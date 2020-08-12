WAP, Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion: lyrics, traduzione e video ufficiale (con Kylie Jenner, Normani e Rosalía)
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Wap: significato canzone, video e testo
"WAP" (Wet-As* P*ssy) è la prima uscita di Cardi B del 2020 e il primo singolo dai tempi di "Press" del 2019. Dovrebbe apparire nel suo secondo album in studio e segna anche la sua prima collaborazione con Megan Thee Stallion.
Una sensazione pervasiva di emancipazione femminile e liberazione sessuale può essere letta e perceputa in tutto il testo della canzone, mentre dal punto di vista sonoro, la traccia assume la forma di un ritmo trap pesante con un campione ripetitivo ma orecchiabile in loop in sottofondo.
La coppia ha rivelato per la prima volta la canzone il 3 agosto 2020, con l'annuncio che il video musicale sarebbe stato presentato in anteprima insieme alla sua uscita tre giorni dopo.
In apertura post il video ufficiale, a seguire testo e traduzione del pezzo:
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Wap, Lyrics
[Intro: Cardi B, Al “T” McLaran & Megan Thee Stallion]
Whores in this house
There's some whores in this house
There's some whores in this house
There's some whores in this house (Hol' up)
I said certified freak, seven days a week
Wet-ass pussy, make that pullout game weak, woo (Ah)
[Chorus: Cardi B]
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, you fuckin' with some wet-ass pussy
Bring a bucket and a mop for this wet-ass pussy
Give me everything you got for this wet-ass pussy
[Verse 1: Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion]
Beat it up, nigga, catch a charge
Extra large and extra hard
Put this pussy right in your face
Swipe your nose like a credit card
Hop on top, I wanna ride
I do a kegel while it's inside
Spit in my mouth, look in my eyes
This pussy is wet, come take a dive
Tie me up like I'm surprised
Let's roleplay, I'll wear a disguise
I want you to park that big Mack truck right in this little garage
Make it cream, make me scream
Out in public, make a scene
I don't cook, I don't clean
But let me tell you how I got this ring (Ayy, ayy)
[Verse 2: Megan Thee Stallion]
Gobble me, swallow me, drip down the side of me (Yeah)
Quick, jump out 'fore you let it get inside of me (Yeah)
I tell him where to put it, never tell him where I'm 'bout to be (Huh)
I'll run down on him 'fore I have a nigga runnin' me (Pow, pow, pow)
Talk your shit, bite your lip (Yeah)
Ask for a car while you ride that dick (While you ride that dick)
You really ain't never gotta fuck him for a thang (Yeah)
He already made his mind up 'fore he came (Ayy, ah)
Now get your boots and your coat for this wet-ass pussy (Ah, ah, ah)
He bought a phone just for pictures of this wet-ass pussy (Click, click, click)
Pay my tuition just to kiss me on this wet-ass pussy (Mwah, mwah, mwah)
Now make it rain if you wanna see some wet-ass pussy (Yeah, yeah)
[Verse 3: Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion]
Look, I need a hard hitter, need a deep stroker
Need a Henny drinker, need a weed smoker
Not a garter snake, I need a king cobra
With a hook in it, hope it lean over
He got some money, then that's where I'm headed
Pussy A1 just like his credit
He got a beard, well, I'm tryna wet it
I let him taste it, now he diabetic
I don't wanna spit, I wanna gulp
I wanna gag, I wanna choke
I want you to touch that lil' dangly thing that swing in the back of my throat
My head game is fire, punani Dasani
It's goin' in dry and it's comin' out soggy
I ride on that thing like the cops is behind me (Yeah, ah)
I spit on his mic and now he tryna sign me, woo
[Verse 4: Megan Thee Stallion]
Your honor, I'm a freak bitch, handcuffs, leashes
Switch my wig, make him feel like he cheatin'
Put him on his knees, give him somethin' to believe in
Never lost a fight, but I'm lookin' for a beatin' (Ah)
In the food chain, I'm the one that eat ya
If he ate my ass, he's a bottom-feeder
Big D stand for big demeanor
I could make ya bust before I ever meet ya
If it don't hang, then he can't bang
You can't hurt my feelings, but I like pain
If he fuck me and ask "Whose is it?"
When I ride the dick, I'ma spell my name, ah
[Chorus: Cardi B]
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, you fuckin' with some wet-ass pussy
Bring a bucket and a mop for this wet-ass pussy
Give me everything you got for this wet-ass pussy
Now from the top, make it drop, that's some wet-ass pussy
Now get a bucket and a mop, that's some wet-ass pussy
I'm talkin' wap, wap, wap, that's some wet-ass pussy
Macaroni in a pot, that's some wet-ass pussy, huh
[Outro: Al “T” McLaran]
There's some whores in this house
There's some whores in this house
There's some whores in this house
There's some whores in this house
There's some whores in this house
There's some whores in this house
There's some whores in this house
There's some whores in this house
There's some whores in this house
There's some whores in this house
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Wap, Traduzione
Puttan* in questa casa
Ci sono delle puttan* in questa casa
Ci sono delle p*ttane in questa casa
Ci sono delle p*ttane in questa casa (Hol 'up)
Ho detto strambo certificato, sette giorni su sette
Fi*a bagnata, rendi debole quel gioco di ritiro, woo (Ah)
Sì, sì, sì, sì
Sì, stai f0ttendo con una f**a bagnata
Porta un secchio e una scopa per questa f**a bagnata
Dammi tutto quello che hai per questa f**a bagnata
Picchialo negr*, prendilo molto grande e super duro
metti questa f*g* proprio in faccia
Fai scorrere il tuo naso come su una carta di credito
Salta sopra, voglio fare un kegel mentre è dentro
sputami in bocca, guardami negli occhi
Questa f*g* è bagnata, vieni a tuffarti
legami come se fossi sorpreso
facciamo un gioco di ruolo, farò un travestimento
Voglio che parcheggi il tuo grosso camion Mack proprio in questo piccolo garage
Fallo, fammi gridare in pubblico
non cucino, non pulisco
ma lascia che ti dica come ho avuto questo anello (Ayy, ayy)
Mangiami, ingoiami, sgocciola sopra di me
Veloce, salta fuori prima che lo lasci entrare dentro me
Gli dico dove inserirlo, non dirgli mai dove sto per essere
Correrò su di lui prima di avere un n*gr* che mi corre sopra
Parla la tua merd*, morditi il labbro
Chiedi una macchina mentre guidi quel cazz*
Davvero non devi mai scoparlo in cambio di niente
Ha già deciso prima di venire
Ora prendi i tuoi stivali e il tuo cappotto, questa f*g* bagnata
Ha acquistato un telefono solo per le foto di questa f*g* bagnata
Paga la mia retta solo per baciarmi questa f*g* bagnata
Ora fai piovere se vuoi vedere qualche f*g* bagnata
Ascolta, ho bisogno di un battitore forte,
ho bisogno di un colpo profondo
di un bevitore di Henny, di un fumatore d’ erba, non di un serpente
ho bisogno di un cobra reale, spero che si pieghi per dei soldi,
perchè è lì che sono diretta
P*ssy A1 proprio come il suo credito
Ha la barba, beh, sto cercando di bagnarla
gliela lascio assaggiare, ora è diabetico
Non voglio sputare, voglio ingoiare
Voglio gag, voglio soffocare
Voglio che tocchi quella piccola cosa a penzoloni che dondola in fondo alla mia gola
Il mio gioco di testa è il fuoco
Sta diventando asciutto e sta uscendo bagnato
Cavalco quella cosa come se la polizia fosse dietro di me
Gli sputo sul microfono e ora cerca di autografarlo, woo
Vostro Onore, sono una puttan* stramba,
manette, guinzagli, cambia la mia parrucca,
fallo sentire come se stesse tradendo
Mettiti in ginocchio, dagli qualcosa in cui credere
Non ho mai perso una battaglia, ma sto cercando una battuta
Nella catena alimentare, sono io quello che ti mangia
Se mi ha mangiato il culo, ti sei alimentato
Big D sta per grande comportamento
Potrei farti sballare prima di incontrarti
Se non si blocca, non può battere
Non puoi ferire i miei sentimenti, ma io amo il dolore
Se mi f0tte e chiede “Di chi è?” Quando cavalco il cazz*, scrivo il mio nome
Sì, sì, sì, sì
Sì, stai f0ttendo con una f**a bagnata
Porta un secchio e una scopa per questa f**a bagnata
Dammi tutto quello che hai per questa f**a bagnata
Puttan* in questa casa
Ci sono delle puttan* in questa casa
Ci sono delle p*ttane in questa casa
Ci sono delle p*ttane in questa casa (Hol 'up)
Ho detto strambo certificato, sette giorni su sette
Fi*a bagnata, rendi debole quel gioco di ritiro, woo (Ah)