Good News è il nuovo singolo di Shaboozey dopo il boom ottenuto dal brano “A bar song (Tipsy)“. A seguire potete ascoltare la traccia, prodotta da Sean Cook & Nevin, che anticipa il terzo disco – ancora senza titolo – del cantante.

Ecco il testo di Good News di Shaboozey.

Man, what a hell of a year it’s been

Keep on bluffin’, but I just can’t win

Drown my sorrows, but they learned to swim

Man, what a hell of a year it’s been

Head in the bottle, but my heart in a cage

It’s gettin’ harder to act my age

Play a sad song on a tiny violin

For the man at the bar confessin’ his sins

I need some good news

Sittin’ here, sippin’ on cold truth

Nobody knows what I’m goin’ through

Bet the devil wouldn’t walk in my shoes

Wish someone told me

“Livin’ this life would be lonely”

Tryna get away from the old me

Still stuck singin’ these blues

All I really need is a little good news

Love keeps knockin’, but I just ain’t home

Ain’t pickin’ no flowers from the seeds that I’ve sown

They say, “It gets darker when you’re coverin’ them doors”

Still lookin’ for the right at the end of my wrongs

At the end of my wrongs

I need some good news

Sittin’ here, sippin’ on cold truth

Nobody knows what I’m goin’ through

Bet the devil wouldn’t walk in my shoes

Wish someone told me

“Livin’ this life would be lonely”

Tryna get away from the old me

Still stuck singin’ these blues

All I really need is a little good news

Is a little good news

Ooh, oh

Oh

I need some good news

Sittin’ here, sippin’ on cold truth

Nobody knows what I’m goin’ through

Bet the devil wouldn’t walk in my shoes

Wish someone told me

“Livin’ this life would be lonely”

Tryna get away from the old me

Still stuck singin’ these blues

All I really need is a little good news

All I really need is a little—

Somethin’ bring me back to the middle

All I really need is a little good news