di Alberto Graziola

I Still Have Faith in You, ABBA: ascolta la nuova canzone (ecco di cosa parla)

Gli ABBA sono tornati oggi, con una conferenza stampa via web, mondiale, per annunciare ufficialmente il loro ritorno. A distanza di circa 40 anni, la band ha svelato la pubblicazione di un nuovo disco “ABBA Voyage” (disponibile da novembre) e una residenza, apparentemente lunga 4 anni, a Londra, con i loro ologrammi per una serie di concerti virtuali. Nell’attesa di poter ascoltare l’album -che conterrà dieci inediti- oggi sono state condivise due nuove tracce, I Still Have Faith in You e Don’t Shut Me Down.

Indice
  1. ABBA, I Still Have Faith in You, Significato canzone
  2. I Still Have Faith in You, ascolta la canzone
  3. ABBA, I Still Have Faith in You, testo canzone
  4. ABBA, I Still Have Faith in You, traduzione in italiano
ABBA, I Still Have Faith in You, Significato canzone

“I Still Have Faith in You” è il singolo principale del primo album in studio degli ABBA in quasi quarant’anni, Voyage. È stato rilasciato come doppio lato A con “Don’t Shut Me Down” il 2 settembre 2021 e preceduto da un livestream di YouTube che annunciava l’album e lo spettacolo dal vivo.

Come rivelato in conferenza stampa, I Still Have Faith In You, è una ballad al pianoforte che racconta e canta il legame tra i quattro membri della band.

Quando Benny ha suonato la melodia, sapevo che doveva riguardare noi”, ha detto Bjorn Ulvaeus, sottolineando le origini e la genesi del pezzo.

Si parla di fiducia in se stesso, nell’altro, di quella complicità di cuore e mente che ha permesso questa grande unione duratura nel tempo.

I Still Have Faith in You, ascolta la canzone

Cliccando qui potete ascoltare “I Still Have Faith In You”.

ABBA, I Still Have Faith in You, testo canzone

[Verse 1]
I still have faith in you
I see it now
Through all these years that faith lives on, somehow
There was a union
Of heart and mind
The likes of which are rare and oh-so hard to find

[Refrain]
Do I have it in me?
I believe it is in there
For I know I hear a bittersweet song
In the memories we share

[Verse 2]
I still have faith in you
And I will say
I never really thought I’d feel this way
But I remind myself
Of who we are
How inconceivable is it to reach this far

[Refrain]
Do I have it in me?
I believе it is in there
For I know I hear a bittеrsweet song
In the memories we share

[Chorus]
We do have it in us
New spirit has arrived
The joy and the sorrow
We have a story
And it survived
And we need one another
Like fighters in a ring
We’re in this together
Passion and courage
Is everything

[Verse 3]
I still have faith in you
It stands above the crazy things we did
It all comes down to love

[Refrain]
Do I have it in me?
I believe it is in there
For I know I hear a bittersweet song
In the memories we share
Do I have it in me?

[Chorus]
We do have it in us
New spirit has arrived
The joy and the sorrow
We have a story
And it survived
And we know that we need one another
Like fighters in a ring
We’re in this together
Passion and courage
Is everything

[Post-Chorus]
(I still have faith in you)
And we still have it in us
We’ve only just arrived
(Do I have it in me?)
We stand on a summit
Humble and grateful
To have survived

[Outro]
I still have faith in you
It stands above the crazy things we did
It all comes down to love
Do I have it in me?

ABBA, I Still Have Faith in You, traduzione in italiano

Ho ancora fiducia in te
ora la vedo
Attraverso tutti questi anni quella fede sopravvive, in qualche modo
C’era un’unione
Di cuore e mente
Quelle simili sono rari e oh-così difficili da trovare

Ce l’ho in me?
Credo che sia lì dentro
Perché so di sentire una canzone agrodolce
Nei ricordi che condividiamo

Ho ancora fiducia in te
E dirò
Non avrei mai pensato che mi sarei sentito in questo modo
Ma ricordo a me stesso
Chi siamo
Quanto è inconcepibile arrivare così lontano

Ce l’ho in me?
Credo che sia lì dentro
Perché so di sentire una canzone agrodolce
Nei ricordi che condividiamo

Ce l’abbiamo in noi
È arrivato un nuovo spirito
La gioia e il dolore
Abbiamo una storia
Ed è sopravvissuta
E abbiamo bisogno l’uno dell’altro
Come combattenti in un ring
Siamo in questo insieme
Passione e coraggio
È tutto

Ho ancora fiducia in te
È al di sopra delle cose pazze che abbiamo fatto
Tutto si riduce all’amore

Ce l’ho in me?
Credo che sia lì dentro
Perché so di sentire una canzone agrodolce
Nei ricordi che condividiamo

Ce l’ho in me?

Ce l’abbiamo in noi
È arrivato un nuovo spirito
La gioia e il dolore
Abbiamo una storia
Ed è sopravvissuto
E sappiamo che abbiamo bisogno l’uno dell’altro
Come combattenti in un ring
Siamo in questo insieme
Passione e coraggio
È tutto

(Ho ancora fiducia in te)
E ce l’abbiamo ancora in noi
Siamo appena arrivati
(Ce l’ho in me?)
Siamo su una vetta
Umile e grato
Per essere sopravvissuto

Ho ancora fiducia in te
È al di sopra delle cose pazze che abbiamo fatto
Tutto si riduce all’amore
Ce l’ho in me?

