Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) degli Eurythmics: leggi il testo e la traduzione, scopri il significato e ascolta la canzone

Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) è uno dei maggiori successi degli Eurythmics, il gruppo formato da David A. Stewart ed Annie Lennox. Il duo britannico ha scritto anche il testo e la musica della canzone che, nel 1983, ha battuto ogni record toccando la posizione numero uno numero uno nella Billboard Hot 100 e guadagnando la medaglia d’argento nella classifica inglese. Di questo brano sono state realizzate diverse cover. Tra le più famose, quella di Marylin Manson del 1995.

Nel link seguente (QUI), potete guardare il video ufficiale della canzone degli Eurythmics.

A seguire, potete leggere il testo di Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This):

Sweet dreams are made of this

Who am I to disagree

I travel the world and the seven seas

Everybody’s looking for something

Some of them want to use you

Some of them want to get used by you

Some of them want to abuse you

Some of them want to be abused

Sweet dreams are made of this

Who am I to disagree

I travel the world and the seven seas

Everybody’s looking for something

Hold your head up, keep your head up, movin’ on

Hold your head up, movin’ on, keep your head up, movin’ on

Hold your head up, movin’ on, keep your head up, movin’ on

Hold your head up, movin’ on, keep your head up

Some of them want to use you

Some of them want to get used by you

Some of them want to abuse you

Some of them want to be abused

Sweet dreams are made of this

Who am I to disagree

I travel the world and the seven seas

Everybody’s looking for something

Sweet dreams are made of this

Who am I to disagree

I travel the world and the seven seas

Everybody’s looking for something

Sweet dreams are made of this

Who am I to disagree

I travel the world and the seven seas

Everybody’s looking for something

Sweet dreams are made of this

Who am I to disagree

I travel the world and the seven seas

Everybody’s looking for something

Sweet dreams are made of this

Who am I to disagree

I travel the world and the seven seas