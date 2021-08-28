VMA 2021: nomination, ospiti, dove vederlo e tutte le informazioni
VMA 2021, tutte le informazioni sulla 38esima edizione dello show di MTV: i nominati, gli ospiti, dove vederlo e chi lo conduce.
I VMA (Video Music Awards) sono una manifestazione organizzata ogni anno da MTV, giunta alla 38esima edizione (che andrà in onda il 12 settembre 2021), durante la quale vengono premiati i migliori videoclip musicali e i migliori singoli dell’ultimo anno.
L’edizione 2021 si terrà presso il Barclays Center di Brooklyn, a New York, e sarà condotta da Doja Cat.
VMA 2021: dove vederlo
In Italia, lo show sarà trasmesso in diretta nella notte tra domenica 12 e lunedì 13 settembre 2021, a partire dalle ore 00:30, con il Pre Show, e dalle ore 2, con il Live Show, e andrà in onda su MTV (canale 131 di Sky e in streaming su NOW) e su MTV Music (canale 132 e 704 di Sky).
Lunedì 13 settembre 2021, lo show andrà in onda nuovamente su MTV, alle ore 21:10, in versione sottotitolata.
VMA 2021: nomination
Di seguito, trovate tutte le nomination.
Video of the Year
Cardi B (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – WAP
DJ Khaled (feat. Drake) – Popstar (starring Justin Bieber)
Doja Cat (feat. SZA) – Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
The Weeknd – Save Your Tears
Song of the Year
24kGoldn (featuring Iann Dior) – Mood
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
BTS – Dynamite
Cardi B (featuring Megan Thee Stallion) – WAP
Dua Lipa – Levitating
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Justin Bieber
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Best New Artist
24kGoldn
Giveon
The Kid Laroi
Olivia Rodrigo
Polo G
Saweetie
Push Performance of The Year
Wallows – Are You Bored Yet?
Ashnikko – Daisy
Saint Jhn – Gorgeous
24kGoldn – Coco
JC Stewart – Break My Heart
Latto – Sex Lies
Madison Beer – Selfish
The Kid Laroi – Without You
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
Girl in Red – Serotonin
Foushee – My Slime
Jxdn – Think About Me
Best Collaboration
24kGoldn (feat. Iann Dior) – Mood
Cardi B (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – WAP
Doja Cat (feat. SZA) – Kiss Me More
Drake (feat. Lil Durk) – Laugh Now Cry Later
Justin Bieber (feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon) – Peaches
Miley Cyrus (feat. Dua Lipa) – Prisoner
Best Pop
Ariana Grande – Positions
Billie Eilish – Therefore I Am
BTS – Butter
Harry Styles – Treat People with Kindness
Justin Bieber (feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon) – Peaches
Olivia Rodrigo – Good 4 U
Shawn Mendes – Wonder
Taylor Swift – Willow
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – WAP
Drake (feat. Lil Durk) – Laugh Now Cry Later
Lil Baby (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – On Me (Remix)
Moneybagg Yo – Said Sum
Polo G – Rapstar
Travis Scott (feat. Young Thug and M.I.A.) – Franchise
Best R&B
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, Saint Jhn and Wizkid – Brown Skin Girl
Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – Leave the Door Open
Chris Brown and Young Thug – Go Crazy
Giveon – Heartbreak Anniversary
H.E.R. (featuring Chris Brown) – Come Through
SZA – Good Days
Best K-Pop
Blackpink and Selena Gomez – Ice Cream
BTS – Butter
(G)I-dle – Dumdi Dumdi
Monsta X – Gambler
Seventeen – Ready to Love
Twice – Alcohol-Free
Best Latin
Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez – Dakiti
Billie Eilish and Rosalía – Lo Vas a Olvidar
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – Girl like Me
J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy – Un Dia (One Day)
Karol G – Bichota
Maluma – Hawái
Best Rock
Evanescence – Use My Voice
Foo Fighters – Shame Shame
John Mayer – Last Train Home
The Killers – My Own Soul’s Warning
Kings of Leon – The Bandit
Lenny Kravitz – Raise Vibration
Best Alternative
Bleachers – Stop Making This Hurt
Glass Animals – Heat Waves
Imagine Dragons – Follow You
Machine Gun Kelly (feat. blackbear) – My Ex’s Best Friend
Twenty One Pilots – Shy Away
Willow (feat. Travis Barker) – Transparent Soul
Video for Good
Billie Eilish – Your Power
Demi Lovato – Dancing with the Devil
H.E.R. – Fight for You
Kane Brown – Worldwide Beautiful
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Pharrell Williams (feat. Jay-Z) – Entrepreneur
Best Direction
Billie Eilish – Your Power
DJ Khaled (feat. Drake) – Popstar (starring Justin Bieber)
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Taylor Swift – Willow
Travis Scott (feat. Young Thug and M.I.A.) – Franchise
Tyler, The Creator – Lumberjack
Best Art Direction
Beyoncé, Shatta Wale and Major Lazer – Already
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Lady Gaga – 911
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Saweetie (feat. Doja Cat) – Best Friend
Taylor Swift – Willow
Best Choreography
Ariana Grande – 34+35
BTS – Butter
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Foo Fighters – Shame Shame
Harry Styles – Treat People with Kindness
Marshmello and Halsey – Be Kind
Best Cinematography
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, Saint Jhn and Wizkid – Brown Skin Girl
Billie Eilish – Therefore I Am
Foo Fighters – Shame Shame
Justin Bieber (feat. Chance the Rapper) – Holy
Lady Gaga – 911
Lorde – Solar Power
Best Editing
Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – Leave the Door Open
BTS – Butter
Drake – What’s Next
Harry Styles – Treat People with Kindness
Justin Bieber (feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon) – Peaches
Miley Cyrus (feat. Dua Lipa) – Prisoner
Best Visual Effects
Bella Poarch – Build a Bitch
Coldplay – Higher Power
Doja Cat & The Weeknd – You Right
Glass Animals – Tangerine
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
P!nk – All I Know So Far
MTV Global Icon Award
Foo Fighters
VMA 2021: ospiti
I performer dell’edizione 2021 dei VMAs saranno Camila Cabello, che si esibirà con il nuovo singolo Don’t Go Yet, Lil Nas X, Lorde, che si esibirà con Solar Power, Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo, che canterà good 4 u, Chlöe, che si esibirà con Have Mercy, Doja Cat, Shawn Mendes, che canterà Summer Of Love, e i Twenty One Pilots, che si esibiranno con Saturday.
Si esibiranno anche i Foo Fighters prima di ricevere l’MTV Global Icon Award.
VMA 2021: chi lo conduce
La conduttrice della 38esima edizione sarà Doja Cat, al suo debutto come presentatrice.
Nel 2020, Doja Cat si è esibita ai VMAs con un mash-up di Say So e Like That, aggiudicandosi il premio come Push Best New Artist.
Nel corso della sua carriera, la cantante è stata anche nominata 3 volte ai Grammy Awards.
Doja Cat ha caricato la sua prima canzone, a 16 anni, su Soundcloud. Cresciuta a Los Angeles, la cantante si è ispirata ad artisti come Busta Rhymes, Erykah Badu, Nicki Minaj, Drake e tanti altri.
Nel 2014, ha pubblicato l’EP Purrr!, seguito dal suo album di debutto, Amala, rilasciato nel 2018.
Sempre nel 2018, con il singolo Mooo!, Doja Cat ha ottenuto successo in tutto il mondo.
Nel 2019, ha pubblicato il suo secondo album, dal titolo Hot Pink, dal quale sono stati estratti le hit Juicy, Say So e Streets.
Say So ha raggiunto il primo posto nella Billboard Hot 100 ed è stato certificato Disco di Platino 4 volte dalla RIAA.
Nel 2021, Doja Cat ha pubblicato il nuovo album, Planet Her, che ha debuttato al primo posto della classifica Billboard Top R&B Albums e al secondo posto della Billboard Top 200 e della Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.
Dall’album, è stato estratto il singolo Kiss Me More, che vede la partecipazione di SZA, certificato Disco di Platino dalla RIAA.
VMA 2021: come votare
I fan possono votare attraverso il sito vma.mtv.com e avranno tempo fino a venerdì 3 settembre 2021.