Overpass Graffiti, Ed Sheeran: ascolta la canzone (testo e significato)
Ed Sheeran, Overpass Graffiti: testo e significato della canzone. Leggi la traduzione del brano su Soundsblog, di cosa parla
Overpass Graffiti è un brano di Ed Sheeran presente nel suo ultimo disco, = (Equals), uscito il 29 ottobre 2021 e anticipato dai due singoli ufficiali, Bad Habits e Shivers. La canzone è stata inserita come brano promozionale del disco nella uscite del New music Friday di Spotify.
Ed Sheeran, Overpass Graffiti, significato canzone
Il brano è un accorato grido d’amore per una persona che si è persa. La relazione è terminata, qualcuno potrebbe anche essere felice di questo mancato lieto fine ma il sentimento resta vivo nel cuore di chi canta e il ricordo sarà indelebile, proprio come i graffiti sul cavalcavia. La canzone fa parte del disco “Equals”
Overpass Graffiti, ascolta la canzone
Qui potete ascoltare Overpass Graffiti:
Ed Sheeran, Overpass Graffiti, Testo canzone
This is a dark parade
Another rough patch to rain on, to rain on
I know your friends may say
This is a cause for celebration, hip-hip-hooray, love
Photographs in sepia tones
It’s so still, the fire’s barely fighting the cold, alone
There are times when I can feel your ghost
Just when I’m almost letting you go
The cards were stacked against us both
I will always love you for what it’s worth
We’ll never fade like graffiti on the overpass
And I know time may change the way you think of us
But I’ll remember the way we were, you were the first full stop
Love that will never leave
Baby, you will never be lost on me
This is a goddamn shame
I never wanted to break it, or leave us tainted
Know I should walk away
But I just can’t replace us, or even erase us
The car was stuck, the engine stalled
And both of us got caught out in the snow, alone
There were times when I forget the lows
And think the highs were all that we’d ever known
The cards were stacked against us both
I will always love you for what it’s worth
We’ll never fade like graffiti on the overpass
And I know time may change the way you think of us
But I’ll remember the way we were, you were the first full stop
Love that will never leave
Baby, you will never be lost on me
Lost on me
Baby, you will never be lost on me
Lost on me
Well, I will always love you for what it’s worth
We’ll never fade like graffiti on the overpass
And I know time may change the way you think of us
But I’ll remember the way we were, you were the first full stop
Love that will never leave
Baby, you will never be lost on me
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Lost on me
Ooh, graffiti on the overpass
Questa è una sfilata buia
Un altro brutto momento su cui piovere, su cui piovere
So che i tuoi amici potrebbero dire
Questo è un motivo di festa, hip-hip-evviva, amore
Fotografie in tonalità seppia
È così immobile, il fuoco combatte a malapena il freddo, da solo
Ci sono momenti in cui posso sentire il tuo fantasma
Proprio quando sto quasi per lasciarti andare
Le carte erano contro di noi entrambi
Ti amerò sempre per quello che vale
Non svaniremo mai come i graffiti sul cavalcavia
E so che il tempo potrebbe cambiare il modo in cui pensi a noi
Ma ricorderò come eravamo, tu eri il primo punto fermo
L’amore che non se ne andrà mai
Tesoro, non ti perderai mai in me
Questa è una dannata vergogna
Non ho mai voluto chiudere o lasciarci contaminati
So che dovrei andarmene
Ma non posso sostituirci, o addirittura cancellarci
L’auto era bloccata, il motore si è spento
Ed entrambi siamo stati sorpresi nella neve, da soli
Ci sono stati momenti in cui dimentico i bassi
E pensare che gli alti erano tutto ciò che avevamo mai conosciuto
Le carte erano contro di noi entrambi
Ti amerò sempre per quello che vale
Non svaniremo mai come i graffiti sul cavalcavia
E so che il tempo potrebbe cambiare il modo in cui pensi a noi
Ma ricorderò come eravamo, tu eri il primo punto fermo
L’amore che non se ne andrà mai
Tesoro, non ti perderai mai in me
perso su di me
Tesoro, non ti perderai mai con me
perso su di me
Beh, ti amerò sempre per quello che vale
Non svaniremo mai come i graffiti sul cavalcavia
E so che il tempo potrebbe cambiare il modo in cui pensi a noi
Ma ricorderò come eravamo, tu eri il primo punto fermo
L’amore che non se ne andrà mai
Tesoro, non ti perderai mai con me
Si si si
Si si si
perso su di me
Ooh, graffiti sul cavalcavia