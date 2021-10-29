Overpass Graffiti, Ed Sheeran: ascolta la canzone (testo e significato)

Overpass Graffiti è un brano di Ed Sheeran presente nel suo ultimo disco, = (Equals), uscito il 29 ottobre 2021 e anticipato dai due singoli ufficiali, Bad Habits e Shivers. La canzone è stata inserita come brano promozionale del disco nella uscite del New music Friday di Spotify.

Ed Sheeran, Overpass Graffiti, significato canzone

Il brano è un accorato grido d’amore per una persona che si è persa. La relazione è terminata, qualcuno potrebbe anche essere felice di questo mancato lieto fine ma il sentimento resta vivo nel cuore di chi canta e il ricordo sarà indelebile, proprio come i graffiti sul cavalcavia. La canzone fa parte del disco “Equals”

Overpass Graffiti, ascolta la canzone

Qui potete ascoltare Overpass Graffiti:

Ed Sheeran, Overpass Graffiti, Testo canzone

This is a dark parade

Another rough patch to rain on, to rain on

I know your friends may say

This is a cause for celebration, hip-hip-hooray, love

Photographs in sepia tones

It’s so still, the fire’s barely fighting the cold, alone

There are times when I can feel your ghost

Just when I’m almost letting you go

The cards were stacked against us both

I will always love you for what it’s worth

We’ll never fade like graffiti on the overpass

And I know time may change the way you think of us

But I’ll remember the way we were, you were the first full stop

Love that will never leave

Baby, you will never be lost on me

This is a goddamn shame

I never wanted to break it, or leave us tainted

Know I should walk away

But I just can’t replace us, or even erase us

The car was stuck, the engine stalled

And both of us got caught out in the snow, alone

There were times when I forget the lows

And think the highs were all that we’d ever known

The cards were stacked against us both

I will always love you for what it’s worth

We’ll never fade like graffiti on the overpass

And I know time may change the way you think of us

But I’ll remember the way we were, you were the first full stop

Love that will never leave

Baby, you will never be lost on me

Lost on me

Baby, you will never be lost on me

Lost on me

Well, I will always love you for what it’s worth

We’ll never fade like graffiti on the overpass

And I know time may change the way you think of us

But I’ll remember the way we were, you were the first full stop

Love that will never leave

Baby, you will never be lost on me

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Lost on me

Ooh, graffiti on the overpass

Ed Sheeran, Overpass Graffiti, Testo canzone

Questa è una sfilata buia

Un altro brutto momento su cui piovere, su cui piovere

So che i tuoi amici potrebbero dire

Questo è un motivo di festa, hip-hip-evviva, amore

Fotografie in tonalità seppia

È così immobile, il fuoco combatte a malapena il freddo, da solo

Ci sono momenti in cui posso sentire il tuo fantasma

Proprio quando sto quasi per lasciarti andare

Le carte erano contro di noi entrambi

Ti amerò sempre per quello che vale

Non svaniremo mai come i graffiti sul cavalcavia

E so che il tempo potrebbe cambiare il modo in cui pensi a noi

Ma ricorderò come eravamo, tu eri il primo punto fermo

L’amore che non se ne andrà mai

Tesoro, non ti perderai mai in me

Questa è una dannata vergogna

Non ho mai voluto chiudere o lasciarci contaminati

So che dovrei andarmene

Ma non posso sostituirci, o addirittura cancellarci

L’auto era bloccata, il motore si è spento

Ed entrambi siamo stati sorpresi nella neve, da soli

Ci sono stati momenti in cui dimentico i bassi

E pensare che gli alti erano tutto ciò che avevamo mai conosciuto

Le carte erano contro di noi entrambi

Ti amerò sempre per quello che vale

Non svaniremo mai come i graffiti sul cavalcavia

E so che il tempo potrebbe cambiare il modo in cui pensi a noi

Ma ricorderò come eravamo, tu eri il primo punto fermo

L’amore che non se ne andrà mai

Tesoro, non ti perderai mai in me

perso su di me

Tesoro, non ti perderai mai con me

perso su di me

Beh, ti amerò sempre per quello che vale

Non svaniremo mai come i graffiti sul cavalcavia

E so che il tempo potrebbe cambiare il modo in cui pensi a noi

Ma ricorderò come eravamo, tu eri il primo punto fermo

L’amore che non se ne andrà mai

Tesoro, non ti perderai mai con me

Si si si

Si si si

perso su di me

Ooh, graffiti sul cavalcavia