Il grande ritorno degli AC/DC è segnato dalla pubblicazione del nuovo singolo “Shot in The Dark”, da oggi in digitale, che anticipa il nuovo attesissimo album della celebre band, “POWER UP”, in uscita il 13 novembre e già disponibile in pre-order

“Shot In The Dark” vede di nuovo insieme Angus Young (chitarra solista), Brian Johnson (voce), Cliff Williams (basso), Phil Rudd (batteria) e Stevie Young (chitarra ritmica) nella loro forma migliore.

Per “POWER UP”, diciassettesimo disco della loro leggendaria carriera che arriva a sei anni da “Rock or Bust”, gli AC/DC hanno richiamato il celebre produttore Brendan O’Brien che aveva già lavorato in Black Ice (2008) e Rock Or Bust (2014). La band ha realizzato 12 tracce che mantengono intatto il loro storico e inconfondibile sound e la potenza degli elementi che più li caratterizzano.

Qui sotto potete ascoltare “Shot in the dark”, a seguire testo e traduzione del pezzo, prodotto da Brendan O’Brien.

AC/DC, Shot in the dark, lyrics

[Verse 1]

I need a pick me up

A Rollin’ Thunder truck

I need a shot of you

That tattooed lady wild

Like a mountain lion

I got a hunger, that’s the loving truth

[Pre-Chorus]

You got a long night comin’

And a long night pumpin’

You got the right position

The heat of transmission

[Chorus]

A shot in the dark

Make it feel alright

A shot in the dark

All through the whole night

A shot in the dark

Yeah, electric sparks

A shot in the dark beats a walk in the park, yeah

[Verse 2]

Blastin’ on the radio

Breakin’ on the TV show

Send it out on all the wires

And if I didn’t know any better

Your mission is to party

‘Til the broad daylight

[Pre-Chorus]

You got a long night comin’

And a long night goin’

You got the right position

The heat of transmission

[Chorus]

A shot in the dark

Make it feel alright

A shot in the dark

All through the whole night

A shot in the dark

Yeah, elеctric spark

A shot in the dark beats a walk in the park, yеah

[Bridge]

My mission is to hit ignition

[Chorus]

A shot in the dark

Make it feel alright

A shot in the dark

All through the whole night

A shot in the dark

Yeah, electric sparks

A shot in the dark

Beats a walk in the park, yeah

[Outro]

A shot in the dark

Ooh, a shot in the dark

A shot in the dark

A shot in the dark

A shot in the dark

Make it feel alright

A shot in the dark beats a walk in the park, yeah

AC/DC, Shot in the dark, Traduzione

Ho bisogno di un passaggio

Un camion Rollin’ Thunder

Ho bisogno di una foto tua

Quella donna tatuata selvaggia

Come un leone di montagna

Ho fame, questa è l’amorevole verità

Hai una lunga notte in arrivo

E una lunga notte che pompa

Hai la posizione giusta

Il calore della trasmissione

Uno sparo nel buio

Fallo sentire bene

Uno sparo nel buio

Per tutta la notte

Uno sparo nel buio

Sì, scintille elettriche

Uno sparo nel buio batte una passeggiata nel parco, sì

Esplodendo in radio

Irrompendo negli show TV

Invialo attraverso tutti i cavi

E se non lo sapessi meglio

La tua missione è fare festa

Fino alla piena luce del giorno

Hai una lunga notte in arrivo

E una lunga notte sta arrivando

Hai la posizione giusta

Il calore della trasmissione

Uno sparo nel buio

Fallo sentire bene

Uno sparo nel buio

Per tutta la notte

Uno sparo nel buio

Sì, scintilla elettrica

Uno sparo nel buio batte una passeggiata nel parco, sì

La mia missione è accendere l’accensione

Uno sparo nel buio

Fallo sentire bene

Uno sparo nel buio

Per tutta la notte

Uno sparo nel buio

Sì, scintille elettriche

Uno sparo nel buio

Batte una passeggiata nel parco, sì

Uno sparo nel buio

Ooh, uno sparo nell’oscurità

Uno sparo nel buio

Uno sparo nel buio

Uno sparo nel buio

Fallo sentire bene

Uno sparo nel buio batte una passeggiata nel parco, sì