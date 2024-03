All By Myself è una delle canzoni più famose della carriera di Eric Carmen, leader dei Raspberries e poi cantautore solista. Il brano rappresentò il suo esordio dopo aver lasciato la band e, negli anni a seguire, venne anche interpretato da Celine Dion, in una versione diventata ancora più popolare a livello internazionale. Il pezzo si basa sul secondo movimento (Adagio sostenuto) del Concerto per pianoforte e orchestra n. 2 in do minore, op. 18 di Sergei Rachmaninoff.

When I was young

I never needed anyone

And making love was just for fun

Those days are gone

Living alone

I think of all the friends I’ve known

But when I dial the telephone

Nobody’s home

All by myself

Don’t want to be all by myself anymore

All by myself

Don’t want to live all by myself anymore

Hard to be sure

Sometimes I feel so insecure

And love so distant and obscure

Remains the cure

All by myself

Don’t want to be all by myself anymore

All by myself

Don’t want to live all by myself anymore

When I was young

I never needed anyone

And making love was just for fun

Those days are gone

All by myself

Don’t want to be all by myself anymore

All by myself

Don’t want to live all by myself anymore

All by myself

Don’t want to be all by myself anymore

All by myself

Don’t want to live all by myself anymore

All by myself

Don’t want to be all by myself anymore