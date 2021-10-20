Gli MTV Europe Music Awards 2021 sono una manifestazione organizzata ogni anno da MTV, giunta alla 28esima edizione, che si terrà il 14 novembre 2021.

L’edizione 2021 si svolgerà presso il Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Ungheria.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2021: quando va in onda

In Italia, lo show sarà trasmesso in diretta domenica 14 novembre 2021, a partire dalle ore 20, con il Pre Show, e dalle ore 21, con il Live Show, e andrà in onda su MTV (canale 131 di Sky e in streaming su NOW) e su MTV Music (canale 132 e 704 di Sky).

MTV Europe Music Awards 2021: nomination

Di seguito, trovate tutte le nomination.

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd



Best Pop

BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY



Best Video

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side

Taylor Swift – willow

Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – GIRL LIKE ME

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears (Remix)

Best New

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie

The Kid LAROI

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin

The Killers

Best Alternative

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

WILLOW

YUNGBLUD

Best Latin

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop

BTS

LISA

Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSÉ

TWICE

Best Group

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Best Push

24KGoldn

Fousheé

girl in red

Griff

JC Stewart

JXDN

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

SAINt JHN

The Kid LAROI

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Video for Good

Billie Eilish – Your Power

Demi Lovato – Dancing With The Devil

girl in red – Serotonin

H.E.R. – Fight For You

Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Best Italian Act

Aka7even

Caparezza

Madame

Måneskin

Rkomi

MTV Europe Music Awards 2021: Best Italian Act

Per il Best Italian Act, sono in nomination Aka7even, Caparezza, Madame, Måneskin e Rkomi.

Il quinto artista nominato italiano è stato scelto dalla fanbase di MTV attraverso il profilo ufficiale Instagram di MTV Italia. I fan hanno potuto scegliere tra Aka7even, Blanco, Coma_Cose, Federico Rossi e Sangiovanni e hanno decretato Aka7even come quinto nominato.

Per il Best Italian Act, si voterà dal 20 ottobre fino al 10 novembre sul sito mtvema.com.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2021: All Out

In occasione degli MTV EMA 2021, MTV ha annunciato una partnership con All Out, movimento internazionale di difesa dei diritti della comunità LGBTQ+. La partnership prevede la messa in onda delle campagne di All Out, attraverso le quali vengono promossi i valori di diversità, equità e inclusione in tutto il mondo.

Per celebrare l’impegno dei giovani di tutto il mondo che si impegnato per costruire una società più inclusiva ed equa, promuovendo un dialogo aperto e l’abolizione di politiche anti-LGBTQ+, MTV e All Out hanno istituito il premio MTV EMA Generation Change Award.