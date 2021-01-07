And so it went è il nuovo singolo dei The Pretty Reckless, band americana capitanata da Taylor Momsen, famosa anche al grande pubblico televisivo per il ruolo di Jenny in Gossip Girl.

Il loro ultimo disco di inediti risale al 2016 e si intitolava ‘Who You Selling For’, salendo fino al 13simo gradino nella classifica americana. Il prossimo 21 febbraio uscirà il loro nuovo album, Death by Rock and Roll.

And so it went anticipa questo progetto e vede la partecipazione di Tom Morello. E’ prodotto da Jonathan Wyman, Ben Phillips & Taylor Momsen.

Secondo quanto anticipato dal sito Genius, la canzone è la terza traccia del nuovo disco e sarà disponibile a breve (ad ora non è presente in streaming o youtube).

Sempre il sito, svela il testo della canzone che vi riportiamo a seguire. Vi aggiorneremo con audio e video del pezzo non appena disponibili.

The Pretty Reckless, And so it went, Lyrics

[Verse 1]

And so it went

The children lost their minds

Beggin’ for forgiveness

Was such a waste of time

And the bullets start to fly

And the bar’s about to break

Want to hear the cry

It’s too much for me to take

[Chorus]

They said the world does not belong to you

You are not the king, I am not the fool

They said the world does not belong to you

It don’t belong to you

It belongs to me

[Verse 2]

And so it went

The children lost their minds

Crawlin’ over bodies of those who gave their lives

And the fists began to throw

And the fire starts to blaze

Don’t you think they know

That I’m fuckin’ human race?

[Chorus]

They said the world does not belong to you

You are not the king, I am not the fool

They said the world does not belong to you

It don’t belong to you

It belongs to—

[Bridge]

Everyone is cryin’ out, I can hear them scream

With all these eyes upon us, but no one seems to see

That you and me are just the same as God meant it to be

But you’re much too close to me

You’re much too close to me

[Instrumental Break]

[Verse 3]

And so it went

The children lost their minds

Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide

And the wind begins to howl

And the wolf is at your door

You have so much of everything

But still, you wanted more

[Chorus]

They said the world does not belong to you

You are not the king, I am not the fool

They said the world does not belong to you

It don’t belong to you

It belongs to me

The world does not belong to you

You are not the king, I am not the fool

They said the world does not belong to you

It don’t belong to you

It belongs to me

The Pretty Reckless, And so it went, Lyrics

E così è andata

I bambini hanno perso la testa

Chiedendo perdono

È stata una tale perdita di tempo

E i proiettili iniziano a volare

E la sbarra sta per spezzarsi

Voglio sentire il grido

È troppo per me da sopportare

Hanno detto che il mondo non ti appartiene

Non sei il re, non sono la sciocca

Hanno detto che il mondo non ti appartiene

Non ti appartiene Appartiene a me

E così è andata

I bambini hanno perso la testa

Strisciando sui corpi di coloro che hanno dato la vita

E i pugni cominciarono a tirare

E il fuoco inizia a divampare

Non pensi che lo sappiano

Che sto f0ttendo la razza umana?

Hanno detto che il mondo non ti appartiene

Non sei il re, non sono la sciocca

Hanno detto che il mondo non ti appartiene

Non ti appartiene Appartiene a-

Tutti stanno piangendo, li sento urlare

Con tutti questi occhi su di noi, ma nessuno sembra vedere

Che tu ed io siamo esattamente come Dio voleva che fosse

Ma mi sei troppo vicino Mi sei troppo vicino

E così è andata

I bambini hanno perso la testa

Nessun posto dove scappare, nessun posto dove nascondersi

E il vento inizia a ululare

E il lupo è alla tua porta

Hai così tanto di tutto

Ma ancora, volevi di più

Hanno detto che il mondo non ti appartiene

Non sei il re, non sono la sciocca

Hanno detto che il mondo non ti appartiene

Non ti appartiene Appartiene a me

Il mondo non ti appartiene Non sei il re, non sono la sciocca

Hanno detto che il mondo non ti appartiene

Non ti appartiene Appartiene a me