I Still Have Faith in You, ABBA: ascolta la nuova canzone (ecco di cosa parla)
ABBA, I Still Have Faith in You: lyrics, traduzione e testo del nuovo singolo tratto dall’album “ABBA Voyage” in uscita a novembre 2021
Gli ABBA sono tornati oggi, con una conferenza stampa via web, mondiale, per annunciare ufficialmente il loro ritorno. A distanza di circa 40 anni, la band ha svelato la pubblicazione di un nuovo disco “ABBA Voyage” (disponibile da novembre) e una residenza, apparentemente lunga 4 anni, a Londra, con i loro ologrammi per una serie di concerti virtuali. Nell’attesa di poter ascoltare l’album -che conterrà dieci inediti- oggi sono state condivise due nuove tracce, I Still Have Faith in You e Don’t Shut Me Down.
ABBA, I Still Have Faith in You, Significato canzone
“I Still Have Faith in You” è il singolo principale del primo album in studio degli ABBA in quasi quarant’anni, Voyage. È stato rilasciato come doppio lato A con “Don’t Shut Me Down” il 2 settembre 2021 e preceduto da un livestream di YouTube che annunciava l’album e lo spettacolo dal vivo.
Come rivelato in conferenza stampa, I Still Have Faith In You, è una ballad al pianoforte che racconta e canta il legame tra i quattro membri della band.
“Quando Benny ha suonato la melodia, sapevo che doveva riguardare noi”, ha detto Bjorn Ulvaeus, sottolineando le origini e la genesi del pezzo.
Si parla di fiducia in se stesso, nell’altro, di quella complicità di cuore e mente che ha permesso questa grande unione duratura nel tempo.
I Still Have Faith in You, ascolta la canzone
Cliccando qui potete ascoltare “I Still Have Faith In You”.
ABBA, I Still Have Faith in You, testo canzone
[Verse 1]
I still have faith in you
I see it now
Through all these years that faith lives on, somehow
There was a union
Of heart and mind
The likes of which are rare and oh-so hard to find
[Refrain]
Do I have it in me?
I believe it is in there
For I know I hear a bittersweet song
In the memories we share
[Verse 2]
I still have faith in you
And I will say
I never really thought I’d feel this way
But I remind myself
Of who we are
How inconceivable is it to reach this far
[Refrain]
Do I have it in me?
I believе it is in there
For I know I hear a bittеrsweet song
In the memories we share
[Chorus]
We do have it in us
New spirit has arrived
The joy and the sorrow
We have a story
And it survived
And we need one another
Like fighters in a ring
We’re in this together
Passion and courage
Is everything
[Verse 3]
I still have faith in you
It stands above the crazy things we did
It all comes down to love
[Refrain]
Do I have it in me?
I believe it is in there
For I know I hear a bittersweet song
In the memories we share
Do I have it in me?
[Chorus]
We do have it in us
New spirit has arrived
The joy and the sorrow
We have a story
And it survived
And we know that we need one another
Like fighters in a ring
We’re in this together
Passion and courage
Is everything
[Post-Chorus]
(I still have faith in you)
And we still have it in us
We’ve only just arrived
(Do I have it in me?)
We stand on a summit
Humble and grateful
To have survived
[Outro]
I still have faith in you
It stands above the crazy things we did
It all comes down to love
Do I have it in me?
ABBA, I Still Have Faith in You, traduzione in italiano
Ho ancora fiducia in te
ora la vedo
Attraverso tutti questi anni quella fede sopravvive, in qualche modo
C’era un’unione
Di cuore e mente
Quelle simili sono rari e oh-così difficili da trovare
Ce l’ho in me?
Credo che sia lì dentro
Perché so di sentire una canzone agrodolce
Nei ricordi che condividiamo
Ho ancora fiducia in te
E dirò
Non avrei mai pensato che mi sarei sentito in questo modo
Ma ricordo a me stesso
Chi siamo
Quanto è inconcepibile arrivare così lontano
Ce l’ho in me?
Credo che sia lì dentro
Perché so di sentire una canzone agrodolce
Nei ricordi che condividiamo
Ce l’abbiamo in noi
È arrivato un nuovo spirito
La gioia e il dolore
Abbiamo una storia
Ed è sopravvissuta
E abbiamo bisogno l’uno dell’altro
Come combattenti in un ring
Siamo in questo insieme
Passione e coraggio
È tutto
Ho ancora fiducia in te
È al di sopra delle cose pazze che abbiamo fatto
Tutto si riduce all’amore
Ce l’ho in me?
Ce l’abbiamo in noi
È arrivato un nuovo spirito
La gioia e il dolore
Abbiamo una storia
Ed è sopravvissuto
E sappiamo che abbiamo bisogno l’uno dell’altro
Come combattenti in un ring
Siamo in questo insieme
Passione e coraggio
È tutto
(Ho ancora fiducia in te)
E ce l’abbiamo ancora in noi
Siamo appena arrivati
(Ce l’ho in me?)
Siamo su una vetta
Umile e grato
Per essere sopravvissuto
Ho ancora fiducia in te
È al di sopra delle cose pazze che abbiamo fatto
Tutto si riduce all’amore
Ce l’ho in me?