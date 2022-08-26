Dj Khaled, God Did è il nuovo album

Da oggi, venerdì 26 agosto, è disponibile il tredicesimo album di DJ Khaled, dal titolo God Did, anticipato dal singolo Staying Alive, pubblicato lo scorso 5 agosto, che vede la partecipazione di Drake e Lil Baby.

L’album verrà lanciato da una serie di video ufficiali che verranno pubblicati oggi e nel corso della prossima settimana. Il primo video è quello della canzone Big Time (feat. Future & Lil Baby), disponibile da oggi dalle ore 18; gli altri video riguarderanno i brani It Ain’t Safe, Party, Streets Know My Name, Keep Going, Beautiful e Way Past Luck.

Oltre agli artisti precitati, per realizzare quest’album, DJ Khaled ha chiamato anche Eminem, Kanye West, SZA, 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, Travis Scott, Latto, City Girls, Kodak Black, Quavo, Takeoff, Gunna, Bounty Killer, Sizzla, Buju Banton, Skillibeng, Capelton, Fridayy, Don Toliver, Jadakiss, Nardo Wick, Vory, John Legend, JAY-Z e Rick Ross. Nell’album, c’è anche una collaborazione postuma con Juice WRLD e altre collaborazioni con Dr. Dre e The ICU, con i quali DJ Khaled ha lavorato per la prima volta.

Di seguito, la tracklist completa.

Dj Khaled – God Did: tracklist

1. No Secret feat. Drake

2. God Did feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

3. Use This Gospel (Remix) feat. Kanye West, Eminem (prod. by Dr. Dre & The ICU)

4. Big Time feat. Future & Lil Baby

5. Keep Going feat. Lil Durk, 21 Savage & Roddy Ricch

6. Party feat. Quavo and Takeoff

7. Staying Alive feat. Drake & Lil Baby

8. Beautiful feat. Future & SZA

9. It Ain’t Safe feat. Nardo Wick and Kodak Black

10. Let’s Pray feat. Don Toliver & Travis Scott

11. Fam Good, We Good feat. Gunna & Roddy Ricch

12. Bills Paid feat. Latto & City Girls

13. Way Past Luck feat. 21 Savage

14. These Streets Know My Name feat. Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer & Sizzla

15. Juice WRLD Did feat. Juice WRLD

16. Jadakiss Interlude feat. Jadakiss

17. Asahd and Aalam Cloth Talk

18. Grateful feat. Vory