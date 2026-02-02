Grammy 2026: l’elenco completo di tutti vincitori e nomination della 68esima edizione
Si è conclusa la rassegna dei Grammy di quest’anno: ecco la lista definitiva dei premi assegnati con Bad Bunny che fa la storia, Kendrick Lamar che domina con cinque statuette e Billie Eilish trionfa con “Wildflower”.
La 68esima edizione dei Grammy Awards si è conclusa con una serata storica che ha visto trionfare artisti da tutto il mondo. Bad Bunny è il primo artista a conquistare il riconoscimento per il miglior album con brani in spagnolo. Kendrick Lamar vince cinque statuette e diventa il rapper di maggior successo nella storia della manifestazione. Billie Eilish si fa censurare in diretta per un insulto all’ICE e vince il titolo per Wildflower, il miglior singolo dell’anno.
Ecco l’elenco completo di tutti i vincitori e nominati nelle 95 categorie previste dalla Recording Academy.
Le “Big Four” – I quattro Premi Principali
Record of the Year
VINCITORE: Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA – “Luther”
Bad Bunny – “DtMF”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
Doechii – “Anxiety”
Billie Eilish – “Wildflower”
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
Chappell Roan – “The Subway”
Rosé & Bruno Mars – “APT.”
Album of the Year
VINCITORE: Bad Bunny – “Debí Tirar Más Fotos”
Justin Bieber – “Swag”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Man’s Best Friend”
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice – “Let God Sort Em Out”
Lady Gaga – “Mayhem”
Kendrick Lamar – “GNX”
Leon Thomas – “Mutt”
Tyler, The Creator – “Chromakopia”
Song of the Year
VINCITORE: Billie Eilish – “Wildflower”
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
Doechii – “Anxiety”
Rosé & Bruno Mars – “APT.”
Bad Bunny – “DtMF”
Huntr/x – “Golden”
Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA – “Luther”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
Best New Artist
VINCITORE: Olivia Dean
Katseye
The Marías
Addison Rae
Sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
VINCITORE: Cirkut
Dan Auerbach
Dijon
Blake Mills
Sounwave
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
VINCITORE: Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Laura Veltz
Pop e Dance
Best Pop Solo Performance
VINCITORE: Lola Young – “Messy”
Justin Bieber – “Daisies”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
Lady Gaga – “Disease”
Chappell Roan – “The Subway”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
VINCITORE: Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – “Defying Gravity”
Huntr/x – “Golden”
Katseye – “Gabriela”
Rosé & Bruno Mars – “APT.”
SZA with Kendrick Lamar – “30 For 30”
Best Pop Vocal Album
VINCITORE: Lady Gaga – “Mayhem”
Justin Bieber – “Swag”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Man’s Best Friend”
Miley Cyrus – “Something Beautiful”
Teddy Swims – “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)”
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
VINCITORE: Tame Impala – “End of Summer”
Disclosure & Anderson .Paak – “No Cap”
Fred Again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax – “Victory Lap”
Kaytranada – “Space Invader”
Skrillex – “Voltage”
Best Dance Pop Recording
VINCITORE: Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco – “Bluest Flame”
Zara Larsson – “Midnight Sun”
Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching”
PinkPantheress – “Illegal”
Best Dance/Electronic Album
VINCITORE: FKA twigs – “Eusexua”
Fred Again.. – “Ten Days”
PinkPantheress – “Fancy That”
Rüfüs Du Sol – “Inhale / Exhale”
Skrillex – “F U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3”
Best Remixed Recording
VINCITORE: Gesaffelstein – “Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix)”
Kaytranada – “Don’t Forget About Us”
Ron Trent – “A Dreams A Dream – Ron Trent Remix”
Chris Lake – “Galvanize”
David Guetta – “Golden – David Guetta REM/X”
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
VINCITORE: Laufey – “A Matter Of Time”
Laila Biali – “Wintersongs”
Jennifer Hudson – “The Gift Of Love”
Elton John & Brandi Carlile – “Who Believes In Angels?”
Lady Gaga – “Harlequin”
Barbra Streisand – “The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2”
Rock e Metal
Best Rock Performance
VINCITORE: Yungblud feat. Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II – “Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning”
Amyl and The Sniffers – “U Should Not Be Doing That”
Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine”
Turnstile – “Never Enough”
Hayley Williams – “Mirtazapine”
Best Metal Performance
VINCITORE: Turnstile – “Birds”
Dream Theater – “Night Terror”
Ghost – “Lachryma”
Sleep Token – “Emergence”
Spiritbox – “Soft Spine”
Best Rock Song
VINCITORE: Nine Inch Nails – “As Alive As You Need Me To Be”
Sleep Token – “Caramel”
Hayley Williams – “Glum”
Turnstile – “Never Enough”
Yungblud – “Zombie”
Best Rock Album
VINCITORE: Turnstile – “Never Enough”
Deftones – “Private Music”
Haim – “I Quit”
Linkin Park – “From Zero”
Yungblud – “Idols”
Best Alternative Music Performance
VINCITORE: The Cure – “Alone”
Bon Iver – “Everything Is Peaceful Love”
Turnstile – “Seein’ Stars”
Wet Leg – “Mangetout”
Hayley Williams – “Parachute”
Best Alternative Music Album
VINCITORE: The Cure – “Songs Of A Lost World”
Bon Iver – “Sable, Fable”
Tyler, The Creator – “Don’t Tap the Glass”
Wet Leg – “Moisturizer”
Hayley Williams – “Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party”
Rap e Hip-Hop
Best Rap Performance
VINCITORE: Clipse, Pusha T & Malice feat. Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams – “Chains & Whips”
Cardi B – “Outside”
Doechii – “Anxiety”
Kendrick Lamar feat. Lefty Gunplay – “TV Off”
Tyler, The Creator feat. Teezo Touchdown – “Darling, I”
Best Melodic Rap Performance
VINCITORE: Kendrick Lamar with SZA – “Luther”
Fridayy feat. Meek Mill – “Proud Of Me”
JID feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack – “Wholeheartedly”
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon feat. Rapsody – “WeMaj”
Partynextdoor & Drake – “Somebody Loves Me”
Best Rap Song
VINCITORE: Kendrick Lamar feat. Lefty Gunplay – “TV Off”
Doechii – “Anxiety”
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice feat. John Legend & Voices of Fire – “The Birds Don’t Sing”
Tyler, The Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne – “Sticky”
GloRilla – “TGIF”
Best Rap Album
VINCITORE: Kendrick Lamar – “GNX”
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice – “Let God Sort Em Out”
GloRilla – “Glorious”
JID – “God Does Like Ugly”
Tyler, The Creator – “Chromakopia”
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
VINCITORE: Mad Skillz – “Words For Days Vol. 1”
Queen Sheba – “A Hurricane in Heels”
Marc Marcel – “Black Shaman”
Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton – “Pages”
Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends – “Saul Williams meets Carlos Niño & Friends At Treepeople”
R&B e Afrobeats
Best R&B Performance
VINCITORE: Kehlani – “Folded”
Justin Bieber – “Yukon”
Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller – “It Depends”
Leon Thomas – “Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)”
Summer Walker – “Heart Of A Woman”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
VINCITORE: Leon Thomas – “Vibes Don’t Lie”
Durand Bernarr – “Here We Are”
Lalah Hathaway – “Uptown”
Ledisi – “Love You Too”
SZA – “Crybaby”
Best R&B Song
VINCITORE: Kehlani – “Folded”
Summer Walker – “Heart Of A Woman”
Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller – “It Depends”
Durand Bernarr – “Overqualified”
Leon Thomas – “Yes It Is”
Best Progressive R&B Album
VINCITORE: Durand Bernarr – “Bloom”
Bilal – “Adjust Brightness”
Destin Conrad – “Love On Digital”
FLO – “Access All Areas”
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon – “Come As You Are”
Best R&B Album
VINCITORE: Leon Thomas – “Mutt”
Giveon – “Beloved”
Coco Jones – “Why Not More?”
Ledisi – “The Crown”
Teyana Taylor – “Escape Room”
Best African Music Performance
VINCITORE: Tyla – “Push 2 Start”
Burna Boy – “Love”
Davido feat. Omah Lay – “With You”
Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin – “Hope & Love”
Ayra Starr feat. Wizkid – “Gimme Dat”
Country
Best Country Solo Performance
VINCITORE: Chris Stapleton – “Bad As I Used To Be”
Tyler Childers – “Nose On The Grindstone”
Shaboozey – “Good News”
Zach Top – “I Never Lie”
Lainey Wilson – “Somewhere Over Laredo”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
VINCITORE: Shaboozey & Jelly Roll – “Amen”
Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton – “A Song To Sing”
Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson – “Trailblazer”
Margo Price & Tyler Childers – “Love Me Like You Used To Do”
George Strait & Chris Stapleton – “Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame”
Best Country Song
VINCITORE: Tyler Childers – “Bitin’ List”
Shaboozey – “Good News”
Zach Top – “I Never Lie”
Lainey Wilson – “Somewhere Over Laredo”
Chris Stapleton – “A Song To Sing”
Best Traditional Country Album
VINCITORE: Zach Top – “Ain’t In It For My Health”
Charley Crockett – “Dollar A Day”
Lukas Nelson – “American Romance”
Willie Nelson – “Oh What A Beautiful World”
Margo Price – “Hard Headed Woman”
Best Contemporary Country Album
VINCITORE: Jelly Roll – “Beautifully Broken”
Kelsea Ballerini – “Patterns”
Tyler Childers – “Snipe Hunter”
Eric Church – “Evangeline Vs. The Machine”
Miranda Lambert – “Postcards From Texas”
American Roots
Best American Roots Performance
VINCITORE: Mavis Staples – “Beautiful Strangers”
Jon Batiste feat. Randy Newman – “Lonely Avenue”
I’m With Her – “Ancient Light”
Jason Isbell – “Crimson And Clay”
Alison Krauss & Union Station – “Richmond On The James”
Best Americana Performance
VINCITORE: Mavis Staples – “Godspeed”
Sierra Hull – “Boom”
Maggie Rose & Grace Potter – “Poison In My Well”
Molly Tuttle – “That’s Gonna Leave A Mark”
Jesse Welles – “Horses”
Best American Roots Song
VINCITORE: I’m With Her – “Ancient Light”
Jon Batiste – “Big Money”
Jason Isbell – “Foxes In The Snow”
Jesse Welles – “Middle”
Sierra Hull – “Spitfire”
Best Americana Album
VINCITORE: Jon Batiste – “Big Money”
Larkin Poe – “Bloom”
Willie Nelson – “Last Leaf On The Tree”
Molly Tuttle – “So Long Little Miss Sunshine”
Jesse Welles – “Middle”
Best Bluegrass Album
VINCITORE: Billy Strings – “Highway Prayers”
Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter – “Carter & Cleveland”
Sierra Hull – “A Tip Toe High Wire”
Alison Krauss & Union Station – “Arcadia”
The Steeldrivers – “Outrun”
Best Traditional Blues Album
VINCITORE: Buddy Guy – “Ain’t Done With The Blues”
Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo – “Room On The Porch”
Maria Muldaur – “One Hour Mama: The Blues Of Victoria Spivey”
Charlie Musselwhite – “Look Out Highway”
Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush – “Young Fashioned Ways”
Best Contemporary Blues Album
VINCITORE: Robert Randolph – “Preacher Kids”
Joe Bonamassa – “Breakthrough”
Samantha Fish – “Paper Doll”
Eric Gales – “A Tribute to LJK”
Southern Avenue – “Family”
Best Folk Album
VINCITORE: I’m With Her – “Wild And Clear And Blue”
Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson – “What Did The Blackbird Say To TheCrow”
Patty Griffin – “Crown Of Roses”
Jason Isbell – “Foxes In The Snow”
Jesse Welles – “Under The Powerlines”
Best Regional Roots Music Album
VINCITORE: Various Artists – “A Tribute To The King Of Zydeco”
Corey Henry & The Treme Funktet – “Live At Vaughan’s”
Preservation Brass & Preservation Hall Jazz Band – “For Fat Man”
Kyle Roussel – “Church Of New Orleans”
Trombone Shorty And New Breed Brass Band – “Second Line Sunday”
Gospel e Christian Music
Best Gospel Performance/Song
VINCITORE: Cece Winns Featuring Shirley Caesar – “Come Jesus Come”
Kirk Franklin – “Do It Again”
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend – “Church”
Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts – “Still (Live)”
Pastor Mike Jr. – “Amen”
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
VINCITORE: Brandon Lake With Jelly Roll – “Hard Fought Hallelujah”
Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake – “I Know A Name”
Forrest Frank – “Your Way’s Better”
Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I. – “Headphones”
Darrel Walls, PJ Morton – “Amazing”
Best Gospel Album
VINCITORE: Darrel Walls, PJ Morton – “Heart of Mine”
Yolanda Adams – “Sunny Days”
Tasha Cobbs Leonard – “Tasha”
Tamela Mann – “Live Breathe Fight”
Tye Tribbett – “Only On The Road (Live)”
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
VINCITORE: Israel & New Bred – “Coritos Vol. 1”
Forrest Frank – “Child Of God II”
Brandon Lake – “King Of Hearts”
Lecrae – “Reconstruction”
Tauren Wells – “Let The Church Sing”
Best Roots Gospel Album
VINCITORE: The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir – “I Will Not Be Moved (Live)”
Gaither Vocal Band – “Then Came The Morning”
The Isaacs – “Praise & Worship: More Than A Hollow Hallelujah”
Karen Peck & New River – “Good Answers”
Candi Staton – “Back To My Roots”
Latin
Best Latin Pop Album
VINCITORE: Natalia Lafourcade – “Cancionera”
Rauw Alejandro – “Cosa Nuestra”
Andrés Cepeda – “Bogotá (Deluxe)”
Karol G – “Tropicoqueta”
Alejandro Sanz – “¿Y ahora qué?”
Best Música Urbana Album
VINCITORE: Bad Bunny – “Debí Tirar Más Fotos”
J Balvin – “Mixteip”
Feid – “Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado”
Nicki Nicole – “Naiki”
Trueno – “Eub Deluxe”
Yandel – “Sinfónico (En Vivo)”
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
VINCITORE: CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso – “Papota”
Aterciopelados – “Genes Rebeldes”
Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana, Astropical – “Astropical”
Los Wizzards – “Algorhythm”
Fito Paez – “Novela”
Best Música Mexicana Album
VINCITORE: Carín León – “Palabra De To’s (Seca)”
Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera – “Mala Mía”
Grupo Frontera – “Y Lo Que Viene”
Paola Jara – “Sin Rodeos”
Bobby Pulido – “Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía”
Best Tropical Latin Album
VINCITORE: Gloria Estefan – “Raíces”
Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – “Fotografías”
Grupo Niche – “Clásicos 1.0”
Alain Pérez – “Bingo”
Gilberto Santa Rosa – “Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2”
Global Music
Best Global Music Performance
VINCITORE: Bad Bunny – “EoO”
Ciro Hurtado – “Cantando en el Camino”
Angélique Kidjo – “Jerusalema”
Yeisy Rojas – “Inmigrante Y Que?”
Shakti – “Shrini’s Dream (Live)”
Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar – “Daybreak”
Best Global Music Album
VINCITORE: Caetano Veloso And Maria Bethânia – “Caetano e Bethânia AoVivo”
Siddhant Bhatia – “Sounds of Kumbha”
Burna Boy – “No Sign of Weakness”
Youssou N’Dour – “Eclairer le monde – Light the World”
Shakti – “Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live)”
Anoushka Shankar feat. Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar – “Chapter III: We Return to Light”
Best Reggae Album
VINCITORE: Keznamdi – “Blxxd & Fyah”
Lila Iké – “Treasure Self Love”
Vybz Kartel – “Heart & Soul”
Mortimer – “From Within”
Jesse Royal – “No Place Like Home”
Jazz
Best Jazz Performance
VINCITORE: Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – “Windows (Live)”
Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield – “Noble Rise”
Samara Joy – “Peace Of Mind/Dreams Come True”
Michael Mayo – “Four”
Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth – “All Stars Lead To You (Live)”
Best Jazz Vocal Album
VINCITORE: Samara Joy – “Portrait”
Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap – “Elemental”
Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell – “We Insist 2025!”
Michael Mayo – “Fly”
Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth – “Live at Vic’s Las Vegas”
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
VINCITORE: Sullivan Fortner Featuring Peter Washington & Marcus Gilmore – “Southern Nights”
Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – “Trilogy 3 (Live)”
Branford Marsalis Quartet – “Belonging”
John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter & Brian Blade – “Spirit Fall”
Yellowjackets – “Fasten Up”
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
VINCITORE: Christian McBride Big Band – “Without Further Ado, Vol 1”
The 8-Bit Big Band – “Orchestrator Emulator”
Danilo Pérez & Bohuslän Big Band – “Lumen”
Deborah Silver & The Count Basie Orchestra – “Basie Rocks!”
Sun Ra Arkestra – “Lights on a Satellite”
Kenny Wheeler Legacy Featuring The Royal Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra & Frost Jazz Orchestra – “Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores”
Best Latin Jazz Album
VINCITORE: Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta & Joey Calveiro – “A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole”
Paquito D’Rivera & Madrid-New York Connection Band – “La Fleur de Cayenne”
Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra feat. Pedrito Martinez, Daymé Arocena, Jon Faddis, Donald Harrison & Melvis Santa – “The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico”
Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – “Mundoagua – Celebrating Carla Bley”
Miguel Zenón Quartet – “Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at The Village Vanguard”
Best Alternative Jazz Album
VINCITORE: Nate Smith – “Live-Action”
Ambrose Akinmusire – “Honey from a Winter Stone”
Robert Glasper – “Keys To The City Volume One”
Brad Mehldau – “Ride into the Sun”
Immanuel Wilkins – “Blues Blood”
Musical Theatre e Opera
Best Musical Theater Album
VINCITORE: Buena Vista Social Club
Death Becomes Her
Gypsy
Just In Time
Maybe Happy Ending
Best Opera Recording
VINCITORE: Heggie: Intelligence – Houston Grand Opera
Huang Ruo: An American Soldier – American Composers Orchestra
Kouyoumdjian: Adoration – Silvana Quartet; The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street
O’Halloran: Trade & Mary Motorhead – Irish National Opera Orchestra
Tesori: Grounded – The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra
Film, TV e Video Games
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
VINCITORE: Sinners – Various Artists
A Complete Unknown – Timothée Chalamet
F1 The Album – Various Artists
K-Pop Demon Hunters – Various Artists
Wicked – Various Artists
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
VINCITORE: Ludwig Göransson – “Sinners”
John Powell – “How To Train Your Dragon”
Theodore Shapiro – “Severance: Season 2”
John Powell & Stephen Schwartz – “Wicked”
Kris Bowers – “The Wild Robot”
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games
VINCITORE: Austin Wintory – “Sword of the Sea”
Pinar Toprak – “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires”
Wilbert Roget II – “Helldivers 2”
Gordy Haab – “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle”
Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget II – “Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate’s Fortune”
Best Song Written for Visual Media
VINCITORE: Huntr/x – “Golden” (From K-Pop Demon Hunters)
Nine Inch Nails – “As Alive As You Need Me To Be” (From Tron: Ares)
Miles Caton – “I Lied to You” (From Sinners)
Elton John & Brandi Carlile – “Never Too Late” (From Elton John: Never Too Late)
Jayme Lawson – “Pale, Pale Moon” (From Sinners)
Rod Wave – “Sinners” (From Sinners)
Best Music Video
VINCITORE: Doechii – “Anxiety”
Sade – “Young Lion”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
Clipse – “So Be It”
OK Go – “Love”
Best Music Film
VINCITORE: John Williams – “Music by John Williams”
Devo – “Devo”
Raye – “Live at the Albert Hall”
Diane Warren – “Relentless”
Pharrell Williams – “Piece By Piece”
Altri Premi Speciali
Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album
VINCITORE: Carla Patullo Featuring The Scorchio Quartet & Tonality – “Nomadica”
Kirsten Agresta-Copely – “Kuruvinda”
Cheryl B. Engelhardt, GEM, Dallas String Quartet – “According To The Moon”
Jahnavi Harrison – “Into The Forest”
Chris Redding – “The Colors In My Mind”
Best Children’s Music Album
VINCITORE: FYÜTCH & Aura V – “Harmony”
Joanie Leeds & Joya – “Ageless: 100 Years Young”
Mega Ran – “Buddy’s Magic Tree House”
Flor Bromley – “Herstory”
Tori Amos – “The Music Of Tori And The Muses”
Best Comedy Album
VINCITORE: Nate Bargatze – “Your Friend, Nate Bargatze”
Bill Burr – “Drop Dead Years”
Sarah Silverman – “PostMortem”
Ali Wong – “Single Lady”
Jamie Foxx – “What Had Happened Was”
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
VINCITORE: Dalai Lama – “Meditations: The Reflections Of His Holiness The Dalai Lama”
Kathy Garver – “Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story”
Trevor Noah – “Into The Uncut Grass”
Ketanji Brown Jackson – “Lovely One: A Memoir”
Fab Morvan – “You Know It’s True: The Real Story Of Milli Vanilli”
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
VINCITORE: ARKAI – “Brightside”
Gerald Clayton – “Ones & Twos”
Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antono Sánchez – “BEATrio”
Bob James & Dave Koz – “Just Us”
Charu Suri – “Shayan”
Produzione e Packaging
Best Recording Package
VINCITORE: Bruce Springsteen – “Tracks II: The Lost Albums”
OK Go – “And The Adjacent Possible”
Mac Miller – “Balloonerism”
Duran Duran – “Danse Macabre: De Luxe”
Tsunami – “Loud Is As”
Various Artists – “Sequoia”
Mac Miller – “The Spins (Picture Disc Vinyl)”
Best Album Cover
VINCITORE: Tyler, The Creator – “Chromakopia”
Djo – “The Crux”
Bad Bunny – “Debí Tirar Más Fotos”
Perfume Genius – “Glory”
Wet Leg – “Moisturizer”
Best Album Notes
VINCITORE: Miles Davis – “Miles ’55: The Prestige Recordings”
Buck Owens And His Buckaroos – “Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long”
Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates, Dave Holland – “After The Last Sky”
Amanda Ekery – “Árabe”
Sly & The Family Stone – “The First Family: Live At Winchester Cathedral 1967”
Wilco – “A Ghost Is Born (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)”
Best Historical Album
VINCITORE: Joni Mitchell – “Joni Mitchell Archives – Volume 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980)”
Nick Drake – “The Making Of Five Leaves Left”
Various Artists – “Roots Rocking Zimbabwe”
Various Artists – “Super Disco Pirata – De Tepito Para El Mundo”
Doc Pomus – “You Can’t Hip A Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos”
Ingegneria e Produzione
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
VINCITORE: Pino Palladino, Blake Mills – “That Wasn’t A Dream”
Cam – “All Things Light”
Alison Krauss & Union Station – “Arcadia”
Japanese Breakfast – “For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women)”
Best Engineered Album, Classical
VINCITORE: Sandbox Percussion – “Cerrone: Don’t Look Down”
Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra – “Eastman: Symphony No. 2; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2”
Andris Nelsons, Boston Symphony Orchestra – “Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth Of The Mtsensk District”
Third Coast Percussion – “Standard Stoppages”
Trio Mediæval – “Yule”
Producer of the Year, Classical
VINCITORE: Elaine Martone
Blanton Alspaugh
Sergei Kvitko
Morten Lindberg
Dmitriy Lipay
Best Immersive Audio Album
VINCITORE: Justin Gray – “Immersed”
Duckwrth – “All American Fboy”
Various Artists – “An Immersive Tribute To Astor Piazzolla (Live)”
Tearjerkers – “Tearjerkers”
Trio Mediæval – “Yule”
Composizione e Arrangiamento
Best Instrumental Composition
VINCITORE: Remy Le Boeuf – “First Snow”
Miho Hazama – “Live Life This Day: Movement I”
Sierra Hull – “Lord, That’s A Long Way”
Zain Effendi – “Opening”
John Powell & Stephen Schwartz – “Train To Emerald City”
Ludwig Göransson – “Why You Here / Before The Sun Went Down”
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
VINCITORE: The 8-Bit Big Band – “Super Mario Praise Break”
Cynthia Erivo – “Be Okay”
Nordkraft Big Band & Remy Le Boeuf – “A Child Is Born”
The Westerlies – “Fight On”
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
VINCITORE: Nate Smith feat. säje – “Big Fish”
Seth MacFarlane – “How Did She Look?”
Jacob Collier – “Keep An Eye On Summer”
Lawrence – “Something In The Water (Acoustic-Ish)”
Cody Fry – “What A Wonderful World”
Musica Classica
Best Orchestral Performance
VINCITORE: Andris Nelsons, Boston Symphony Orchestra – “Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie”
Michael Repper, National Philharmonic – “Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture”
Gustavo Dudamel, Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela – “Ravel: Boléro”
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, The Philadelphia Orchestra – “Still & Bonds”
Esa-Pekka Salonen, San Francisco Symphony – “Stravinsky: Symphony In Three Movements”
Best Choral Performance
VINCITORE: Gustavo Dudamel – “Ortiz: Yanga”
Craig Hella Johnson, Conspirare – “Advena – Liturgies For A Broken World”
Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Master Chorale – “Childs: In The Arms Of The Beloved”
Donald Nally, The Crossing – “Lang: Poor Hymnal”
Steven Fox, The Clarion Choir – “Requiem Of Light”
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
VINCITORE: Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound – “Dennehy: Land Of Winter”
Neave Trio – “La Mer – French Piano Trios”
Lili Haydn & Paul Cantelon – “Lullabies For The Brokenhearted”
Mak Grgić & Mateusz Kowalski – “Slavic Sessions”
Third Coast Percussion – “Standard Stoppages”
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
VINCITORE: Yo-Yo Ma – “Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos”
Curtis Stewart – “Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Selections From ’24 Negro Melodies'”
Mary Dawood Catlin – “Hope Orchestrated”
Adam Tendler – “Inheritances”
Han Chen – “Price: Piano Concerto In One Movement In D Minor”
Yuja Wang – “Shostakovich: The Piano Concertos; Solo Works”
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
VINCITORE: Amanda Forsythe – “Telemann: Ino – Opera Arias For Soprano”
Allison Charney – “Alike – My Mother’s Dream”
Sidney Outlaw – “Black Pierrot”
Devony Smith – “In This Short Life”
Susan Narucki – “Kurtág: Kafka Fragments”
Theo Hoffman – “Schubert Beatles”
Best Classical Compendium
VINCITORE: Gustavo Dudamel – “Ortiz: Yanga”
Sandbox Percussion – “Cerrone: Don’t Look Down”
Will Liverman – “The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II”
Various Artists – “Seven Seasons”
Christina Sandsengen – “Tombeaux”
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
VINCITORE: Gabriela Ortiz – “Ortiz: Dzonot”
Christopher Cerrone – “Cerrone: Don’t Look Down”
Donnacha Dennehy – “Dennehy: Land Of Winter”
Tania León – “León: Raíces (Origins)”
Shawn E. Okpebholo – “Okpebholo: Songs In Flight”