È uscito giovedì 25 gennaio, ed entrerà in rotazione radiofonica dal giorno dopo, “Selfish” (RCA Records), il nuovo singolo della superstar mondiale Justin Timberlake, che torna dopo 6 anni dall’uscita del suo ultimo disco “Man of the Woods” (2018). Anticipa il nuovo atteso album di inediti “Everything I Thought it Was”, in uscita il 15 marzo e da oggi disponibile in pre-order! Brano pop dallo stile inconfondibile, “Selfish” è scritto da Timberlake, Louis Bell (Taylor Swift, Post Malone), Cirkut (Maroon 5, The Weeknd), Theron Thomas, Amy Allen e prodotto da Timberlake, Louis Bell e Cirkut.

Il video del singolo, diretto da Bradley J. Calder (SZA, Tinashe), esalta il lato introspettivo della canzone: aprendo il sipario sul processo di produzione e fondendo il confine tra performance e realtà, è un ritratto crudo e onesto di Justin come artista e persona. Potete recuperarlo cliccando qui.

Ecco il testo del nuovo singolo di Justin Timberlake, Selfish.

Uh

If they saw what I saw

They would fall the way I fell

But they don’t know what you want

And baby, I would never tell

If they know what I know

They would never let you go

So guess what?

I ain’t ever lettin’ you go

‘Cause your lips were made for mine

And my heart would go flatline

If it wasn’t beatin’ for you all the time

So if I get jealous, I can’t help it

I want every bit of you, I guess I’m selfish

It’s bad for my mental, but I can’t fight it, when

You’re out lookin’ like you do, but you can’t hide it, no

Put you in a frame, ooh, baby, who could blame you?

Glad your mama made you

Makin’ mе insane, you cannot be explainеd, ooh

You must be an angel

Every time my phone rings

I hope that it’s you on the other side

I wanna tell you everything (‘Thing)

Everything that’s on my mind

And I don’t want any other guys

Takin’ my place, girl, I got too much pride

I know I may be wrong

But I don’t wanna be right

‘Cause your lips were made for mine

And my heart would go flatline

If it wasn’t beatin’ for you all the time, uh

So if I get jealous, I can’t help it

I want every bit of you, I guess I’m selfish

It’s bad for my mental, but I can’t fight it, when

You’re out lookin’ like you do, but you can’t hide it, no

Put you in a frame, ooh, baby, who could blame you?

Glad your mama made you

Makin’ me insane, you cannot be explained, ooh

You must be an angel

Put you in a frame, ooh, baby, who could blame you?

Glad your mama made you

Makin’ me insane, you cannot be explained, ooh

You must be an angel

Owner of my heart

Tattoed your mark

There for the whole world to see

You’re the owner of my heart

And all my scars

Baby, you got such a hold on me, so

So if I get jealous, I can’t help it

I want every bit of you, I guess I’m selfish (I guess I’m selfish)

It’s bad for my mental, but I can’t fight it, when

You’re out lookin’ like you do, but you can’t hide it, no

Put you in a frame, ooh, baby, who could blame you?

Glad your mama made you (Glad your mama made you)

Makin’ me insane, you cannot be explained, ooh

You must be an angel (You must be an angel)

Put you in a frame, ooh, baby, who could blame you?

Glad your mama made you (Glad your mama made you)

Makin’ me insane, you cannot be explained, ooh

You must be an angel

Jealous, but I can’t help it

I want every bit of you, I guess I’m selfish