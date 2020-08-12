WAP, Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion: lyrics, traduzione e video ufficiale (con Kylie Jenner, Normani e Rosalía)

Di Alberto Graziola mercoledì 12 agosto 2020

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Wap: significato canzone, video e testo

"WAP" (Wet-As* P*ssy) è la prima uscita di Cardi B del 2020 e il primo singolo dai tempi di "Press" del 2019. Dovrebbe apparire nel suo secondo album in studio e segna anche la sua prima collaborazione con Megan Thee Stallion.

Una sensazione pervasiva di emancipazione femminile e liberazione sessuale può essere letta e perceputa in tutto il testo della canzone, mentre dal punto di vista sonoro, la traccia assume la forma di un ritmo trap pesante con un campione ripetitivo ma orecchiabile in loop in sottofondo.

La coppia ha rivelato per la prima volta la canzone il 3 agosto 2020, con l'annuncio che il video musicale sarebbe stato presentato in anteprima insieme alla sua uscita tre giorni dopo.

In apertura post il video ufficiale, a seguire testo e traduzione del pezzo:

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Wap, Lyrics

[Intro: Cardi B, Al “T” McLaran & Megan Thee Stallion]

Whores in this house

There's some whores in this house

There's some whores in this house

There's some whores in this house (Hol' up)

I said certified freak, seven days a week

Wet-ass pussy, make that pullout game weak, woo (Ah)

[Chorus: Cardi B]

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, you fuckin' with some wet-ass pussy

Bring a bucket and a mop for this wet-ass pussy

Give me everything you got for this wet-ass pussy

[Verse 1: Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion]

Beat it up, nigga, catch a charge

Extra large and extra hard

Put this pussy right in your face

Swipe your nose like a credit card

Hop on top, I wanna ride

I do a kegel while it's inside

Spit in my mouth, look in my eyes

This pussy is wet, come take a dive

Tie me up like I'm surprised

Let's roleplay, I'll wear a disguise

I want you to park that big Mack truck right in this little garage

Make it cream, make me scream

Out in public, make a scene

I don't cook, I don't clean

But let me tell you how I got this ring (Ayy, ayy)

[Verse 2: Megan Thee Stallion]

Gobble me, swallow me, drip down the side of me (Yeah)

Quick, jump out 'fore you let it get inside of me (Yeah)

I tell him where to put it, never tell him where I'm 'bout to be (Huh)

I'll run down on him 'fore I have a nigga runnin' me (Pow, pow, pow)

Talk your shit, bite your lip (Yeah)

Ask for a car while you ride that dick (While you ride that dick)

You really ain't never gotta fuck him for a thang (Yeah)

He already made his mind up 'fore he came (Ayy, ah)

Now get your boots and your coat for this wet-ass pussy (Ah, ah, ah)

He bought a phone just for pictures of this wet-ass pussy (Click, click, click)

Pay my tuition just to kiss me on this wet-ass pussy (Mwah, mwah, mwah)

Now make it rain if you wanna see some wet-ass pussy (Yeah, yeah)

[Verse 3: Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion]

Look, I need a hard hitter, need a deep stroker

Need a Henny drinker, need a weed smoker

Not a garter snake, I need a king cobra

With a hook in it, hope it lean over

He got some money, then that's where I'm headed

Pussy A1 just like his credit

He got a beard, well, I'm tryna wet it

I let him taste it, now he diabetic

I don't wanna spit, I wanna gulp

I wanna gag, I wanna choke

I want you to touch that lil' dangly thing that swing in the back of my throat

My head game is fire, punani Dasani

It's goin' in dry and it's comin' out soggy

I ride on that thing like the cops is behind me (Yeah, ah)

I spit on his mic and now he tryna sign me, woo

[Verse 4: Megan Thee Stallion]

Your honor, I'm a freak bitch, handcuffs, leashes

Switch my wig, make him feel like he cheatin'

Put him on his knees, give him somethin' to believe in

Never lost a fight, but I'm lookin' for a beatin' (Ah)

In the food chain, I'm the one that eat ya

If he ate my ass, he's a bottom-feeder

Big D stand for big demeanor

I could make ya bust before I ever meet ya

If it don't hang, then he can't bang

You can't hurt my feelings, but I like pain

If he fuck me and ask "Whose is it?"

When I ride the dick, I'ma spell my name, ah

[Chorus: Cardi B]

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, you fuckin' with some wet-ass pussy

Bring a bucket and a mop for this wet-ass pussy

Give me everything you got for this wet-ass pussy

Now from the top, make it drop, that's some wet-ass pussy

Now get a bucket and a mop, that's some wet-ass pussy

I'm talkin' wap, wap, wap, that's some wet-ass pussy

Macaroni in a pot, that's some wet-ass pussy, huh

[Outro: Al “T” McLaran]

There's some whores in this house

There's some whores in this house

There's some whores in this house

There's some whores in this house

There's some whores in this house

There's some whores in this house

There's some whores in this house

There's some whores in this house

There's some whores in this house

There's some whores in this house

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Wap, Traduzione

Puttan* in questa casa

Ci sono delle puttan* in questa casa

Ci sono delle p*ttane in questa casa

Ci sono delle p*ttane in questa casa (Hol 'up)

Ho detto strambo certificato, sette giorni su sette

Fi*a bagnata, rendi debole quel gioco di ritiro, woo (Ah)

Sì, sì, sì, sì

Sì, stai f0ttendo con una f**a bagnata

Porta un secchio e una scopa per questa f**a bagnata

Dammi tutto quello che hai per questa f**a bagnata

Picchialo negr*, prendilo molto grande e super duro

metti questa f*g* proprio in faccia

Fai scorrere il tuo naso come su una carta di credito

Salta sopra, voglio fare un kegel mentre è dentro

sputami in bocca, guardami negli occhi

Questa f*g* è bagnata, vieni a tuffarti

legami come se fossi sorpreso

facciamo un gioco di ruolo, farò un travestimento

Voglio che parcheggi il tuo grosso camion Mack proprio in questo piccolo garage

Fallo, fammi gridare in pubblico

non cucino, non pulisco

ma lascia che ti dica come ho avuto questo anello (Ayy, ayy)

Mangiami, ingoiami, sgocciola sopra di me

Veloce, salta fuori prima che lo lasci entrare dentro me

Gli dico dove inserirlo, non dirgli mai dove sto per essere

Correrò su di lui prima di avere un n*gr* che mi corre sopra

Parla la tua merd*, morditi il ​​labbro

Chiedi una macchina mentre guidi quel cazz*

Davvero non devi mai scoparlo in cambio di niente

Ha già deciso prima di venire

Ora prendi i tuoi stivali e il tuo cappotto, questa f*g* bagnata

Ha acquistato un telefono solo per le foto di questa f*g* bagnata

Paga la mia retta solo per baciarmi questa f*g* bagnata

Ora fai piovere se vuoi vedere qualche f*g* bagnata

Ascolta, ho bisogno di un battitore forte,

ho bisogno di un colpo profondo

di un bevitore di Henny, di un fumatore d’ erba, non di un serpente

ho bisogno di un cobra reale, spero che si pieghi per dei soldi,

perchè è lì che sono diretta

P*ssy A1 proprio come il suo credito

Ha la barba, beh, sto cercando di bagnarla

gliela lascio assaggiare, ora è diabetico

Non voglio sputare, voglio ingoiare

Voglio gag, voglio soffocare

Voglio che tocchi quella piccola cosa a penzoloni che dondola in fondo alla mia gola

Il mio gioco di testa è il fuoco

Sta diventando asciutto e sta uscendo bagnato

Cavalco quella cosa come se la polizia fosse dietro di me

Gli sputo sul microfono e ora cerca di autografarlo, woo

Vostro Onore, sono una puttan* stramba,

manette, guinzagli, cambia la mia parrucca,

fallo sentire come se stesse tradendo

Mettiti in ginocchio, dagli qualcosa in cui credere

Non ho mai perso una battaglia, ma sto cercando una battuta

Nella catena alimentare, sono io quello che ti mangia

Se mi ha mangiato il culo, ti sei alimentato

Big D sta per grande comportamento

Potrei farti sballare prima di incontrarti

Se non si blocca, non può battere

Non puoi ferire i miei sentimenti, ma io amo il dolore

Se mi f0tte e chiede “Di chi è?” Quando cavalco il cazz*, scrivo il mio nome

Sì, sì, sì, sì

Sì, stai f0ttendo con una f**a bagnata

Porta un secchio e una scopa per questa f**a bagnata

Dammi tutto quello che hai per questa f**a bagnata

Puttan* in questa casa

Ci sono delle puttan* in questa casa

Ci sono delle p*ttane in questa casa

Ci sono delle p*ttane in questa casa (Hol 'up)

Ho detto strambo certificato, sette giorni su sette

Fi*a bagnata, rendi debole quel gioco di ritiro, woo (Ah)