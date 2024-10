Da venerdì 25 ottobre sarà disponibile in digitale e in rotazione radiofonica “Born with a broken heart” il nuovo singolo di Damiano David. La canzone arriva dopo “Silverlines”, brano scelto dall’artista come anticipazione del suo progetto solista.

Ecco il testo di “Born with a broken heart” di Damiano David.

I’ve been trying to change (Oh-oh)

Trying to find somebody to love me

Oh-no, but I end up in the same damn place again

Hoping that I could be different, but I’d be blind to pretend

I wish that I was perfect (Just like you)

But I’m an alien

Oh-no, I’m setting out an SOS, take me home

We’re not meant to be together, no

What if I said I’m tryin’ to save your love from dyin’?

Baby, I’m too far gone

Don’t wanna see you cryin’, but I just know who I am

And, baby, that’s the hardest part of—

Baby, you can’t fix me

I was born with a broken heart

If I was a cat (Oh-oh)

You would be a balloon

Oh, I wanna feel the same as you, master

I wanna feel the same as you, but I don’t

Oh, what if I said I’m tryin’ to save your love from dyin’?

Baby, I’m too far gone

Don’t wanna see you cryin’, but I just know who I am

And, baby, that’s the hardest part of—

Baby, you can’t fix me

I was born with a broken heart

Oh, oh

Sorry that I’m leaving

Oh, oh

Sorry, we’re just different

But, baby, you can’t fix me

What if I said I’m tryin’ to save your love from dyin’?

Baby, I’m too far gone

Don’t wanna see you cryin’, but I just know who I am

And, baby, that’s the hardest part of—

Baby, you can’t fix me

Baby, you can’t fix me

Baby, you can’t fix me

I was born with a broken heart