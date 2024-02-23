Drown è il nuovo singolo di Justin Timberlake, pubblicato venerdì 23 febbraio 2024, che anticipa l’uscita del suo prossimo disco di inediti, “Everything I Thought it Was”, in uscita il 15 marzo e già disponibile in pre-order. Nella canzone, Timberlake parla di come si sente deluso e tradito dalla persona che ama.

Qui potete ascoltare “Drown” di Justin Timberlake su YouTube.

Ecco il testo in inglese di Drown di Justin Timberlake.

Drown, drown

Drown

Surface

Shoulda known your love was nothin’ but the surface

I’m in the deep and I can’t fight the current

Tryin’ to keep my head above it

And you’ve been beggin’ me to stay, to stay

And I’ve been tryna be your way, your way

But it’s about to break ‘cause

You showed me exactly who you are and I should’ve believed it (Believed it)

You left me alone out in the dark with all of your demons (Demons)

Got caught up in the tide of all the tears you cried

Yeah, you know I was blinded by my heart, sinking from the start

Should’vе never followed you this far, now I’m in thе deep end

And you let me drown

You didn’t even try to save me

Heard about heartbreak with the wrong light

And now the pain just magnifies

I know exactly what it feels like

Yeah, you do it to me every time

And if real love never dies

How am I barely breathin’?

Here on my own

Out in the deep end

Way down below

Way down below all of your lies

And you keep beggin’ me to stay, to stay (Stay)

I’m outta tryna be your way, your way

But it’s about to break ‘cause

You showed me exactly who you are and I should’ve believed it (Should’ve believed it)

You left me alone out in the dark with all of your demons (Demons)

Got caught up in the tide of all the tears you cried

Yeah, you know I was blinded by my heart, sinking from the start

Should’ve never followed you this far, now I’m in the deep end

And you let me drown

You didn’t even try to save me

You let me drown

You didn’t even try to save me

But sometimes (Sometimes I)

Sometimes I sit and fantasize (Fantasize)

Maybe sometime in another life (Another life)

We could’ve got it right, got it right (Got it right)

Ooh, yeah (Maybe)

Maybe sometime in another life (Another life)

I’ll see your face in a new light (New light)

And your eyes say, “I love you”

You’ve been beggin’ me to stay, to stay

And I’ve been tryna be your way, your way

You let me drown

You didn’t even try to save me

You let me drown

You didn’t even try to save me

You let me drown

You didn’t even try to save me

You let me drown

You didn’t even try to save me

It’s about to break

It’s about to break

It’s about to break (Break, break, break, break)

Break, break

It’s about to break

(Drown, drown)

(Drown, drown)