Encanto è un successo. Il film Disney ha conquistato la critica e il pubblico, ottenendo un ottimo riscontro ai botteghini. Inoltre, la colonna sonora della pellicola ha superato ogni aspettativa anche di streaming e vendite. La canzone virale del film d’animazione “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” ha superato “Let It Go” nelle classifiche pop Disney di tutti i tempi, salendo al numero 4 della Billboard Top 100.

Negli ultimi dati rilasciati da Billboard, il brano di Lin-Manuel Miranda è diventato il pezzo di un film d’animazione Disney che ha avuto maggior riscontro dal 1995. Con il quarto posto ottenuto nella chart, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” pareggia a “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” da “Il Re Leone” – con un picco al numero 4 nel 1994 – e “Colors of the Wind” da “Pocahontas”, che ha raggiunto il medesimo gradino nel 1995.

Il successo è clamoroso e ha superato ogni aspettativa. Basti pensare che “Let it go” dalla colonna sonora di “Frozen” non è mai riuscito ad andare oltre il quinto gradino della Billboard Hot 100.

C’è anche una curiosità interessante legata alla canzone e al personaggio. A quanto pare, è stato Lin-Manuel Miranda a scegliere proprio quel nome, sebbene, all’origine, fosse un altro. In una recente intervista al New York Times, uno dei registi di “Encanto”, Jared Bush ha rivelato che il personaggiosi sarebbe dovuto chiamare Oscar. Ma a quanto pare, ci sono molti Oscar Madrigal in Colombia nella vita reale, e il film avrebbe avuto problemi legali. Quindi, lui e il regista Byron Howard hanno inviato un elenco di alternative a Miranda, che ha immediatamente scelto “Bruno”.

We Don’t Talke About Bruno ha rapidamente scalato la maggior parte delle classifiche di musica in streaming e ha persino raggiunto il primo posto nella classifica globale dei video musicali di YouTube.

E adesso è salito fino al quarto gradino della Billboard Hot 100. Guadagnerà ancora più posizioni nelle prossime settimane?

We Don’t Talk About Bruno, Testo canzone

We don’t talk about Bruno, no, no, no

We don’t talk about Bruno, but

It was my wedding day (it was our wedding day)

We were getting ready, and there wasn’t a cloud in the sky (no clouds allowed in the sky)

Bruno walks in with a mischievous grin (thunder)

You telling this story or am I?

I’m sorry, mi vida, go on

Bruno says, “It looks like rain” (why did he tell us?)

In doing so, he floods my brain

Abuela, get the umbrellas

Married in a hurricane

What a joyous day! But anyway

We don’t talk about Bruno, no, no, no

We don’t talk about Bruno

Hey, grew to live in fear of Bruno stuttering or stumbling

I can always hear him sort of muttering and mumbling

I associate him with the sound of falling sand, ch ch ch

It’s a heavy lift with a gift so humbling

Always left Abuela and the family fumbling

Grappling with prophecies they couldn’t understand

Do you understand?

A seven-foot frame, rats along his back

When he calls your name it all fades to black

Yeah, he sees your dreams and feasts on your screams (hey)

We don’t talk about Bruno, no, no, no

We don’t talk about Bruno

He told me my fish would die, the next day, dead (no, no)

He told me I’d grow a gut and just like he said (no, no)

He said that all my hair would disappear

Now, look at my head (no, no)

Your fate is sealed when your prophecy is read

He told me that the life of my dreams

Would be promised, and someday be mine

He told me that my power would grow

Like the grapes that thrive on the vine (óye, Mariano’s on his way)

He told me that the man of my dreams

Would be just out of reach

Betrothed to another

It’s like I hear him, now

Hey sis, I want not a sound out of you

Um, Bruno

Yeah, about that Bruno

I really need to know about Bruno

Gimme the truth and the whole truth, Bruno

(Isabella, your boyfriend’s here)

Time for dinner

A seven-foot frame, rats along his back

When he calls your name it all fades to black

Yeah, he sees your dreams and feasts on your screams

You telling this story or am I?

Óye, Mariano’s on his way

Bruno says, “It looks like rain”

In doing so, he floods my brain

Married in a hurricane he’s here

Don’t talk about Bruno, no (why did I talk about Bruno?)

Not a word about Bruno

I never should’ve brought up Bruno!