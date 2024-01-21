Bobby Sox, Green Day: testo e significato, ascolta il nuovo singolo
Bobby Sox è una canzone dei Green Day estratta dall’album Saviors. La canzone è ispirata al singolo Kill the DJ dell’album ¡Uno!. Il pezzo “Bobby Sox” è una canzone d’amore rock in cui il frontman Billie Joe Armstrong canta ai potenziali partner – sia maschili che femminili – la volontà di essere una coppia e di condividere diversi momenti indimenticabili insieme. In merito alla canzone, il cantante rivela:
“‘Bobby Sox’ è una delle mie canzoni preferite dell’album, è la canzone degli anni ’90 che non abbiamo mai scritto. All’inizio era una canzone che avevo scritto per mia moglie, ma non appena si è materializzata, ho voluto cambiarla e ho aggiunto: ‘Vuoi essere il mio ragazzo?’ oltre a ‘Vuoi essere la mia ragazza’… Quindi la canzone diventa una sorta di inno universale”
Clicca qui per vedere il video ufficiale di “Bobby Sox” dei Green Day.
Il testo di Bobby Sox
Do you wanna be my girlfriend?
I’ll take you to a movie that we’ve already seen
Or sit at home and watch reruns
There’s no other place I’d wanna be
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
Do you wanna be my girlfriend?
Do you wanna be my girlfriend?
Do you wanna be my boyfriend?
We’ll walk the cemetery
And I’ll kiss you again
And make our dead friends blush, oh-woah
We’ll be getting married right there on the scene
Do you wanna be my best friend?
You can drive me crazy
All ovеr again
And I’ll bore you to death, oh woah
Doesn’t mattеr when we are in love
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
Do you wanna be my boyfriend?
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
Do you wanna be my boyfriend?
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
Do you wanna be my boyfriend?
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
Do you wanna be my boyfriend?
You’re not just any type of girl, yeah
My one true love, and you’re my world, yeah
Do you wanna be my girlfriend?
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
Do you wanna be my boyfriend?
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
Do you wanna be my boyfriend?
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
Do you wanna be my
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
Do you wanna be my girlfriend?
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
Do you wanna be my boyfriend?
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
Do you wanna be my boyfriend?
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
Do you wanna be my
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
Do you wanna be my
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
Do you wanna be my
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
Bobby Sox, la traduzione in italiano
Vuoi essere la mia ragazza?
Ti porto a vedere un film che abbiamo già visto
Oppure seduti a casa e guardare le repliche
Non c’è altro posto in cui vorrei essere
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
Vuoi essere la mia ragazza?
Vuoi essere la mia ragazza?
Vuoi essere il mio ragazzo?
Cammineremo per il cimitero
E ti bacerò ancora
E farò arrossire i nostri amici morti, oh-woah
Ci sposeremo proprio lì sulla scena
Vuoi essere il mio migliore amico?
Puoi farmi impazzire
Tutto da capo
E ti annoierò a morte, oh woah
Non importa quando siamo innamorati
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
Vuoi essere il mio ragazzo?
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
Vuoi essere il mio ragazzo?
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
Vuoi essere il mio ragazzo?
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
Vuoi essere il mio ragazzo?
Non sei un tipo di ragazza qualunque, sì
Il mio unico vero amore, e tu sei il mio mondo, sì
Vuoi essere la mia ragazza?
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
Vuoi essere il mio ragazzo?
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
Vuoi essere il mio ragazzo?
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
Vuoi essere me?
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
Vuoi essere la mia ragazza?
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
Vuoi essere il mio ragazzo?
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
Vuoi essere il mio ragazzo?
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
Vuoi essere me?
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
Vuoi essere me?
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
Vuoi essere me?
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
Il significato della canzone Bobby Sox
Bobby Sox, la terza traccia dell’album SAVIORS dei Green Day, è una semplice canzone d’amore che descrive in dettaglio due amanti e tutto ciò che faranno insieme. Nel pezzo Billie Joe Armstrong si rivolge ai suoi potenziali partner in una dichiarazione d’amore con la richiesta esplicita “Vuoi essere la mia ragazza?” se rivolta ad una donna o “Vuoi essere il mio ragazzo?” nel parlare ad un uomo.
Fin dall’inizio l’appello è alla quotidianità e alle cose che potrebbero fare insieme: la potrebbe portare a vedere un film mai visto oppure potrebbero semplicemente stare a casa a vedere delle repliche. Non ci sono altri luoghi dove preferirebbe essere.
Poi si rivolge al potenziale ragazzo, chiedendo sempre se vorrebbe essere il suo fidanzato. Andrebbero al cimitero e si bacerebbero, facendo arrossire anche chi è sepolto:
