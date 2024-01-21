Bobby Sox è una canzone dei Green Day estratta dall’album Saviors. La canzone è ispirata al singolo Kill the DJ dell’album ¡Uno!. Il pezzo “Bobby Sox” è una canzone d’amore rock in cui il frontman Billie Joe Armstrong canta ai potenziali partner – sia maschili che femminili – la volontà di essere una coppia e di condividere diversi momenti indimenticabili insieme. In merito alla canzone, il cantante rivela:

Ecco il testo di “Bobby Sox”, canzone dei Green Day tratta dall’album “Saviors”

Do you wanna be my girlfriend?

I’ll take you to a movie that we’ve already seen

Or sit at home and watch reruns

There’s no other place I’d wanna be

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

Do you wanna be my girlfriend?

Do you wanna be my girlfriend?

Do you wanna be my boyfriend?

We’ll walk the cemetery

And I’ll kiss you again

And make our dead friends blush, oh-woah

We’ll be getting married right there on the scene

Do you wanna be my best friend?

You can drive me crazy

All ovеr again

And I’ll bore you to death, oh woah

Doesn’t mattеr when we are in love

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

Do you wanna be my boyfriend?

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

Do you wanna be my boyfriend?

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

Do you wanna be my boyfriend?

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

Do you wanna be my boyfriend?

You’re not just any type of girl, yeah

My one true love, and you’re my world, yeah

Do you wanna be my girlfriend?

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

Do you wanna be my boyfriend?

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

Do you wanna be my boyfriend?

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

Do you wanna be my

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

Do you wanna be my girlfriend?

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

Do you wanna be my boyfriend?

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

Do you wanna be my boyfriend?

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

Do you wanna be my

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

Do you wanna be my

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

Do you wanna be my

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)