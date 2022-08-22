We own the night, Sophie and The Giants: testo e traduzione, ascolta la canzone

di Alberto Graziola,
We own the night è il titolo del nuovo singolo di Sophie and The Giants. Il brano è stato scritto da Sophie Scott, Olivia Sebastianelli, Taneisha Jackson, Lewis Gardiner e Tom Demac. Il pezzo parla di un’istantanea gloriosamente vivida del culmine di una serata davvero fantastica, frizzante di calore euforico, euforia collettiva e un allettante accenno di cosa accadrà dopo che quelle luci si saranno spente.

Qui sotto potete leggere testo e traduzione della canzone.

Indice
  1. Sophie and The Giants, We own the night, Ascolta la canzone (Significato)
  2. Sophie and The Giants, We own the night, Testo canzone
  3. Sophie and The Giants, We own the night, Traduzione canzone

Sophie and The Giants, We own the night, Ascolta la canzone (Significato)

Ecco le parole di Sophie and The Giants sul nuovo singolo:

“Questa canzone parla di rendere quelle serate indimenticabili con i tuoi amici. ‘We Own The Night’ parla di quei momenti in cui nient’altro conta tranne quel momento!”

La traccia è una frizzante diapositiva sull’energia e sulla tensione chimica tra i due protagonisti del racconto.

Potete ascoltarla, in streaming, qui sotto:

Sophie and The Giants, We own the night, Testo canzone

Na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na, na, na

I feel the tension between you and me (Me)
It’s like a cosmic reaction that we won’t fight
Lose inhibitions, come closer to me (Closer to me)
Drunk on self-esteem, ‘cause I don’t wanna think twice (Twice)

Let’s get dramatic tearin’ up this room (Tearin’ up this room)
What comes unquestioned like we always do
Oh-oh-oh, breaking rules
But we’re no good at nothing else

So let’s get drunk, fall in love
I don’t wanna be alone
Keep dancing, keep dancing
Like we own the night
So what if you’re not who I’m takin’ home?
Let’s just keep dancing, keep dancing
Like we own the night

Na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na, na, na
Na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na, na, na
(Like we own the night)

Move with the motion, keep breathin’ with me (Me)
Yeah, our bodies magnetic when we’re alone (Na-na-na)
Wish we could just live right now on repeat (Repeat)
It’s so bitter sweet, yeah, losin’ my mind

Let’s get dramatic tearin’ up this room (Tearin’ up this room)
What comes unquestioned like we always do
Oh-oh-oh, breaking rules
But we’re no good at nothing else

So let’s get drunk, fall in love
I don’t wanna be alone
Keep dancing, keep dancing
Like we own the night
So what if you’re not who I’m takin’ home?
Let’s just keep dancing, keep dancing
Like we own the night

Na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na, na, na
(Like we own the night)
Na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na, na, na
(Like we own the night)

Let’s get dramatic tearin’ up this room (Tearin’ up this room)
What comes unquestioned like we always do
Oh-oh-oh, breaking rules
But we’re no good at nothing else

So let’s get drunk, fall in love
I don’t wanna be alone
Keep dancing, keep dancing
Like we own the night
So what if you’re not who I’m takin’ home?
Let’s just keep dancing, keep dancing
Like we own the night

Na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na, na, na
Na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na, na, na

Sophie and The Giants, We own the night, Traduzione canzone

Na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na, na, na

Sento la tensione tra te e me (io)
È come una reazione cosmica che non combatteremo
Perdi le inibizioni, vieni più vicino a me (più vicino a me)
Ubriaca di autostima, perché non voglio pensarci due volte (due volte)

Diventiamo drammatici fino a fare a pezzi questa stanza (a fare a pezzi questa stanza)
Ciò che viene indiscusso come facciamo sempre
Oh-oh-oh, infrangere le regole
Ma non siamo bravi in ​​nient’altro

Quindi ubriachiamoci, innamoriamoci
Non voglio essere sola
Continuo a ballare, continua a ballare
Come se possedessimo la notte
E se tu non fossi la persona che porto a casa?
Continuiamo a ballare, continuiamo a ballare
Come se possedessimo la notte

Na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na, na, na
Na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na, na, na
(Come se possedessimo la notte)

Muoviti con il movimento, continua a respirare con me (io)
Sì, i nostri corpi sono magnetici quando siamo soli (Na-na-na)
Vorrei che potessimo vivere proprio ora a ripetizione (Ripeti)
È così dolce e amaro, sì, sto perdendo la testa

Diventiamo drammatici fino a fare a pezzi questa stanza (a fare a pezzi questa stanza)
Ciò che viene indiscusso come facciamo sempre
Oh-oh-oh, infrangere le regole
Ma non siamo bravi in ​​nient’altro

Quindi ubriachiamoci, innamoriamoci
Non voglio essere sola
Continuo a ballare, continua a ballare
Come se possedessimo la notte
E se tu non fossi la persona che porto a casa?
Continuiamo a ballare, continuiamo a ballare
Come se possedessimo la notte

Na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na, na, na
(Come se possediamo la notte)
Na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na, na, na
(Come se possediamo la notte)

Diventiamo drammatici fino a fare a pezzi questa stanza (a fare a pezzi questa stanza)
Ciò che viene indiscusso come facciamo sempre
Oh-oh-oh, infrangere le regole
Ma non siamo bravi in ​​nient’altro

Quindi ubriachiamoci, innamoriamoci
Non voglio essere sola
Continuo a ballare, continua a ballare
Come se possedessimo la notte
E se tu non fossi la persona che porto a casa?
Continuiamo a ballare, continuiamo a ballare
Come se possedessimo la notte

Na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na, na, na
Na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na, na, na

 

