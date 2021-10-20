MTV Europe Music Awards 2021: nomination, ospiti, dove vederlo
MTV Europe Music Awards 2021, tutte le informazioni sulla 28esima edizione: le nomination, gli ospiti, dove vederlo e chi lo conduce.
Gli MTV Europe Music Awards 2021 sono una manifestazione organizzata ogni anno da MTV, giunta alla 28esima edizione, che si terrà il 14 novembre 2021.
L’edizione 2021 si svolgerà presso il Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Ungheria.
MTV Europe Music Awards 2021: quando va in onda
In Italia, lo show sarà trasmesso in diretta domenica 14 novembre 2021, a partire dalle ore 20, con il Pre Show, e dalle ore 21, con il Live Show, e andrà in onda su MTV (canale 131 di Sky e in streaming su NOW) e su MTV Music (canale 132 e 704 di Sky).
MTV Europe Music Awards 2021: nomination
Di seguito, trovate tutte le nomination.
Best Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best Pop
BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
Best Video
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side
Taylor Swift – willow
Best Collaboration
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – GIRL LIKE ME
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears (Remix)
Best New
Giveon
Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Saweetie
The Kid LAROI
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
Best Rock
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Måneskin
The Killers
Best Alternative
Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
WILLOW
YUNGBLUD
Best Latin
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best K-Pop
BTS
LISA
Monsta X
NCT 127
ROSÉ
TWICE
Best Group
BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
Best Push
24KGoldn
Fousheé
girl in red
Griff
JC Stewart
JXDN
Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo
Remi Wolf
SAINt JHN
The Kid LAROI
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Video for Good
Billie Eilish – Your Power
Demi Lovato – Dancing With The Devil
girl in red – Serotonin
H.E.R. – Fight For You
Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Best Italian Act
Aka7even
Caparezza
Madame
Måneskin
Rkomi
MTV Europe Music Awards 2021: Best Italian Act
Per il Best Italian Act, sono in nomination Aka7even, Caparezza, Madame, Måneskin e Rkomi.
Il quinto artista nominato italiano è stato scelto dalla fanbase di MTV attraverso il profilo ufficiale Instagram di MTV Italia. I fan hanno potuto scegliere tra Aka7even, Blanco, Coma_Cose, Federico Rossi e Sangiovanni e hanno decretato Aka7even come quinto nominato.
Per il Best Italian Act, si voterà dal 20 ottobre fino al 10 novembre sul sito mtvema.com.
MTV Europe Music Awards 2021: All Out
In occasione degli MTV EMA 2021, MTV ha annunciato una partnership con All Out, movimento internazionale di difesa dei diritti della comunità LGBTQ+. La partnership prevede la messa in onda delle campagne di All Out, attraverso le quali vengono promossi i valori di diversità, equità e inclusione in tutto il mondo.
Per celebrare l’impegno dei giovani di tutto il mondo che si impegnato per costruire una società più inclusiva ed equa, promuovendo un dialogo aperto e l’abolizione di politiche anti-LGBTQ+, MTV e All Out hanno istituito il premio MTV EMA Generation Change Award.