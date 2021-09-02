Gli ABBA sono tornati oggi, con una conferenza stampa via web, mondiale, per annunciare ufficialmente il loro ritorno. A distanza di circa 40 anni, la band ha svelato la pubblicazione di un nuovo disco “ABBA Voyage” (disponibile da novembre) e una residenza, apparentemente lunga 4 anni, a Londra, con i loro ologrammi per una serie di concerti virtuali. Nell’attesa di poter ascoltare l’album -che conterrà dieci inediti- oggi sono state condivise due nuove tracce, I Still Have Faith in You e Don’t Shut Me Down.

ABBA, I Still Have Faith in You, Significato canzone

“I Still Have Faith in You” è il singolo principale del primo album in studio degli ABBA in quasi quarant’anni, Voyage. È stato rilasciato come doppio lato A con “Don’t Shut Me Down” il 2 settembre 2021 e preceduto da un livestream di YouTube che annunciava l’album e lo spettacolo dal vivo.

Come rivelato in conferenza stampa, I Still Have Faith In You, è una ballad al pianoforte che racconta e canta il legame tra i quattro membri della band.

“Quando Benny ha suonato la melodia, sapevo che doveva riguardare noi”, ha detto Bjorn Ulvaeus, sottolineando le origini e la genesi del pezzo.

Si parla di fiducia in se stesso, nell’altro, di quella complicità di cuore e mente che ha permesso questa grande unione duratura nel tempo.

I Still Have Faith in You, ascolta la canzone

Cliccando qui potete ascoltare “I Still Have Faith In You”.

ABBA, I Still Have Faith in You, testo canzone

[Verse 1]

I still have faith in you

I see it now

Through all these years that faith lives on, somehow

There was a union

Of heart and mind

The likes of which are rare and oh-so hard to find

[Refrain]

Do I have it in me?

I believe it is in there

For I know I hear a bittersweet song

In the memories we share

[Verse 2]

I still have faith in you

And I will say

I never really thought I’d feel this way

But I remind myself

Of who we are

How inconceivable is it to reach this far

[Refrain]

Do I have it in me?

I believе it is in there

For I know I hear a bittеrsweet song

In the memories we share

[Chorus]

We do have it in us

New spirit has arrived

The joy and the sorrow

We have a story

And it survived

And we need one another

Like fighters in a ring

We’re in this together

Passion and courage

Is everything

[Verse 3]

I still have faith in you

It stands above the crazy things we did

It all comes down to love

[Refrain]

Do I have it in me?

I believe it is in there

For I know I hear a bittersweet song

In the memories we share

Do I have it in me?

[Chorus]

We do have it in us

New spirit has arrived

The joy and the sorrow

We have a story

And it survived

And we know that we need one another

Like fighters in a ring

We’re in this together

Passion and courage

Is everything

[Post-Chorus]

(I still have faith in you)

And we still have it in us

We’ve only just arrived

(Do I have it in me?)

We stand on a summit

Humble and grateful

To have survived

[Outro]

I still have faith in you

It stands above the crazy things we did

It all comes down to love

Do I have it in me?

ABBA, I Still Have Faith in You, traduzione in italiano

Ho ancora fiducia in te

ora la vedo

Attraverso tutti questi anni quella fede sopravvive, in qualche modo

C’era un’unione

Di cuore e mente

Quelle simili sono rari e oh-così difficili da trovare

Ce l’ho in me?

Credo che sia lì dentro

Perché so di sentire una canzone agrodolce

Nei ricordi che condividiamo

Ho ancora fiducia in te

E dirò

Non avrei mai pensato che mi sarei sentito in questo modo

Ma ricordo a me stesso

Chi siamo

Quanto è inconcepibile arrivare così lontano

Ce l’ho in me?

Credo che sia lì dentro

Perché so di sentire una canzone agrodolce

Nei ricordi che condividiamo

Ce l’abbiamo in noi

È arrivato un nuovo spirito

La gioia e il dolore

Abbiamo una storia

Ed è sopravvissuta

E abbiamo bisogno l’uno dell’altro

Come combattenti in un ring

Siamo in questo insieme

Passione e coraggio

È tutto

Ho ancora fiducia in te

È al di sopra delle cose pazze che abbiamo fatto

Tutto si riduce all’amore

Ce l’ho in me?

Credo che sia lì dentro

Perché so di sentire una canzone agrodolce

Nei ricordi che condividiamo