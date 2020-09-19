Holy, Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper: il nuovo singolo sulla fede, il rapporto con Dio... e Hailey Baldwin?

Di Alberto Graziola sabato 19 settembre 2020

Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper, Holy: significato canzone, testo e video

Holy è il titolo del nuovo singolo di Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper. I due descrivono il rapporto che mantengono con Dio, nonostante il caos e l'ambiente dell'industria musicale e non mancano riferimenti al rapporto idilliaco tra Bieber e la moglie, Hailey Baldwin.

La traccia presumibilmente funge da singolo principale dell'imminente sesto album in studio del cantante canadese. È anche il suo primo singolo dal suo quinto album in studio numero 1, Changes, uscito nel febbraio 2020.

Il video musicale ufficiale è stato presentato in anteprima sul canale YouTube di Bieber il 18 settembre 2020, insieme al brano. E' stato scritto da TBHits, Mr. Franks, Jon Bellion, Jorgen Odegard, Chance the Rapper e lo stesso Justin Bieber.

In apertura post potete vedere il video ufficiale, a seguire testo e traduzione.

Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper, Holy, Lyrics

[Verse 1: Justin Bieber]

I hear a lot about sinners

Don't think that I'll be a saint

But I might go down to the river

'Cause the way that the sky opens up when we touch

Yeah, it's making me say

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy

On God

Runnin' to the altar like a track star

Can't wait another second

'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy

[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]

I don't do well with the drama

And, no, I can't stand it being fake

(No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no)

I don't believe in nirvana

But the way that we love in the night gave me life

Baby, I can't explain

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy

On God

Runnin' to the altar like a track star

Can't wait another second

'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy

[Bridge: Justin Bieber & Chance the Rapper]

They say we're too young and

The pimps and the players say, "Don't go crushin'"

Wise men say fools rush in

But I don't know (Ah-ah-ah-ah)

They say we're too young and

The pimps and the players say, "Don't go crushin'"

Wise men say fools rush in

But I don't know (Chance the Rapper)

[Verse 3: Chance the Rapper]

The first step pleases the Father

Might be the hardest to take

But when you come out of the water

I'm a believer, my heart is fleshy

Life is short with a temper like Joe Pesci

They always come and sing your praises, your name is catchy

But they don't see you how I see you, Parlay and Desi

Cross, Tween, Tween, Hesi' hit the jet speed

When they get messy, go lefty like Lionel Messi

Let's take a trip and get the Vespas or rent a jetski

I know the spots that got the best weed, we goin' next week

I wanna honor, wanna honor you

Bride's groom, I'm my father's child

I know when the son takes the first steps, the Father's proud (Yes)

If you make it to the water, He'll part the clouds (Uh)

I know He made you a snack like Oscar Proud (Mwah)

Suffer it to be so now gotta clean it up (Ooh)

Formalize the union in communion, He can trust (Woo)

I know I ain't leavin' you like I know He ain't leavin' us (Ah)

I know we believe in God, and I know God believes in us

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy

On God

Runnin' to the altar like a track star

Can't wait another second, on God

Runnin' to the altar like a track star

Can't wait another second, on God

Runnin' to the altar like a track star

Can't wait another second

'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so ho-ho-ho-holy

Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper, Holy, Traduzione

Sento molte cose sui peccatori

Non pensare che sarò un santo

Ma potrei scendere al fiume

Perché il modo in cui il cielo si apre quando ci tocchiamo

Sì, mi sta facendo dire

È il modo in cui mi stringi, mi tieni, mi tieni, mi tieni, mi tieni

Sembra così santo, santo, santo, santo, santo

Su Dio

Correndo verso l'altare come un adepto

Non posso aspettare un altro secondo

Perché il modo in cui mi stringi, stringimi, stringimi, stringimi, stringimi

Sembra così santo

Non me la cavo bene con il dramma

E no, non posso restare lì facendo il finto

(No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no)

Non credo nel nirvana

Ma il modo in cui amiamo di notte mi ha dato la vita

Baby, non posso spiegare

È il modo in cui mi stringi, mi tieni, mi tieni, mi tieni, mi tieni

Sembra così santo, santo, santo, santo, santo

Su Dio

Correndo verso l'altare come un adepto

Non posso aspettare un altro secondo

Perché il modo in cui mi stringi, stringimi, stringimi, stringimi, stringimi

Sembra così santo

Dicono che siamo troppo giovani e

I magnaccia e i giocatori dicono: "Non schiacciare"

Gli uomini saggi dicono che gli sciocchi si precipitano

Ma non lo so (Ah-ah-ah-ah)

Dicono che siamo troppo giovani e

I magnaccia e i giocatori dicono: "Non schiacciare"

Gli uomini saggi dicono che gli sciocchi si precipitano

Ma non lo so (Chance the Rapper)

Il primo passo piace al Padre

Potrebbe essere il più difficile da accettare

Ma quando esci dall'acqua

Sono un credente, il mio cuore è carnoso

La vita è breve con un ruolo come quello di Joe Pesci

Vengono sempre e cantano le tue lodi, il tuo nome è orecchiabile

Ma loro non ti vedono come ti vedo io, Parlay e Desi

Cross, Tween, Tween, Hesi hanno raggiunto la velocità del jet

Quando diventano disordinati, vai a sinistra come Lionel Messi

Facciamo un viaggio e prendiamo le Vespe o noleggiamo una moto d'acqua

Conosco i punti che hanno ottenuto la migliore erba, andiamo la prossima settimana

Voglio onorarti, voglio onorarti

Lo sposo della sposa, sono il figlio di mio padre

So che quando il figlio fa i primi passi, il padre è orgoglioso (Sì)

Se arrivi all'acqua, separerà le nuvole (Uh)

So che ti ha fatto uno spuntino come Oscar Proud (Mwah)

Soffri che sia così ora devo pulirlo (Ooh)

Formalizza l'unione in comunione, può fidarsi (Woo)

So che non ti lascerò come so che non ci lascerà (Ah)

So che crediamo in Dio e so che Dio crede in noi

Perché il modo in cui mi stringi, stringimi, stringimi, stringimi, stringimi

Sembra così santo, santo, santo, santo, santo

Su Dio

Correndo verso l'altare come un adepto

Non posso aspettare un altro secondo, su Dio

Correndo verso l'altare come un adepto

Non posso aspettare un altro secondo, su Dio

Correndo verso l'altare come un adepto

Non posso aspettare un altro secondo

Perché il modo in cui mi stringi, stringimi, stringimi, stringimi

Si sente così santo