black Shaman”

Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton – “Pages”

Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends – “Saul Williams meets Carlos Niño & Friends At Treepeople”

R&B e Afrobeats

Best R&B Performance

VINCITORE: Kehlani – “Folded”

Justin Bieber – “Yukon”

Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller – “It Depends”

Leon Thomas – “Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)”

Summer Walker – “Heart Of A Woman”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

VINCITORE: Leon Thomas – “Vibes Don’t Lie”

Durand Bernarr – “Here We Are”

Lalah Hathaway – “Uptown”

Ledisi – “Love You Too”

SZA – “Crybaby”

Best R&B Song

VINCITORE: Kehlani – “Folded”

Summer Walker – “Heart Of A Woman”

Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller – “It Depends”

Durand Bernarr – “Overqualified”

Leon Thomas – “Yes It Is”

Best Progressive R&B Album

VINCITORE: Durand Bernarr – “Bloom”

Bilal – “Adjust Brightness”

Destin Conrad – “Love On Digital”

FLO – “Access All Areas”

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon – “Come As You Are”

Best R&B Album

VINCITORE: Leon Thomas – “Mutt”

Giveon – “Beloved”

Coco Jones – “Why Not More?”

Ledisi – “The Crown”

Teyana Taylor – “Escape Room”

Best African Music Performance

VINCITORE: Tyla – “Push 2 Start”

Burna Boy – “Love”

Davido feat. Omah Lay – “With You”

Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin – “Hope & Love”

Ayra Starr feat. Wizkid – “Gimme Dat”

Country

Best Country Solo Performance

VINCITORE: Chris Stapleton – “Bad As I Used To Be”

Tyler Childers – “Nose On The Grindstone”

Shaboozey – “Good News”

Zach Top – “I Never Lie”

Lainey Wilson – “Somewhere Over Laredo”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

VINCITORE: Shaboozey & Jelly Roll – “Amen”

Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton – “A Song To Sing”

Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson – “Trailblazer”

Margo Price & Tyler Childers – “Love Me Like You Used To Do”

George Strait & Chris Stapleton – “Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame”

Best Country Song

VINCITORE: Tyler Childers – “Bitin’ List”

Shaboozey – “Good News”

Zach Top – “I Never Lie”

Lainey Wilson – “Somewhere Over Laredo”

Chris Stapleton – “A Song To Sing”

Best Traditional Country Album

VINCITORE: Zach Top – “Ain’t In It For My Health”

Charley Crockett – “Dollar A Day”

Lukas Nelson – “American Romance”

Willie Nelson – “Oh What A Beautiful World”

Margo Price – “Hard Headed Woman”

Best Contemporary Country Album

VINCITORE: Jelly Roll – “Beautifully Broken”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Patterns”

Tyler Childers – “Snipe Hunter”

Eric Church – “Evangeline Vs. The Machine”

Miranda Lambert – “Postcards From Texas”

American Roots

Best American Roots Performance

VINCITORE: Mavis Staples – “Beautiful Strangers”

Jon Batiste feat. Randy Newman – “Lonely Avenue”

I’m With Her – “Ancient Light”

Jason Isbell – “Crimson And Clay”

Alison Krauss & Union Station – “Richmond On The James”

Best Americana Performance

VINCITORE: Mavis Staples – “Godspeed”

Sierra Hull – “Boom”

Maggie Rose & Grace Potter – “Poison In My Well”

Molly Tuttle – “That’s Gonna Leave A Mark”

Jesse Welles – “Horses”

Best American Roots Song

VINCITORE: I’m With Her – “Ancient Light”

Jon Batiste – “Big Money”

Jason Isbell – “Foxes In The Snow”

Jesse Welles – “Middle”

Sierra Hull – “Spitfire”

Best Americana Album

VINCITORE: Jon Batiste – “Big Money”

Larkin Poe – “Bloom”

Willie Nelson – “Last Leaf On The Tree”

Molly Tuttle – “So Long Little Miss Sunshine”

Jesse Welles – “Middle”

Best Bluegrass Album

VINCITORE: Billy Strings – “Highway Prayers”

Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter – “Carter & Cleveland”

Sierra Hull – “A Tip Toe High Wire”

Alison Krauss & Union Station – “Arcadia”

The Steeldrivers – “Outrun”

Best Traditional Blues Album

VINCITORE: Buddy Guy – “Ain’t Done With The Blues”

Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo – “Room On The Porch”

Maria Muldaur – “One Hour Mama: The Blues Of Victoria Spivey”

Charlie Musselwhite – “Look Out Highway”

Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush – “Young Fashioned Ways”

Best Contemporary Blues Album

VINCITORE: Robert Randolph – “Preacher Kids”

Joe Bonamassa – “Breakthrough”

Samantha Fish – “Paper Doll”

Eric Gales – “A Tribute to LJK”

Southern Avenue – “Family”

Best Folk Album

VINCITORE: I’m With Her – “Wild And Clear And Blue”

Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson – “What Did The Blackbird Say To TheCrow”

Patty Griffin – “Crown Of Roses”

Jason Isbell – “Foxes In The Snow”

Jesse Welles – “Under The Powerlines”

Best Regional Roots Music Album

VINCITORE: Various Artists – “A Tribute To The King Of Zydeco”

Corey Henry & The Treme Funktet – “Live At Vaughan’s”

Preservation Brass & Preservation Hall Jazz Band – “For Fat Man”

Kyle Roussel – “Church Of New Orleans”

Trombone Shorty And New Breed Brass Band – “Second Line Sunday”

Gospel e Christian Music

Best Gospel Performance/Song

VINCITORE: Cece Winns Featuring Shirley Caesar – “Come Jesus Come”

Kirk Franklin – “Do It Again”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend – “Church”

Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts – “Still (Live)”

Pastor Mike Jr. – “Amen”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

VINCITORE: Brandon Lake With Jelly Roll – “Hard Fought Hallelujah”

Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake – “I Know A Name”

Forrest Frank – “Your Way’s Better”

Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I. – “Headphones”

Darrel Walls, PJ Morton – “Amazing”

Best Gospel Album

VINCITORE: Darrel Walls, PJ Morton – “Heart of Mine”

Yolanda Adams – “Sunny Days”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard – “Tasha”

Tamela Mann – “Live Breathe Fight”

Tye Tribbett – “Only On The Road (Live)”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

VINCITORE: Israel & New Bred – “Coritos Vol. 1”

Forrest Frank – “Child Of God II”

Brandon Lake – “King Of Hearts”

Lecrae – “Reconstruction”

Tauren Wells – “Let The Church Sing”

Best Roots Gospel Album

VINCITORE: The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir – “I Will Not Be Moved (Live)”

Gaither Vocal Band – “Then Came The Morning”

The Isaacs – “Praise & Worship: More Than A Hollow Hallelujah”

Karen Peck & New River – “Good Answers”

Candi Staton – “Back To My Roots”

Latin

Best Latin Pop Album

VINCITORE: Natalia Lafourcade – “Cancionera”

Rauw Alejandro – “Cosa Nuestra”

Andrés Cepeda – “Bogotá (Deluxe)”

Karol G – “Tropicoqueta”

Alejandro Sanz – “¿Y ahora qué?”

Best Música Urbana Album

VINCITORE: Bad Bunny – “Debí Tirar Más Fotos”

J Balvin – “Mixteip”

Feid – “Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado”

Nicki Nicole – “Naiki”

Trueno – “Eub Deluxe”

Yandel – “Sinfónico (En Vivo)”

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

VINCITORE: CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso – “Papota”

Aterciopelados – “Genes Rebeldes”

Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana, Astropical – “Astropical”

Los Wizzards – “Algorhythm”

Fito Paez – “Novela”

Best Música Mexicana Album

VINCITORE: Carín León – “Palabra De To’s (Seca)”

Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera – “Mala Mía”

Grupo Frontera – “Y Lo Que Viene”

Paola Jara – “Sin Rodeos”

Bobby Pulido – “Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía”

Best Tropical Latin Album

VINCITORE: Gloria Estefan – “Raíces”

Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – “Fotografías”

Grupo Niche – “Clásicos 1.0”

Alain Pérez – “Bingo”

Gilberto Santa Rosa – “Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2”

Global Music

Best Global Music Performance

VINCITORE: Bad Bunny – “EoO”

Ciro Hurtado – “Cantando en el Camino”

Angélique Kidjo – “Jerusalema”

Yeisy Rojas – “Inmigrante Y Que?”

Shakti – “Shrini’s Dream (Live)”

Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar – “Daybreak”

Best Global Music Album

VINCITORE: Caetano Veloso And Maria Bethânia – “Caetano e Bethânia AoVivo”

Siddhant Bhatia – “Sounds of Kumbha”

Burna Boy – “No Sign of Weakness”

Youssou N’Dour – “Eclairer le monde – Light the World”

Shakti – “Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live)”

Anoushka Shankar feat. Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar – “Chapter III: We Return to Light”

Best Reggae Album

VINCITORE: Keznamdi – “Blxxd & Fyah”

Lila Iké – “Treasure Self Love”

Vybz Kartel – “Heart & Soul”

Mortimer – “From Within”

Jesse Royal – “No Place Like Home”

Jazz

Best Jazz Performance

VINCITORE: Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – “Windows (Live)”

Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield – “Noble Rise”

Samara Joy – “Peace Of Mind/Dreams Come True”

Michael Mayo – “Four”

Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth – “All Stars Lead To You (Live)”

Best Jazz Vocal Album

VINCITORE: Samara Joy – “Portrait”

Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap – “Elemental”

Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell – “We Insist 2025!”

Michael Mayo – “Fly”

Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth – “Live at Vic’s Las Vegas”

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

VINCITORE: Sullivan Fortner Featuring Peter Washington & Marcus Gilmore – “Southern Nights”

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – “Trilogy 3 (Live)”

Branford Marsalis Quartet – “Belonging”

John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter & Brian Blade – “Spirit Fall”

Yellowjackets – “Fasten Up”

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

VINCITORE: Christian McBride Big Band – “Without Further Ado, Vol 1”

The 8-Bit Big Band – “Orchestrator Emulator”

Danilo Pérez & Bohuslän Big Band – “Lumen”

Deborah Silver & The Count Basie Orchestra – “Basie Rocks!”

Sun Ra Arkestra – “Lights on a Satellite”

Kenny Wheeler Legacy Featuring The Royal Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra & Frost Jazz Orchestra – “Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores”

Best Latin Jazz Album

VINCITORE: Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta & Joey Calveiro – “A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole”

Paquito D’Rivera & Madrid-New York Connection Band – “La Fleur de Cayenne”

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra feat. Pedrito Martinez, Daymé Arocena, Jon Faddis, Donald Harrison & Melvis Santa – “The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico”

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – “Mundoagua – Celebrating Carla Bley”

Miguel Zenón Quartet – “Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at The Village Vanguard”

Best Alternative Jazz Album

VINCITORE: Nate Smith – “Live-Action”

Ambrose Akinmusire – “Honey from a Winter Stone”

Robert Glasper – “Keys To The City Volume One”

Brad Mehldau – “Ride into the Sun”

Immanuel Wilkins – “Blues Blood”

Musical Theatre e Opera

Best Musical Theater Album

VINCITORE: Buena Vista Social Club

Death Becomes Her

Gypsy

Just In Time

Maybe Happy Ending

Best Opera Recording

VINCITORE: Heggie: Intelligence – Houston Grand Opera

Huang Ruo: An American Soldier – American Composers Orchestra

Kouyoumdjian: Adoration – Silvana Quartet; The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street

O’Halloran: Trade & Mary Motorhead – Irish National Opera Orchestra

Tesori: Grounded – The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra

Film, TV e Video Games

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

VINCITORE: Sinners – Various Artists

A Complete Unknown – Timothée Chalamet

F1 The Album – Various Artists

K-Pop Demon Hunters – Various Artists

Wicked – Various Artists

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

VINCITORE: Ludwig Göransson – “Sinners”

John Powell – “How To Train Your Dragon”

Theodore Shapiro – “Severance: Season 2”

John Powell & Stephen Schwartz – “Wicked”

Kris Bowers – “The Wild Robot”

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games

VINCITORE: Austin Wintory – “Sword of the Sea”

Pinar Toprak – “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires”

Wilbert Roget II – “Helldivers 2”

Gordy Haab – “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle”

Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget II – “Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate’s Fortune”

Best Song Written for Visual Media

VINCITORE: Huntr/x – “Golden” (From K-Pop Demon Hunters)

Nine Inch Nails – “As Alive As You Need Me To Be” (From Tron: Ares)

Miles Caton – “I Lied to You” (From Sinners)

Elton John & Brandi Carlile – “Never Too Late” (From Elton John: Never Too Late)

Jayme Lawson – “Pale, Pale Moon” (From Sinners)

Rod Wave – “Sinners” (From Sinners)

Best Music Video

VINCITORE: Doechii – “Anxiety”

Sade – “Young Lion”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Clipse – “So Be It”

OK Go – “Love”

Best Music Film

VINCITORE: John Williams – “Music by John Williams”

Devo – “Devo”

Raye – “Live at the Albert Hall”

Diane Warren – “Relentless”

Pharrell Williams – “Piece By Piece”

Altri Premi Speciali

Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album

VINCITORE: Carla Patullo Featuring The Scorchio Quartet & Tonality – “Nomadica”

Kirsten Agresta-Copely – “Kuruvinda”

Cheryl B. Engelhardt, GEM, Dallas String Quartet – “According To The Moon”

Jahnavi Harrison – “Into The Forest”

Chris Redding – “The Colors In My Mind”

Best Children’s Music Album

VINCITORE: FYÜTCH & Aura V – “Harmony”

Joanie Leeds & Joya – “Ageless: 100 Years Young”

Mega Ran – “Buddy’s Magic Tree House”

Flor Bromley – “Herstory”

Tori Amos – “The Music Of Tori And The Muses”

Best Comedy Album

VINCITORE: Nate Bargatze – “Your Friend, Nate Bargatze”

Bill Burr – “Drop Dead Years”

Sarah Silverman – “PostMortem”

Ali Wong – “Single Lady”

Jamie Foxx – “What Had Happened Was”

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

VINCITORE: Dalai Lama – “Meditations: The Reflections Of His Holiness The Dalai Lama”

Kathy Garver – “Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story”

Trevor Noah – “Into The Uncut Grass”

Ketanji Brown Jackson – “Lovely One: A Memoir”

Fab Morvan – “You Know It’s True: The Real Story Of Milli Vanilli”

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

VINCITORE: ARKAI – “Brightside”

Gerald Clayton – “Ones & Twos”

Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antono Sánchez – “BEATrio”

Bob James & Dave Koz – “Just Us”

Charu Suri – “Shayan”

Produzione e Packaging

Best Recording Package

VINCITORE: Bruce Springsteen – “Tracks II: The Lost Albums”

OK Go – “And The Adjacent Possible”

Mac Miller – “Balloonerism”

Duran Duran – “Danse Macabre: De Luxe”

Tsunami – “Loud Is As”

Various Artists – “Sequoia”

Mac Miller – “The Spins (Picture Disc Vinyl)”

Best Album Cover

VINCITORE: Tyler, The Creator – “Chromakopia”

Djo – “The Crux”

Bad Bunny – “Debí Tirar Más Fotos”

Perfume Genius – “Glory”

Wet Leg – “Moisturizer”

Best Album Notes

VINCITORE: Miles Davis – “Miles ’55: The Prestige Recordings”

Buck Owens And His Buckaroos – “Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long”

Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates, Dave Holland – “After The Last Sky”

Amanda Ekery – “Árabe”

Sly & The Family Stone – “The First Family: Live At Winchester Cathedral 1967”

Wilco – “A Ghost Is Born (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)”

Best Historical Album

VINCITORE: Joni Mitchell – “Joni Mitchell Archives – Volume 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980)”

Nick Drake – “The Making Of Five Leaves Left”

Various Artists – “Roots Rocking Zimbabwe”

Various Artists – “Super Disco Pirata – De Tepito Para El Mundo”

Doc Pomus – “You Can’t Hip A Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos”

Ingegneria e Produzione

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

VINCITORE: Pino Palladino, Blake Mills – “That Wasn’t A Dream”

Cam – “All Things Light”

Alison Krauss & Union Station – “Arcadia”

Japanese Breakfast – “For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women)”

Best Engineered Album, Classical

VINCITORE: Sandbox Percussion – “Cerrone: Don’t Look Down”

Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra – “Eastman: Symphony No. 2; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2”

Andris Nelsons, Boston Symphony Orchestra – “Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth Of The Mtsensk District”

Third Coast Percussion – “Standard Stoppages”

Trio Mediæval – “Yule”

Producer of the Year, Classical

VINCITORE: Elaine Martone

Blanton Alspaugh

Sergei Kvitko

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Best Immersive Audio Album

VINCITORE: Justin Gray – “Immersed”

Duckwrth – “All American Fboy”

Various Artists – “An Immersive Tribute To Astor Piazzolla (Live)”

Tearjerkers – “Tearjerkers”

Trio Mediæval – “Yule”

Composizione e Arrangiamento

Best Instrumental Composition

VINCITORE: Remy Le Boeuf – “First Snow”

Miho Hazama – “Live Life This Day: Movement I”

Sierra Hull – “Lord, That’s A Long Way”

Zain Effendi – “Opening”

John Powell & Stephen Schwartz – “Train To Emerald City”

Ludwig Göransson – “Why You Here / Before The Sun Went Down”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

VINCITORE: The 8-Bit Big Band – “Super Mario Praise Break”

Cynthia Erivo – “Be Okay”

Nordkraft Big Band & Remy Le Boeuf – “A Child Is Born”

The Westerlies – “Fight On”

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

VINCITORE: Nate Smith feat. säje – “Big Fish”

Seth MacFarlane – “How Did She Look?”

Jacob Collier – “Keep An Eye On Summer”

Lawrence – “Something In The Water (Acoustic-Ish)”

Cody Fry – “What A Wonderful World”

Musica Classica

Best Orchestral Performance

VINCITORE: Andris Nelsons, Boston Symphony Orchestra – “Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie”

Michael Repper, National Philharmonic – “Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture”

Gustavo Dudamel, Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela – “Ravel: Boléro”

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, The Philadelphia Orchestra – “Still & Bonds”

Esa-Pekka Salonen, San Francisco Symphony – “Stravinsky: Symphony In Three Movements”

Best Choral Performance

VINCITORE: Gustavo Dudamel – “Ortiz: Yanga”

Craig Hella Johnson, Conspirare – “Advena – Liturgies For A Broken World”

Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Master Chorale – “Childs: In The Arms Of The Beloved”

Donald Nally, The Crossing – “Lang: Poor Hymnal”

Steven Fox, The Clarion Choir – “Requiem Of Light”

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

VINCITORE: Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound – “Dennehy: Land Of Winter”

Neave Trio – “La Mer – French Piano Trios”

Lili Haydn & Paul Cantelon – “Lullabies For The Brokenhearted”

Mak Grgić & Mateusz Kowalski – “Slavic Sessions”

Third Coast Percussion – “Standard Stoppages”

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

VINCITORE: Yo-Yo Ma – “Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos”

Curtis Stewart – “Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Selections From ’24 Negro Melodies'”

Mary Dawood Catlin – “Hope Orchestrated”

Adam Tendler – “Inheritances”

Han Chen – “Price: Piano Concerto In One Movement In D Minor”

Yuja Wang – “Shostakovich: The Piano Concertos; Solo Works”

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

VINCITORE: Amanda Forsythe – “Telemann: Ino – Opera Arias For Soprano”

Allison Charney – “Alike – My Mother’s Dream”

Sidney Outlaw – “Black Pierrot”

Devony Smith – “In This Short Life”

Susan Narucki – “Kurtág: Kafka Fragments”

Theo Hoffman – “Schubert Beatles”

Best Classical Compendium

VINCITORE: Gustavo Dudamel – “Ortiz: Yanga”

Sandbox Percussion – “Cerrone: Don’t Look Down”

Will Liverman – “The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II”

Various Artists – “Seven Seasons”

Christina Sandsengen – “Tombeaux”

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

VINCITORE: Gabriela Ortiz – “Ortiz: Dzonot”

Christopher Cerrone – “Cerrone: Don’t Look Down”

Donnacha Dennehy – “Dennehy: Land Of Winter”

Tania León – “León: Raíces (Origins)”

Shawn E. Okpebholo – “Okpebholo: Songs In Flight”