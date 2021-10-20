MTV Europe Music Awards 2021: nomination, ospiti, dove vederlo

MTV Europe Music Awards 2021, tutte le informazioni sulla 28esima edizione: le nomination, gli ospiti, dove vederlo e chi lo conduce.

di Fabio Morasca

MTV Europe Music Awards 2021: nomination, ospiti, dove vederlo

Gli MTV Europe Music Awards 2021 sono una manifestazione organizzata ogni anno da MTV, giunta alla 28esima edizione, che si terrà il 14 novembre 2021.

L’edizione 2021 si svolgerà presso il Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Ungheria.

Indice
  1. MTV Europe Music Awards 2021: quando va in onda
  2. MTV Europe Music Awards 2021: nomination
    1. Best Artist
    2. Best Pop
    3. Best Song
    4. Best Video
    5. Best Collaboration
    6. Best New
    7. Best Electronic
    8. Best Rock
    9. Best Alternative
    10. Best Latin
    11. Best Hip Hop
    12. Best K-Pop
    13. Best Group
    14. Best Push
    15. Biggest Fans
    16. Video for Good
    17. Best Italian Act
  3. MTV Europe Music Awards 2021: Best Italian Act
  4. MTV Europe Music Awards 2021: All Out

MTV Europe Music Awards 2021: quando va in onda

In Italia, lo show sarà trasmesso in diretta domenica 14 novembre 2021, a partire dalle ore 20, con il Pre Show, e dalle ore 21, con il Live Show, e andrà in onda su MTV (canale 131 di Sky e in streaming su NOW) e su MTV Music (canale 132 e 704 di Sky).

MTV Europe Music Awards 2021: nomination

Di seguito, trovate tutte le nomination.

Best Artist

Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
 

Best Pop

BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
 

Best Video

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side
Taylor Swift – willow

Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira  – GIRL LIKE ME
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears (Remix)

Best New

Giveon
Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Saweetie
The Kid LAROI

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock

Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Måneskin
The Killers

Best Alternative

Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
WILLOW
YUNGBLUD

Best Latin

Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop

BTS
LISA
Monsta X
NCT 127
ROSÉ
TWICE

Best Group

BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic

Best Push

24KGoldn
Fousheé
girl in red
Griff
JC Stewart
JXDN
Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo
Remi Wolf
SAINt JHN
The Kid LAROI

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift

Video for Good

Billie Eilish  – Your Power
Demi Lovato – Dancing With The Devil
girl in red – Serotonin
H.E.R. – Fight For You
Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Best Italian Act

Aka7even
Caparezza
Madame
Måneskin
Rkomi

MTV Europe Music Awards 2021: Best Italian Act

Per il Best Italian Act, sono in nomination Aka7even, Caparezza, Madame, Måneskin e Rkomi.

Il quinto artista nominato italiano è stato scelto dalla fanbase di MTV attraverso il profilo ufficiale Instagram di MTV Italia. I fan hanno potuto scegliere tra Aka7even, Blanco, Coma_Cose, Federico Rossi e Sangiovanni e hanno decretato Aka7even come quinto nominato.

Per il Best Italian Act, si voterà dal 20 ottobre fino al 10 novembre sul sito mtvema.com.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2021: All Out

In occasione degli MTV EMA 2021, MTV ha annunciato una partnership con All Out, movimento internazionale di difesa dei diritti della comunità LGBTQ+. La partnership prevede la messa in onda delle campagne di All Out, attraverso le quali vengono promossi i valori di diversità, equità e inclusione in tutto il mondo.

Per celebrare l’impegno dei giovani di tutto il mondo che si impegnato per costruire una società più inclusiva ed equa, promuovendo un dialogo aperto e l’abolizione di politiche anti-LGBTQ+, MTV e All Out hanno istituito il premio MTV EMA Generation Change Award.

