My heart will go on, You must love me, Fame, White Christmas: tutti i vincitori dell’Oscar per “Miglior canzone originale” dal 1934 al 2024

Mentre i vincitori degli Oscar 2024 continuano ad alimentare discussioni e opinioni diverse fra di loro, scopriamo insieme tutti i trionfatori della categoria “Miglior canzone originale“, vinta quest’anno da Billie Eilish con “What I Was Made For”, brano tratto dalla colonna sonora del film “Barbie”.

Qui sotto trovate l’elenco di tutte le canzoni che hanno portato a casa la statuetta. E molte di loro, ancora oggi, sono veri e propri classici indimenticabili.

1934: “The Continental” da “La danza delle luci” (The Gay Divorcee)

1935: “Lullaby of Broadway” da “Il cantante di jazz” (Gold Diggers of 1935)

1936: “The Way You Look Tonight” da “Cappello a cilindro” (Swing Time)

1937: “Sweet Leilani” da “Piccolo porto” (Waikiki Wedding)

1938: “Thanks for the Memory” da “La donna dai cento amanti” (The Big Broadcast of 1938)

1939: “Over the Rainbow” da “Il mago di Oz” (The Wizard of Oz)

1940: “When You Wish upon a Star” da “Pinocchio”

1941: “The Last Time I Saw Paris” da “L’ultima volta che vidi Parigi” (Lady Be Good)

1942: “White Christmas” da “Holiday Inn”

1943: “You’ll Never Know” da “Ho baciato una stella” (Hello, Frisco, Hello)

1944: “Swinging on a Star” da “Stella Dallas”

1945: “It Might as Well Be Spring” da “Eva contro Eva” (State Fair)

1946: “On the Atchison, Topeka and the Santa Fe” da “Nata per danzare” (The Harvey Girls)

1947: “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” da “Song of the South”

1948: “Buttons and Bows” da “La signora in ermellino” (The Paleface)

1949: “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” da “La casa dei nostri sogni” (Neptune’s Daughter)

1950: “Mona Lisa” da “La vendetta di Montecristo” (Captain Carey, U.S.A.)

1951: “In the Cool, Cool, Cool of the Evening” da “Vogliamo vivere” (Here Comes the Groom)

1952: “High Noon (Do Not Forsake Me, Oh My Darlin’)” da “Mezzogiorno di fuoco” (High Noon)

1953: “Secret Love” da “Il cacciatore del Missouri” (Calamity Jane)

1954: “Three Coins in the Fountain” da “Tre soldi nella fontana” (Three Coins in the Fountain)

1955: “Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing” da “L’amore è una cosa meravigliosa” (Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing)

1956: “Whatever Will Be, Will Be (Que Sera, Sera)” da “L’uomo che sapeva troppo” (The Man Who Knew Too Much)

1957: “All the Way” da “L’uomo dal braccio d’oro” (The Joker Is Wild)

1958: “Gigi” da “Gigi”

1959: “High Hopes” da “Il piccolo sentiero” (A Hole in the Head)

1960: “Never on Sunday” da “Mai di domenica” (Never on Sunday)

1961: “Moon River” da “Colazione da Tiffany” (Breakfast at Tiffany’s)

1962: “Days of Wine and Roses” da “Giorni senza fine” (Days of Wine and Roses)

1963: “Call Me Irresponsible” da “Sono un sentimentale” (Papa’s Delicate Condition)

1964: “Chim Chim Cher-ee” da “Mary Poppins”

1965: “The Shadow of Your Smile” da “La spia che venne dal freddo” (The Sandpiper)

1966: “Born Free” da “Nata libera” (Born Free)

1967: “Talk to the Animals” da “Il favoloso dottor Dolittle” (Doctor Dolittle)

1968: “The Windmills of Your Mind” da “Thomas Crown – Affari di stato” (The Thomas Crown Affair)

1969: “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” da “Butch Cassidy” (Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid)

1970: “For All We Know” da “L’ultimo spettacolo” (Lovers and Other Strangers)

1971: “Theme from Shaft” da “Shaft”

1972: “The Morning After” da “L’avventura del Poseidon” (The Poseidon Adventure)

1973: “The Way We Were” da “Come eravamo” (The Way We Were)

1974: “We May Never Love Like This Again” da “L’avventura del Poseidon” (The Towering Inferno)

1975: “I’m Easy” da “Nashville”

1976: “Evergreen (Love Theme from A Star Is Born)” da “È nata una stella” (A Star Is Born)

1977: “You Light Up My Life” da “Tu vivrai nel terrore – L’aldilà” (You Light Up My Life)

1978: “Last Dance” da “Quella strana ragazza che abita in fondo al viale” (Thank God It’s Friday)

1979: “It Goes Like It Goes” da “Norma Rae”

1980: “Fame” da “Fame – Saranno famosi” (Fame)

1981: “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)” da “Arturo” (Arthur)

1982: “Up Where We Belong” da “Ufficiale e gentiluomo” (An Officer and a Gentleman)

1983: “Flashdance… What a Feeling” da “Flashdance”

1984: “I Just Called to Say I Love You” da “La signora in rosso” (The Woman in Red)

1985: “Say You, Say Me” da “Balla con noi” (White Nights)

1986: “Take My Breath Away” da “Top Gun”

1987: “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” da “Dirty Dancing”

1988: “Let the River Run” da “Una donna in carriera” (Working Girl)

1989: “Under the Sea” da “La sirenetta” (The Little Mermaid)

1990: “Sooner or Later (I Always Get My Man)” da “Dick Tracy”

1991: “Beauty and the Beast” da “La bella e la bestia” (Beauty and the Beast)

1992: “A Whole New World” da “Aladdin”

1993: “Streets of Philadelphia” da “Philadelphia”

1994: “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” da “Il re leone” (The Lion King)

1995: “Colors of the Wind” da “Pocahontas”

1996: “You Must Love Me” da “Evita”

1997: “My Heart Will Go On” da “Titanic”

1998: “When You Believe” da “Il principe d’Egitto” (The Prince of Egypt)

1999: “You’ll Be in My Heart” da “Tarzan”

2000: “Things Have Changed” da “Wonder Boys”

2001: “If I Didn’t Have You” da “Monsters & Co.” (Monsters, Inc.)

2002: “Lose Yourself” da “8 Mile”

2003: “Into the West” da “Il Signore degli Anelli – Il ritorno del re” (The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King)

2004: “Al otro lado del río” da “Diario di uno scandalo” (The Motorcycle Diaries)

2005: “It’s Hard out Here for a Pimp” da “Hustle & Flow”

2006: “I Need to Wake Up” da “Una scomoda verità” (An Inconvenient Truth)

2007: “Falling Slowly” da “Once”

2008: “Jai Ho” da “The Millionaire” (Slumdog Millionaire)

2009: “The Weary Kind” da “Crazy Heart”

2010: “We Belong Together” da “Toy Story 3 – La grande fuga” (Toy Story 3)

2011: “Man or Muppet” da “I Muppet” (The Muppets)

2012: “Skyfall” da “007 – Skyfall” (Skyfall)

2013: “Let It Go” da “Frozen – Il regno di ghiaccio” (Frozen)

2014: “Glory” da “Selma – La strada per la libertà” (Selma)

2015: “Writing’s on the Wall” da “007 – Spectre” (Spectre)

2016: “City of Stars” da “La La Land”

2017: “Remember Me” da “Coco”

2018: “Shallow” da “A Star Is Born”

2019: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” da “Rocketman”

2020: “Into the Unknown” da “Frozen II – Il segreto di Arendelle” (Frozen II)

2021: “Fight for You” da “Judas and the Black Messiah”

2022: “No Time to Die” da “007 – No Time to Die”

2023: “Naatu Naatu” da “RRR”

2024: “What was I made for” da “Barbie”