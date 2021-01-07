And so it went, The Pretty Reckless feat. Tom Morello: il nuovo singolo da Death by Rock and Roll? (testo)
The Pretty Reckless feat. Tom Morello, And so it went è il nuovo singolo che anticipa l’album Death by Rock and Roll?
And so it went è il nuovo singolo dei The Pretty Reckless, band americana capitanata da Taylor Momsen, famosa anche al grande pubblico televisivo per il ruolo di Jenny in Gossip Girl.
Il loro ultimo disco di inediti risale al 2016 e si intitolava ‘Who You Selling For’, salendo fino al 13simo gradino nella classifica americana. Il prossimo 21 febbraio uscirà il loro nuovo album, Death by Rock and Roll.
And so it went anticipa questo progetto e vede la partecipazione di Tom Morello. E’ prodotto da Jonathan Wyman, Ben Phillips & Taylor Momsen.
Secondo quanto anticipato dal sito Genius, la canzone è la terza traccia del nuovo disco e sarà disponibile a breve (ad ora non è presente in streaming o youtube).
Sempre il sito, svela il testo della canzone che vi riportiamo a seguire. Vi aggiorneremo con audio e video del pezzo non appena disponibili.
The Pretty Reckless, And so it went, Lyrics
[Verse 1]
And so it went
The children lost their minds
Beggin’ for forgiveness
Was such a waste of time
And the bullets start to fly
And the bar’s about to break
Want to hear the cry
It’s too much for me to take
[Chorus]
They said the world does not belong to you
You are not the king, I am not the fool
They said the world does not belong to you
It don’t belong to you
It belongs to me
[Verse 2]
And so it went
The children lost their minds
Crawlin’ over bodies of those who gave their lives
And the fists began to throw
And the fire starts to blaze
Don’t you think they know
That I’m fuckin’ human race?
[Chorus]
They said the world does not belong to you
You are not the king, I am not the fool
They said the world does not belong to you
It don’t belong to you
It belongs to—
[Bridge]
Everyone is cryin’ out, I can hear them scream
With all these eyes upon us, but no one seems to see
That you and me are just the same as God meant it to be
But you’re much too close to me
You’re much too close to me
[Instrumental Break]
[Verse 3]
And so it went
The children lost their minds
Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide
And the wind begins to howl
And the wolf is at your door
You have so much of everything
But still, you wanted more
[Chorus]
They said the world does not belong to you
You are not the king, I am not the fool
They said the world does not belong to you
It don’t belong to you
It belongs to me
The world does not belong to you
You are not the king, I am not the fool
They said the world does not belong to you
It don’t belong to you
It belongs to me
E così è andata
I bambini hanno perso la testa
Chiedendo perdono
È stata una tale perdita di tempo
E i proiettili iniziano a volare
E la sbarra sta per spezzarsi
Voglio sentire il grido
È troppo per me da sopportare
Hanno detto che il mondo non ti appartiene
Non sei il re, non sono la sciocca
Hanno detto che il mondo non ti appartiene
Non ti appartiene Appartiene a me
E così è andata
I bambini hanno perso la testa
Strisciando sui corpi di coloro che hanno dato la vita
E i pugni cominciarono a tirare
E il fuoco inizia a divampare
Non pensi che lo sappiano
Che sto f0ttendo la razza umana?
Hanno detto che il mondo non ti appartiene
Non sei il re, non sono la sciocca
Hanno detto che il mondo non ti appartiene
Non ti appartiene Appartiene a-
Tutti stanno piangendo, li sento urlare
Con tutti questi occhi su di noi, ma nessuno sembra vedere
Che tu ed io siamo esattamente come Dio voleva che fosse
Ma mi sei troppo vicino Mi sei troppo vicino
E così è andata
I bambini hanno perso la testa
Nessun posto dove scappare, nessun posto dove nascondersi
E il vento inizia a ululare
E il lupo è alla tua porta
Hai così tanto di tutto
Ma ancora, volevi di più
Hanno detto che il mondo non ti appartiene
Non sei il re, non sono la sciocca
Hanno detto che il mondo non ti appartiene
Non ti appartiene Appartiene a me
Il mondo non ti appartiene Non sei il re, non sono la sciocca
Hanno detto che il mondo non ti appartiene
Non ti appartiene Appartiene a me