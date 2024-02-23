Drown, Justin Timberlake: testo, significato e traduzione, ascolta la canzone
Il testo completo della canzone Drown, cantata da Justin Timberlake. Ascolta il brano e scopri il suo significato, la storia dietro le parole e la traduzione in italiano che ti aiuterà a comprendere appieno la sua essenza musicale.
Drown è il nuovo singolo di Justin Timberlake, pubblicato venerdì 23 febbraio 2024, che anticipa l’uscita del suo prossimo disco di inediti, “Everything I Thought it Was”, in uscita il 15 marzo e già disponibile in pre-order. Nella canzone, Timberlake parla di come si sente deluso e tradito dalla persona che ama.
Qui potete ascoltare “Drown” di Justin Timberlake su YouTube.
Il testo di Drown
Ecco il testo in inglese di Drown di Justin Timberlake.
Drown, drown
Drown
Surface
Shoulda known your love was nothin’ but the surface
I’m in the deep and I can’t fight the current
Tryin’ to keep my head above it
And you’ve been beggin’ me to stay, to stay
And I’ve been tryna be your way, your way
But it’s about to break ‘cause
You showed me exactly who you are and I should’ve believed it (Believed it)
You left me alone out in the dark with all of your demons (Demons)
Got caught up in the tide of all the tears you cried
Yeah, you know I was blinded by my heart, sinking from the start
Should’vе never followed you this far, now I’m in thе deep end
And you let me drown
You didn’t even try to save me
Heard about heartbreak with the wrong light
And now the pain just magnifies
I know exactly what it feels like
Yeah, you do it to me every time
And if real love never dies
How am I barely breathin’?
Here on my own
Out in the deep end
Way down below
Way down below all of your lies
And you keep beggin’ me to stay, to stay (Stay)
I’m outta tryna be your way, your way
But it’s about to break ‘cause
You showed me exactly who you are and I should’ve believed it (Should’ve believed it)
You left me alone out in the dark with all of your demons (Demons)
Got caught up in the tide of all the tears you cried
Yeah, you know I was blinded by my heart, sinking from the start
Should’ve never followed you this far, now I’m in the deep end
And you let me drown
You didn’t even try to save me
You let me drown
You didn’t even try to save me
But sometimes (Sometimes I)
Sometimes I sit and fantasize (Fantasize)
Maybe sometime in another life (Another life)
We could’ve got it right, got it right (Got it right)
Ooh, yeah (Maybe)
Maybe sometime in another life (Another life)
I’ll see your face in a new light (New light)
And your eyes say, “I love you”
You’ve been beggin’ me to stay, to stay
And I’ve been tryna be your way, your way
You let me drown
You didn’t even try to save me
You let me drown
You didn’t even try to save me
You let me drown
You didn’t even try to save me
You let me drown
You didn’t even try to save me
It’s about to break
It’s about to break
It’s about to break (Break, break, break, break)
Break, break
It’s about to break
(Drown, drown)
(Drown, drown)
Drown, la traduzione in italiano
Ecco la traduzione in italiano della canzone Drown di Justin Timberlake.
Annego, annego
Annego
Superficie
Avrei dovuto sapere che il tuo amore non era altro che la superficie
Sono nel profondo e non posso combattere la corrente
Sto cercando di tenere la testa in alto
E mi hai implorato di restare, di restare
E ho cercato di essere a modo tuo, a modo tuo
Ma sta per spezzarsi perché
Mi hai mostrato esattamente chi sei e avrei dovuto crederci (crederci)
Mi hai lasciato solo nell’oscurità con tutti i tuoi demoni (Demoni)
Sono rimasto coinvolto nella marea di tutte le lacrime che hai pianto
Sì, sai che ero accecato dal mio cuore, affondavo fin dall’inizio
Non avrei mai dovuto seguirti fino a questo punto, ora sono nel profondo
E mi hai lasciato annegare
Non hai nemmeno provato a salvarmi
Ho sentito parlare di crepacuore con la luce sbagliata
E ora il dolore si amplifica
So esattamente come ci si sente
Sì, me lo fai ogni volta
E se il vero amore non muore mai
Come faccio a respirare a malapena?
Qui da solo
Fuori nel profondo
Molto più in basso
Molto al di sotto di tutte le tue bugie
E continui a implorarmi di restare, di restare (Restare)
Non voglio più provare a essere a modo tuo, a modo tuo
Ma sta per spezzarsi perché
Mi hai mostrato esattamente chi sei e avrei dovuto crederci (avrei dovuto crederci)
Mi hai lasciato solo nell’oscurità con tutti i tuoi demoni (Demoni)
Sono rimasto coinvolto nella marea di tutte le lacrime che hai pianto
Sì, sai che ero accecato dal mio cuore, affondavo fin dall’inizio
Non avrei mai dovuto seguirti fino a questo punto, ora sono nel profondo
E mi hai lasciato annegare
Non hai nemmeno provato a salvarmi
Mi hai lasciato annegare
Non hai nemmeno provato a salvarmi
Ma a volte (a volte io)
A volte mi siedo e fantastico (fantastico)
Forse in un’altra vita (un’altra vita)
Avremmo potuto farlo bene, farlo bene (capito bene)
Ooh, sì (forse)
Forse in un’altra vita (un’altra vita)
Vedrò il tuo viso sotto una nuova luce (Nuova luce)
E i tuoi occhi che dicono “ti amo”
Mi hai implorato di restare, di restare
E ho cercato di essere a modo tuo, a modo tuo
Mi hai lasciato annegare
Non hai nemmeno provato a salvarmi
Mi hai lasciato annegare
Non hai nemmeno provato a salvarmi
Mi hai lasciato annegare
Non hai nemmeno provato a salvarmi
Mi hai lasciato annegare
Non hai nemmeno provato a salvarmi
Sta per rompersi
Sta per rompersi
Sta per rompersi (rompersi, rompersi, rompersi, rompersi)
Rompi, rompi
Sta per rompersi
(Annego, annego)
(Annego, annego)
Il significato della canzone Drown
Il brano Drown di Justin Timberlake racconta il dolore e la delusione verso una persona che avevamo accanto e che non ha avuto alcuna pietà di noi. Sente di affogare mentre gli chiedeva di restare, egoisticamente.
And you’ve been beggin’ me to stay, to stay
And I’ve been tryna be your way, your way
But it’s about to break ‘cause
Solo in questo momento lui ha la percezione esatta di chi è l’altra persona e che adesso, mentre lui annaspa nella sofferenza, lei lo osserva affogare senza nemmeno provare ad aiutarlo a salvarsi. Non hai mai tentato di andare in suo soccorso.
You showed me exactly who you are and I should’ve believed it (Should’ve believed it)
You left me alone out in the dark with all of your demons (Demons)
Got caught up in the tide of all the tears you cried
Yeah, you know I was blinded by my heart, sinking from the start
Should’ve never followed you this far, now I’m in the deep end
And you let me drown
You didn’t even try to save me
You let me drown
You didn’t even try to save me
In mezzo a questa tempesta emotiva lui ammette, ogni tanto, di pensare ancora a come sarebbero potute andare le cose fra di loro. Forse, in un’altra vita, in modi diversi, una possibilità di essere felici sarebbe potuta esistere:
But sometimes (Sometimes I)
Sometimes I sit and fantasize (Fantasize)
Maybe sometime in another life (Another life)
We could’ve got it right, got it right (Got it right)