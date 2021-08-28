I VMA (Video Music Awards) sono una manifestazione organizzata ogni anno da MTV, giunta alla 38esima edizione (che andrà in onda il 12 settembre 2021), durante la quale vengono premiati i migliori videoclip musicali e i migliori singoli dell’ultimo anno.

L’edizione 2021 si terrà presso il Barclays Center di Brooklyn, a New York, e sarà condotta da Doja Cat.

VMA 2021: dove vederlo

In Italia, lo show sarà trasmesso in diretta nella notte tra domenica 12 e lunedì 13 settembre 2021, a partire dalle ore 00:30, con il Pre Show, e dalle ore 2, con il Live Show, e andrà in onda su MTV (canale 131 di Sky e in streaming su NOW) e su MTV Music (canale 132 e 704 di Sky).

Lunedì 13 settembre 2021, lo show andrà in onda nuovamente su MTV, alle ore 21:10, in versione sottotitolata.

VMA 2021: nomination

Di seguito, trovate tutte le nomination.

Video of the Year

Cardi B (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – WAP

DJ Khaled (feat. Drake) – Popstar (starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat (feat. SZA) – Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

The Weeknd – Save Your Tears

Song of the Year

24kGoldn (featuring Iann Dior) – Mood

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

BTS – Dynamite

Cardi B (featuring Megan Thee Stallion) – WAP

Dua Lipa – Levitating

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Best New Artist

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid Laroi

Olivia Rodrigo

Polo G

Saweetie

Push Performance of The Year

Wallows – Are You Bored Yet?

Ashnikko – Daisy

Saint Jhn – Gorgeous

24kGoldn – Coco

JC Stewart – Break My Heart

Latto – Sex Lies

Madison Beer – Selfish

The Kid Laroi – Without You

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

Girl in Red – Serotonin

Foushee – My Slime

Jxdn – Think About Me

Best Collaboration

24kGoldn (feat. Iann Dior) – Mood

Cardi B (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – WAP

Doja Cat (feat. SZA) – Kiss Me More

Drake (feat. Lil Durk) – Laugh Now Cry Later

Justin Bieber (feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon) – Peaches

Miley Cyrus (feat. Dua Lipa) – Prisoner

Best Pop

Ariana Grande – Positions

Billie Eilish – Therefore I Am

BTS – Butter

Harry Styles – Treat People with Kindness

Justin Bieber (feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon) – Peaches

Olivia Rodrigo – Good 4 U

Shawn Mendes – Wonder

Taylor Swift – Willow

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – WAP

Drake (feat. Lil Durk) – Laugh Now Cry Later

Lil Baby (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – On Me (Remix)

Moneybagg Yo – Said Sum

Polo G – Rapstar

Travis Scott (feat. Young Thug and M.I.A.) – Franchise

Best R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, Saint Jhn and Wizkid – Brown Skin Girl

Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – Leave the Door Open

Chris Brown and Young Thug – Go Crazy

Giveon – Heartbreak Anniversary

H.E.R. (featuring Chris Brown) – Come Through

SZA – Good Days

Best K-Pop

Blackpink and Selena Gomez – Ice Cream

BTS – Butter

(G)I-dle – Dumdi Dumdi

Monsta X – Gambler

Seventeen – Ready to Love

Twice – Alcohol-Free

Best Latin

Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez – Dakiti

Billie Eilish and Rosalía – Lo Vas a Olvidar

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – Girl like Me

J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy – Un Dia (One Day)

Karol G – Bichota

Maluma – Hawái

Best Rock

Evanescence – Use My Voice

Foo Fighters – Shame Shame

John Mayer – Last Train Home

The Killers – My Own Soul’s Warning

Kings of Leon – The Bandit

Lenny Kravitz – Raise Vibration

Best Alternative

Bleachers – Stop Making This Hurt

Glass Animals – Heat Waves

Imagine Dragons – Follow You

Machine Gun Kelly (feat. blackbear) – My Ex’s Best Friend

Twenty One Pilots – Shy Away

Willow (feat. Travis Barker) – Transparent Soul

Video for Good

Billie Eilish – Your Power

Demi Lovato – Dancing with the Devil

H.E.R. – Fight for You

Kane Brown – Worldwide Beautiful

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Pharrell Williams (feat. Jay-Z) – Entrepreneur

Best Direction

Billie Eilish – Your Power

DJ Khaled (feat. Drake) – Popstar (starring Justin Bieber)

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Taylor Swift – Willow

Travis Scott (feat. Young Thug and M.I.A.) – Franchise

Tyler, The Creator – Lumberjack

Best Art Direction

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale and Major Lazer – Already

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Lady Gaga – 911

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Saweetie (feat. Doja Cat) – Best Friend

Taylor Swift – Willow

Best Choreography

Ariana Grande – 34+35

BTS – Butter

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Foo Fighters – Shame Shame

Harry Styles – Treat People with Kindness

Marshmello and Halsey – Be Kind

Best Cinematography

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, Saint Jhn and Wizkid – Brown Skin Girl

Billie Eilish – Therefore I Am

Foo Fighters – Shame Shame

Justin Bieber (feat. Chance the Rapper) – Holy

Lady Gaga – 911

Lorde – Solar Power

Best Editing

Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – Leave the Door Open

BTS – Butter

Drake – What’s Next

Harry Styles – Treat People with Kindness

Justin Bieber (feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon) – Peaches

Miley Cyrus (feat. Dua Lipa) – Prisoner

Best Visual Effects

Bella Poarch – Build a Bitch

Coldplay – Higher Power

Doja Cat & The Weeknd – You Right

Glass Animals – Tangerine

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

P!nk – All I Know So Far

MTV Global Icon Award

Foo Fighters

VMA 2021: ospiti

I performer dell’edizione 2021 dei VMAs saranno Camila Cabello, che si esibirà con il nuovo singolo Don’t Go Yet, Lil Nas X, Lorde, che si esibirà con Solar Power, Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo, che canterà good 4 u, Chlöe, che si esibirà con Have Mercy, Doja Cat, Shawn Mendes, che canterà Summer Of Love, e i Twenty One Pilots, che si esibiranno con Saturday.

Si esibiranno anche i Foo Fighters prima di ricevere l’MTV Global Icon Award.

VMA 2021: chi lo conduce

La conduttrice della 38esima edizione sarà Doja Cat, al suo debutto come presentatrice.

Nel 2020, Doja Cat si è esibita ai VMAs con un mash-up di Say So e Like That, aggiudicandosi il premio come Push Best New Artist.

Nel corso della sua carriera, la cantante è stata anche nominata 3 volte ai Grammy Awards.

Doja Cat ha caricato la sua prima canzone, a 16 anni, su Soundcloud. Cresciuta a Los Angeles, la cantante si è ispirata ad artisti come Busta Rhymes, Erykah Badu, Nicki Minaj, Drake e tanti altri.

Nel 2014, ha pubblicato l’EP Purrr!, seguito dal suo album di debutto, Amala, rilasciato nel 2018.

Sempre nel 2018, con il singolo Mooo!, Doja Cat ha ottenuto successo in tutto il mondo.

Nel 2019, ha pubblicato il suo secondo album, dal titolo Hot Pink, dal quale sono stati estratti le hit Juicy, Say So e Streets.

Say So ha raggiunto il primo posto nella Billboard Hot 100 ed è stato certificato Disco di Platino 4 volte dalla RIAA.

Nel 2021, Doja Cat ha pubblicato il nuovo album, Planet Her, che ha debuttato al primo posto della classifica Billboard Top R&B Albums e al secondo posto della Billboard Top 200 e della Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.

Dall’album, è stato estratto il singolo Kiss Me More, che vede la partecipazione di SZA, certificato Disco di Platino dalla RIAA.

VMA 2021: come votare

I fan possono votare attraverso il sito vma.mtv.com e avranno tempo fino a venerdì 3 settembre 2021.