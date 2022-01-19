Encanto, We Don’t Talk About Bruno: la canzone del film Disney è un successo e supera Let it go di Frozen
We Don’t Talk About Bruno, la canzone presente nella colonna sonora di Encanto è un successo assoluto: boom nella classifica Usa
Encanto è un successo. Il film Disney ha conquistato la critica e il pubblico, ottenendo un ottimo riscontro ai botteghini. Inoltre, la colonna sonora della pellicola ha superato ogni aspettativa anche di streaming e vendite. La canzone virale del film d’animazione “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” ha superato “Let It Go” nelle classifiche pop Disney di tutti i tempi, salendo al numero 4 della Billboard Top 100.
Negli ultimi dati rilasciati da Billboard, il brano di Lin-Manuel Miranda è diventato il pezzo di un film d’animazione Disney che ha avuto maggior riscontro dal 1995. Con il quarto posto ottenuto nella chart, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” pareggia a “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” da “Il Re Leone” – con un picco al numero 4 nel 1994 – e “Colors of the Wind” da “Pocahontas”, che ha raggiunto il medesimo gradino nel 1995.
Il successo è clamoroso e ha superato ogni aspettativa. Basti pensare che “Let it go” dalla colonna sonora di “Frozen” non è mai riuscito ad andare oltre il quinto gradino della Billboard Hot 100.
C’è anche una curiosità interessante legata alla canzone e al personaggio. A quanto pare, è stato Lin-Manuel Miranda a scegliere proprio quel nome, sebbene, all’origine, fosse un altro. In una recente intervista al New York Times, uno dei registi di “Encanto”, Jared Bush ha rivelato che il personaggiosi sarebbe dovuto chiamare Oscar. Ma a quanto pare, ci sono molti Oscar Madrigal in Colombia nella vita reale, e il film avrebbe avuto problemi legali. Quindi, lui e il regista Byron Howard hanno inviato un elenco di alternative a Miranda, che ha immediatamente scelto “Bruno”.
We Don’t Talke About Bruno ha rapidamente scalato la maggior parte delle classifiche di musica in streaming e ha persino raggiunto il primo posto nella classifica globale dei video musicali di YouTube.
E adesso è salito fino al quarto gradino della Billboard Hot 100. Guadagnerà ancora più posizioni nelle prossime settimane?
We Don’t Talk About Bruno, Testo canzone
We don’t talk about Bruno, no, no, no
We don’t talk about Bruno, but
It was my wedding day (it was our wedding day)
We were getting ready, and there wasn’t a cloud in the sky (no clouds allowed in the sky)
Bruno walks in with a mischievous grin (thunder)
You telling this story or am I?
I’m sorry, mi vida, go on
Bruno says, “It looks like rain” (why did he tell us?)
In doing so, he floods my brain
Abuela, get the umbrellas
Married in a hurricane
What a joyous day! But anyway
We don’t talk about Bruno, no, no, no
We don’t talk about Bruno
Hey, grew to live in fear of Bruno stuttering or stumbling
I can always hear him sort of muttering and mumbling
I associate him with the sound of falling sand, ch ch ch
It’s a heavy lift with a gift so humbling
Always left Abuela and the family fumbling
Grappling with prophecies they couldn’t understand
Do you understand?
A seven-foot frame, rats along his back
When he calls your name it all fades to black
Yeah, he sees your dreams and feasts on your screams (hey)
We don’t talk about Bruno, no, no, no
We don’t talk about Bruno
He told me my fish would die, the next day, dead (no, no)
He told me I’d grow a gut and just like he said (no, no)
He said that all my hair would disappear
Now, look at my head (no, no)
Your fate is sealed when your prophecy is read
He told me that the life of my dreams
Would be promised, and someday be mine
He told me that my power would grow
Like the grapes that thrive on the vine (óye, Mariano’s on his way)
He told me that the man of my dreams
Would be just out of reach
Betrothed to another
It’s like I hear him, now
Hey sis, I want not a sound out of you
Um, Bruno
Yeah, about that Bruno
I really need to know about Bruno
Gimme the truth and the whole truth, Bruno
(Isabella, your boyfriend’s here)
Time for dinner
A seven-foot frame, rats along his back
When he calls your name it all fades to black
Yeah, he sees your dreams and feasts on your screams
You telling this story or am I?
Óye, Mariano’s on his way
Bruno says, “It looks like rain”
In doing so, he floods my brain
Married in a hurricane he’s here
Don’t talk about Bruno, no (why did I talk about Bruno?)
Not a word about Bruno
I never should’ve brought up Bruno!