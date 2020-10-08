Shot in the dark, ascolta il nuovo singolo degli AC/DC che anticipa l’album “Power up”
AC/DC, Shot in the dark, testo della canzone, ascolta il nuovo singolo, leggi traduzione e significato del brano dall’album “Power up”
Il grande ritorno degli AC/DC è segnato dalla pubblicazione del nuovo singolo “Shot in The Dark”, da oggi in digitale, che anticipa il nuovo attesissimo album della celebre band, “POWER UP”, in uscita il 13 novembre e già disponibile in pre-order
“Shot In The Dark” vede di nuovo insieme Angus Young (chitarra solista), Brian Johnson (voce), Cliff Williams (basso), Phil Rudd (batteria) e Stevie Young (chitarra ritmica) nella loro forma migliore.
Per “POWER UP”, diciassettesimo disco della loro leggendaria carriera che arriva a sei anni da “Rock or Bust”, gli AC/DC hanno richiamato il celebre produttore Brendan O’Brien che aveva già lavorato in Black Ice (2008) e Rock Or Bust (2014). La band ha realizzato 12 tracce che mantengono intatto il loro storico e inconfondibile sound e la potenza degli elementi che più li caratterizzano.
Qui sotto potete ascoltare “Shot in the dark”, a seguire testo e traduzione del pezzo, prodotto da Brendan O’Brien.
AC/DC, Shot in the dark, lyrics
[Verse 1]
I need a pick me up
A Rollin’ Thunder truck
I need a shot of you
That tattooed lady wild
Like a mountain lion
I got a hunger, that’s the loving truth
[Pre-Chorus]
You got a long night comin’
And a long night pumpin’
You got the right position
The heat of transmission
[Chorus]
A shot in the dark
Make it feel alright
A shot in the dark
All through the whole night
A shot in the dark
Yeah, electric sparks
A shot in the dark beats a walk in the park, yeah
[Verse 2]
Blastin’ on the radio
Breakin’ on the TV show
Send it out on all the wires
And if I didn’t know any better
Your mission is to party
‘Til the broad daylight
[Pre-Chorus]
You got a long night comin’
And a long night goin’
You got the right position
The heat of transmission
[Chorus]
A shot in the dark
Make it feel alright
A shot in the dark
All through the whole night
A shot in the dark
Yeah, elеctric spark
A shot in the dark beats a walk in the park, yеah
[Bridge]
My mission is to hit ignition
[Chorus]
A shot in the dark
Make it feel alright
A shot in the dark
All through the whole night
A shot in the dark
Yeah, electric sparks
A shot in the dark
Beats a walk in the park, yeah
[Outro]
A shot in the dark
Ooh, a shot in the dark
A shot in the dark
A shot in the dark
A shot in the dark
Make it feel alright
A shot in the dark beats a walk in the park, yeah
AC/DC, Shot in the dark, Traduzione
Ho bisogno di un passaggio
Un camion Rollin’ Thunder
Ho bisogno di una foto tua
Quella donna tatuata selvaggia
Come un leone di montagna
Ho fame, questa è l’amorevole verità
Hai una lunga notte in arrivo
E una lunga notte che pompa
Hai la posizione giusta
Il calore della trasmissione
Uno sparo nel buio
Fallo sentire bene
Uno sparo nel buio
Per tutta la notte
Uno sparo nel buio
Sì, scintille elettriche
Uno sparo nel buio batte una passeggiata nel parco, sì
Esplodendo in radio
Irrompendo negli show TV
Invialo attraverso tutti i cavi
E se non lo sapessi meglio
La tua missione è fare festa
Fino alla piena luce del giorno
Hai una lunga notte in arrivo
E una lunga notte sta arrivando
Hai la posizione giusta
Il calore della trasmissione
Uno sparo nel buio
Fallo sentire bene
Uno sparo nel buio
Per tutta la notte
Uno sparo nel buio
Sì, scintilla elettrica
Uno sparo nel buio batte una passeggiata nel parco, sì
La mia missione è accendere l’accensione
Uno sparo nel buio
Fallo sentire bene
Uno sparo nel buio
Per tutta la notte
Uno sparo nel buio
Sì, scintille elettriche
Uno sparo nel buio
Batte una passeggiata nel parco, sì
Uno sparo nel buio
Ooh, uno sparo nell’oscurità
Uno sparo nel buio
Uno sparo nel buio
Uno sparo nel buio
Fallo sentire bene
Uno sparo nel buio batte una passeggiata nel parco, sì