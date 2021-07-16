Don’t wait up è il nuovo singolo di Shakira, disponibile da oggi in streaming e download digitale e in radio dal 23 luglio 2021.

La canzone di Shakira, scritta da Ian Kirkpatrick e Emily Warren, è accompagnata anche da un video ufficiale che sarà disponibile a partire dalle 16 di oggi (qua per vederlo) e che è stato girato a Tenerife da Warren Fu sull’isola di Tenerife nell’arcipelago delle Canarie, località turistica famosa per i suoi paesaggi mozzafiato.

Ecco le parole di Shakira nell’annunciare il suo nuovo progetto:

“Sono emozionata di condividere con il mio pubblico il mio nuovo singolo Don’t Wait Up. Il giorno che l’abbiamo registrato in studio ho subito capito che sarebbe stata perfetta per l’estate e per quelle sere in cui semplicemente non vuoi pensare a quello che ti aspetta il giorno dopo”

La canzone è un chiaro invito a non aspettare, a non attendere ma a mordere la vita, a prenderne le redini e il comando, partendo da una coppia protagonista del pezzo.

Qui sotto testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo di Shakira, Don’t Wait Up.

[Verse 1]

Do you remember how we lit up the room?

And how you felt before you met all my different moods?

But now I drive you mad when I hit you with the truth

Oh-oh, oh-oh

[Pre-Chorus]

Don’t let your mind think it’s someone else, someone else

I need to do something for myself, oh

[Chorus]

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t be afraid if it gets late, yeah

You’ll survive, it’s just one night

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up, up, up

[Verse 2]

Why won’t you put down your phone and look me in the eye?

Got all dressed up for you, but you seem so occupied

Maybe space is all it takes, it’s timе to fix us

[Pre-Chorus]

Don’t let your mind think it’s someone еlse, someone else

I need to do something for myself, oh

[Chorus]

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t be afraid if it gets late, yeah

You’ll survive, it’s just one night

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up, up, up, ah

[Bridge]

First I kissed you

Then I got mad at you

‘Cause I wish I’d

Be happy without you

If I ditch you

Then maybe you would understand

Then maybe you would understand

[Pre-Chorus]

I need to do something for myself, ohh

[Chorus]

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t be afraid if it gets late, yeah

You’ll survive, it’s just one night

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up, up, up, ah

Ricordi come abbiamo illuminato la stanza?

E come ti sentivi prima di incontrare tutti i miei diversi stati d’animo?

Ma ora ti faccio impazzire quando ti colpisco con la verità

Oh oh oh oh

Non lasciare che la tua mente pensi che sia qualcun altro, qualcun altro

Ho bisogno di fare qualcosa per me stesso, oh

Non aspettare

Non aspettare su, su, su, su, su

Non aspettare

Non aspettare su, su, su, su, su

Non aver paura se si fa tardi, sì

Sopravviverai, è solo una notte

Non aspettare

Non aspettare su, su, su, su, su, su, su

Perché non metti giù il telefono e mi guardi negli occhi?

Mi sono vestita bene per te, ma sembri così occupato

Forse lo spazio è tutto ciò che serve, è ora di sistemarci

Non lasciare che la tua mente pensi che sia qualcun altro, qualcun altro

Ho bisogno di fare qualcosa per me stesso, oh

Non aspettare

Non aspettare su, su, su, su, su

Non aspettare

Non aspettare su, su, su, su, su

Non aver paura se si fa tardi, sì

Sopravviverai, è solo una notte

Non aspettare

Non aspettare su, su, su, su, su, su, su

Prima ti ho baciato

Poi mi sono arrabbiato con te

Perché vorrei farlo

Sarò felice senza di te

Se ti abbandono

Allora forse capiresti

Allora forse capiresti

Ho bisogno di fare qualcosa per me stesso, ohh

Non aspettare

Non aspettare su, su, su, su, su

Non aspettare

Non aspettare su, su, su, su, su

Non aver paura se si fa tardi, sì

Sopravviverai, è solo una notte

Non aspettare

Non aspettare su, su, su, su, su, su, su, ah