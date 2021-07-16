Don’t wait up, Shakira: ascolta il nuovo singolo, il video esce oggi alle 16
Shakira, Don’t wait up: testo e significato della canzone. Ascolta il nuovo singolo di Shakira, leggi traduzione del brano (video)
Don’t wait up è il nuovo singolo di Shakira, disponibile da oggi in streaming e download digitale e in radio dal 23 luglio 2021.
La canzone di Shakira, scritta da Ian Kirkpatrick e Emily Warren, è accompagnata anche da un video ufficiale che sarà disponibile a partire dalle 16 di oggi (qua per vederlo) e che è stato girato a Tenerife da Warren Fu sull’isola di Tenerife nell’arcipelago delle Canarie, località turistica famosa per i suoi paesaggi mozzafiato.
Ecco le parole di Shakira nell’annunciare il suo nuovo progetto:
“Sono emozionata di condividere con il mio pubblico il mio nuovo singolo Don’t Wait Up. Il giorno che l’abbiamo registrato in studio ho subito capito che sarebbe stata perfetta per l’estate e per quelle sere in cui semplicemente non vuoi pensare a quello che ti aspetta il giorno dopo”
La canzone è un chiaro invito a non aspettare, a non attendere ma a mordere la vita, a prenderne le redini e il comando, partendo da una coppia protagonista del pezzo.
Qui sotto testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo di Shakira, Don’t Wait Up.
[Verse 1]
Do you remember how we lit up the room?
And how you felt before you met all my different moods?
But now I drive you mad when I hit you with the truth
Oh-oh, oh-oh
[Pre-Chorus]
Don’t let your mind think it’s someone else, someone else
I need to do something for myself, oh
[Chorus]
Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up
Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up
Don’t be afraid if it gets late, yeah
You’ll survive, it’s just one night
Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up, up, up
[Verse 2]
Why won’t you put down your phone and look me in the eye?
Got all dressed up for you, but you seem so occupied
Maybe space is all it takes, it’s timе to fix us
[Pre-Chorus]
Don’t let your mind think it’s someone еlse, someone else
I need to do something for myself, oh
[Chorus]
Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up
Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up
Don’t be afraid if it gets late, yeah
You’ll survive, it’s just one night
Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up, up, up, ah
[Bridge]
First I kissed you
Then I got mad at you
‘Cause I wish I’d
Be happy without you
If I ditch you
Then maybe you would understand
Then maybe you would understand
[Pre-Chorus]
I need to do something for myself, ohh
[Chorus]
Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up
Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up
Don’t be afraid if it gets late, yeah
You’ll survive, it’s just one night
Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up, up, up, ah
Ricordi come abbiamo illuminato la stanza?
E come ti sentivi prima di incontrare tutti i miei diversi stati d’animo?
Ma ora ti faccio impazzire quando ti colpisco con la verità
Oh oh oh oh
Non lasciare che la tua mente pensi che sia qualcun altro, qualcun altro
Ho bisogno di fare qualcosa per me stesso, oh
Non aspettare
Non aspettare su, su, su, su, su
Non aspettare
Non aspettare su, su, su, su, su
Non aver paura se si fa tardi, sì
Sopravviverai, è solo una notte
Non aspettare
Non aspettare su, su, su, su, su, su, su
Perché non metti giù il telefono e mi guardi negli occhi?
Mi sono vestita bene per te, ma sembri così occupato
Forse lo spazio è tutto ciò che serve, è ora di sistemarci
Non lasciare che la tua mente pensi che sia qualcun altro, qualcun altro
Ho bisogno di fare qualcosa per me stesso, oh
Non aspettare
Non aspettare su, su, su, su, su
Non aspettare
Non aspettare su, su, su, su, su
Non aver paura se si fa tardi, sì
Sopravviverai, è solo una notte
Non aspettare
Non aspettare su, su, su, su, su, su, su
Prima ti ho baciato
Poi mi sono arrabbiato con te
Perché vorrei farlo
Sarò felice senza di te
Se ti abbandono
Allora forse capiresti
Allora forse capiresti
Ho bisogno di fare qualcosa per me stesso, ohh
Non aspettare
Non aspettare su, su, su, su, su
Non aspettare
Non aspettare su, su, su, su, su
Non aver paura se si fa tardi, sì
Sopravviverai, è solo una notte
Non aspettare
Non aspettare su, su, su, su, su, su, su, ah