La superstar Cardi B, vincitrice di un GRAMMY® Award e di tre dischi di diamante in USA, torna oggi con il suo ultimo singolo “Enough (Miami)“. Il brano è uno “street anthem” ed è il brano perfetto per dare il via alla stagione delle vacanze. “Enough (Miami)” è accompagnato da un video ad alta velocità (diretto da Patience Harding) e arriva sulla scia della precedente traccia di questo mese, “Like What (Freestyle)”.

A seguire potete ascoltare la canzone, leggere traduzione, testo e significato del nuovo singolo.

Clicca qui per vedere il video ufficiale di “Enough (Miami)” di Cardi B.

Ecco il testo in inglese di Enough (Miami) di Cardi B

Yeah

Yeah

Okay

Okay

Okay

Okay (Mano)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, look (OG Parker)

Look

Me verse you and you know who they pickin’

Cheap and expensive, you knowin’ the difference

You know that it’s hittin’, you know what it’s givin’

Hair, nails, polar bear

I can survive in the coldest conditions

Hoes better lower they tone when they spittin’

Bitches is washed, soap on the dishes

I apply pressure like boa constrictors

One bitch, two bitch, old bitch, new bitch

None of y’all bitches not gon’ do shit

I’m in Miami, I pull up on cruise ship

You in Miami, four hoеs to a room shit (Ah)

When I step, it’s stampedе

Foot on neck, can’t breathe

Lucky Charm, Van Cleef

Diamonds on the dance team

I see my opps linkin’ up, I’m like, “What in the fuck?”

If you scared, then just say that, ho, enough is enough

They was just in my DMs, ain’t no trustin’ these sluts

I’m about to call up Diamond, bitch, knuck if you—

Opps linkin’ up, I’m like, “What in the fuck?”

If you scared then just say that, ho, enough is enough

They was just in my DMs, ain’t no trustin’ these sluts

I’m about to call up Diamond, bitch, knuck if you buck

I’m like, “Ooh, child, cool down”

Too hot, too wild

Muglear, new style

Mmm, how you fuckin’ with me? Girl

Give me one shot and I’m raising the glass

Give me two shots and I’m shaking this ass

Give me three shots and I’m ready to fuck

Five, four shots, I be ready to splash

God gave it to me, so I gotta pop it

I’m standing on business, I’m really about it

Bitches be talkin’, mouth be bigger than they pockets

Girl, tell me about it

I’m litty, I’m pretty, I’m runnin’ the city

I’m shittin’ on bitches in every department

This ass heavy and thick like peanut butter and bitches jelly about it

Did a lot of winnin’, lot of scorin’ (Yeah)

Cardi Bryant, Cardi Jordan (Yeah)

These bitches sore losers (What?)

And they can’t do it, it’s not important

Look, ayy, I’m gettin’ better and better-er

I do not see no competitors (You know it)

You know the gang hit that pussy, said it was regular-degular

Can’t see me in fightin’, can’t see me in fashion, can’t see me with money, these bitches is buggin’

Either these bitches is blind or I’m invisible, bitches can’t see me in nothing (Mmm)

When I hop out, it’s stampede

Foot on neck, can’t breathe

Lucky Charm, Van Cleef

Diamonds on the dance team

I see my opps linkin’ up, I’m like, “What in the fuck?”

If you scared, then just say that, ho, enough is enough

They was just in my DMs, ain’t no trustin’ these sluts

I’m about to call up Diamond, bitch, knuck if you—

Opps linkin’ up, I’m like, “What in the fuck?”

If you scared then just say that, ho, enough is enough

They was just in my DMs, ain’t no trustin’ these sluts

I’m about to call up Diamond, bitch, knuck if you buck